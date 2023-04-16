100 Years Ago
For week ending
April 22, 1923
New sawmill to operate
The new Paulina White Pine sawmill, four miles south of La Pine, is ready for operation and has been tried out during the last few days, reports James Frederickson, who is in Bend today. J.N. Masten is the owner of the mill.
Masten’s old mill which was operated last year is now sawing 25,000 feet of lumber daily, a steam carriage feed and other new machinery having been installed during the past winter.
A third mill in the La Pine vicinity will be the Pott Brothers mill which will be erected near Paulina creek, sawing timber recently purchased from Vandevert Brothers.
Fast time made in drive to Bend
Dr. H.C. Dodds and Deputy Sheriff C.T. Terril made the automobile trip from The Dalles to Bend in Seven Hours on their return yesterday after spending the week end in cities along the Columbia. Terril had been at Hood River visiting friends.
Be Sure to Plant Garden But Don’t Be In a Hurry
There is just one thing to remember in order to have a successful garden in Bend; don’t be in a hurry to plant it. Many garden enthusiasts get “garden fever” when the first warm days of spring come, they put out a garden, and a frost a few weeks later kills everything. Late frosts are the only handicap which the gardener must face here; on the other hand the soil is wonderfully productive; vegetables will grow twice as fast as they do in most places, so that very late planting is possible.
This is the advice of T.J. Sanders, who was one of the first to raise a garden in Bend and who has had successful gardens every year for the last nine years.
When Sanders first came to Bend he was told that it was impossible to raise a garden here, he recalls. Gardens stuff wouldn’t stand the frosts, and anyway the soil wasn’t rich enough. He has found that the soil is wonderfully productive without fertilization, and more so with it. The frosts he simply avoids by planting after the danger is past. Anybody who has a small plot of ground can raise all of the vegetables needed for table use and canning.
Evans case continued
Throwing circuit court into temporary chaos, Walter Evans, Lavinia Armstrong, the state’s star witness, and Mrs. J.C. Vandevert, one of the six women jurors sitting in Evans’ trail, collapsed this morning within a few minutes of each other. Evans, 19, is on trial for alleged criminal attack upon the 13 year old Armstrong girl, with whom he eloped on Christmas night. Circuit Judge T. E. J. Duffy continued the case until the juror, the girl and the accused youth are all fully recovered.
The trial, which commenced Friday morning, was proceeding at 10 o’clock this morning with Lavinia Armstrong on the stand, when the child became hysterical, breaking into a fit of uncontrollable sobbing. A few minutes later Mrs. Vandevert swayed in her chair in the jury box and was saved from falling to the floor when Paul Mayette, another trail juror sitting immediately back of the swooning woman, caught her. While Mrs. Vandevert was being carried to Judge Duffy’s office, Evans, overcome by the nervous shock attendant upon the collapse of Mrs. Vandevert and the girl, dropped unconscious to his chair.
75 Years Ago
For week ending
April 22, 1948
Hospital campaign to open on Friday
The proposed memorial medical center and St. Charles hospital will be three stories in height, and will be of fireproof construction. The building will face west on Lava road at the east end of Minnesota avenue. The entire cost of the new building, remodeling of the present St. Charles hospital, and equipment will be $909,675. The advanced gifts campaign for the hospital fund is to be started tomorrow evening.
Robert Sawyer is chairman of the advance gift committee which is made up of four groups including a total of about 60 members. The advance gifts committee will raise the major amount of money for the hospital fund through large gifts and memorials. The general campaign organization, composed of 120 volunteer workers, will then proceed with a general solicitation of the area to be served by the hospital.
All the churches of the city will be united in the forthcoming fund for the Memorial medical center and St. Charles hospital.
Music festival opens in Bend; 800 take part
Students from nine schools, 800 strong, took part in the East-Central Oregon competitive music festival today in Bend. The group included 240 Bend students, and about 560 from Redmond, Madras, Culver, Prineville, Lakeview, John Day and Dayville. The bright uniforms of the various bands added color to the occasion, as the groups took their turns for auditions, to be rated by a committee of school music specialists.
The school gymnasium will be filled to capacity tonight, for the concert of band, chorus and orchestra music which will start at 8 o’clock, climaxing the festival program. Participating in the program will be some 550 students, including a 300-piece mass band, a 250-voiced chorus and a 15-piece string group. Four hundred tickets were available for spectators, but all had been sold today, and none will be available at the door.
Mirror Pond osprey killed with bullet
A large osprey, believed to be the same bird that has entertained Bend residents and visitors with its Mirror Pond plunges over a period of years, was found dead in Drake Park this morning, shot directly through the breast.
The bird, generally known as a fish hawk, was found by Charles Bishop. The bullet centered the breast of the diver, and it is believed that the bird might have been perched on a tree when the shot was fired. No one reported hearing the shot, Bishop, park supervisor, said.
The osprey had a wing spread of 64 inches, and was such a fine specimen that Bishop plans to have it mounted.
The fishing habit of the osprey was to remain nearly motionless several hundred feet above the Mirror Pond, then to plunge with lightning speed to the water surface. Most of its Mirror pond prey were believed to be whitefish.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 22, 1973
United States’ No. 1 teacher at work and play
Jack Ensworth’s sixth grade class at Kenwood School has a substitute teacher this week. Ensworth left Monday for Washington, D.C. to receive the National Teacher of the Year award.
“The only person you need to worry about competing with is yourself,” Ensworth tells his students. His national recognition is the result of unsought competition at several levels, after first being nominated by his fellow teachers at Kenwood.
Contest judges were impressed by the way Ensworth encourages his students to learn by doing, and to integrate their education with their daily experiences.
His classroom is full of animal cages, science experiments and interest stimulators. The hobby table usually starts out with an exhibit of fly tying materials and a few models. Before long it is filled with many items which the students contribute.
The “thinking box” is nothing more than a very large cardboard box placed in the corner of the room. Even “poky”workers get busy and finish routine tasks to earn their turn studying there. Decisions for rules governing its use give the students a chance to set up some classroom guidelines. Its decoration is also a class project.
Tanks of tropical fish, gerbils, rabbits-sometimes a lamb- teach the responsibility of caring for living things. Often they also provide the spark for art and creative writing projects.
When the classroom gets too small for all the projects they spill over into the school courtyard and Ensworth’s 37-acre farm.
A native of Akron, Ohio, reared by deaf mute parents, Ensworth taught in Akron five years, spent two years in Liberia as a teacher for native employes of Firestone Tire and Rubber Co., and first came to Bend as a student observer from the University of Oregon.
Accompanying him on the trip to the national capital were his wife, Chrissie, two daughters and a son, and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ona Blakley, a retired Bend teacher.
Wednesday Ensworth will receive the National Teacher of the Year plaque from Mrs. Richard Nixon. After the presentation he will be honored at a reception at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Ensworth was earlier chosen as Oregon’s Teacher of the Year. The last Oregonian to take the national award was Mrs. Margaret Teusel, Monmouth, in 1955.
Ensworth has been a teacher in the Bend system for 15 years. He decided on education as a career when as a youngster, a teacher took a particular interest in him, drawing him out and encouraging him in the self-expression and communication which he had been denied in his home.
The Teacher of the Year contest is sponsored by Encyclopedia Britannica, Ladies home Journal and the Council of Chief State School Officers.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 22, 1998
Barnes & Noble proven no Goliath
When Barnes & Noble plopped a 22,000-square-foot-book-store in Bend, the behemoth was supposed to squash the area’s independent booksellers like King Kong on Pee-wee Herman.
Five months after the store opened its doors, Barnes & Noble is proving to be less deadly than Kong, and area booksellers are proving to be more squash-resistant than Pee-wee.
One bookstore- Book & Game- has shut its doors since the book giant’s arrival, but it was on its way out before Barnes & Noble Stores that remain say they have had some decrease in sales, but are finding that there are actually some benefits to being small when there’s a giant in your backyard.
When it first arrived in November, Barnes & Noble’s effect was devastating.
“They hit hard, and they hit fast,” said Chris O’Harra, one of the owners of the Spokane-based Book & Game, which closed its Bend store in the Mountain View Mall in February.
O’Harra said she was thinking about closing the Bend store before Barnes & Noble came to Bend. “It’s a tight retail market in Bend,” she explained. Then, when the mammoth bookstore arrived on the scene, Book & Game’s customer traffic decreased and sales went down, prompting O’Harra to close the store.
Other area booksellers said they also saw a sharp drop in their sales immediately after the Barnes & Noble opened. Ann Hamilton, one of the co-owners of the Book Barn, said sales in her store decreased 50 percent. “We had a couple months there when we were worried,” Hamilton said. But as the novelty surrounding Barnes & Noble wore off, booksellers found their sales creeping back up. For both First Chapter Books and the Book Barn, sales are now about 20 percent below where they were in November. “And part of that is seasonal,” Hamilton said.
On the bright side, Barnes & Noble may actually be opening new markets for the booksellers. “We’re seeing some new faces in here,” Ann Elkin, First Chapter Books’ owner confirmed.
Elkin also is trying to diversify her store to get more new customers through the door. To make browsing more convenient for customers she is incorporating her new and used sections into the same space.
