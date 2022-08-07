100 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 13 , 1922
Lynx kitten adopts bend auto salesman’s car
A lynx kitten, which was found on the running board of a Bend Motor Service Co. automobile beyond Prineville last week, is now the central figure in a window display at the company’s local office on Bond street. The kitten was one of half a dozen or more which appeared near the road as the car idled along.
The others escaped when pursued by occupants of the car, but the one in question merely camped on the running board and refused to leave.
Last night, he changed his mind as he was being brought into Bend. He managed to free himself when the corner of his box was raised for a moment, but was captured about 1 o’clock this morning by Reuben Shafford, O.T. Mann, and Mann’s Airedale dog.
The lynx is to be sent to Prineville to Dr. Rosenberg, and from there will be shipped to Eugene this fall as a candidate for the position of mascot of the University of Oregon football eleven. Dr. Rosenberg’s son is a student at the state university.
Bear bars road until autoist sounds horn
A large brown bear contested the right of way yesterday when R.V. Randall and family, returning to Bend from Paulina falls, were still some 30 miles from Bend. The big fellow ambled out of the brush and stood facing the oncoming auto, apparently determined to prevent travel by that particular route. The honk of Randall’s horn, however, was too much for Bruin’s nerves, and the last seen of him he was scurrying up the mountain side without so much as looking back.
Teacher housing problem serious
The problem of housing Bend’s teaching force, always a serious one, will be greater than usual this fall on account of the great demand for rooms and apartments which already exists, according to Superintendent G.W. Ager, who is collecting information regarding desirable places for teachers to board and room. Any who can accommodate teachers in their homes are asked to communicate with the superintendent.
Dedication of new Methodist church
Dedication and observance of the completion of the First Methodist church building Sunday will occupy the attention of a large share of Bend’s population, as well as a number of visitors from the Methodist churches of Redmond and Prineville. Today the final touches were put on the interior and exterior construction, and debris was cleared away around the building, leaving it in full readiness for the dedication services.
Visitors at the church building this morning greatly admired the beautiful memorial windows, bearing the names of J.P. Keyes, late manager of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co.; William Clyde Stewart, pastor of the Methodist church of Bend preceding Rev. J. Edgar Purdy, the present pastor; Kathryn Grace Vandevert; A.F. and M.F. Morrison, and Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Muney.
The building began shortly after Rev. Purdy came to Bend, has been completed at a cost of $48,000.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 13, 1947
Parking meters take in $2,088
Parking meter receipts for the major part of July were $2,088.73, it was reported by Police chief K.C. Guliek in the monthly police department report made yesterday.
This amount did not include the entire month, it was announced, as the last collection of coins made was on July 29 and did not include all of the meters. A complete collection on the last day of the month would have increased the total by several hundred dollars.
In making up its budget for the 1947-48 fiscal year, the city had estimated that parking meter revenue would be $2,000 a month.
Large duck flight viewed over Bend
A flight of ducks over Bend yesterday afternoon, with the birds apparently on their way south, had a number of residents worrying today about a possible early autumn. The ducks, in flight estimated at over 100, were flying in formation in a southeasterly direction, the path normally taken by migratory waterfowl in their autumn trek toward southern waters.
Usually migrations of waterfowl do not appear until September and do not reach a peak until later in the season.
Yesterday’s bird-viewers were hoping that the flight was made of local birds “Just taking a tour of the state,” rather than ducks from the nesting grounds of the far North.
Grade school construction offers run far higher than available
School construction offers received by the Bend school board at its special meeting at the high school last night ran from 73 per cent to more than 113 per cent in excess of what the district had provided for the three small grade buildings which had been planned for this fall.
Savings in the post-war fund and new budgeting had set up $150,000 to meet the cost of two three-room schools and one six-room school for elementary grade use. The low bid, submitted last night by Fred Van Matre of Bend, was $259,869 and the high bid submitted by C.M. Corkum of Portland, was $321,000.
The board took all bids under advisement and will ask advisory members of the district budget committee to attend the regular board meeting and offer suggestions. The alternative to building would be double shift use of a few class rooms, erection of four quonset huts, which the district purchased recently, in lieu of school rooms and perhaps conversion of auxiliary rooms in churches to school purposes.
Frog returns to be kitchen pet
Prineville, — A brown spotted frog, no longer than a two-bit piece, is the uniquely intelligent pet of Mrs. Laurie Redifer of Redmond. The tiny animal, as described by Mrs. Redifer on a recent visit with Prineville friends, could hide under a nickel when it first adopted her by hopping into her kitchen window early this summer.
“We didn’t care much for a frog as permanent resident of the kitchen drainboard,” Mrs. Redifer said, “so we put it in a paper sack and dropped it into an irrigation ditch some distance from the house.”
Two days later, the minute but devoted frog returned, gave the Redifers an indignant stare and resumed its vigil by the cookie jar.
Mrs. Redifer says the family is quite accustomed now to doing kitchen chores with a pair of beady eyes following their movements. They make no effort to feed it, she added, being unfamiliar with frog diet. When hungry, it hops out through the window and returns hours later.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 13, 1972
Records melt in state heat wave
Harry Truman was right. If you can’t stand the heat, you’d better get out of the kitchen. That’s just what Oregonians are doing, but not for political reasons.
Temperatures rose to 100 or above in most Oregon areas except the coast Monday, with 110 at The Dalles matching China Lake, Calif., for the highest official reading in the nation. But at Warm Springs, in Jefferson County, it was 112 at the professionally equipped but unofficial weather station.
Redmond had a scorching 108, third highest in the state. Unofficial highs included 107 at Madras and 105 at Prineville.
Records were broken yesterday in parts of the northwest, including Central Oregon, as the withering heat wave continued.
The Bend weather station recorded 102 degrees, all-time high for August, in the 24 hours ending early today.
City of Bend residents used nearly 12.5 million gallons of water yesterday. That’s about 833 gallons per person. In post-vacation period in July, more than 13 million gallons were used on the peak day. Heavy use at that time is customary, as residents get their lawns back in shape after in interruption in the irrigation routine, according to Clifford Brown, assistant water superintendent.
Although reservoirs occasionally fail to fill during the night, there is no immediate prospect of a shortage, Brown said. “But we will certainly need our well by next year.” It was more comfortable in Central Oregon than in some areas of the state. Eugene’s 106 was an all-time high for that city and Portland’s 104 was the highest August reading on record.
In Bend, hot weather was expected to continue through Wednesday, with highs 95-105 predicted. A cooling trend is forecast beginning Friday.
And neighborliness continues. Today is irrigating day for Bend residents with even numbered houses, and children from odd-numbered homes were going across the street to run through the sprinkler.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 13, 1997
Treasurer’s pot o’ gold: retirement
Deschutes County Treasurer Helen Rastovich has decided to end a political career that would be the envy of any officeholder: eight victories and no defeats in a 32-year span. Ironically, the treasurer’s departure isn’t because of politics, but dollars and cents-her own. Rastovich, a Bend native, turns 62 on August 29, three days before her retirement becomes official.
County commissioners appointed her to the post on Sept. 1, 1965. She won the seat on her own in the next general election, and has continued to win it every four years since. She also had served as county tax collector for the past 22 years.
“It’s been a fun job,” she said after announcing her retirement Monday. “I’ve enjoyed the work and the people.”
There has been some extra friction in recent years, however, as the county made changes to answer auditors’ call for tighter books. A new position of finance director was filled by Marty Wynne, and some of Rastovich’s duties were moved to his office.
This year, the three citizens serving on the county budget committee declined to boost her $42,784 annual pay, despite her loss of a $7,961 stipend for tax collection duties shifted to the finance department.
Rastovich insisted the timing of her retirement has nothing to do with any such tussles. Instead, she credits the Aug. 31 deadline to sign up for the county’s new early retirement incentive program.
Those eligible get one week of incentive pay for each year of continuous service, up to a maximum of 36 weeks. It’s based on the employee’s pay, plus 4 percent. That’ll be a nice extra nest egg for Rastovich, but she doesn’t expect to spend a lot of time sitting around her Bend home- the one her husband, Dan, was born in.
Retiring will just provide more time for her to travel, do more volunteer work, and perhaps write a book on county history.
County commissioners will appoint someone to fill out Rastovich’s term in the next few weeks. He or she could seek a full term in next year’s election.
