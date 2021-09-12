Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 11, 1921
Tots juggle mail; babies’ fun cause of lost letters
Two tiny tots living on the west side have been having a wonderful time abstracting bundles of letters from boundary mailboxes on Highland boulevard, at times tearing envelopes and contents, but more frequently putting the letters back — although usually in the wrong boxes.
This was the information received this morning by Postmaster W. H. Hudson. It is considered as probably solving the mystery of letters which have frequently been found in boxes other than that of the addressee.
Day Officer Fox will request closer supervision on the part of the parents, of the actions of the little folks.
Non-laying hens will be culled
Demonstrations in the culling of non-laying hens will be given beginning in September in Redmond, by H. E. Cosby, of the Oregon Agricultural college, County Agriculturist D. L. Jamison announced. Cosby will be in Terrebonne, Tumalo, and Plainview on his first day in the county, and on the following day will visit the Grange Hall.
In each community Cosby will demonstrate with flocks of two different types — Leghorns and either Plymouth Rocks or Rhode Island reds. Each farmer attending a demonstration will be asked to handle fowl passed on by the expert, to be able to do his own culling in the future.
Booze seized on Labor Day
Charged with violation of the prohibition ordinance, Lee Riggs, of 210 East Penn avenue, was arrested yesterday by Officer R. H. Fox, then released after he had deposited a $250 cash bond.
Previous to Riggs’ arrest, his house and barn were searched, officers reporting the finding of two gallons of moonshine, one in the manger, the other buried in a pile of manure. Information leading to the search and arrest was secured by Officers Houston and Hoover following the arrest of Oscar Martinson Saturday. Closely questioned by the officers, Martinson maintained that he did not know the name of the man who had sold him liquor. However, he was sure he would know if he saw him. Martinson was given a chance to walk about the streets for a time, and not only identified his man but purchased a half pint of moonshine from him for $4, it was reported at police headquarters.
Rest room moved to Miner building
The city rest room, located in the Sphier building for several years, has been moved to the second floor of the Miner building, occupying rooms 238 and 219. The furniture has been moved in and arrangements made for a very comfortable rest room for women who are downtown or visitors in the city. The Women’s Civic league is sponsoring the rest room this year.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 11, 1946
Sisters soldier takes first steps
Pfc. Charles Chapin, Sisters, Ore., is a very determined man.
After walking in his sleep last month when he was unable even to sit up in bed while awake, Chapin walked away from the laws of probability again by taking his first steps while awake.
Those few painful steps were accomplished in spite of the fact that there is a non-union of the fractured bone in his right hip.
By “non-union” the army doctors mean simply that Chapin’s hip, fractured by a Japanese bullet on Dec. 7, 1944, is not mended. There is a space between two pieces of bone — and still Chapin can walk.
The 39-year-old former logger was helped into a steel frame, similar to a child’s “walker” by a physiotherapist. Hanging tightly to the sides of the brace, Chapin took his first steps, while awake, in nearly two years.
‘Canyon Passage’ to open Sunday
“Canyon Passage,” a story of pioneer Oregon in technicolor that features scenery well-known to Bend residents, will open at the Capitol theater Sunday. The picture has the distinction of being the first full-length technicolor production filmed in Oregon.
Dana Andrews, Brian Donlevy and Susan Hayward co-starred in the Oregon picture which was produced for Universal release. Also in the picture are a number of Central Oregon residents, who had parts as extras.
Among the scenic spots used as settings are the jagged lava beds on the McKenzie pass summit, Todd lake, with the glaciated peaks of Broken Top in the background; meadows along the Metolius river, the Dutchman flat region, Crater and Diamond lakes.
Car turns over at courthouse
J. Alton Thompson, Deschutes county superintendent of schools, is a patient at the Lumberman’s hospital, victim of an accident that occurred this morning when his car went over an embankment at the parking strip near the north side of the local courthouse and dropped a distance of about 12 feet.
Suffering from bruises and shock, Thompson was removed from the driver’s seat under the crushed top with considerable difficulty. He was at first taken to the home of W.W. Wing, and later moved to the hospital. His condition is not considered serious and apparently no broken bones were suffered.
Thompson, planning to do some early work in his office, drove to the courthouse shortly before 8 a.m. and approached the parking guard wall with his car under control. However, as he attempted to bring the machine to a full stop, the car plunged ahead, went over the guard and dropped on its top, with its wheels in the air. Wing, whose home is close by, was attracted by the noise and rushed to give Thompson assistance. A. O. Schilling was also called to aid.
Pupils may take Bible instruction
Coincident with the registration of pupils in the grade schools of Bend is the enrollment of those who desire to take instruction in Bible under Miss Evelyn Varney, who arrived in Bend this week to assume her new duties.
Pupils in the third through the seventh grades are eligible for one Bible class each week under the plan instituted last year by the Community Council for Bible Instruction. Since the state law requires the consent of the parents or guardian before children may enroll for the classes, officers of the council urge parents to sign and return the application papers at once. These papers were given to the pupils when they registered. Classes will start on Monday in Bend. Miss Varney has been asked to teach one day a week in the Redmond school, and will spend Thursdays there.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 11, 1971
‘School’ not really a dirty word
“School” is a six-letter word and not many people think it’s nasty. But it can be plain obscene to those who think it is. And it is for some Bend High School students making the transition from summer work to school tomorrow morning.
Randy Johnston, for example, bristles at its mention.
“You want a fat lip?” he growls.
Bonnie Layng hears it with a wince.
“Oh, I’m not too anxious for it,” she says, looking as if she’d bit into a lemon. Pat McMeen shrugs when she hears the word.
“I just want to get it over with.”
The Bulletin recently made a lightning survey of Bend area high school students who’ve spent the summer working and now are faced with the gloomy prospect of school. Most aren’t too pleased.
Bonnie Layng would rather go on working and forget the whole thing. During school last year she worked around 36 hours a week. She hopes to put in a full 40 this year. “I like the money,” she says.
Randy Johnston has spent his summer at Safeway. He will be a senior at Bend High School this year, and feels that as long as he’s got to do it, he may as well take it easy. “I’m just going to mess around,” he says, indicating that he’ll play in the band, go out for football and skip P.E.
Rhonda Frazier is another Safeway employee. She’d planned to get a raise this summer, but Nixon’s wage freeze stopped it. Now she’s a little cool on the subject herself. “This summer’s gone on way too long; I’m really getting excited about school for a change.”
Pat McMeen works at the A&W Drive-In, and will continue to work this fall. “I don’t think there’s any way around it,” she says.
Miss McMeen will be a senior this fall, and says she intends to study harder. She will take seven or eight classes and hopes to become a music teacher. But, she complains, school is always a black spot on her year.
“At least working doesn’t ask more than is physically possible; school does.”
Sherrie Reid has been working in the produce section at Safeway and has picked up some fringe benefits: she knows all about cantaloupes. Although she’s not too anxious to get back to the old grind, she says she’ll give it the old college try.
“I’ll try to have a little fun and work up some more school spirit,” she said. And so, as the summer sun sinks slowly into September, Bend school students wind down their fun, and with the eagerness of children on Christmas morning, prepare to return to the classroom tomorrow morning.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 11, 1996
Tower Theater caught in limbo over funding
The future of the Tower Theater now lies in the hands of the community it serves. The city of Bend has terminated the theater’s lease with the Regional Arts Council of Central Oregon, and now must figure out what to do with the theater, which was built in 1939 and served as a movie theater until 1993.
The lease was terminated by the city council last week because the city has yet to receive any of the money agreed upon in the lease, and no fund-raising has been underway, according to City Manager Larry Patterson.
“There was no payment of rent from day one,” Patterson said. “No effort has been underway to restore that theater.”
Also, ongoing maintenance and repairs that were RACOCO’s responsibility as part of the lease were not kept up, leaving the theater with a number of fire hazard concerns. The city council agreed to purchase the theater on RACOCO’s behalf in October 1995 for $445,000. As part of the agreement, the city was to be the first to be repaid once fund-raising got underway.
The city agreed to hold the property for up to five years. At the time, Ira Allen, president of the arts council, said RACOCO did not plan or expect to take that long to make the theater’s rebirth happen.
Friday, however, Allen said fund-raising and renovation would take several years to develop and accomplish, and said the five-year contract with the city was not enough time to do so.
Allen said he was not surprised by the council’s decision, but said the theater’s renovation project will not die.
“It’s a project that is vitally needed in downtown Bend,” Allen said, noting that at least 66 organizations have used the theater for more than 200 events in the past year. “We’ve proven that it’s needed.”
Patterson said the city is arranging meetings with the Downtowners Association and the Chamber of Commerce to see if anyone in the community is willing to step up and organize the fund-raising campaign needed to restore the theater.
If the city can find someone to take over fund-raising for the theater within the next 30 days or so, that person or organization would likely have until the end of the year to come up with a fund-raising plan.
“If the community is interested in restoring the Tower Theater, the city will help,” Patterson said. “But if there’s no interest in the community, we will probably put the building on the market.”
Headlines: Rapper Tupac Shakur shot in Las Vegas — Hurricane Fran clobbers carolinas, claims 12 — “Fraiser”, NBC biggest Emmy winners — Gwyneth Paltrow stars in “Emma” at the Pilot Butte 6
