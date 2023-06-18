100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 24, 1923
Pony express likely will be an annual event
Likelihood that the pony express race between Bend and The Dalles may be made an annual event with the finish next year in Bend was seen this morning with the visit to Bend of Lyn Nichols of Prineville, who has charge of stringing the horses which will race between the two cities on Friday. The finish of the race is to be a feature of the entertainment arranged for the Elks convention in The Dalles.
Next year, it is being suggested, the race would be started from the Wasco county seat. The event, with a string entered from each of the Central Oregon counties, would be particularly successful in connection with a Bend Fourth of July celebration, it is pointed out.
Dancing pavilion is built on wall
Construction was started this morning on a 65 by 75 foot open air pavilion on the southwest corner of Wall and Franklin for pat Murphy and Flare Fuller, who expected to put on a series of outdoor dances lasting through the summer. Ross Zumwalt’s orchestra has been engaged to furnish the music.
Sheep moved through city
The annual movement of sheep from home ranges in Wasco, Jefferson and northern Deschutes counties through Bend to summer pastures in national forests began this morning with the arrival of a special stock train from Maupin.
The sheep were unloaded at the local stockyards and were herded over the county bridge near the public camp grounds, through Riverside Terrace and Awbrey Heights residential additions and on over Awbrey Butte on their long journey to ranges in the Cascade national forest. In past years, residents along the route followed by the sheep through Bend have complained that lawns were damaged by careless handling of the sheep. This year boys will be employed to aid sheepherders in preventing property damage.
Boy offers life to save six
While the lives of six men hung in the balance, 19 year old Charles Branch offered his own life as a sacrifice to save theirs, snatching a box of burning fuse and high explosives from under the seat of the auto truck in which his companions were riding. A moment later he was hurled into the air by the explosion, suffering terrible injuries, but his companions escaped. Today the boy lies on his bed in St. Charles hospital, stoically enduring untold agony, but content in the knowledge that his sacrifice was not vainly made. The boy may recover his physicians say. Letter after letter is read to him, and bouquet after bouquet of choice flowers is brought to his room as evidence of the appreciation and gratitude which has greeted his act of heroism.
It is probable that the boy may be recommended for a Carnegie medal.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 24, 1948
McKenzie pass opening slated
The McKenzie highway will be opened to travel tomorrow at 10 a.m., when barriers at present blocking the east and west approaches to the divide will be unlocked, it was announced today from the local highway office.
Motorists were advised that the road is soft in places and cautioned that there are still some icy spots. Only light travel over the mountain highway is recommended, until the roadbed dries. By next week end, it is expected that the road will be in fair condition.
Drifts blocking the McKenzie route were penetrated this past week by rotaries working up both slopes. Despite imposing drifts in the big cut at the east side of the lava beds, little trouble was encountered.
Van Leuven plant producing miniature animals
Miniature animals carved from aged Central Oregon junipers are on the move to far corners of the country again, to meet the demand of Americans for novelties from the West. And as a result the Van Leuven Co., of Bend is a busy place. Leonard F. Van Leuven operates the plant, at 1017 Roosevelt. His assistants are his wife and their daughter, Britomarte, Bend high school senior.
Elephants, rabbits, horses and dogs are included in the Van Leuven novelties that are emerging daily from juniper wood seasoned through the long centuries by the Central oregon sun and toughened by the storms of hundreds of winters . Carefully finished by Mr. and Mrs. Van Leuven, these miniatures not only find local retail outlets, but are shipped to points as far east as Boston and as far south as Virginia. In the final days of the recent war, the Bend plant had a considerable outlet in Hawaii, as young Americans bought souvenirs from the homeland from their island friends.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 24, 1973
The Inn comes tumbling down
Demolition of Bend’s Pilot Butte Inn began yesterday just after noon, and by about 2 p.m. there was a gaping hole in the back of the building. About 75 spectators watched as the wrecking ball broke through to Wall street about 3 p.m. Big as it is, the 5,000-pound wrecking ball had some problems as it began demolishing the Pilot Butte Inn. Work came to an early halt when the hook, connecting the ball to the cable, broke. Demolition will be complete in about two weeks.
As razing of the historic Pilot Butte Inn continues, the Carillon bells at Equitable Savings and Loan, across the street from the old hotel, are sounding a nostalgic tribute. Elene Barker, who selects appropriate music rolls for the bells to play, said today “Auld Lang Syne” will continue until the demolition is completed.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 24, 1973
Madras native plans to add new bridge crossing to gorge memories
The afternoon shadows throw a dusky veil across the walls of the Crooked River Gorge as Fannie Regnier gazes into the canyon. But the 300-foot-deep cut in the tabletop of the High Desert holds little fear for the 92-year-old.
That’s because Regnier saw the bottom of that gorge plenty of times when she was just 5 or 6 years old- long before the narrow highway bridge or its neighbor, the railroad bridge, were built.
Now a new bridge is beginning to inch its way across the steep-walled canyon that Regnier traversed in a horse and buggy early this century. She plans to be one of the first
across the new span when the next century begins, but time hasn’t dimmed the memory of the long wagon rides she and her family made before concrete bridged the gorge. From their homestead just outside Madras, Regnier and her family would load up the covered wagons her great grandparents came to Oregon in, and head down into the gorge, across the river and up the other side.
Two or three days later they would camp for the night beside the Deschutes River in Bend before tuning west and heading up into the mountains to pick berries, camp and cook jam until all their jars were filled. The trip down the narrow, rough road into the gorge was “taken in stride in those days,” Regnier said, her no-nonsense gaze direct and steady.
A decade later, the road wasn’t much better when Regnier and her boyfriend drove their Model T across the river’s wooden bridge, located upstream and around the bend from the existing bridges.
“I drove up and down that trail a number of times,” she recalls. “It was only wide enough for one rig. We could see the other side (of the canyon) because it was so narrow, so if we saw another rig coming, one would stop or we would hunt out a place to turn out.”
The young couple might have been headed to a tri-county track meet in Redmond-one of the few entertainments available then and perhaps the equivalent of modern cruising. “We had to go someplace,” Regnier said. “They didn’t have placed for young folk then.”
Families made their won entertainment in those days, too. For fun, they would load the brood into a wagon and cross the river to watch construction on the railroad bridge. “That was something out of this world to people of this area,” Regnier said.
The later creation of the highway bridge was “not as big an event,” she said, “but we would have to check on it once in awhile.”
During World War II, Regnier remembers the bridges proved too great a temptation for several pilots in training. The young men flew their B-17s under both bridges against strict orders not to try the stunt. “They go into trouble over that deal,” she said with a chuckle.
Crossing the Crooked River continues to be an event for the fourth-generation Central Oregonian. Last week she got a private tour of the new bridge site and holds a standing invitation to return anytime. The Oregon Department of Transportation also is laying plans to make Regnier one of the first across the new span when it opens in the fall of 2000.
Regnier is looking forward to the grand opening and has no doubt she’ll see enough birthdays to be there. “I’m shooting for 100,” she said.
