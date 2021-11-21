Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 27, 1921
Garage Man Serves as Awning Measure
Dwight Stanford, local garage employee, has been very busy today. He is serving as a measure for local business men to determine a safe height at which their awnings may be hung. It is considered that any awning under which he can walk in safety is sufficiently high above the sidewalk.
Many awnings are being raised today in response to the warning issued yesterday by Chief R. H. Fox, the result of injuries sustained Saturday night by J.B. Sparks who was knocked unconscious by an awning support in front of a Wall street business establishment.
Stormbound Passengers Reach Bend
Carrying storm bound passengers who since Saturday night have been held on the inbound Oregon Trunk train between North and South Junctions, the relief train sent out early this morning from Bend arrived here at 5:20 o’clock this afternoon. Aside from the inconvenience of the unavoidable delay, the belated travelers had been well cared for, in a large measure due to the labors of J.C. McCarty, Oregon Trunk agent at North Junction, whose Indian packer daily carried provisions a distance of seven miles using a trail in the canyon to bring aid to the passengers who have just ended their journey.
Snow above the engine, freight car and baggage car, snow that slid down upon the stalled train like water from the heights above only added interest to the enforced sojourn of passengers on the Oregon Trunk train who arrived late this afternoon on board the O.W.R. & N dispatched this morning for the scene of the slide. There was no discomfort, food was abundant, the train crew even more courteous and considerate of the comfort of their passengers than usual, and the first sign of real inconvenience came last night when the supply of fuel ran low and illumination began to fall.
Thanksgiving Delicacies Almost Sold Out
Thanksgiving delicacies have dwindled so low in the stocks of local merchants that some families are seriously considering postponing the holiday dinner until such time as new supplies can be brought from the outer world. There is a plentiful supply of turkeys and chickens, as farmers are bringing them in and two carloads which were to be shipped are still here.
Cranberries were sold out everywhere but at one store yesterday, and a line that resembled a run on a bank formed at that store, with the result that its supply was also used up. Other vegetables have disappeared from most of the stores.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 27, 1946
Slot Machine Return Ordered
Three slot machines, still impounded at the courthouse since their confiscation May 31 at the Bend Golf club, have been ordered returned to the club by Justice of the peace Wilson George, it became known today as Sheriff C.L. McCauley referred the order to District attorney A.J. Moore for an opinion.
According to the order signed by Judge George, the defendant, Melvin L. Bue, who was named by the state as defendant when the devices were seized, “Is not guilty of possession of slot machines and this case is hereby dismissed.”
Bicycle Parking Changes Made
Parking of bicycles on Wall street at the Minnesota avenue intersection and in front of the Liberty theater building is being discontinued, according to Fire Chief LeRoy Fox, and children are asked to park their bicycles at the corner of Franklin avenue and Wall Street.
In the past bicycles have blocked access to a fire hydrant in front of the Wetle store and have been parked on pedestrian lanes across Wall street, Fox said. There will be adequate parking space for the bicycles near the Deschutes County Title and Abstract company building on the Franklin avenue side, Fox said.
Wedding Planned Thanksgiving Day
Miss Joyce Tifft Armstrong, bride-elect of Leslie K. Gribskov, of Junction City, was honored at a shower party Thursday evening at the home of her aunt, Mrs. J. W. Armstrong. The wedding is planned for 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving day, at Trinity Episcopal church. Miss Armstrong is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Percy N. Armstrong, of Bend and her fiancé is the son of Mrs. Jennie Gribskov, of Junction City.
Following an evening of games, the shower gifts were presented, and refreshments were served from a table decorated with white chrysanthemums and centered with a bride and groom figurine. Tally cards were inscribed with the names of the engaged couple.
‘Know Your City’ Program BilledCity Manager C.G. Reiter will appear on the “Know Your City” program on KBND at 6 p.m. today. Reiter will discuss the status of post-war projects planned by the city. Included in the discussion will be the sewer system survey, the swimming pool, fire alarm system, off-street parking, industrial development, and the development of Shevlin park and other recreation facilities.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 27, 1971
Changing styles hamper dress code
Redmond- “Why are long pants for girls taboo in Redmond schools, but not hot pants?” The question has been asked often lately by puzzled parents trying to understand the Redmond School district’s dress code.
School officials, too have difficulty in interpreting the regulations, mostly because of radical changes in fashion since the code was adopted only a year ago. The code states girls’ dresses and skirts “shall be worn in such a manner that the top of the hose and undergarments will not show when the student is engaged in normal school activities.”
Who could foresee that the girls would be wearing bikini panty hose, presenting a smooth line “all the way up” with nary a hint of “undergarments?” Thus hot pants and micro-minis have made the scene, “legally,” under the dress code.
Boys’ policy dictates that a standard “T” shirt designed for wear as an undergarment must be worn under a buttoned shirt. But a popular new style, designed to wear “on the outside” is a dead ringer for the top of Grandpa’s “long handles.”
Girls are allowed to wear long pants for warmth in December, January and February. But November has been unseasonably cool this year. Also, the rule states that both boys and girls must wear pants “in the manner in which they were purchased.” The last phrase was designed to prevent fringing, patching and tie-dying. But youngsters pay fancy prices now for jeans already fringed, patched and tie-dyed.
The dress code was prepared by a committee of parents and high school students. it was adopted early last year by the school board. Because of the many difficulties in recent weeks, Supt. Paul Eggleston will place the matter on the agenda for the next school board meeting, to be held Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. in the Jessie Hill School.
Eggleston and Board Chairman Don Farley urge parents to attend the meeting and “speak up.”
Farley, a strong advocate of a dress code, says his telephone has been “ringing a lot lately.”
“If we don’t have some type of regulation, the girls will be dressing in bib overalls or anything else fashion dictates,” Farley said. “When students dress to dream attention to themselves, it is disruptive to the educational process. They should be exposed to discipline. Learning to live with society is more important than doing their own thing.”
HEADLINES:
D.B. Cooper uses parachute to escape from jetliner
Senate vote bans ocean waste dump
Anti war classes taught at Berkeley
U.S. plans Jupiter space mission
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 27, 1996
For a day, Central Oregon heard silence
Central and Eastern Oregon plunged into a six-hour long-distance phone blackout Friday. And like a washed-out road, the chasm managed to affect almost everybody.
From silent travel agent computers, to store owners forced to trust their clientele without credit checks, to bank ATMs dead well into the evening, many normal activities of the day had to be canceled, suspended or forgotten about.
The outage hit when an unidentifiable contractor digging with a backhoe near Damascus southeast of Portland cut into two large fire optic telephone cables at about 10 a.m. The cables, used by U.S. West and GTE, provide the long-distance link between most of Eastern Oregon and the rest of the world.
That meant as many as 100,000 phone customers from Bend to Pendleton lost service, along with 3,500 in rural Clackamas County. Only local calls went through. The downtown Bend lobby of U.S. Bank was busier than it’s been since the days before automatic teller machines. Shorn of their phone-line link to the outside, tellers did business face to face, the old fashioned way, but were unable to tell customers their bank balance.
“The techno-age is wonderful because it works — 99 percent of the time,” said branch manager Anna Edwin. “It really does work extremely well. But when the main system we rely on, the phone line, goes down, it has a major impact on us.”
Shari’s restaurant in north Bend was like many businesses in the region, taking credit card slips without being able to connect to credit-check agencies. “We’ll just run them all through later, “ said manager Mike Stanfield.
Bend Travel owner Kit Osborn said most holiday travel already has been booked, but that the loss of both a computer system and long-distance phone link left no way to make reservations. “We can’t do anything,” Osborn said, calling it the first such lengthy long-distance outage she’s seen in 18 years of business.
Next door on Greenwood Avenue, Bend Florist owner and manager Joe Wilson was having a slow, frustrating afternoon. “About 50 percent of our orders would have been wire service,” he said. “We can’t do it.”
Contrary to popular belief, cellular phones depend on land-line phone service and are not immune to such outages. Companies who route calls through Portland were cut off, but those that use a cable running to Medford were not affected.
Amateur radio operators set up a standby emergency relay link for Central Oregon hospitals and were put on standby in case needed by the state police to augment their radio system.
Ham radio operator Joe Barry said it’s all too easy to get complacent and offered a warning.
“It’s going to happen again,” he said. “It just takes one central (phone) office to go down. you’d be surprised what it affects.”
