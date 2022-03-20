Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 26, 1922
Deschutes valley map wins praise
The map of the Deschutes valley completed by City Engineer Robert B. Gould of Bend, is pronounced by the state geological department to be the finest piece of map making work ever produced in the state. The map includes the country between Madras and Silver lake, and between the Cascades and Prineville.
Thaw causes worst washouts of streets in history
Rapid melting of snow and thawing of frozen ground is causing the worst street washouts in the history of Bend, declares J. S. Innes, chairman of the streets committee of the city council. Because of this and in consideration of the fact that the ground will be quickly drying out, grading and crowning of the streets is being pushed with the greatest possible speed, and practically all streets on which the city plans repairs this year are now being worked, Innes said.
Conditions on the west side of the river are especially bad, drainage from the hills concentrating to cut through Newport avenue near Twelfth street, and later making its way in rivulets to the Deschutes, crossing Highland boulevard. At Jacksonville avenue, the street paralleling the river is cut so deeply as to make auto travel virtually impossible and another flood has been joining the river sweeping down near the corner of Nashville avenue and Highland. The river, usually clear, was as a result muddy half way across yesterday and the condition continued to but a slightly less extent today.
Sewer completion due in few days
Work has been resumed on the sewer lateral at the east end of Minnesota avenue by Contractor W.H. May, who expects to finish before the end of the week. The sewer is being constructed chiefly to serve the new St. Charles hospital, and the connection will make possible final acceptance of the building by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Houston appointed as police chief
Appointment of Willard M. Houston, fire department engineer, to the position of chief of police, from which R.H. Fox was removed by the council last night, is favored by the police committee, according to N.H. Gilbert, chairman. J.S. Innes, the other member of the committee agrees on this point and also on the issue that the city must have an active chief of police, said Gilbert.
Mayor E.D. Gilson stated this morning that any chief of police appointed by him would be chief merely in name, and for the purpose of complying with the law in the matter of sale of property, pound notices and similar details, the directing power being retained by the council. No new officers will be appointed.
The tenure of office of R.H. Fox was ended at a special meeting of the council called Friday. Fox was notified of the meeting and asked to be present to state his case, but failed to attend. He turned in his star Friday night.
75 years ago
For the week ending
March 26, 1947
Spring Opening Set For Friday
Both the high school drum and bugle corps and the high school band will appear at the spring opening festivities Friday evening, according to Floyd Burden, chamber of commerce chairman for this event.
This year’s spring opening should be one of the largest in recent years, according to Burden, and will incorporate an automobile show for the first time since before the war. The drum and bugle corps will parade on downtown streets at about 7 o’clock and a high school band concert will follow at the Wall street-Minnesota avenue intersection. A special radio broadcast of spring opening events is being planned.
Actually the spring opening will get under way about 6 p.m, Burton said, when merchants unveil their store windows to reveal new spring merchandise and styles. The new automobiles will be displayed in a portion of the street in which parking of other vehicles will be prohibited that evening.
Morning Check of Cars Ordered
Persons who park their cars all morning on downtown streets will have just one week to mend their ways, according to Chief of Police Ken C. Gulick, who said that morning checks of vehicles in the one-hour parking zone would be started on April 1.
At the request of City Manager C.G. Reiter, police were instructed to check parking conditions on downtown streets last week in the morning hours. At 8 a.m. it was found that 50 per cent of the parking spaces were occupied, at 9 a.m. 90 per cent of the spaces were full and at 10 a.m. nearly 100 per cent of the available parking spaces were used.
Traffic tickets will be given for one hour parking violations on and after April 1, according to Gulick, and regular fines will be levied.
8 Teams Signed For League Play
The Bend Elks nine, with seven other teams, was officially signed up in the Oregon State baseball league yesterday at a meeting at Lebanon. The Bend team will have its opener on May 25 against Lebanon on the Bend field.
The meeting was attended by Bill Hatch and Clair Fuller, members of the Elks baseball committee.
Other teams signed up in the league are McMinnville, Lebanon, Albany, Salem, Portland, Valsetz, and Silverton. McMinnville replaced the Tillamook team, which had been tentatively mentioned as a league member. The complete schedule for the season is to be worked out in the next few weeks.
Selection of players for the Elks team will take place in the near future, it was announced, and practices will be started as soon as the playing field at the new ball park on South Fourth street is in condition.
Poster Contest Plans Prepared
Art classes in Allen, Kenwood and Reid grade schools have started work on the annual Poppy Poster contest, sponsored by the American Legion auxiliary, as part of the advertising for the annual Poppy day held late in May.
Competition will be in two classes- grades four, five, and six, and grade seven, with prizes of $5,$3, and $2 in each class. Three honorable mention awards are to be made in each class.
The poster contest will end on April 15 and judging will take place shortly afterwards. The top local posters may be entered in the national contest and compete for a prize of $100.
50 years ago
For the week ending
March 26, 1972
Roller rink to open soon in old Bend dairy
Within a month Bend’s youngsters and oldsters alike will have a chance to be rolling on the floor with laughter. But it’s no joke.
Bend plumber Chet MacMillan is building a roller skating rink in the old Bend dairy building on Greenwood Avenue. Vacant for the past couple years, the building is located between Hill and Division streets.
MacMillan has completely refurbished the interior, creating a 107-by-60-foot skating arena. The ceiling, with its skylights left intact, has been painted a bright orange and the walls have been paneled.
The Bend Roller Rink will have a cushion floor. MacMillan calls it the newest thing in roller skating, but he explains it is not as soft as it sounds. The plastic skating surface is applied with a squeegee over a chipboard floor, he said.
After it dries the liquid forms a skating surface much like formica. MacMillan says it is much smoother than the usual maple skating surfaces.
Music for skating tempo will fill the rink from speakers in the ceiling. Stereo tapes and records will furnish the sounds.
Skate rentals, a snack bar and rental lockers will also be included in the facilities. Although he has not yet established any prices, MacMillan says they will be comparable to other rinks of this size.
In addition to recreational skating, some competitive events have been planned. MacMillan hopes to hire a professional skater to teach dancing and acrobatics. He also has visions of roller hockey teams that would compete in leagues throughout Oregon, norther California and Washington.
At the rear of the rink is a large garage-sized door that opens to allow automobiles and other large items to be brought inside. With this feature, MacMillan says, private auto shows, boxing matches and other such events can be held in the arena.
But if there is a boxing match at the Bend Roller Rink it won’t be a smoker. Bend Fire Marshall Ron Van DeZande has ordered no smoking in the building.
“There will be no rough business in here,” MacMillan says. “There will be no loitering. This will be a supervised operation. The floor will be patrolled at all times. “We want a place where parents can feel free to leave their kids alone without worrying about them.”
HEADLINES:
Supreme court decision strikes down law controlling birth control devices. Mexicans plan cross-country railroad to compete for Panama Canal business. Nixon renews call for welfare reform.
Britain ends Protestant control over N. Ireland; war threatened.
25 years ago
For the week ending
March 26, 1997
Sisters envisions its future
SISTERS — Drafting a plan for this small tourist town’s future might bring a laugh from those weary over fighting about growth.
But it’s not a joke. With a $20,000 grant from the state Community Economic Recovery Team, Sisters-area residents are coming together to work up a visionary plan. They hope their efforts will help people put aside their differences and decide what is best for the entire community.
“Sisters is in real need.” said Dan Perry, chairman of the Sisters Community Improvement Commission, which was organized last year by the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce and the city council.
More than 50 Sisters-area residents turned out for a community meeting last week to discuss the 20-year plan that will be drafted this year. A group of 10 residents, representing a variety of interests, will be selected to serve on a Community Action Team that will determine the most important needs for the area.
“The main point is, we need everyone’s opinion,” Perry said. “We have to have people from different camps in there.”
Perry said it’s important to include people who live outside the city limits in the process. Although the population of Sisters has grown by only 75 people- from 700 to 775- in the last 50 years, outlying areas have exploded in growth. The population of the Sisters School District is estimated at 9,000. Most of those people rely on Sisters for shopping and other services but they can’t vote in city measures.
“Nobody’s actually taken the big-picture look,” Perry said.
The U.S. Forest Service is administering the grant with Mike Hernandez as coordinator. A facilitator will be hired once the group starts meeting. City officials also will be involved. The first topic of discussion will be to determine which outlying areas, such as Black Butte Ranch, Indian Ford and Cloverdale, will be included in the plans. Perry said it’s likely the group would use the school district boundaries for the plan. Then the group will start brainstorming ideas for the Sisters are.
The result will include a philosophical statement about the future of Sisters and a list of about five goals the city hopes accomplish in the next 20 years. Goals will be specific, with details on how to achieve them.
The plan also will take a look at how the area should approach economic development and whether it wants to continue relying on tourism as its main industry. Perry and others involved in the project believe it’s a critical time to take a comprehensive look at the area. Residents are divided on how to deal with growth. Plans for a 62-acre development on the western edge of town have heated up arguments. The proposed Pine Meadow ranch would include 250 homes, and ice skating rink, a Les Schwab tire store and other retail shops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.