100 Years Ago
For the week ending May 20, 1923
$24,000 saving is effected here by fire department
Bend’s fire department with 30 trained volunteer workers is considered among the best on the Pacific coast, gives this city the lowest insurance rates in Oregon with the exception of Portland and Corvallis, and effects a saving in premiums alone $24,000 in excess of the annual cost of maintenance.
Figures showing that the fire department has lowered rates here on insurance from $1.35 in 1913 to the present average of $1, thus effecting a saving of about $35,000 annually on an approximate premium total of $100,000, were presented by Chief Tom Carlon. The department was made possible in September, 1918, by the passage of a $11,400 a year, Carlon pointed out.
A statement made by Stokoe that T.H. Foley was first president and J.A. Eastes the “daddy of the department,” was challenged by Hugh O’Kane. “Bend’s first fire department was organized in 1904 and was equipped with six buckets and some hose on a wagon,” he declared. “I was president of that organization myself, and Anton Aune, Theodore Aune and “Frenchie” Estebenet were lieutenants.”
Logging camp is started by mill company
Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. camp No. 4 was opened Thursday. Timber fallers working from the new camp yesterday cut their first trees in that vicinity.
Up to date in every respect, the new camp lies in a thick belt of pine 12 miles southeast from Bend. The lumber company’s new main line runs directly through the site, making transportation from camp to mill a simple matter.
While only 25 men are employed in the camp at the present time, it is expected that three and possibly four times that number will be working there within the next few weeks. Several more bunk houses have to be placed in the camp, as well as a few other necessary buildings, but it is planned to have these additions in position in short time.
Women will serve as fire lookouts
Two women who last year served as lookouts at points in the Deschutes national forest have applied and have been accepted for service again during the 1923 fire season. They are Mrs. Fred McKinney of Sisters, whose station is on top of Black Butte, and Miss Shasta Lela Hoover, stenographer in the Bend Red Cross office, who will be stationed at Pine Mountain in the Millican district.
Tourist lure in cave seen
Lava River tunnel, with a small amount of additional exploitation, may “quickly become the Mecca of a tourist traffic comparable with that now enjoyed by Oregon’s other wonder places — the Columbia river gorge, the marble caves of Josephine county, and Crater Lake national park.” This is the opinion expressed by Ira A. Williams of the Oregon bureau of mines and geology in an article printed in Natural History and now reprinted in pamphlet form for a more popular distribution.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending May 20, 1948
Pageant buttons to be put on sale
Pageant buttons will be sold again this year, as a means of caring for some of the cost of Bend’s $15,000 Mirror pond fete and related entertainment, it was decided last night by directors of the association in charge. Through the sale of buttons a pageant second to none ever attempted here can be arranged.
“We know there are thousands of people in Central Oregon who would like to aid in presenting a pageant that has attracted such wide attention in the western states,” W.J. Baer, president of the Bend Stampede and Water Pageant association, said. “By purchasing buttons, these people can assist by making a better and better fete possible.”
A program for the three-day celebration took shape at last night’s meeting of the directors, in the city hall. As an added attraction, an “aqua show” will be presented on the river one afternoon. This will be by outside talent and will include log rollers and girl surfboard riders.
The air show will be on Monday this year. The river fete will be presented on two nights with seats to be provided for more than 4,000 people. There will be no admission charge to the pageant, other than to those purchasing seats.
First night game booked by Elks
The first night baseball game under the new lights at the municipal ball park will be played Saturday evening at 8 o’clock, when the Bend Elks will meet an All Star nine from Portland. According to Wally Kremers, manager of the Elks, the Portland aggregation will be one of the strongest ball teams ever to invade the local area. Vern Reynolds, of Portland, is getting the team together and will draw players from the state league, the Cascade league and Portland league.
The Elks have been bolstered this week by the addition of Bob Doving, an infielder with experience on the Yakima Western International and Lewis Pioneer league teams. He arrived this week from Portland and will be ready to take over second base this weekend.
Voters back pool bonds, pick new site
A city charter amendment providing for a $75,000 bond issue to be used in construction of a municipal swimming pool was approved yesterday by Bend voters 465 to 352.
On a separate ballot at the same election the new east side park received an overwhelming vote as the site for the proposed pool. The east side park polled 510 votes, while only 250 ballots favored the Harmon playfield site. A total of 817 ballots being cast on the bond issue question and 770 on the pool site issue.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending May 20, 1973
Timber carnival festivities in Prineville start with a parade
PRINEVILLE — Floats, bands, marching units, mounted groups, horses, logging equipment, trucks and vintage cars all may join a Central Oregon Timber Carnival parade Saturday through Prineville. The parade helps kick off the weekend carnival.
Stuart Shelk, general manager of Ochoco Lumber Company, an off-spring of the Ochoco Timber Company formed by Shelk’s grandfather, is the oldest operating mill in Crook County.
Headlining the parade will be Miss Oregon, Sandra Herring; recording star Buzz Martin, the singing logger; and Marvin Lentz, world championship logger and winner at the Albany Timber Carnival.
The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at Third and Harwood streets. It will move east on Third street to Fairview Street where it will turn south to the Crook County fairgrounds.
Student crew tackles gorge trash
An estimated 15-tons of trash adorns the bottom of the Crooked River Gorge — minus one dump truck load. Students from Linfield College in McMinnville on an outdoor hiking experience sacked up a truckload yesterday and sent it up by a state Highway Department winch.
The students spent four hours on a 21-day trip from Smith Rocks to Three Fingered Jack trying to dent the accumulation of garbage in the 250-foot gorge below Peter Skene Ogden Wayside on Highway 97 about 12 miles north of Redmond.
The clean-up crew hiked into the location along the river from Smith Rock State Park where they started a special pilot Outward Bound program Monday. The course, part of a program called “Linfield Out-of-Doors,” is patterned after the regular Northwest Outward Bound School summer mountaineering courses.
Taught by Outward Bound personnel, the students will gain experiences in crossing the Crooked and Deschutes rivers, rock climbing, rappelling, first aid and injury evacuations, and a three-day “solo” where each spends three days alone with a minimum of food and equipment.
The clean up session Wednesday was just an extra thrown into the program because the students planned to be in the gorge, inaccessible from atop the sheer walls.
The highway department provided the truck and winch waiting at the wayside and Outward Bound staff member Dan Bean and two Oregon State employes Marne Hudson and Al Ball were on hand to collect the trash sent up from below.
Gunny sacks were tossed down to the students below, filled, then winched back up the cliffs to be emptied in the truck.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending May 20, 1998
Cafe blends computers and coffee
For Ivan and Lori Snyder, the idea for a small business literally took shape on the Internet. Avid Net surfers at home, the Snyders wanted to start an Internet cafe. So they researched the idea on-line, chatting via electronic mail with cyber cafe owners throughout the world.
What popped up was a little surprising. “Fifty-three percent of a cyber cafe’s clientele around the world are tourists,” Ivan Snyder said. “That really intrigued me because we have so many of them here. … We’ve already had people come in to check their stocks.”
It was one of the factors that convinced the Snyders to invest $40,000 — about $12,000 more than they originally thought — to open Cafe Internet on Century Drive on Bend’s west side.
Technically, it’s not Bend’s first cyber cafe. Royal Blend Coffee installed computers in one of its coffee shops more than a year ago, but problems with an Internet service provider led the Bend-based coffee roaster to discontinue the service.
Cyber cafes have been around for a while, although exactly how long isn’t clear. Growth exploded in 1996 and has continued at a fast clip ever since.
The Snyders think they can pull it off. Twenty-year residents of Bend, they’ve been involved in a host of businesses, from printing shops to computer service and repair. Ivan Snyder, who looks more like a friendly ranch hand than a computer nerd, was a long-time member of the local band The Riflemen. A Gibson electric guitar sits in his office. “I play that when I get stressed,” he said.
To give their cafe sex appeal, the Snyders hooked up cable modems. What they do is make blazingly fast Internet connections, blowing away typical phone-line systems like Michael Johnson versus Reggie White.
The Snyders also have other tricks. They’ve installed a digital camera in the cafe, where pictures instantly are downloaded onto computer disks. Patrons can load the disks on computers in the cafe and include their picture along with any e-mail they’re sending.
The Snyders also plan gaming events, where customers can play games against each other using the eight computers in the cafe. Life music and seminars also are on the horizon. Computer time rents for $8 an hour, billed in 15 minute increments. The cafe also offers deli sandwiches and other food.
“From everything we’ve learned, the food is just as important as the computers,” Ivan Snyder said.
