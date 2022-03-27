Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 2, 1922
Ask Water for Arnold LandsTwenty thousand arid acres in the Arnold district will be watered from the Deschutes river if the application which has been filed by the district is allowed, it was stated today by L.D. Weist, engineer for the Arnold Ditch Company.
Still further development in the Arnold territory is foreseen, in case water rights can be secured, in the application of settlers beyond the present district, toward Powell Butte, who are asking an extension of the Arnold ditch. This is not being done by the company, but with the company’s sanction, according to Weist.
Water was turned into the ditch this week, but it was found impracticable to use it until more of the frost is gone, as it leaked badly around the gates, which have been forced out of place by the freezing of the banks.
Stop Crossing Is Designated
The Franklin avenue crossing of the Oregon Trunk railway in Bend is designated as a stop crossing in an order issued by the public service commission in Salem Saturday afternoon.
The railroad company is also ordered to remove a tool house near the crossing, which obstructs the view, and to install proper “stop” signs and provide for their illumination at night. The Franklin avenue crossing has always been considered a danger point in Bend, several serious accidents having occurred there. Charles Pringle, an employe of the Bend Hardware Co. was killed when struck by an engine while driving across it several years ago. The latest accident at this point was when the late George D. Baker’s truck was badly smashed several months ago.
New Hospital has First OperationMrs. Nannie Stoeffler was operated on yesterday at the new St. Charles hospital. It was the first operation performed in the new building.
Girls’ camp at lake proposed
A summer school and camp for 50 girls of 10 years of age and older, is being planned for Elk lake this summer by Miss Carin Degermark of Portland, a graduate of the University of Oregon, who has had considerable experience in playground and other educational work with girls. The camp will be conducted during July and August.
Miss Degermark has recently consulted with Allan Willcoxon, proprietor of the resort, in regard to viewing the site of the proposed camp as early in the season as possible, which will be, according to H.L. Plumb, supervisor of the Deschutes National forest, about May 1.
The present plan is to pitch the camp on the east side of the lake, near the site of Willcoxon’s proposed hotel. This will necessitate the building of a section of road, says Plumb. Elk lake has not been definitely chosen.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 2, 1947
Aged Building In Which Bend Was Platted Being Torn DownClearing the way for the erection of a modern office structure to cost more than $60,000, work of razing one of Bend’s oldest landmarks, the McKay building at the corner of Wall and Franklin, was started this morning. On the site of the old building and on the remainder of the lot that reaches back to Broadway, Fred Hartman is to erect an office structure.
History of the McKay building, a wooden structure, dates back to the beginning of the century, when A.M. Drake, founder of Bend, erected the two-story building to serve as headquarters for the Pilot Butte Development Co. The townsite of Bend was plotted in the pioneer building, irrigation district were mapped, railroads “were built on paper” and plans were made that culminated in the development of a town that has grown into the second largest city east of the Oregon Cascades, Bend.
Legal records of the site go back to the beginning of the century, when the land was patented by the government to W. F. Baker. Later Baker deeded the 160 acre tract to the Pilot Butte Development Co. Records show that the site was deeded by the Pilot Butte Development Co. to Drake in 1905. Drake deed the corner to D. E. Hunter in 1910.
In 1933, the deed to Clyde M. McKay was made out. McKay operated the abstract office in the location for many years. He will have quarters in the new Harman building. As near as can be ascertained the pioneer building was erected in 1901, before Bend was on the map of Oregon.Bend Prepares for ‘47 Spring Opening Fete
Bend’s spring opening will get under way early this evening with business places to unveil windows and new cars to be driven to a display area on Wall street about 6 p.m. Spring opening was with real meaning this year, coming after several weeks of a rare “early spring.” Merchants also promised that, for the first time since the pre-war days, stocks of goods are such that the event can be a real “opening.”
The automobile show, for which Bob Thomas has been chairman, is the first to be held since before the war. Although most dealers still sell their vehicles as fast as they are received in Bend, nearly all of the companies have managed to keep some cars on hand for display this evening. The auto show will be on Wall street between Oregon and Minnesota.
Crowds are expected on the streets shortly after 6 o’clock to view the windows and cars for some time before the high school drum and bugle corps parades at 7 o’clock. The high school band will play at the Wall street and Minnesota avenue intersection following the drum corps parade.
Judging of store windows is to be completed early in the evening. Ribbons will be placed so that spectators will know the winners.
Swimming Pool Plans Discussed
Swimming pool plans for Bend were discussed last night at a joint meeting of city, school and veterans’ officials in an effort to settle on the location and type of pool to be constructed.
Two locations, Harmon playfield and the veterans’ memorial site at the corner of Bond street and Louisiana avenue, were discussed by the groups present. The veterans’ council proposes to have the pool built as part of the veterans’ memorial building, while city plans thus far have called for a separate installation.
Supt. James W. Bushong indicated the school is definitely interested in a swimming program and said that swimming facilities would be used in school physical education programs.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 2, 1972
Radio, television to carry Redmond board meetingsAll Redmond School District board meetings from now on will be broadcast live in their entirety by radio station KPRB and will be taped for replay twice the following day on a television channel assigned to the district by Key-TV, Inc.
The board approved the proposal last night at its regular meeting in the Cloverdale School. Supt. Paul Eggleston said there would be no cost to the district. “Board meetings are public business, but only a small portion of the public attends,” Eggleston said. “Others are dependent on secondhand accounts.
He hailed the decision as a way to strengthen the relationship between the district and the public. The “major disadvantage” being the chance that “special interest groups would seize the opportunity to advance their own positions.”
Eggleston said three microphones would be used to record comments from the audience. An agenda item to consider admitting the press to closed-door executive sessions was withdrawn until a later date. Members of the news media will meet tonight at 8 o’clock with the board to discuss coverage of school happenings. The public is invited to the session in the Jessie Hill board room.$350,000 minimum needed for Bend sewer project
A minimum of $350,000 will be required to finance a sewage demonstration project in Bend, City Manager Art Johnson has learned from Clark and Groff, Salem engineering consultants.
Johnson has sent Sen. Mark Hatfield details on the pilot project, which will cost about $350,000 to $500,000. Hatfield had requested the information when he visited with city officials last week.
The senator will introduce a line item in the Environmental Protection Agency budget for the Bend project when the EPA budget comes up for review before the Appropriations Committee, of which he is a member.
The proposed research project includes the possibility of transporting sewage by a vacuum system. About 20 residences would be connected to 1,000 feet of test vacuum sewers for research and demonstration.
Another 1,000 feet of conventional gravity sewer would be hooked up to 20 homes as a control and cost comparison to the vacuum system. Including installation, salaries and a vacuum pumping station, the project is estimated to cost $132,000.
The other half of the project will deal with innovative means for rock excavation. Because of Bend’s unique geology, trench excavation cost run three times higher than normal. In their accompanying material sent to Hatfield, Clark and Groff explain why the conventional method of excavation is not feasible in Bend.
“The orthodox system of drilling and blasting in volcanic rock in presently built-up sections is dangerous, damaging, costly noisy, inconvenient to traffic and otherwise objectionable.”
The firm suggest four ways of digging that have been demonstrated in other parts of the country, but which require more field use.
The new methods include wheel trenching, power impulse breaking, rock splitting, and underground boring. Along with fees for administration and engineering, the minimum figure for the study is $346,905; the maximum is $497,950.
The Environmental Quality Commission will meet in Bend June 1 to discuss Bend’s and Redmond’s sewer system problems.
The cities have been concerned about a DEQ deadline fixing 1980 as the year to have sanitary sewer systems installed.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 2, 1997
Sunriver to get larger post office by this fallSunriver, a town where just about everyone meets at the post office, apparently will get a big new facility by this fall. But it won’t be in the resort itself.
A U.S. Postal Service committee has picked as its preferred site the Parkwood Building on the east side of the Sunriver Business Park, just south of the resort. The 7,000-square-foot facility would replace a cramped 1,400-square-foot post office in the Sunriver Mall.
Lease negotiations are under way with owner Greg Schons during a 60-day review period that ends in early May, said Gary Myers, Postal Service real estate specialist in Seattle. Deschutes County and other agencies are being notified of the proposed site and asked to comment on any problems or issues.
“I don’t anticipate any problems,” Myers said Friday.
The lease on the current site runs through June of 1998, but Myers said the new post office could be ready by this fall if all goes well.
The new site has room for a drive-thru lane to deposit mail, as well as separate parking for Postal Service and customer vehicles.
Almost 1,500 residents of Sunriver and points south have post office boxes. About 900 of those are for Spring River, Fall River and other nearby areas, while 600 are used by residents in Sunriver, where there is no door-to-door mail delivery.
“We offered for several years to go in there and deliver mail, and they don’t want that,” said Steve Kiel, facilities manager in Bend, who oversees the Sunriver station. “The biggest concern is the snowplows (blocking mailboxes) and the aesthetics.”
Kiel said some postal facilities are expected to remain at Sunriver Mall, and could include cluster mail boxes, a stamp vending machine and a mail drop box.
Costner, crew ready to roll Kevin Costner’s journey through a post-apocalyptic hell has brought him and his film crew to Central Oregon for a six-week shoot.
Local filming of the Oscar winner’s $85 million adventure movie, “The Postman,” begins Tuesday near Smith Rock Park. Much of the action will be filmed inside a private canyon, highlighted by towering rimrock and the aptly named Crooked River.
Costner will ride a mule down the canyon and across the river, where he stumbles upon a small village of survivalist. A 20-person crew has spent the past several weeks erecting the town’s 15 buildings, adorning homes with old weatherbeaten wood, scraps of tin and recycled telephone poles to give the set a hellish feel.
portions of the movie also will be filmed at Newberry National Volcanic Monument and along Tumalo Reservoir Road. Interior shots will be filmed at a cabin on a ranch west of Bend. Filming started in Tucson, Ariz. on March 10. After their stay in Central Oregon, the film
crew plans to move first to Estacada area, then to northeast Washington. The movie, based on a novel by California author David Brin, is set in the Northwest. It’s the story of a loner who is traveling through a devastated society sometime in the future. Although Costner will dominate the picture, the script includes 85 speaking parts. About 1,000 extras will be used in the film. Locally, extras have been recruited mainly for soldiers and village people.
