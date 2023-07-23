100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 29, 1923
Cream and glass flow down streets
Cream, mixed with shattered glass, flowed freely in the streets of Bend this morning. Shortly after 8 o’clock, just at the time when business men of the town were going to their offices, a Dairy Maid milk delivery automobile turned sharply into the alley opening off Oregon avenue between the J.C. Penny store and the Palace meat market. There is a sharp incline leading into the alley, and when the machine took the “bump,” four crates of milk were dumped on the pavement.
Thirty or forty bottles of the rich cream and milk were shattered. The driver hastily picked up the few quart containers not cracked and picked up the fragmented glass. Within 10 minutes the only signs of the catastrophe was the stream of milk meandering down the gutter of Oregon avenue toward Wall.
Parking space is marked off on pavement
Marking of Bend’s streets to indicate the proper spacing and angle for automobiles to be parked, was underway today as a result of the action taken at last Friday night’s council meeting. A crew of painters directed by J.L. Harrington painted the strips at a 45 degree angle and seven and one-half feet apart, measured at right angles to the lines, which allows more than one foot space between the hubs of parked machines.
Early arrivals downtown this morning were surprised to note that barrels and crates had been placed around three sides of the block in which the courthouse is located, and ropes stretched to prevent parking while the painting was under way.
Cars parked in the morning along the west side of Wall street were moved without notifying the owners, and at noon these were being hunted.
Local berries now being sold here
Locally grown strawberries of the everbearing variety are now moving into Bend from many parts of Deschutes County, but principally from the Tumalo district. The first consignments were received by local grocers the latter part of last week, but the amount put on the market has noticeably increased this week, indicating that the everbearing berry is now ripening. They will continue to ripen until late in the fall.
Carlon chosen president of Oregon fire chiefs
Tom Carlon, chief of the Bend fire department, was unanimously elected president of the State Fire Chief’s association at this afternoon’s session at the Elks’ hall. The Bend fire department, Bend Commercial club and city council were named in votes of thanks for the entertainment given the delegates to this years convention. Following the election, Carlon took the gavel while the convention decided on the place for holding the next convention. After a 15-minute discussion Astoria was chosen on account of interest in that city’s effort to reestablish itself after Oregon’s most disastrous fire had wiped out most of its business district.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 29, 1948
Bookmobile lost in blaze replaced by library
A new bookmobile for the Deschutes county public library has been purchased to replace the one destroyed in the July 4 fire at Eddie’s Garage, and will be ready for use by September 1, Miss Eleanor Brown, librarian, announced today.
The truck, a G.M.C. purchased from Ward Motor company at a cost of $3600, is being converted and equipped for use as a bookmobile. An extra door is being cut at the left front of the vehicle for an emergency exit, and the floor is being lowered to provide more inside clearance. Extra metal steps, to fold inside the truck when not in use, are being installed. The exterior will be painted light grey, with red lettering, like the former bookmobile.
Wickiup fissures being sealed by work crew in 1948
Work of sealing leaks that developed inWickiup reservoir this past storage season is now well under way, as the level of the huge man-made lake of the upper Deschutes slowly lowers, according to information from the bureau of reclamation office in Bend. This morning, the reservoir level was near the 100,000 mark. Capacity of the basin is 180,000 acre feet.
At present a crew of 15 men is on the job sealing one of the leaks that have appeared in three different zones near the base of Davis mountain. In sealing the cracks, top soil is stripped away, until the fissures in the underlying rocks are exposed. Rocks are placed in these fissures and on top of this base, gravel and sand is packed. Eventually a thick, impervious layer of old lake bed soil will be placed on top of the base layers. Preliminary tests have demonstrated that this treatment will effectively seal the leaks and the only fear held by engineers is that other cracks may develop.
Central Oregon girl named Miss Oregon
Miss Joyce Davis, 18-year-old “queen” of Central Oregon, was named Miss Oregon of 1948 Sunday at Seaside, in Ceremonies which climaxed three days of beauty parades and talent shows. As winner of the coveted title of beauty and personality queen for the state, she will receive an all-expense paid trip to Atlantic City, where she will vie with 47 others for the title of Miss America. In addition, she receives approximately $2,000 in prizes.
Miss Davis represents Bend, Prineville, Madras, Culver, Sisters and her home town Redmond. When she was picked by a panel of judges from a field of 21 contestants, her selection drew prolonged applause form the thousands of spectators who had thronged to the resort city to view the contest.
The contestants were judged on four factors, beauty in a bathing suit, beauty in an evening gown, talent and personality. Joyce, who is small, dark and slender, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Davis, of Redmond. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes, and was graduated from Redmond high school this spring.
As Miss Central Oregon, she made appearances at numerous affairs including Bend’s fourth of July water pageant as “Central Oregon’s Sweetheart,” on a colorful heart-shaped float.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 29, 1973
Free gas, anyone?
Vicky Carter, Bend, flagged down motorists touring through Central Oregon this morning, offering them coupons for 10 gallons of free gas. It is all part of the local chamber of Commerce plot to snare more tourists to the area by trying to erase the “gas-less” image Bend has gained through publicity on the gas shortage here.
The coupons Miss Carter, a volunteer worker, handed out today are bona fide legal tender. One enterprising person tried to use a counterfeit coupon Tuesday evening at Don’s Mobil service station, S. Third St. The station employe didn’t fall for it, though, and the fellow left without his free ten gallons.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 29, 1998
Fair bidding old site a fond farewell
REDMOND — The Deschutes County Fair begins its final run at the old fairgrounds today, closing the curtain on the site that has hosted it for most of this century. Next year it will move to spacious new quarters near the Redmond Airport. After this year’s fair, a portion of the old site will be developed as a Fred meyer shopping center.
This actually is the second time the fair has marked its “final year” at the old fairgrounds. Planners originally thought the new site would be ready this year, and to mark the occasion last year, fair officials adopted the theme, “Last Dance at the Old Barn.” But, construction delays gave the old grounds one last turn in the spotlight.
On Tuesday, carnival rides were assembled, banners hung and livestock cleaned. By the time the gates opened this morning , a festive and nostalgic atmosphere had swept over the fairgrounds.
More than 200 commercial vendors and 25 food vendors set up booths. Tents and poles were assembled, and truckloads of carnival equipment were shuttled into place. The carnival management team hung lights on booths, organized stuffed animals and set up the games.
Vince Girolami, manager of the carnival crew, said much of the preliminary setup work is done by local teenagers. “We hire 60 people locally,” he said.
In preparation for possible thunderstorms, all booths have been set up in tents. The carnival is prepared for the chance of power outage with backup generators. “in the outdoor amusement business, weather is just something you work with,” said Girolami.
Tuesday was the first day for 4-H and FFA judging in open classes. Crocheting, knitting, foods and home environment were among the categories judged.
