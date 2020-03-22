Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
March 21, 1920
House choice of Overturf
H.J. Overturf, of Bend, will be a candidate at the coming primaries for the republican nomination for state representative, he announced this morning. Earlier in the year Mr. Overturf declared his intention of going out for the legislature, but was uncertain at that time whether he would seek a place in the upper of lower house.
Mr. Overturf has made no public announcement of the policies he will advocate in seeking the nomination, but the fact that he has just received notice of his election as vice- president of the Oregon Roads and Development association together with his past activities in this connection, is taken as strong evidence that good roads for Deschutes county will be one of the substantial planks of his platform.
As vice-president of the association, Mr. Overturf will have charge of educational work in this county in connection with the movement to raise the bonding limitation from two to four per cent.
Downing will erect block
Announcement was made today by William P. Downing, that he will within the very near future commence the construction of a two story brick and stone building 50 by 80 feet, to cost approximately $35,000. The site is the 50 foot lot between the Myers building and the Carmody cigar store on Bond street.
The lower floor of the building will be divided into two store rooms, one of which will be occupied by the Downing cafe. The second floor will be cut up into 24 rooms, which will be offered for rent.
The Downing cafe will locate temporarily about April 1, in the rooms now occupied by the Liberty bakery in the Myers building.
Hiccoughing lasts through four days
An attack of almost continuous hiccoughing lasting through four days, brought C.E. Bagley, manager of the Pine Tree estate, to a critical condition last week. Saturday night the paroxysms were checked, and this morning it was believed that he was out of danger. He is under treatment at St. Charles hospital.
Two weeks ago, Mr. Bagley was taken with influenza, but apparently recovered after three days. Last week he became ill again, and shortly after began hiccoughing.
Water wanted at Waldo Lake
Salem, Or., — A new plan to secure water for irrigation in Central Oregon is revealed in the petition just filed here by the Tumalo Irrigation district for the storage of 150,000 acre feet of water in Waldo Lake on the middle fork of the Willamette river.
It is proposed by the district to store water in this reservoir and divert the same through a tunnel under the divide to the headwaters of the Deschutes river for the irrigation of the lands within the Tumalo project.
75 years ago
For the week ending
March 21, 1945
Plaques to warn Bend solicitors
In an attempt to ward off bogus solicitation of Bend merchants and others, the chamber of commerce is planning to furnish each establishment with a wooden plaque reading “We Investigate Before We Invest.” The plaques are to be placed in a prominent place in the business houses, where would-be contribution seekers may see them and be forewarned, it was said. The plaques are being furnished by Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., and The Shevlin Hixon Company. Bonafide solicitors will be furnished with a letter of endorsement by the chamber of commerce, it was said.
Pilot Butte road opened to public
Pilot Butte, Bend’s popular “observation tower,” is again open to the pubic, after civilians had been barred for several months while the military used the location as a radio communication center, while flight training was in progress at the Redmond army air field.
Opening of Pilot Butte was officially announced late yesterday by officers who had been in charge of the station.
Brothers reunited in Italy
Sam and Phil Peoples, sons of S.R. Peoples, Bend, recently got together for a visit at the former’s P-51, Mustang, fighter base in Italy. Second Lt. Phil flies a P-47, Thunderbolt, for the 12th Air Force in Italy, while First Lt. Sam does escort and strafing missions with the 15th Air Force.
Legion, auxiliary observe birthday
Legionnaires and auxiliary members of Bend last night joined in a party celebrating the 26th anniversary of the American Legion, and following a dinner served by the auxiliary, were entertained by a mock wedding keyed to the 25th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Coyner. The dinner, attended by nearly 70 persons, was held in the USO quarters of the Episcopal parish hall, with B.A. Stover serving as song leader.
Joining the veterans of 1917-18 in the birthday celebration were a number of veterans of world war No. 1. D. Ray Miller, post commander, was in general charge of the program.
Taking part in the mock wedding were auxiliary members, in hill-billy regalia — even including a shotgun, carried by Mrs. Ann Forbes, in the role of “father,” Mrs. Adam Repknock was the “bride” and Mrs. Frank R. Prince was the “groom,” with Mrs. Antone Fossen serving as the “minister.” Others taking part in the mock wedding, highlight of the entertainment, were Mrs. Ward H. Coble, Mrs. Joy Walker and Mrs. George R. Brick, with Mrs. B.A. Stover as organist. Prior to the mock wedding, a Bend high school trio, Helen Bailey, Cynthia Shevlin and Beverley Wennerstrom, was presented in several numbers, accompanied by Helen Hudson.
The legionnaires also joined in dancing, and cards were played.
Headlines
Five U.S. armies storm Nazi defenses — Nazi rockets blast London kill hundreds — Roosevelt upholds his policy of sending U.S. food abroad — Ingrid Bergman Oscar winner — Iwo battle cost high, admit officers — 90 inches of snow blankets Santiam; highway is closed
50 years ago
For the week ending
March 21, 1970
400 tons go up in smoke Central Oregon spuds burned
METOLIUS — About 100 persons turned out at the Mel Tingle farm here yesterday to watch the National Farmers Organization burn about 400 tons of potatoes. The NFO hopes such burning efforts light the way to higher prices for spuds.
A slight overcast gave way to bright sunshine as the NFO farmers dumped truckloads of straw and old tires throughout the 200-foot by 40-foot pile of potatoes. The spuds had been trucked to the burning site since early this week by NFO members from Crook and Jefferson counties. The pile, leveled out to about five feet in height, was sprayed with 300 gallons of diesel oil from a truck shortly after 3 p.m. Most of the spuds appeared to be culls, but Doug Fehrenbacher of Prineville said that from 80 to 100 tons of good potatoes were brought in from Crook County.
The unappetizing, but not offensively odorous conglomeration of tires, straw, diesel and spuds, seemed to reflect the somber mood of the crowd as the farmers lit the pile. Although the blaze was not spectacular, a steady breeze carried clouds of billowing black smoke into the air. One onlooker laughingly commented, “This ought to take the pressure off the seed growers for a while.”
However, there was little feeling of festivity among the potato farmers, who have been hard hit financially.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Merritt, who with their son, Greg, and his wife, operate a ranch north of Prineville, said they knew why the potatoes had to be burned:
“The federal government says we must live by the law of supply and demand,” said Mrs. Merritt. “And we are bringing the supply in line with demand.”
The Merritt’s said the government inventory of potatoes includes good, bad and freeze-damaged. Many Central Oregon farmers have been able to get almost nothing for spuds spoiled by frost.
One such farmer was W.A. Buckner of the Lone Pine area who brought a $127.33 check with him to the burning. He had received the check for 264 tons of good-grade potatoes. An invoice he also brought to the burning showed the potatoes were worth $5,571.68 when shipped to Southern California.
But the dealer receiving the spuds said they had to be re-graded and re-packed because latent frost damage had spoiled many of them in shipping.
Buckner’s net was $127.33 after his spuds were re-packed for sale on the fresh market. He questioned how more than $5,500 worth of spuds could shrink to $127 worth on a trip to California.
Jim Nisley, secretary of the Jefferson County NFO, said that farmers have from $25 to $27 a ton invested in their potatoes, adding that the potato farmers lot “couldn’t be worse” now.
By removing some of the cull potatoes from the market, he said, the farmers are trying to get a fair price for their product.
Washington and Idaho NFO members have burned from 10 to 11 million pounds of potatoes in the last two weeks. The Central Oregon share sent up in smoke yesterday was about 800,000 pounds.
Fehrenbacher, an NFO national director, also emphasized the need to show that poor quality potatoes are being included in government inventory.
By 3:45 p.m cars that had been inadvertently parked in the path taken by the soot-laden smoke had been moved. The smoke had thinned to a wispy gray and the fire had settled down to a slow burn. Nisley said he didn’t know what would be done with the residue.
He said he understood the potatoes would continue burning until there would be nothing left.
25 years ago
For the week ending
March 21, 1995
Hazardous corner to get traffic signal
REDMOND — Relief is on the way this fall for motorists, including school bus drivers, frustrated with the busy Rimrock Way/Highland Avenue intersection- the city’s most hazardous, according to police.
The city council Tuesday approved an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for a traffic signal at the three-way intersection. The signal should be operational by the start of the next school year, according to Public Works Superintendent Mary Melody.
The light will cost $180,000, with the city paying $45,000 and the state Highway Division picking up the rest.
For the past three years, police have directed traffic to allow school buses to leave safely in the afternoon. Police say the intersection can be especially dangerous for motorists attempting left turns from Rimrock onto Highland. “That’s just one very, very congested intersection,” said Redmond police Lt. Larry Kanski. Before police began directing traffic, he said, “We had numerous accidents down there.”
Kanski said when school lets out, traffic can back up past the high school, “and they all want to get on Highland.” That coupled with speeding highway traffic — the posted limit is 35 mph, but most drivers travel much faster- makes the intersection the city’s most hazardous, he said.
Set up as a three-way light, the traffic signal will have the capacity to become a four-way director if Rimrock is extended to 23rd Street as planned. Melody said the signal is just one portion of a planned improvement to Rimrock. The city is also planning to add a left turn lane on Highland Avenue for traffic headed north on Rimrock. That project will coincide with the installation of the traffic signal, she said.
Rimrock leads to both the high school and the newly constructed Hugh Hartman Middle School at NW 19th Street and Antler Avenue. Highland Avenue, also known as Highway 126, is a heavily traveled east-west route that leads to Sisters. Melody said the next traffic signal will likely go in at the intersection of Sisters Avenue and Highway 97.
Downtowners revisit outdoor market idea
Concerns among some merchants have prompted the Bend Downtowners Association to reconsider when and whether to close off traffic for a weekly outdoor market or street fair.
Earlier this month, city commissioners endorsed a proposal outlined by Marty Hawks of Hudson’s Grill (now known as Hot Rod Grill) for a Tuesday night closure of Wall Street between Oregon and Franklin avenues,from Memorial Day until fall. Booths, special sales and live entertainment would be featured.
Brad Hollenbeck, co-manager of the Pine Tavern Restaurant, wrote to commissioners after learning of their decision, urging them to reconsider the move as “not in the best interest of downtown Bend.”He expressed concern about reducing vital parking in the evening and opposed allowing “itinerant peddlers” to compete with established businesses.
Hollenbeck suggested that Brooks Street, site of the much-debated $2 million Riverfront Connection project, would be a better place to conduct the event, since it was designed as a safe pedestrian space.
Hawke’s letter in response said few downtown businesses are open after 6 p.m and that available parking could easily accommodate them. He also said no “itinerant peddlers” would take part and argued against use of Brooks Street, saying it is not large enough to accommodate such uses.
Commissioners voted last week to revisit the issue when the Downtowners group decides how it will proceed and whether to seek a city special event permit.
Susan Stevens, executive director of the Bend Downtowners Association, asked that the issue be postponed and apologized for the change of course by the group, which had
endorsed the effort. “We continue to support the concept of this event and are hopeful of effectively addressing all outstanding concerns,” she wrote.
Hollenbeck told commissioners that while he has a definite concern about the idea of closing Wall Street, “I believe the problems can be mitigated. The concept is good,” he said. “A great deal of specifics need to be worked out.”
