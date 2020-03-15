Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 14, 1920
Nursery building is planned
Members of the Women’s Civic Improvement league, in meeting yesterday afternoon took definite action on the day nursery plan which has been under consideration for some time, voting to purchase a lot and erect a temporary building for nursery purposes. A lot has been selected on Kansas, a short distance east of Bond street.
The purchase of the site and erection of the building was left in the hands of the finance committee. It is planned to have the nursery ready for occupancy in about two weeks, and all mothers who with their children taken care of during the day are requested to apply as soon as possible to Mrs. C.P. Niswonger, president of the league.
Redmond prepares to make bid for a county fair
Although the subject was brought up informally, discussion of a county fair and its location was of chief interest at the meeting of the Deschutes County Farm Bureau executive board meeting held last night in Redmond. Members of the board were given to understand that Redmond is preparing to make another strong bid for the fair, and that approximately $6,000 towards a fund for providing grounds and buildings is already available. The matter is expected to come up again at the next monthly meeting of the board, scheduled to be held in Tumalo.
Club plans a Leap Year dance
The lady-members of the Emblem club will have their inning next Saturday night at the Leap Year dance, which was to have been given several weeks ago, but was postponed on account of the ban placed upon all social gatherings. The ladies plan to give the men members a number of real surprises in the way of entertainment. Mrs. R.W. Hendershott is chairman of the function and has requested a meeting of all the lady-members of the Emblem club Thursday night at 8 p.m. at the club house.
Culver house is moved to Bend
A house begun in the county seat of Jefferson county three years and a half ago, will be finished in Bend when W.P. Myers completes his 10 room dwelling now in process of construction on Portland Avenue and Steidl road. When completed, the dwelling will be just as Mr. Myers planned it when he was district attorney for Jefferson county, and Culver was the center of county government, with the exception that one room will be added.
Two years ago, Mr. Myers moved to Bend leaving the house only partly completed. A few months ago he came to the conclusion that the building would be of much greater value in Bend than in Culver. The structure was cut into five sections — all except the concrete basement, that is — loaded onto trucks and brought to Bend, the last load arriving here only 10 days ago.
Construction is now being rushed as rapidly as possible, and the concrete basement left behind in Culver is being duplicated in the county seat of Deschutes county.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 14, 1945
New weed killer to be tested by state college researchers
The new hormone weed killer, now on the market under a trade name, has shown considerable promise in tests made nationally, but it has not yet been tried by the experiment station here in Oregon, says Virgil H. Freed, research assistant in weed control at Oregon State college. Tests have been arranged, however, so that information regarding this material for control of Canada thistle and morning glory should be available by late June or July, he says.
“Our information at the present time indicates that the material will cost in the neighborhood of $12 a gallon, which will be diluted with 60 gallons of water,” Freed said. “At a normal rate of application for a heavy stand of weeds, the cost of material would be in the neighborhood of $50 per acre.
“In view of this cost and the fact that no Oregon results are yet on record, we suggest that anyone wishing to try the material do so on a small scale until more specific recommendations may be made.” These costs may be substantially reduced when more material and more knowledge of its use are available, Freed adds.
USO has party underground
Something new in USO entertainment was provided for servicemen visiting Bend Sunday afternoon, when, accompanied by junior and senior hostesses and hosts, they were taken a mile underground — back to the far depth of Lava river tunnel, central feature of a state park 14 miles south of Bend. The trip into the cave was not exactly a hike, for the winding group had hardly penetrated the main part of the long conduit, large enough in places to accommodate a freight engine, when soldiers and girls burst into song and discovered that the cavern acoustics were fine.
As the group, behind swinging gasoline lanterns and flashlights, got well into the huge tunnel, the repertoire of songs ranged from those of World War I days to the war songs of the present. Occasionally, time out was taken, silence was asked and that group of 50 persons heard guides explain the geology of the unique cavern, and learned that long ages ago a flood of molten rock, probably following ancestral outlines of a lava-inundated canyon, flowed through the mile-long tunnel. Remnants of “sand gardens” in the cave were inspected, and features impressed in the basalt were studied.
Then the big group, again swinging lanterns and torches, sang songs that echoed far back into the aged tunnel. The party continued the hike to the far end of the cave, even filing into the “Nordeen extension.”
In entering and leaving the winding tunnel, the visitors were amazed to find beautiful stalagmites of ice, clear as glass, perched atop boulders. Some of these were several feet high, others were huge rosettes. It was explained that water dripping from the ceiling of the cave had been frozen into these strange stalagmites, near the entrance zone, where the temperature on chilly nights drops below freezing.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 14, 1970
Some state Democrats say ‘far out’ platform will make getting elected difficult
Salem — Oregon Democrats spent the weekend putting together an eight-plank party platform for their candidates in the May primary election, but already some politicians say they cannot get elected on that platform.
About 330 delegates spent nearly eight hours Sunday approving the party’s program. More than one state legislator warned that the platform was “so far out” that candidates cannot win on it.
The platform ranges from tax reform to troop withdrawal in Southeast Asia. Most of the debate came in some little expected areas. Several planks whizzed through with hardly a comment.
Delegates quickly got bogged down however, in prolonged argument over sex, abortion, military recruitment on college campuses and state gun controls. The platform plank dealing with health education and welfare was the lengthiest document adopted. It took two hours of debate and required the first roll-call vote of the session.
State party Chairman Mrs. Caroline Wilkins called this a “young” convention because there were many under-21 delegates. She praised the maturity of the youths attending.
When the Multnomah County Democrats brought their locally adopted platform to town some of the older Democrats thought it was “too wild,” but the group from Multnomah pushed through most of its proposals. They overrode a motion for adjournment late Sunday afternoon, by mustering 201 votes to 47. The move was to adjourn the convention without action on two major planks of the platform — economic development and environment, and foreign affairs.
State Rep. Grace Peck, D-Portland, who pleaded against some portions of the HEW plank, declared it contains “things so far out I cannot support them.” She said, “this plank will not win votes for candidates.” She opposed Oregon changing its divorce laws as California did this year. She also fought against a recommendation that laws controlling sexual activity between consenting adults be removed.
State Rep. Richard Groener, D-Milwaukie, asserted, “I am unhappy with some of the planks we have to run on.”
As expected, the Democrats favored preservation of the environment in a number of ways. They voted to ban bottles, restrict nuclear plant siting, develop mass transit with highway funds, ban the internal combustion engine after 1975, and give the State Department of Environmental Quality more money and more power to do its job.
Headlines
15,000 await burial after New York grave digger strike — Puyallup indians continue army base takeover effort — Protesters in Cambodia attack 2 red embassies — Senate action approves 18-year-old voting age — Death claims Erle Stanley Gardner — Israelis launch frontal assault in canal area
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 14, 1995
Pot houses may be linked
Bend police who scored when they took down a high-tech marijuana garden Friday hit the jackpot later that night when they found three more grow houses, part of an operation turning out potent weed worth more than $1 million on the street.
In all, detectives seized more than 1,200 plants being grown under high-intensity lamps in the four houses. They have arrested a total of three persons in Bend and LaPine, where the grow houses were located, and are still seeking a fourth.
Lt. Dave Meier of the Bend Police Department said the four sites were part of a single network that supplied marijuana to cities in the Willamette Valley. “We have reason to believe they’re all connected,” he said. Police are following more leads and expect to make more arrests. But, until that happens, officials declined to release further details.
Deschutes firewood cutters face added limits
Firewood cutters will have fewer areas to search for wood and less time to do it this coming season on the Deschutes National Forest.
The 13 designated areas, spread out over the four ranger districts, encompass 300,000 acres of the approximately 1.5 million-acre national forest. Previously, two of the four districts restricted access.
The season opens April 1 and closes Nov. 30, a month earlier than in previous years. Forest Supervisor Sally Collins said the decision to limit access was made because agency officials wanted to concentrate firewood cutting in areas with heavy fuel loads. They also wanted a better way to keep cutters out of sensitive areas such as streambanks and to prevent illegal cutting.
“It’s not necessarily going to be as convenient for people. But like everything we do, we have to manage it more closely,” Collins said.
Demand for firewood from the forest is no small matter In an average year, the Deschutes sells permits for 40,000 cords, which amounts to about 25 percent of its total timber sales volume. “A lot of people really count on firewood. It’s built into their economic lifestyle,” Collins said. She added that firewood was the top public concern when the forest was revising its management plan several years ago.
The designated cutting areas will be moved as each area becomes picked over, Collins said. Some of the money from firewood permits will then be used to rehabilitate the previous areas.
The Forest Service also urges people to cut early in the season so it will have time to dry. Permits go on sale March 22 at Forest Service offices and various businesses for $10 per cord.
