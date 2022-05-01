100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 7, 1922
Directors sign contracts with 4 school principals
Four principals for Bend schools were named last night when the school board, in regular session signed contracts with Miss Harriet Umbaugh as head of the high school, with Mrs. William Searcy for the Reid school, with Mrs. Veronica Coleman for the Kenwood, and with Mrs. J.D. Davidson for the Central. Of these, two are new, Mrs. Searcy and Mrs. Coleman taking the respective places of Miss Nellie Tifft and Miss Evelyn Carlson, both of whom are resigning to take other school positions.
Although her contract will not bear her signature, the board members placed their names on the document as their answer to a letter from the executive board of the Parents’ Association demanding reconsideration of the election of Miss Umbaugh, threatening to prefer charges against the principal if this were not done. The letter bore the date of April 21, while a communication from Miss Umbaugh, dated April 20 declined to accept reappointment as principal. Miss Umbaugh expressed her thanks to the board for reelection, and regretted that other plans made it impossible for her to consider the offer. At the last meeting in April at which she was elected, Mrs. Horace Richards, chairman of the teachers’ committee, had stated that Miss Umbaugh would not accept, but the election was formally carried through as a recognition of ability as an instructor, and loyalty to the school administration.
Pine Nuts defeat Beetles at pins
The Pine Nuts last night defeated the Pine Beetles, both teams being recruited from The Shevlin-Hixon Company office, in two games out of three in what was probably the last bowling match of the season on the American Legion Alleys. Herbert of the Nuts bowled the high single game, 201 pins, and Prince of the same team held high total, 506 pins. The Legion alleys are now closed for the summer, announces O.W. Grubb who has been in charge.
Vote on city change asked
Presentation of a petition signed by approximately 100 Bend residents asking that the voters of the city be given an opportunity to show whether or not they desire a change in city government, and if so to choose between the managerial and commission form, is expected to be the feature of the meeting of the city council at the firehouse this evening.
Hubble opens service shop
One of the most modern automobile service stations in Oregon began operating last night in Bend when the S.W. Hubble establishment on the corner of Oregon and Bond streets was opened for business. The building is not fully completed, as the white cement finishing on the exterior will not be laid until warmer weather, but otherwise the station is fully prepared to serve the driving public. The building was erected under the direction of Joe Albright, the plans being drawn in the office of Lee A. Thomas. Total cost of the building is in the neighborhood of $6000.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 7, 1947
Shevlin-Hixon Is Sued By Workers
About $129,000 in overtime pay and damages and $38,000 for attorneys fees was asked by 14 lumber workers in a portal to portal suite filed in federal court in Portland today by J.L. Cook against The Shevlin-Hixon Company of Bend.
The plaintiffs have been employed by the lumber company in the Bend area and claimed the firm has refused to pay them at the overtime rate for work in excess of 40 hours a week.
The workers seek to recover the pay under terms of the federal fair labor standards act for time spent traveling over the company’s roads, for time spent checking tools in and out and receiving instructions. They claimed to have spend 10 hours each week performing these activities.
Ten Teams Sign For Softball Play
Ten teams have officially signed up for competition in the Bend Softball association this season, it was reported following an association meeting Tuesday evening. The teams already entered are Superior Cafe, Owl Taxi, West Side tavern, All-State realty, Palace, Frank’s tavern of Redmond, V.F.W. of Redmond, Cashman’s, Evans’ Fly, and railroad roundhouse. Two more teams will enter this week to round out a league of 12 clubs. Sisters was represented at the association meeting and plans are made for a team sponsored by the Pastime, to be entered from that city.
Crews Battle Fire In Fort Rock Area
Forest service crews were today battling their first forest fire of the season, a large blaze about two miles east of East butte on the Fort Rock district, as an unseasonable and unpredicted wave of midsummer heat continued.
The fire is burning in a sparsely timbered section and this morning was reported to be about 60 or 70 acres. It was sighted late yesterday by the Bradetich brothers from their rangelands in the Pine mountain area and all forest crews were immediately placed on the alert.
Vern Everett, Deschutes fire assistant, and several men with mechanized equipment left early this morning for the fire scene and all available men from road crews in the Cabin lake area were called to proceed to the fire. A crew of about 10 men from the Leonard Lundgren sawmill in the Cabin Lake area was also to join in the fire-fighting operation. Forest crews in other districts of the forest were told to stand by and be ready to move to the fire if their help was needed.
Pageant Buttons Arrive In Bend
Mirror pond pageant buttons, to be sold in Central Oregon to provide part of the $15,000 or more required for Bend’s Fourth of July celebration, have been completed and the first shipment arrived in time to be shown at last night’s special meeting of the Bend Stampede and Water Pageant association in the city hall. The lapel buttons show a proud white swan, against a field of blue, with the lettering: “Bend Water pageant 1947.”
Sale of the buttons, it was announced, will start in the near future, with candidates for queen in charge. By purchasing these buttons residents of Central Oregon can make possible a show second to none ever presented in the northwest.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 7, 1972
Visitors will need permits in NW wilderness areas
If you want to enter a Central Oregon wilderness area this summer you will have to have a permit.
That’s the word from Rex Resler, regional forester. He says permits will be required in all Northwest wilderness areas beginning July 1.
Deschutes National Forest personnel will issue permits for east entry into the Diamond Peak, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wildernesses.
Permits are free and are not intended to limit wilderness use, Resler says. But special controls will be in effect for some of the heavily-used areas. Controls will include closing some trails to horses, closing some areas to overnight stays by livestock and restricting camping within certain distances of some lakes and streams.
“I don’t think we have any special controls yet,” said Bruce Kirkland, Deschutes National Forest recreation assistant, as he looked at plans for the four Central Oregon wildernesses.
In mid-June permits will be available at all National Forest headquarters, District Ranger offices and the Portland Regional office. They also may be obtained by mail from those offices, but two weeks should be allowed for processing.
Permit applications will be available from various sources throughout Central Oregon. “We’ll give them to the sporting goods stores. I don’t know if the Chamber of Commerce would want to be bothered with them or not, Kirkland said. “But Black Butte, Sunriver, Inn of the Seventh Mountain and maybe the Boy Scouts will have them.”
Groups visiting the wildernesses will be encouraged to limit themselves to 20 persons and 20 horses. Large groups have been found to be especially destructive to wilderness environments. Resler says.
“We will be encouraging people to use areas other than the highly-used areas,” added Dale Gallagher, Deschutes National Forest recreation officer. Permits will be valid for only a single trip, but the same permit may be good for more than one wilderness if the trip will continue from one adjacent wilderness to another. Permits will be necessary for one-day entry as well as for overnight trips. Group leaders may obtain one permit for their entire group.
Jerry Benson, another Deschutes National Forest recreation assistant, says the honor system will be used this summer. Everyone who enters a wilderness is expected to obtain a permit first, but there will be no penalties for violators. “I don’t think we’re going to write any tickets,” he said.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 7, 1997
All aboard for one last ride
The Pioneer, the only Amtrak passenger train that serves much of Eastern Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, will make its last run this week.
Without an unlikely 11-hour reprieve, on Saturday the Pioneer will depart for the last time from Portland’s Union Station and roll up the Columbia River Gorge. The train, which provides service to Oregon towns such as Hermiston, LaGrande and Baker City, is being eliminated as Amtrak moves to cut three of its long and less profitable Western routes.
“This is very sad,” said Scott Hurd, Amtrak agent at Union Station. “The Pioneer is important to a lot of people, especially people who live in Eastern Oregon.” The Texas Legislature has budgeted nearly $5 million to save one of the other two Amtrak routes due for elimination, the Texas Eagle that serves Dallas-Fort Worth. The third train, the Desert Wind that runs between Los Angles and Denver, Colo., will be replaced by a short-haul train linking L.A. with Las Vegas, Nev.
But nothing will fill in for the Pioneer, the Amtrak train that follows for a time the famous Oregon and Overland trails.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” said Alberta Wilkinson of Hermiston, interviewed just before she stepped off the Pioneer for the last time. Wilkinson has ridden the Pioneer and other trains serving Eastern Oregon and Idaho for the pst 40 years.
Amtrak has been forced to eliminate routes by financial problems aggravated by a 50 percent cut in federal support for the past two years. The Pioneer has the lowest ridership of the three east-west trains- the other two are the California Zephyr, which ties the San Francisco area to the Midwest, and the Empire Builder, which follows the old northern route from Seattle to St. Paul-Minneapolis.
Congress is mulling a proposal to siphon a half-penny per gallon from federal gasoline tax revenues to save Amtrak from having to make much deeper service cuts. The half-cent tax would bring in some $700 million annually for Amtrak’s maintenance and other capital needs. With that money, Amtrak pledges that it could drop operating subsidies by 2002.
It’s not clear whether the additional revenue would prompt Amtrak to restore the Pioneer. Hurd, Amtrak’s Portland station manager, said Amtrak is exploring whether it could make enough money hauling mail and express freight on the Pioneer to justify bringing the train back on line.
Over the last few weeks the Pioneer has been loaded with passengers as train buffs and travelers have crowded aboard for a last ride on the doomed train. Amtrak even had to add another coach car to handle the demand.
On a recent trip of the Pioneer, passengers voiced their frustration with Amtrak’s financial problems and their disappointment that this might well be their last train ride through the Inland West.
“It’s wrong that we’re willing to spend billions of dollars on airports and highways, and so little to support train travel,” said Bill Simpson of Boise, Idaho. “It’s a shame this train is going to die.”
