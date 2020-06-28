Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
June 27, 1920
Woman lookout is secured by forest
One of the most important lookout stations in the Deschutes national forest will be in charge of a woman this year, Supervisor N.G. Jacobson stated this morning, a few hours after Miss Virginia L. Barry, school teacher from Lewiston, Idaho, arrived in Bend to take the position as lookout on Paulina peak. She will leave this week to start her duties on the rim of Newberry crater.
Miss Barry has had no previous experience in this line of work, she stated this morning, but believes that it will prove an enjoyable vacation after her past year in the Lewiston schools. She hopes to teach in the Deschutes county schools during the coming winter.
Log bridge is nearly ready
At a cost of approximately $900, probably the most novel bridge ever erected in this county has been completed, spanning Tumalo creek, near the fish hatchery. The bridge, designed by Robert B. Gould, and constructed under the direction of M.J. Daniel son, is 60 feet in length, 18 feet in width, and is built of logs throughout. It will be virtually indestructible, its builders claim.
Technically, there is no flooring, for the span will be merely a continuation of the gravel road. The logs are laid lengthwise and gravel and dirt will cover the inequalities in the heavy pine foundation. There will be three feet clearance at high water.
The new structure is just below the old bridge, which will be torn out as soon the gravel and dirt surfacing is completed.
Swimming campaign will open Monday
The intensive swimming campaign set for June 28 to 30, inclusive, at the Y.M.C.A will be the first swimming campaign ever organized in Bend. It will be open to all children of the city, the only requisite is that parents shall register their children, giving full name and age, in order that the schedule of classes may be arranged and grouped.
The aim of the committee in promoting this campaign is to bring home to parents the importance of boys and girls being able to swim and to afford the opportunity to everybody who desires it of obtaining instruction from an expert. No fees of any sort are being charged. Every girl should bring a bathing suit and cap; boys do not require either. Children may bring their own towels or may rent them at the gym.
The registration blank is printed elsewhere in this issue.
Bulletin "newsy" adopts odd pet
The Central Oregon sage rat found a new use yesterday afternoon when Howard Rasmussen, one of The Bulletin "newsies," took one of the little rodents into partnership, appearing on the street to sell his papers with the wee animal perched on his shoulder. At times the boy's new pet would seek refuge in his partner's shirt pocket, peering forth inquisitively whenever the lad stopped to make a sale.
The sage rat attached himself to Howard after being drowned out of his burrow on the river bank, and refused to leave the boy.
75 years ago
For the week ending
June 27, 1945
Fire races through Metolius woods; sky troopers called
Fanned by fitful winds, the most severe forest fire in recent years was raging today in the lower Metolius river section of the Deschutes national forest, approximately 45 miles northwest of Bend, as upwards of 300 men fought to bring the blaze under control. Meager reports from the area this morning said that already 800 acres of virgin timber between the Warm Springs Indian reservation and Alder springs had been blackened and the flames were spreading rapidly through the tree tops.
Weary fire fighters who had battled the blaze since late yesterday saw hope in the weatherman's report that scattered showers were due over the eastern Cascades later today.
Officials of the Deschutes national forest said that it was the worst fire in this region since 1941, and they enlisted aid from the Willamette, Fremont, Ochoco, Mt. Hood and Suislaw national forests, as well as from conscientious objectors camps and the army.
Flying into the Redmond army air field shortly after noon today from Pendleton were 50 negro paratroopers, who left immediate-buses. The conflagration in two busses. The conscientious objectors camp at Wickiup on the upper Deschutes river dispatched 35 men, and 40 more were drafted to battle the blaze from a similar camp in the Suislaw forest. One hundred additional men were expected from the Mt. Hood forest.
Loggers from the Tite Knot and Hitchcock lumber companies in the Sisters district on the Santiam highway joined with the entire fire fighting staff of the Deschutes forest last night to try to bring the fire under control. At 2 a.m today it was reported from the fire front that the flames had begun leaping through the tree tops, sending an eerie glow into the skies.
Mill vacations start June 29
Bend's lumber mills will close down on the night of June 29 for vacation periods, officials of both The Shevlin-Hixon Company and Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., announced today. The Shevlin-Hixon Company plant will be closed down for two weeks, during which time needed repairs and a general cleanup will be made, according to mill officials. The Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc. operations will be down for one week while the workers are on vacation.
Under a recent ruling of the national labor board, lumber operators were requested to grant two weeks vacation with pay, instead of one week as hereto fore. The owners have appealed this ruling and the matter is slated for hearings in Washington D.C.
Buckaroo meal enjoyed by 75
More than 75 Rimrock Riders and their guests joined in a buckaroo breakfast at the Dean Hollinshead ranch just east of Bend early Sunday, viewed Hollinshead's fine horses, then watched some of the riders join in "games" that ranged from hurdles to races. Spectators watched from the shadows of tall pines.
A breakfast of hot cakes, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, coffee and all the trimmings as prepared on a large outdoor stove. Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Hollingshead included A.T. Niebergall, mayor of Bend.
Guests came to the breakfast on horseback, in cars and in one case a "one horse shay," with A.L.O. Schuyler at the reins and Lloyd Magill aboard.
50 years ago
For the week ending
June 27, 1970
Bend's Phil F. Brogan is presented livable Oregon Award by governor
It was a reunion of two old friends with a lot in common this morning when Governor Tom McCall honored Bend's writer-historian-in-residence Phil F. Brogan with the Governor's Livable Oregon Award at a special breakfast at the Pine Tavern.
Describing him as "Eastern Oregon's best-known author, geologist and historian," and as "the best descriptive news writer I've ever known," the Governor surprised Brogan with the award at a breakfast sponsored by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Over 80 of the community's business and civic leaders were in attendance as the Governor recalled his early days in Central Oregon, when he worked with Brogan as a staff member at The Bulletin.
McCall noted that both he and Brogan were alumni of the journalism school at the University of Oregon "though at different times."
Brogan entered the University in 1919, after attending only nine years of grade and high schools at The Dalles, where he was born, and in a one-room school house in Crook County, where he was raised on a stock ranch.
Brogan went on to a 44-year career as writer and editor for The Bulletin, author of over 3,000 articles on the science and history of Central Oregon, and in 1964 as author of "East of the Cascades," a history of the region.
McCall honored Brogan for his writing ability, "and the way he describes the things we all love so much in Oregon."
"We honor Phil for what he has meant to Central and all of Oregon as the leader of a spectacular parade of writers who have followed him in describing the wonders east of the Cascades," the Governor said.
Brogan is the third McCall has honored with the Livable Oregon Award, initiated when the governor took office in 1966. Other recipients were Charles A. Sprague, who was given the award posthumously as a former governor and editor of the Oregon Statesman, and Mrs. Gertrude Jensen, long-time spokesman for the preservation of the scenic beauties of the Columbia River Gorge.
The Governor recalled his long-term acquaintance with Brogan, from the days when the man in the honor spot "outlasted" him on the staff of The Bulletin.
"It was 36 years ago this week I went to work for The Bulletin," McCall said, "when Bob Sawyer (former owner of The Bulletin) asked me to help him out over the Fourth of July holiday.
He stayed on after the holiday weekend.
"I lasted three months instead of three days," he said, "and was not the usual success story."
Headlines: 1970 Japanese demonstrations erupt against military security pact — 18 year old vote signed into law — Nader says White House backs effort to scuttle consumer protection bill — Tonkin Gulf Resolution repealed by symbolic 81-10 Senate vote — US submits new peace proposal for ending Middle East conflict
25 years ago
For the week ending
June 27, 1995
Pilot Butte Park plan okayed
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission gave the go ahead for improvements to Pilot Butte State Park Thursday.
The amendment to its master plan will allow trail, road and parking changes at the 500-foot cinder cone, but does not fund any of that work. "It's going to take a lot of helping hands," said Curtis Smith, who manages several state parks in Central Oregon.
Just being able to move ahead is a good start, said Bruce Bailey, chairman of Pilot Butte Partners, a group encouraging improvements at the landmark. "I'm pleased that now we can move forward," Bailey said. "Their seems to be flexibility within the plan to address these issues." Among the changes made possible by the plan:
Realigned Vehicle access: The entrance to the park would be shifted from its current sharp angle to Highway 20 to a 90-degree access. Cars now approaching the park from the east have to make nearly a U-turn to get off the high-way and turn back up the hill to reach the summit of the park. Smith said the parks department will work with the highway division to build a left-turn lane off the highway.
New Parking: Smith said it is proposed that the current lot, used by hikers and joggers, would be eliminated and a new one built on the east side of the butte.
In addition to the parking lot, there are plans for restrooms and a meeting hall on the site.
New trails: Two paths would begin at the new parking area. One would connect with the existing trail along the roadway and the other — more of a "nature trail," Smith said — would loop around the north side of the butte. It is hoped that the trails will take some pressure off the "renegade" trails that now scar the butte.
The new paths would be connected with the Larkspur Trail that will run from south Bend neighborhoods.
Road Repairs: The pavement to the summit is in need of repair, and the parks department is looking for solutions to erosion. Temporary fixes include the concrete barriers now on the side of the road." Anything we do will look more natural than that," said Smith.
Summit: Possibilities include a 10-space head-in parking area, picnic tables, a shelter with interpretive displays and a loop trail that would pass through where geologists believe the mouth of the cinder cone was.
Smith said some of the work can get started this summer and fall, but "there is no time limit on it.This is a long-term project."
