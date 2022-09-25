100 Years Ago
For the week ending October 1, 1922
D.A.R chapter is planned for Bend
Formation of a chapter of the Daughters of the American revolution in Bend will probably take place by next spring, as a result of the visit here Saturday of Miss Anne M. Lang, state regent, who met with a number of local women who are interested. Steps to learn the names of all Bend women who are eligible, and to apply for a charter, will be taken, it was indicated.
Among those who attended the meeting Saturday at the Pilot Butte Inn were Mrs. E.P. Mahaffey, Mrs. C.S. Hudson, Mrs. Crosby Shevlin, Mrs. J.M. Herbert, Miss Bernice Morgan, Mrs. B.J. Murphy and Miss Arvilla Murphy.
First wedding held in Methodist church
The parlor of the new Methodist church witnessed the first marriage to be performed in the new edifice last Saturday evening at 7 o’clock, when Hugh B. Braden and Miss Betty Steinman were united by Pastor F.R. Sibley. Mr. and Mrs. Henry Whitsett and Mr. and Mrs. Steinhauser were present. The bridal pair left soon after the ceremony for a honeymoon trip to Portland and vicinity.
Children attending dances violating ordinance, says chief
Because boys and girls under 18 years of age are frequenting public dances in violation of the dance ordinance, Chief of Police Willard Houston has informed dance managers that responsibility rests upon them, and that if they do not see that the provisions of the law are carried out, revocation of their permits will be the result.
Only when accompanied by father, mother, or legal guardian, may a child under 18 years attend a public dance, according to the ordinance, but the law has been flagrantly violated on a number of occasions recently, girls as young as 14 years attending without even a chaperon, much less a guardian. Spooning in cars which leave the dances is a frequent occurrence, Houston says.
Build masonry wall of canal
Masonry walls to form the intake of the diversion canal from the Deschutes river in Bend for the Deschutes County Municipal Improvement district, are now under construction. Excavation for the west half of the dam is completed, and the forms for the concrete wall and the intake and spillway gates are almost ready, so that pouring of concrete for the permanent dam should be started this week by the United Contracting Co. crews.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending October 1, 1947
Hunters pour into forests; woods dry
Hunters from all parts of western Oregon were pouring through Bend today on their way to the famed mule deer areas of the Deschutes, Ochoco, Fremont and Malheur forest, while dangerous fire conditions continued to exist in most of the woods areas.
The forests are so dry that mid-season fire regulations, which normally expire on September 30, will remain in effect when the deer season opens on October 1. The regulations will remain effective until general rains fall.
The district rangers’ office in the Benson building in Bend issued campfire permits to dozens of parties this morning as the hunters moved out into the woods for choice camping areas. A number of favored hunting grounds are listed in “no entry” zones because of fire danger.
Bend-Burns line to be completed
The federal communications commission has granted permission for completion of the Burn Bend telephone line, with work to be completed at once, W.H. Dean, Hood River, president of the Oregon-Washington Telephone company, has announced.
The line that will bridge the 132-mile gap between Burns and Bend has already been completed as far west as Hampton, with wires in place. Work was halted at that joint early in the year when the FCC set a hearing, according to word from Burns.
Poles used in connection with the northwest army maneuver in the Central Oregon desert in war days are being used largely by the company in the extension of the line from the Harney county town to Bend. These poles are being cut off at the bases and fastened to treated anchor poles.
At present, Bend is without telephone service farther east than Millican — and frequently that line is out of order.
Work on Bend quonset huts will be finished this week
Work is being completed this week on three quonset huts, each 20x48 feet, which will help to relieve the classroom shortage at Kenwood school. One of the three buildings, which was put into service last week, is proving to be the envy of youngsters who are housed in conventional quarters in the main building, Virgil Moss, Kenwood principal, said.
“The youngsters think the ‘quonsies’ are wonderful, and so dow we,” said Mrs. Jean Hagerman, whose 31 second-graders take pride in their new classroom. “This type of room has definite advantages over the older structures with stationary furniture,” she added, “because the portable tables and chairs can be moved to one side, leaving a spacious area for musical games or calisthenics.”
The three quonset huts, built from surplus army material, were erected in the courtyard which was formerly used as an auditorium. Identical in design, they are made with doors and windows at each end. The arc-shaped ceilings and walls are finished in a sunlight-reflecting cream-colored kalsomine, and the floors are stained and varnished in a walnut shade.
All three of the buildings will be used as second grade classrooms.
Airline observes anniversary of midstate flight
One year ago today air transportation officially came to Central Oregon when United Air Lines landed its first schedule mainliner flight at Roberts field to inaugurate the Bend-Redmond stop. In the first year of operation in the Central Oregon area, United Air Lines carried more than 2,200 outbound passengers, with approximately the same number coming in through Roberts field. Express and mail volume was also heavy in the first year. Air mail originating from Central Oregon post offices has averaged about 800 pounds per month.
Although schedules were made in the first year of operation, the area is still served by two flights a day, the northbound at 5:53 p.m. and the southbound at 10:11 a.m.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending October 1, 1972
Can container regulation begins in Oregon
Canned beer and pop may be obsolete in Central Oregon after today. Sunday, Oregon’s bottle bill goes into effect and local retailers will have converted their beverage stock from cans to returnable bottles.
The returnable bottles comply with the new law, which prohibits pull-tab cans and non returnable bottles. Although the bill allows some alternative can designs, local retailers will not stock canned beverages because they require a 5-cent deposit.
Wagner’s Supermarket bought several hundred cases of pop at a reduced price. However, the store’s manager, Ron Lakey, is confident that “the whole stock will be cleaned out before Sunday.” Three Boys Market will take its surplus canned beverages off the shelves Saturday night. Gordon Van Uitert, manager of the store, said that “unsold pop will be picked up by its distributors for sale out of state.”
Most area stores will now stock beer in returnable stubbies which require a 2-cent deposit and quarts (5-cent deposit). Pop will come in 12- and 14-ounce bottles (2-cent deposit) and 16-ounce bottles (5-cent deposit).
At present, no local distributor has pop available in returnable cans. Some brands of beer will be marketed in cans, but retailers aren’t buying it because of its increased cost and the extra work involved in sorting and storing the empty cans.
While the new beer bottles will be standard sizes suitable for any brand cans would have to be separated according to brand. Jim Petersen, manager of Consumers’ Market in Bend, remarked that he is “not opposed to cans, but they are tough to handle.” He pointed out that the returned punctured-hole cans, which are legal, can contain material that would be unsanitary for inside storage.
Another problem in storage is the volume of cans that are returned. Wally Kremer of Kremer’s Distributing Co. said that from January to September his company has shipped 25,000 pounds of cans back to the brewery. He said that these cans were redeemed for 10 cents a pound.
Central Oregon stores have divided opinions about stocking canned beverages in the future. Scotty’s Thriftway in Prineville “will handle bottles only,” according to Dick Collins, the assistant manager. He stipulated that “as long as there is a deposit, we won’t handle cans.”
Mrs. Vela Birchard of Birchard’s Grocery in Bend said she would “wait and see how the returnable cans market in other places.” Peterson commented that “if local distributors make canned beverages available, there is a possibility that our store would stock them.” He recognized canned products’ appeal for sportsmen who wanted the advantages of convenience and safety.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending October 1, 1997
Tektronix readies for Bend move
Tektronix Inc. was the first big employer to believe that the Old Mill District at River Bend project would fly. And the company will be rewarded this week when work wraps up on its new, 42,000-square foot building.
Bill Smith, developer of the ambitious Old Mill District, said the new headquarters for the Tektronix CNA division will be done Wednesday. The company plans to move its 125 employees from Redmond — where it has operated since the early ’80s — to its new facility within two weeks.
Tektronix is the biggest coup to date for Smith. Its employment base pumps a shot of adrenaline into the Old Mill District, a 270-acre development at the banks of the Deschutes River. Smith hopes to transform the former Brooks-Scanlon sawmill site into a center-piece for Bend — a new downtown of sorts- complete with light manufacturers, offices, condos and fancy riverfront restaurants and shops.
For now, though, The Old Mill District sits mostly vacant. The new Tektronix facility is larger than the 34,000-square-foot building that the company occupies now in Redmond. The firm has no plans to hire additional workers at this time. It makes heavy-duty testing equipment for fiber optic and coaxial cable.
Once Tektronix moves, a a top concern is how the company affects traffic at Wilson Avenue and Division Street. Smith said it’s difficult to turn onto Division during peak travel times, and he would like to see a stoplight at the intersection.
The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to install a temporary stoplight as part of Bend Parkway construction. But the signal probably won’t go up until mid summer. Discussions about installing the stoplight sooner are preliminary, say ODOT officials.
