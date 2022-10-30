100 Years Ago
For the week ending November 5, 1922
New home for Bulletin will be ready soon
Evidencing anew the policy of The Bulletin for steady improvement of plant and publication, preliminary work is under way for the construction of The Bulletin’s new home on Wall street to secure larger space than the present outgrown quarters, and to give The Bulletin and its constantly increasing list of patrons the advantage of a better business location. With this move, which will be made early in the new year, numerous improvements will be effected, in rearrangement of shop equipment to bring about the greatest possible efficiency, and in the installation of new machinery with the same end in view.
Excavation for the foundations of the new building to be put up just south of the new Bend Water, Light & Power building by T.H. Foley and R. W. Sawyer, was begun Saturday, following the letting of the general contract to Frank Sutherland on plans drawn by Hugh Thompson of the architectural firm of Thomas & Thompson.
Mill chief in Bend is named vice-president
In connection with the visit to Bend Saturday of Dr. D.F. Brooks, president of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co., and M.J. Scanlon, vice president, it became known Sunday that H.K. Brooks, general manager here, had been elected as a vice president of the company at a recent meeting of the directors of the corporation in Minneapolis. He will retain his position and duties as general manager in Bend.
The new vice president for the company came to Bend in 1916 from Vancouver, B.C., where he represented the company. Until 1920, Brooks was sales manager. He succeeded to the position of manager on the death of J.P. Keyes of that year. Brooks is also secretary of the Powell River Co.
Hallowe’en Ball is most successful masquerade in Bend history
Attended by over 800 people, the annual Hallowe’en ball given for the benefit of the library last night was the most successful masquerade affair in the history of Bend, both for the number of persons in costume and for their originality.
While all of the receipts and expenses of the ball have not been checked, Mrs. R.S. Dart, chairman of the general committee in charge, stated this morning that she was certain that $300 had been cleared. The decorations consisted of autumn leaves arranged about the balcony, black cats, witches, owls and bats placed about the auditorium and on the stage, and yellow chrysanthemums.
An exceedingly entertaining feature was the “black cat” orchestra and solo dance staged by high school girls, directed by Miss Naomi Hoskins.
Motorcycle appears on new stamp issue
Nothing if not modern the post office department has replaced the bicycle on its old special delivery stamps with a motorcycle. The gain in efficiency is also shown by the fact that while the old stamp shows the messenger furiously pedaling on his way to deliver a letter, while the new stamp shows the messenger, arrived at his destination, handling a letter to a smiling woman.
Ten thousand of the new stamps, $1,000 worth, have been received by the Bend postoffice, but will not be used for some time, as 1000 of the old issue still remain on hand. The new stamps are being kept in a safety deposit vault.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending November 5, 1947
Late governor once resident of Redmond
Old timers of Deschutes county recalled today that the late Governor Earl Snell was once a resident of Redmond, where he was a member of the staff of the Redmond Spokesman. Newspaper work was Snell’s first occupation. He started at Redmond on the Spokesman and later worked on the Condon Globe before he returned to his old home town of Arlington to establish the Arlington Independent.
He is well remembered by the older residents of Redmond, with whom he often visited while passing through there on trips to other parts of the state.
Mourning day to be observed
Bend will join the rest of the state in observing Monday as a day of mourning for Gov. Earl Snell, Secretary of state Robert S. Farrell and State senator Marshall Cornett.
Banks and public offices, state, county, and city will be closed the entire day. Business places not closing the entire day are asked to close between 1:30 and 2 p.m., the time of the funeral services. Schools will observe the mourning period between 1:30 and 2 p.m. by listening to the memorial services over public address systems. Schools will not close for the day, but will only recess for the mourning period, it was announced.
County building noises deadened
Quiet reigned today on the top floor of the county courthouse, where installation of acoustic material was completed yesterday in the upstairs corridor. Delayed because of war-time shortages, the work will be completed in other parts of the building as material becomes available. A shipment of the blocks, marble-like in appearance, arrived Monday, and the ceiling of the main floor corridor was receiving its application of tone material today. It was believed that there is sufficient material on hand to complete the ceilings in all three corridors, with several office rooms slated for attention later.
The ceiling of the circuit court room was finished with the special material when the building was erected, and last spring sufficient material was secured for the jury room.
Kenwood and Allen graders win top honors in contest
Winners in the Halloween Hi-Jinks window painting contest were announced this morning, with Kenwood grade school taking the grand prize cup for the best school project. Kenwood fourth and seventh grades and Allen fifth and sixth grades were awarded arts and crafts books as top winners. The judges for the contest sponsored by the retail merchants committee of the Bend chamber of commerce.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending November 5, 1972
‘Tricksters’ warned, Halloween events set
Ghosts and goblins will be abroad tomorrow night to celebrate the ancient festival of Halloween. A dark night will begin early for the young treat seekers, and the waning moon will appear in the eerie skies as a thick crescent around midnight.
The Bend Police Department, Wagner Mall merchants and countless householders will distribute sweets. Several youth groups will canvass for charities, and numerous parties are planned by church groups and fraternal organizations.
Police officers urge parents to dress their elves-for-a-night in light-colored clothing and provide them with flashlights. Motorists are warned to use extra caution.
Under sponsorship of the Bend High School drill team, teams of young people will meet at the First United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. to receive official coin containers for the “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” solicitation.
The collection is an annual benefit for the United Nations Children’s Fund, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last December. Last Halloween, UNICEF trick or treaters across the nation collected $3.5 million dollars for food, medicines, vitamins and educational materials.
At 8 p.m. the canvassers will return to the church to count the money and have refreshments. Kimmie Gotchy, drill team president, is general chairman.
Some 2,000 bags of candy have been prepared for distribution by the Bend Police Department. Children are invited to visit the police station “any time after dinner,” using the front door on Wall Street. The treats were provided through contributions, supplemented with donations from the police reserves.
“Tricks” in the vandalism category will not be condoned, however, and just in case, extra patrolmen will be on duty, Chief Emil Moen said.
Bend’s second annual Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Bend’s Parks and recreation Department and Wagner Mall merchants, will begin at 6 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Prizes for costumes will be awarded in four age groups, from preschool through sixth grade. Merchants are donating prizes and treats.
25 Years AgoFor the week ending November 5, 1997
Park honors longtime educator
A new park created by youth will be dedicated next week in honor of a Bend man who has spent much of his life helping young people.
Deschutes County commissioners are inviting the public to the dedication of the William Worrell Wayside Park, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 12, in Hearing Room A of the Juvenile Justice Center. The event then will move to the new park, built on a rock pile across Lafayette Street from county offices.
Worrell, 59, was Bend’s school superintendent from 1982-88, after serving as head of La Grande’s school system.
“The quality of the journey is the measure of a person’s life,” Worrell, who has cancer, recently said. “The major focus of one’s life is what one contributes while one is here.”
This summer, teens doing community service time for various offenses wielded shovels, wheelbarrows and their gloved hands, preparing trails that wind to the top of a small rocky patch of ground known for years simply as “the rock pile.”
Plans have been in the works for almost two years to clean it up and turn it into an informal, pleasant lunchtime spot.
The dirt parking lot at the base of the new park was paved recently for use primarily by county employees.
Voters reaffirm controversial right
In a vote seen as a repudiation of the legislature and a big-money campaign bank rolled by church groups, Oregonians have strongly reaffirmed their support for the nation’s only law allowing doctor-assisted suicide.
With 80 percent of the state’s precincts reporting, a measure to repeal the law was being rejected by 617,529 “no” votes, or 60 percent, to 414,337 “yes” votes, or 40 percent. The lopsided vote didn’t end the 8-year-old debate over assisted suicide, however, or clear the way for terminally ill people to begin obtaining prescriptions for life-ending drugs. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday night that the law which had reportedly remained tied up in paperwork stemming from court appeals, had actually been in effect since October 27. But the law stipulates a 15-day waiting period from the time patients ask for a lethal prescription to the time they could receive the drugs. Opponents are expected to file a new lawsuit, tying the law up in the courts again, before anyone has a chance to commit suicide.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to hear a challenge of Oregon’s law mostly on technical grounds. But a National Right to life lawyer said Tuesday night that he is prepared to file a new legal challenge.
Still it was a convincing victory for Oregon Right to Die and others who have been defending the law, approved by voters in 1994.
“The people of Oregon have spoken twice now at the ballot box,” said Barbara Coombs Lee, chief sponsor of the 1994 law allowing physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to the terminally ill.
