100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 15, 1923
Vandevert family reunion is held
A family reunion honoring Dr. and Mrs. George Vandevert, who were recently married, was held at the Vandevert ranch, 20 miles out of Bend on the La Pine road, Sunday. Dinner was served to 19 persons. Five grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Vandevert were present at the reunion. Those other than members of the family group who attended the reunion were Dr. Fred A. Lieallen, Miss Cassie Thompson and Mrs. V.A. Forbes and son.
Berry growers’ pact drawn
Strawberry growers of Deschutes county Monday afternoon definitely organized for the cooperative marketing of their produce when three of the largest growers in the county, A.C. Kirtsis and C.P Becker of Tumalo, and J.W. Bower of Redmond, met in the Bend Commercial club and drew up an agreement which binds them to market their berries through a central agency.
Chipmunks compete for lookout’s favor
High on the summit of Pine mountain a battle is being fought-a friendly battle for the affections of the lookout who guards the timbered domain from her glass house. The battle is between two chipmunks, “Happy,” the pet belonging to Shasta Lela Hoover, and “Snappy,” the mother chipmunk with a family of two babies. “Snappy is apparently winning the battle, for in a letter to a friend in Bend, Miss Hoover fails to mention “Happy.” Furthermore, “Snappy,” is slowly moving in to Miss Hoover’s tent.
“Wish V, could have been here today to see ‘Snappy’s’ babies-two of them, little fluffy balls of fur about the size of your thumb,” writes Miss Hoover, who records her varying moods and inspirations on a typewriter. “They were playing under the window and I went out to get a closeup of them, and ‘Snappy’ appeared on the spot and told me they were hers. On the strength of such good work, I gave her a piece of bread and butter and a prune. Then she hustled her babies off to bed before the rain began to fall.
“She had worked like a beaver for 48 hours getting the outside gangways to her house stopped up, and excavating a new passage that has its opening in the tent. And we speak of them as ‘’dumb’ creatures!”
New Episcopal rector comes
For the first time in Bend’s history, regular Episcopal church services in charge of a resident rector will be held beginning Sunday, in the new Trinity parish house which has recently been erected at the corner of Wall street and St. helens place. Dr. A.C. Tebeau, from Hendersonville, N.C., arrived in Bend today to take over the local charge. The only service for the present will be the 11 o’clock morning worship, as Dr. Tebeau will conduct evening services in other towns of Central Oregon.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 15, 1948
OK, 4 Quarts, says note on police book
A dog’s life in the city pound is much simpler than the lot of a goat, city police admitted today. When the goat happens to be the milking variety, it’s up to officers to supervise the chore.
An entry written last night on the police blotter gave the instructions, “Goat in city pound; must be milked in the morning.” A notation pencilled in later was terse and to the point: “O.K. Four quarts.” The goat was released this morning to its owner.
Trailways gets 6 new buses
Six new Aerocoach buses have been delivered to the local Pacific Trailways depot and will be placed on the Portland-Bend-Boise schedules, M.P. Hoover, Pacific Trailways President, reported. The 33-passenger buses, powered by 200-horsepower engines, are particularly adaptable to mountain travel.
They represent an investment of more than $100,000. The buses were driven to Bend by M.P. Hoover, Maurice hoover, Jerry Chester, W.E. Parsons, Hubbard Day, Sr and Leroy Smith. Mrs. Maurice hoover and Mrs. Chester accompanied their husbands on the trip.
Outdoor concert is well received
A large crowd of Bend people enthusiastically received the Bend municipal band’s first open-air concert of the season, last night in Drake park. Many were seated in the park, and others heard the program from cars parked on Riverside boulevard. The musicians, under the direction of Don P. Pence, entertained with familiar march numbers and waltzes, receiving generous applause.
The city band was reorganized this past year, after inactivity during the war years. The group participated in Bend’s Fourth of July celebration last week end, appearing in the pet parade an providing pre-pageant music in Drake park. A series of summer concerts is planned, according to the director.
McAllister buys Bend newspaper
Sale of the Bend Pilot, weekly newspaper, by Theo. H. mark to C.L. McAllister of Seattle, Wash., was announced here today, with the new owner to take over operation of the plant on August 2. The new publisher of the Bend paper is a native of La Grande and a graduate from the University of Washington school of journalism. For the past 18 years, McAllister served as part owner and vice-president of the Metropolitan Press of Seattle, Wash.
Mr. and Mrs. McAllister have purchased the home of Mrs. Frank S. McGarvey, 37 Glen road, and will move in on Sept. 1. The McGarvey residence, facing the Mirror Pond from the west, is the former E. L. Shevlin home.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark have operated the Bend Pilot for the past eight years, and have taken an active part in community affairs and in fraternal and service club work in the city.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 15, 1973
50-year pin presented Phil Brogan for weather watching
Phil F. Brogan of Bend, dean of Northwest weather observers and retired newspaper editor, received a diamond-jeweled 50-year pin from the National Weather Service Friday. Jim Wakefield, meteorologist in charge of the Forecast Office at Portland, made the presentation at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Brogan is one of the few persons in the nation who have served as cooperative weather observers for half a century in the same location Wakefield said. In 1960 the local weather man received the Thomas Jefferson Award for long service. He is the only person in Oregon who has received this award. Brogan arrived in Bend in the spring of 1923 to go to work as a reporter for The Bulletin. He found that one of his duties was taking observations for the Weather Bureau. Instruments were located at that time on the roof of the former Bulletin Building across from the post office. For many years the weather shelter and rain gauge have been fixtures in Mr. and Mrs. Brogans yard at 1426 Harmon Blvd. Not one observation has been missed in all the years that they have been responsible for the readings.
R.E. Jewell school growing
Visitors to the R.E. Jewell Elementary School could see the beginnings of real progress this week. Workers were busy with stacks of treated lumber to be used in the building. The 8- classroom school, designed by architects Gil Helling and Associates and built by DeGree Construction, is to be completed in December. It is located in the Tillicum Village area southeast of Bend, and will relieve crowding in the town’s elementary schools. Construction began about one month ago.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 15, 1998
Mirror Pond silt buildup raises sticky, costly questions
Canada geese aren’t walking on water in Bend’s Mirror Pond. They’re standing on silt that gradually is bringing the river bottom closer to the surface- and the city closer to a decision on when next to consider the expensive alternative of dredging.
The muck traveling down the Deschutes River settles in the 40-acre pond at Drake Park. It’s simple science: Dirt and other particles in quiet water fall to the bottom when the current moves slow or there’s a barrier, such as the small Pacific Power dam just downstream of Newport Avenue.
Silt always will accumulate in the pond, said Tom Gellner, Bend’s public works director. The river, he explained, is trying to reclaim the park for the meadow and cattails marshes that filled the riverside area before the dam was built about 85 years ago.
Anyone who ventures into the shallow water risks getting stuck in the muddy buildup, and that is one reason the city prohibits swimming in the Deschutes as it runs through Bend. A bigger concern: When will the city next have to dredge the pond? And how will it afford the cost, likely to top $1 million? Gellner is uncertain on both counts. “I don’t know when you decide it needs to be done again,” he said. “I suppose you could make a case for it now or in 10 years.”
Gellner doesn’t think the pond is in as bad of shape as 1984, when it first was dredged. The river was as shallow as one foot, at Newport Bridge, where people fished for brown and rainbow trout.
That summer the city dredged 84,000 cubic yards of silt from the river at a cost of $302,000, most of which was paid through a federal grant. The city dumped the sediment into an old gravel pit in the Shevlin Center, creating a spot for the new National Guard Armory to be built.
Until 1984, the frequently photographed Mirror Pond never had been dredged, Gellner said. Weeds had taken root in mud flats rising from the shallows, and he remembers hearing complaints about the foul odor.
About five years after dredging 40 percent of the sediment that had been removed collected in the pond again, according to the city. The amount of sediment on the bottom today must be greater than that, but Gellner has no idea how much.
The city took regular soundings, or depth measurements, for the first few years after dredging, then stopped when the buildup slowed down.
“It’s not filling up rapidly,” Gellner said. He sees the predicament this way: Sediment naturally fills up the area behind the dam and is subsiding over time as the river cuts a faster channel in another spot. Silt falls out to the side in slow, quiet water. Faster currents keep other particles suspended, carrying them downriver.
Although some residents had expected the dredging to last much longer than it has, the city made no guarantees, Gellner insists. “We promised nothing.”
But the city will have to tackle the project again at some point and it will be expensive. Five years ago, when residents noticed sediment increasing in their favorite pond, Gellner estimated the project at $960,000. Federal help in paying the bill might not come as easily, and there’s another sticky problem: “If we do it again, where do we put the sediment,” he asked.
