Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
April 11, 1920
Nursery gets start when tots arrive to spend day
Although open for more than a week, the day nursery, which was started by the Women’s Civic Improvement league, actually started in operation yesterday, when Jack and Clarence Hamner, aged 5 and 3 years old, respectively, were left in charge of the matron, Mrs. C.A. Owen, for the entire day. The mother, Mrs. Frank Hamner, is a box factory employe, and is unable to make a home for her children during the day if she continues to support them. Jack and Clarence will be star boarders at the day nursery from now on. On one previous occasion a child from one of the camps was left for an hour or two, but the two youngsters who made their appearance yesterday are really the first to make the league members believe that the purpose of their work is being appreciated.
For the first two months no rent is being charged for the rooms to the rear of the gymnasium occupied by the nursery, L.W. Trickey, secretary of the Y.M.C.A, explained. When the nursery is placed on a paying basis, it is probable that rent will be collected.
Much is still to be done in furnishing the nursery rooms, said Mrs. Owen.
Rugs, cooking plates, dishes, cots, toys and picture books are needed, and many of these needs will be filled by donations. What is not supplied in this way will be purchased by the league.
Children from 1 to 12 years are accepted at the nursery, for an hour or for the entire day. A noon luncheon is served, and both morning and afternoon meals for still younger children. “I hope many more will come,” Mrs. Owen said, “for they help entertain each other.”
Books can no longer be stored in students’ communal desks
Owing to the fact that there has been so much disturbance with the books in the assembly desks, Mr. Johnson has adopted a new plan. Friday morning Mr. Johnson announced that hereafter all books, tablets, pens, note-books, etc. would be kept in the students respective lockers in the hall. In order that no one should be tempted to leave their possessions in their desks, the janitor will remove the board from underneath the desk upon which the books lay. Although some of the lockers will undoubtedly be very crowded, Mr. Johnson hopes to do away with the confusion and loss of property that has heretofore been going on in the assembly. It is advised that everyone study his locker combination so that he can manipulate it with the greatest speed possible.
First market road to start
With surveys completed, and plans and specifications now being prepared, everything will be ready within a few days to start actual construction work on Deschutes county’s first market road, District Highway Engineer Stebbins announced today. The road is the one from Bend to the Tumalo Falls hatchery and computations are now being made on the basis of engineering data secured in the county of the survey just completed.
The new location, Mr. Stebbins explains, follows in the main, the line of the old road taking advantage as much as possible of what ever roadbed of a permanent nature is already in existence. Construction work, Mr. Stebbins states, will be grading and graveling. In this, a new departure in county road work is noted, for every effort will be made to avoid the use of cinders in the future, excepting on feeder roads. It has been demonstrated, Mr. Stebbins declares, that cinder surfacing cannot be repaired, and gravel will hereafter be considered as the standard for road construction.
Advance made in postal rate
From now on, it is announced at the Bend post office, “drop letters” mailed here and addressed for local delivery, whether by carrier or through the post office boxes, or through general delivery, or for delivery on rural routes, are chargeable with postage at the rate of two cents an ounce, or fraction of an ounce.
75 years ago
For the week ending
April 11, 1945
Air Corps calls Bend High School president for service
Called into active service in the army air corps, in which he enlisted last year, Phil Brogan, Bend High School student body president and a member of the senior class of 1945, will leave for Fort Lewis tomorrow morning, R.E. Jewell, high school principal revealed today when announcing plans for a special assembly, held this afternoon. Phil will be succeeded as president of the associated students by Bill Plath, now vice-president.
Taking part in the farewell assembly this afternoon were Jewell, representing the high school, Doug Wirtz, representing the lettermen, and Iris Thomas, Pep club leader. Bill Plath presided following an opening program by the band.
Shots heard in Bend were only firecrackers
What the informant thought to be “Wild West shootin’” in the 1400 block on West Fourth street late yesterday, proved to be two small boys discharging firecrackers. Bend police reported today.
Mrs. L.B. Carter, 1445 West Fourth street, telephoned head quarters that she believed someone was discharging firearms nearby, and that even as she talked on the telephone she heard another “shot.” Officers deprived the boys of their firecrackers, and sent them home.
Redmond makes plans for charter plane service
Redmond’s charter plane service group will meet in the city hall on April 11 in the evening to elect officers and a board of directors. George H. Brewster, attorney for the organization, drew up articles and by-laws which were adopted at a recent meeting at which J.R. Roberts presided.
The charter plane service group recently purchased a four-place Fairchild plane. The plane will be operated by Dick Ballantine as pilot and may be chartered.
Juniper is cured at local plant
Heartened by the discovery that juniper can be successfully cured in the pilot plant of the Western Pine association on The Shevlin-Hixon Company properties here, members of the Bend chamber of commerce industrial committee are continuing their tests, it was reported today.
Tests already made have proven that juniper plank up to six quarter have been effectively cured without checking, and the possibility presented itself that juniper might be produced more rapidly for production of novelties through this method, it was said.
Raiser of flag in iconic war photo
dies, has relative in Bend
One of the five men struggling to raise Old Glory from the rocky pinn acle of Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima in the epic photograph caught by an army photographer has been identified as Cpl. Rene Foubert by his father, J.W. Foubert of Klamath Falls, and an uncle, Ray DeGagne of 315 Yew lane, Bend.
A message from the war department received March 27 by the marine’s parents indicated that but five days after the heroic struggle to raise the Stars and Stripes against a shuttering blast of Jap artillery and sniper fire, Cpl. Foubert was killed in action.
50 years ago
For the week ending
April 11, 1970
Oregon’s first biathlon
With his skis still on Jay Bowerman, Eugene, fires at the targets in the Northwest Invitational Biathlon at Dutchman Flat yesterday. Bowerman, who helped organize the biathlon, a combination of cross-country skiing and marksmanship, won the senior expert division followed by Bill Wainwright of Portland and Mike Schoelz of the University of Oregon. Ernie Meissner of Bend won the senior novice division, followed by Mike Devecka, Government Camp, and Knut Heuch, Oregon State University. David Billins of Bend took the junior novice division. Wainwright won best gun honors shooting all his rounds within the inner circle of the 40 meter targets. Ten racer-marksmen entered the event, the first in Oregon.
Plaque placed in Drake park honors drowning victim
A memorial honoring Frank T. Johns, Socialist Labor Party candidate for President of the United States who over 40 years ago lost his life in an attempt to save a boy from drowning in the Deschutes River, has been erected.
Dedication has been set for Memorial Day, with plans being made to have a nationally known figure as speaker. The memorial is in Bend’s Drake Park, a short distance downstream from the bandstand. The site, in a grove of pines, faces the Mirror Pond.
The memorial has been erected by friends of labor and the Allied Christian Foundation. Heading the move locally is Myrl P. Hoover.
Mr. Johns was speaking to a group from the bandstand in Drake Park on May 20, 1928, when his attention was attracted by cries for help from the river. A boy, Jack Rhodes, had fallen into the river from the Drake Park footbridge, where he was fishing with a companion. Unable to swim, the boy was caught by the swift current and carried downstream.
Mr. Johns, removing only his coat, raced from the bandstand to the river, jumped in and attempted to rescue the boy. Both drowned.
Mrs. Nellie Sly, Redmond, is a sister of Mr. Johns. On another occasion long ago, Bend residents paid tribute to Mr. Johns when they joined in a quiet march through town, escorting his casket to the train.
Headlines
Court nominee Harold Carswell rejected by 51-54 Senate vote — Measles may delay Apollo Moon Shot — Explosions rip Japanese city, death toll heavy — 90 Viet refugees killed in Cambodian massacre — McCartney to split with Beatles
25 years ago
For the week ending
April 11, 1995
Redmond workers strike in Crown Pacific dispute
After two days of being locked out by management, workers at Crown Pacific’s plywood plant in Redmond turned the tables and went on strike Tuesday, firing another salvo in their labor dispute.
Western Council of Industrial Workers Local 1017, which represents 197 workers at the plant, took the action after negotiations over pay, insurance and holidays broke down.
Jay Perrizo, the union’s executive officer, said the Western Council also represents 130 workers at Crown Pacific’s sawmill in Thompson Falls, Mont. They set up picket lines Tuesday as well.
The union, adhering to federal labor rules, had notified Crown Pacific of an intent to strike on or after April 2. Anticipating an immediate walkout, the company curtailed operations Monday and sent workers home, according to Fletcher Chamberlin.
After almost two full days without any formal action from the union, the company called workers back for the 4 p.m. start of Tuesday’s swing shift, Chamberlin said. At that point, the union declared a strike and threw up a picket line.
The workers are covered by a three-year contract that doesn’t expire until January 1997. However, it includes a clause allowing the union to reope n talks on wage and benefit issues each January. The union exercised that option this year, but an agreement has not been forthcoming.
P.A. “Tony” Leineweber, a Crown Pacific Vice President, said the company has offered “significant improvements” in its pay and insurance programs. In light of that, he said, “we believe a strike now by employees at this plant is not in their best interests.”
Leineweber said the company “respects the rights of our employees to participate in a union and to choose to strike.” He said it is “willing to continue discussions to quickly end the strike.” Perrizo said no new negotiations have been scheduled at this point. But he said the union has contacted a federal labor mediator for assistance and remains on call to resume talks when warranted.
Crown Pacific employs about 1,600 workers in four Western states. About 700 of them are represented by unions.
The company’s Central Oregon operations include sawmills in Prineville and Gilchrist and a remanufacturing plant in Redmond. Of those, the plywood plant has the most tenuous prospects.
In a recent interview, company president Peter Scott said most of the fir logs processed at the mill have to be trucked in from Idaho and Montana. However, he said a boost in salvage sales of dead and dying fir in the Ochoco and Deschutes national forests could boost the mill’s fortunes.
