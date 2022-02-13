Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 19, 1922
Diversified Farming Best, Says SpeakerDiversified farming rather than exclusive hay farming will pay best in Central Oregon, according to R.V. Gunn, farm management expert, who addressed the Farmers’ Week audience in the court house this afternoon. Tests conducted on many farms in similar localities showed a profit of several hundred dollars more for the diversified farmer even when hay prices were high, while in a poor year the diversified farmers made money and the alfalfa farmers lost, said Gunn.
A study of cost of production in relation to demand and selling price was urged upon every farmer, in order that he might operate his farm to advantage, making wise decisions in what to plant and how much. Records taken in the past few years show that a very small percentage of farms in most localities have been making profits, said Gunn.
Pastor Scores School DanceSchool dancing was described as “one of the most damnable things that is being forced upon the young people of Bend” by Rev. F.H. Beard of the Baptist church in his sermon last night entitled “From the Ball Room to Hell.”
Many Bend girls, said Beard, have met their downfall through the school dance. School officials who provide no other means of amusement are “copartners with the devil,” he said. “Bend is dance crazy,” he declared he stated that he felt sure that minor girls are attending public dances unaccompanied by their parents...There are many forms of dancing, he stated, some of them harmless in themselves, but leading to a desire to indulge in the grosser forms. The modern dance is the dance of death, he said.
“Music and motion do not make wrong right,” said Beard. “I know that liberties are taken with partners in the dance, particularly by young people. The close embrace necessary in the dance is never right except between relatives.”
“...The parlor dance is as bad as the public dance.” He quoted several eminent dancing masters to the effect that the foxtrot and one step must be abolished, to avoid a national law against dancing.
“I do not blame the young people,” said Beard. “The church people are as much to blame as anyone else if they do not provide other amusement to take the place of the dance.”
Snowshoes In Use In Carrying MailMail and express are being carried on horseback and by men on snowshoes from Brothers to points farther from Bend on the High Desert, on account of the deep snow and drifts on the roads. R.N. Palmerton is hauling the mail to Millican on account of the extra work which the regular carrier is obliged to do.
Redmond Gets Championship
Bend high school’s basketball team was last night defeated in the deciding game of the season by Redmond high, which took a firm grasp on the championship at the same time that it took an 18 to 9 victory over Bend.
Three times Bend high located the basket just a fraction of a second after Referee Weigand had called a foul on Redmond. While it was the opinion of local fans that at least one of these baskets should have counted, it is not likely that a protest will be made, as the points thus acquired would not change the result.
The game was one of the roughest seen on the local floor this year. Gates of Redmond was disqualified with four personal fouls against him, and two of his team mates had three each. Redmond’s football tactics were partly responsible for the fact that Bend acquired but two field baskets Johnson getting both.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 19, 1947Motor-Bicycle Riders Cautioned Permits Needed
Operators of motor-bicycles were cautioned today by Garold Reid, state drivers license examiner, that they must not only have operators’ permits, but must have their two wheeled vehicles licensed.
Furthermore, youths under 16 years of age are not permitted to operate such vehicles, under state law. In operating a car, a youngster may get a beginner’s permit, but this specifies that an adult must be in the car. Motor-bicycles are just not built for two. Reid also cautioned, motor-bicycles must be equipped with lights, and must have a horn.
Stage Show Set For Bend TheaterThe first stage show to be given in Bend in over five years will make an appearance at the Tower theater Saturday afternoon and evening, Henry Mullendore, manager, said today. Arrangements have been made, he said, to have Cal Shrum, star of rodeo, stage and screen, and his troupe make a one-day stand in Bend. Other performers include Alta Lee, a singing rangerette, and Hal Carey, yodeler, plus the new movie, “Swing, Cowboy, Swing,” a western production on the screen.
Swan Is target of Rifle in BendTarget this past week-end of a rifle fired from within the city limits of Bend, one of the Mirror pond swans was back on the Deschutes river today, its lower jawbone sewed into place by Dr. W.D. Ward, local veterinarian, according to information from Charles Bishop, park caretaker.
Fired from the west side of the river, back of Brooks street, Saturday afternoon, the bullet, apparently from a .22 rifle, shattered the big bird’s mandible. Bishop saw the flash of the rifle, but attempts to locate the person who fired the gun failed.
The maimed bird was taken to Dr. Ward by Bishop and the mandible was quickly patched. No charge was made by Dr. Ward, Bishop added.State Observes 88th Birthday
Portland, Ore., Feb 14- Today was one for double celebration by all Oregonians. Besides being St. Valentine’s day, it marked the 88th anniversary of Oregon’s admission into the union as the 33rd state.
In Oregon, it was not a legal holiday and stores and offices- and banks and courts remained open. Even the parking meters here continued their clicking and lucrative course.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 19, 1972
U-Bank installed in BendIt’s like a slot machine that works on credit? Insert your special BankAmericard, press a few buttons, watch the instruction tumbler roll around and wait a few seconds for your jackpot. That’s how it works, but unlike playing Nevada’s one-armed bandits, using Bend’s new automatic teller at the U.S. National Bank of Oregon is not a gamble.
U-Bank is the new teller’s name. She’s not as pretty as the gals inside, but she’s nearly as versatile and a lot more handy. Located near the bank’s entrance at 102 Oregon Ave., the automatic teller operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Eight different transactions are possible if customers have a special BankAmericard with code tape on the back. They may withdraw $25 or $50 from a checking account or obtain a cash advance on their credit card. Each customer may make a maximum of two withdrawals in 24 hours.
Deposits to checking or savings accounts are also possible. Transfers may be made from checking to savings or from the credit card to a checking account and loan payments may be paid directly or made from a checking account.
Although it is not completely foolproof, the computer has safety and anti-fraud devices built in. Each customer is given a six-digit identification number to use with the machine. It is not printed on the card and should be memorized. It must be used by the customer before each transaction to identify himself. The card disappears when inserted in the automatic teller. The customer then has 90 seconds to punch his identification code on the keyboard or the computer will keep the card.
When the correct code is punched, a slot-machine-like tumbler printed with instructions rolls into action. It tells the customer to select a transaction and to record the amount. Prepared $25 packets are placed in the computer each day for withdrawal. Only two packets may be obtained at once. No other amounts may be withdrawn, but any amount may be deposited.
Before each transaction is completed the card emerges from the slot, but the drawer containing the withdrawal or the receipt will not open until the card is removed, preventing a customer from leaving his card in the slot.Two alarm systems are connected to the automatic teller. The police are alerted if someone vandalizes or tries to defraud the computer and a serviceman is called if the machine malfunctions.
Bend’s U-Bank is the first installed in Central Oregon and the 27th installed by U.S. National Bank of Oregon, which has more of the computers in use than any bank in the nation.
HEADLINES
Mint growing big business in N.W.
‘Journey for Peace’- President leaves for historic China visit
US planes raid in North Vietnam
Death penalty struck down by California court.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 19, 1997
Bend home joins national registerAt the Sather House bed and breakfast, some of the bathrooms are literally water closets.
The 1911-vintage home “is exactly the same as it used to be,” said Michael Houser, Deschutes County’s historic preservation planner, except for two 6-by-8 foot closets converted into bathrooms.
The house, 7 NW Tumalo, joined the National Register of Historic Buildings earlier this month. Evan A. Sather, a professional photographer from Tacoma, Wash., opened a general store in Bend in 1904 and was vice president of First National Bank from 1909 to 1925. He lived in the two-story home until his death in 1962 at age 102.
New center to open more doorsOpportunity will expand for Bend’s developmentally disabled population this summer, when the Opportunity Foundation opens its new Bend Work Activity Center next to Bi-Mart. The new building originally was scheduled to open in May, but winter weather has caused delays that could result in a later start date. The building will provide a new and larger home for the foundation’s thrift store and workshop area, now housed in a small building on Greenwood Avenue.
“We’re way overcrowded in our current building,” said Keddie Burrows, Bend Work Activity Center coordinator. “We’ve been in the position of having to refuse people, at this point we can’t even get creative with funding or programming because we have no space.”
The Bend center currently employs 22 developmentally disabled adults during the day and another 11 at night. They work in the foundation’s thrift shop and in its work room, which accepts manufacturing and mailing contracts from a variety of businesses.
When the new building opens, more clients will be able to work in the thrift store and the work room will greatly expand. Several clients who currently work at the foundation’s Redmond facility will be able to come back to Bend, easing transportation burdens on them and the foundation.
In addition to providing work for disabled adults, the center offers a variety of support services and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.