Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 2, 1921
Board agrees on dismissal of principal
Insubordination is charged — failure to preserve proper discipline among students
Discharge of Mark A. Paulson, principal of the Bend high school, on the grounds of incompetency and insubordination, was unanimously voted by the directors of district No.1 in special session this morning. A letter notifying him of his removal was sent this afternoon by Clerk J. C. Rhodes. Shortly after noon, Miss Harriett Umbaugh, member of the high school faculty for years, was prevailed on... to accept the duties of acting principal. Occurrences in connection with the football coaching situation and the dismissal Saturday of Frank I. Rockwell as a member of the faculty, are directly responsible for the removal of Paulson. Paulson’s allowing Rockwell to continue as science instructor yesterday and this morning after Rockwell had been discharged by the directors, together with his refusal to permit George Dewey to teach, after Dewey had been notified to come to Bend to take the position, constitute the basis of the insubordination charge. A communication received by Paulson casting doubt on Dewey’s status with the State Athletic association, had been read to high school students and had then been turned over to them to read in a student assembly, instead of the information being conveyed at once to the directors. Failure to preserve proper discipline, apparently taking no steps to prevent students, in assembly, from making derogatory remarks concerning the board and city superintendent, are included in the general charge of incompetency.
Pupils strike, stage parade for principal
Students of Bend high school declared a strike this morning serpentining through the streets of the city for nearly two hours, chanting “we want Paulson and fair play” as they marched. Some 300 were in the line. Addressed by Dee McRoberts, president of the student body, in front of the gymnasium, they voted to return to their classes tomorrow morning. The demonstration was staged as a remonstrance against the discharge of Principal Mark A. Paulson two days ago… Classes were nearly deserted this morning a few moments after assembly at 10 o’clock, Ervin McNeal had addressed the students and asked if they desired to serpentine for Paulson, someone shouted “let’s go,” and the parade started.
A special school board meeting held this noon at the residence of C. A. Hayden on Congress street resulted in the suspension for insubordination of the students responsible for the parade, leaving execution of the sentence to Miss Harriett Umbaugh as [acting] principal and S. W. Moore as city superintendent...Further demonstrations of the kind, will be met with suspension of all athletics, and a request to authorities to take the situation in hand.
Many sheep lost near Cultus lake
La Pine, Ore. — George Jones has lost about two hundred head of sheep somewhere in the country around little Cultus lake. W. H. Hollinshead and J. N. Masten left for the Crane Prairie and Cultus lake country Tuesday in an effort to locate the stray band.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 2, 1946
Bend welcomes United Air Lines mainliner service
Inauguration of Mainliner Service from Roberts Field by United Air Lines marks another milestone in transportation history in this area. It brings Bend and all Central Oregon faster air service not only to the north and south but to all parts of the United States. Grateful in being a part of such an epoch the Bend community extends a warm welcome.
The 21-passenger Mainliner 180 of United Air Lines which will begin service into Bend-Redmond October 1 is the same type of plane which flies into New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and other cities on United’s Pacific coast and coast-to-coast routes. Powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Wasp engines of 1200 h.p. each have a gross weight of over 12 tons when fully loaded. Cruising speed of the Mainliner is 180 miles an hour — more than three miles a minute with a maximum cruising range of 1800 miles.
Sisters soldier dies at hospital
Sisters, Ore. — Pfc. Charles Chapin, 39, the Sisters soldier who walked in his sleep although he was unable to even sit up while awake, lost his fight for life, following his tenth operation at Madigan army hospital in Washington last night. The army private started on his dream walks after army doctors were certain he could never walk again. In Leyte, a Japanese bullet through his hip and abdomen left Chapin only one chance in a thousand to live. He took that chance, and 20 months later astounded army doctors by climbing from the high hospital bed and taking a few stumbling steps in his sleep. The army called the soldier’s brother, Ernest, in Sisters two days ago when a kidney stone necessitated the tenth operation. He was expected to die within 12 hours, but lived until last night. Funeral services will be held here Friday.
Sign displays difference in man and deer
Hunters entering Bend over the north highway were confronted by a welcome sign and an exhibit pointing out the differences between a deer with horns and a man wearing a red hat. “This is a man — no open season,” is the warning that appears under a life-size image of a red-hatted hunter, on a post at the corner of Wall and Greenwood, opposite the Pilot Butte inn. “Be careful,” is the admonition that follows the identification of Homo sapiens. “This is what you’re looking for,” reads a sign under a real deer head, with a fine pair of horns. … The exhibit was prepared by a local luncheon club, the “Saturday Noon Steak & Chowder society”. A formal statement added: “The vice president of our club, who is in charge of screwball ideas, was the chief instigator of this display.”
Hunters continue to buy pictures of the display that earned wide publicity for Bend. A picture of the display appeared in the city edition of the Journal in Portland. Dud McClure, member of advertising firm: “Who-ever thought up the display deserves a lot of credit. It is excellent from a publicity point of view and a perfect reminder to hunters to be careful.” Pictures of the display have been sent to a number of national magazines and to sportsmen’s publications.
Headlines: Nazi leaders enter final plea — Death sentence given to Goering and others — UN leaders renew effort to ban bomb — London meeting on Palestine halts50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 2, 1971
8 tons of bottles collected, crushed, shipped to Portland
What do you do with eight tons of whiskey bottles, mason jars, and all other types of glass? If you’re interested in protecting the environment of Central Oregon, you collect them in barrels, grind them up in a crushing machine and ship the eight tons off to Portland, where they can be reprocessed. That’s what happened in Bend last weekend, when Lions, Jaycees, Cascade Junior High students and members of PURE (Protect our Urban & Rural Environment) got together to get rid of the glass that ecology-minded persons had been dropping into barrels located for collection purposes at four Shell stations in Bend. At each of those stations there are three big barrels, one each for clear, brown, and green glass. Volunteers collect the barrels and bring them to Kremer’s Distributing Co., [ground in a] crushing machine, then hauled to Portland for free by Kremer’s and sold for $20 to $23 a ton.
The money is put into a special Bend Parks and Recreation Department fund, where it will be used eventually to hire a full-time person to collect the barrels and handle the crushing machine. “This way we can give a young person employment,” explained Bob Greenlee of PURE, “and at the same time have all the elements of an ecologically-sound glass-saving program.”
BLM proposes preservation of Lost Forest
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed to withdraw northern Lake County’s Lost Forest, located 70 air miles southeast of Bend from all forms of appropriation under the land laws, including mining laws. The move will give scientists a chance to explore the mysteries of this “disjunct” 9,100 acre forest which is growing... completely surrounded by sagebrush desert. The forest borders 12,000 acres of sand dunes with some of the tall ponderosa pines growing right out of the sand. Scientists believe that the Lost Forest in a remnant of an ancient forest that once covered a larger area. A professor from the University of Arizona, who studied the area 12 years ago, found that seeds of the Lost Forest germinate faster than other ponderosa seedlings and the sand covering the area holds moisture for the deeply rooted trees, while keeping other vegetation sparse. Scientific riches are not all that may be found in the Lost Forest...two legends tell of gold deposits in the forest which may never be found now that the BLM is planning to withdraw the forest from mining laws. Scientist may soon be roaming the area, looking not for gold but for answers to the history of this isolated timber stand.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 2, 1996
Unjust tribal treaty to stand
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs today continue seeking nullification of an 1865 treaty they call fraudulent, offensive, and despicable. Republican Senator Mark Hatfield abandoned his goodwill effort to nullify the 1865 treaty Monday after Democratic Gov. John Kitzhaber warned it could lead to major problems for the state when it comes to water rights and wildlife protection. The governor’s actions astounded Indian leaders who vowed to seek congressional nullification again during the 1997 session and mount a public education campaign in the meantime.
“The one and only action the state can do to repair the damage to our relationship...would be to support passage by the next Congress of the bill...legislatively nullifying what the parties and the courts have [already] recognized does not exist, the Treaty of 1865,” the tribes said in a press release...The main treaty governing the right of Warm Springs tribes was agreed upon in 1855. Ten years later, a government agent took advantage of the Indians inability to read and convinced them to enter into an agreement that removed all their off-reservation treaty rights agreed upon in 1855.
Senator Hatfield previously called the treaty fraudulent and introduced a bill to rescind it stating that court decision and federal policy actions disregarded the 1865 treaty and found it wasn’t binding. Gov. Kitzhaber argued that without the treaty, Indians might try to claim massive new water rights and feel free to hunt game on millions of acres of non-reservation land without having to follow Oregon state wildlife laws and regulations.
The state and the tribes recently reached a major water rights agreement aimed at balancing development and irrigation needs with preserving flows for fish… that Kitzhaber said would be destroyed if the bill passed. David Karnopp, an attorney for the tribes, said none of the tribes’ agreements with the state, including the water rights agreement, are based on the 1865 treaty and the tribes have vowed to proceed with finalizing the water rights agreement and are committed to the settlement reached in that agreement.
Smith Rock fire bills put city in a hard place
The Smith Rock has burned a large hole in the Redmond Fire Department’s bank account, and the city hopes that the state will own up to the debt. The fire department billed the state parks department roughly $80,000 to cover the cost of fighting the 300 acre fire at the world renowned park on August 10. Redmond Fire Department alone sent 38 personnel to the fire, logging 562 hours, along with tri-county area fire departments and seven contract firefighters.
Redmond Fire Chief, Bob Garrison, is hoping to be reimbursed by the parks department which have not responded to the bills mailed about two weeks ago. “They have not called to say ‘yes’, ‘no’, or ‘maybe’,” he said. “We’re just kind of hanging our hat on the premise that they’re going to pay the bills...because our budget can’t afford to take that kind of hit.” Private citizens have donated $20,000 into a state fund for Smith Rock restoration projects that could also be used to pay firefighting costs.
