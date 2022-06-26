100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 2, 1922
Box factories employ women
An inspection of Bend’s box factories on a busy day at present would recall to mind the wartime activities there, for again, as at that time, a large number of women and girls are employed. Many more local women have applied for positions in the factories than can be given work, those employed being experienced workers or women who need work, employment managers explain.
Numbers of men have come to Bend this week to be employed in the lumber camps, so that crews are almost full; while others are expected to come immediately after the Fourth, so that labor conditions here will be satisfactory.
Woman admits owning booze
Mrs. C.A. Everett of 145 Jefferson place couldn’t see how home brew she had manufactured could possibly contain 17 per cent alcohol, she told City Recorder Farnham yesterday afternoon when she pleaded guilty to having intoxicants in her possession. She expressed surprise at the high alcoholic content established by scientific test, but readily admitted that she had been the owner of 12 gallons of a fermented beverage found by officers in a shed at the rear of her home Saturday night.
The two stone jars filled with a homemade beverage with a yeasty, hoppy odor had been intended as the chief reason for a Sunday picnic at East Lake. She was fined $100 and given until today to pay. No charge for manufacture was preferred.
Bend rating in cleanliness high
Far above the average in cleanliness are the residents of Bend, judging from figures on use of water furnished by the Bend Water, Light & Power Co., which show that 240 gallons per capita is used daily, exclusive of water for irrigation. The average amount used by city dwellers is at the rate of 150 gallons per capita.
Pride in the appearance of lawns and gardens is indicated in the sudden jump taken in the amount of water used since the opening of the irrigation season. This runs to 192 gallons per capita, or 800 gallons per minute. The quantity for irrigation is larger in comparison with the population than ordinary, says T.H. Foley, general manager of the company, indicating that a larger number of lawns than usual are being put in.
The 24 hour average as it is now figured, runs 1,800 gallons per minute, or 2,582,000 for one day and night. In anticipation of the heavy demand this season, pumping apparatus costing more than $6000 was installed.
Circus parade draws crowd
From the number of out of town people who were lined along the route of the parade this morning, and from the crowds about the ticket wagon this afternoon, large attendance at the Howe-Van Amburg attraction was forecast. The parade was one of the longest seen here in recent years.
Much interest was taken in the arrival of the circus and the process of raising the canvas, by local people; and although carrying water to the elephant is supposed to be a vanished art, numerous small boys with buckets of water were seen about the circus ground, indicating a revival of this traditional occupation.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 2, 1947
North Century route open
Closed by drifts since late last fall, the Century drive today was again open to general travel over its entire course, with the last snow barrier, in the vicinity of Devils lake, removed. The south section of the mountain drive was opened in early May, but heavy snow on Dutchman flat and drifts on the Devils lake pass blocked the north leg of the road until this week.
One of the first cars to make the Elk lake-Bend trip over the north section of the drive was Myron H. Symons, proprietor of the Elk lake resort. He drove into Bend yesterday and reported that the road is in fine shape. All snow is gone from the Dutchman flat country. There are some drifts adjacent to the road in the thickly timbered area south from Devils lake.
With Sparks and Todd lakes opening to fishing tomorrow, it is expected that the north end of the Century drive will be in heavy use over the week-end.
Wide variety of floats to be entered in water pageant
Headed by a symbolic Mirror pond swan, a huge make-believe bird bearing the fete queen, floats ranging from a replica of a fire-belching dragon to a miniature of the proud U.S. Enterprise of Pacific battle fame, will be entered in Bend’s 1947 Deschutes river pageant, B.A. Stover, in charge of floats, announced.
The colorful pageant, with an arch of flashing hues as its background, will be held Saturday night, as the highlight of Bend’s all-northwest Fourth of July celebration. The arch will be illuminated about 8:30 p.m., and in the portal a large swan with the queen aboard.
As the swan float moves into the river, in a blaze of light, her cygnets, each bearing a fete princess, will drift into view, under the arch.
Following in intervals, as arch colors change in sections and on various levels, will emerge the gaily decorated and brilliantly lighted floats. These floats will remain illuminated during their entire contact with the 1,300-foot boom that reaches downstream to the Coyner point, on the west side of the river. Power wires are being placed in the boom, as trolley contacts.
Group Meets At Prineville To Start Plans For Historical Society For Central Oregon Prineville- Organization of a Central Oregon historical society, “objects which shall be to gather, preserve and make available museum , record and other materials relating to the history of Jefferson, Deschutes, and Crook counties,” moved a step nearer realization at a meeting of representatives from three counties here last night. The meeting was called by Dolly Hodges Fessler, granddaughter of the founder of Prineville, Monroe Hodges.
Preliminary to the meeting last night, Lancaster Pollard, director of the Oregon Historical society, visited Prineville, Bend and Madras last month, urging the formation of the tri-county unit and pledging full cooperation of the state society. It was decided by the county representatives that headquarters of the Central Oregon society should be in Prineville, rangeland “capital” of the interior country in pioneer days.
Carl A. Johnson, Bend, president of the newly organized Deschutes pioneers’ association, sent word to the group meeting here last night that the Deschutes unit will aid in every manner possible in carrying out the objects of the midstate historical society.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 2, 1972
Spacemen praise Central Oregon moon training
Two astronauts said Thursday their training in Oregon was a valuable prelude to their exploration of the moon.
Apollo 16 astronauts Col. Charles M. Duke and Cmdr. Thomas Mattingly II visited Portland Thursday to attend a public luncheon and appear later with Capt. John W. Young at an Oregon Museum of Science and Industry banquet.
Duke said at a news conference, “Our training in Oregon’s pumice planins and lava beds proved valuable training when we toured the moon.” Mattingly, who piloted Casper, the command ship which orbited the moon while Duke and Young explored the moon, made some flights over Eastern Oregon as training.
Duke said the rocks the mission brought back from the moon “hold the secret of the evolution of the solar system, including planet earth.” He added, “They could mean a lot to the kind of future our grandchildren will enjoy.”
Brooks-Scanlon strike probable
A strike by employes of Brooks-Scanlon Inc., loomed today following a breakdown yesterday afternoon in negotiations between representatives of the company and Local 3-7 of the International Woodworkers of America.
Frank Bornstein, business agent for the union local, said today “the company has left us no alternative.”
In a letter being mailed today by the company, employes are being told “it is not our intent to provoke strike action on the part of anyone. However, if such action is forced upon us, we will not run away from it.
If a strike materializes, it will be the first by Brooks-Scanlon employes since 1954. Contract negotiations began on May 31, the day the previous three-year contract expired. According to a company spokesman, at meetings Thursday and yesterday the firm made a “further complete proposal to resolve the bargaining. The offer was rejected by union negotiators.
The company said its offer was greeted by an “inflexible position on the part of the union.”In discussing the situation today, Bornstein said the company’s offer was “substandard” when compared with other settlements in the timber industry in the Northwest.
Relative to wages, the company offer proposed an increase of 32 cents per hour effective on June 1, 1972. Four additional three percent increases would be paid at six-month intervals over the remaining two years of the contract.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 2, 1997
Old sign stands tall again
Not many people notice when a landmark sign on Century Drive went down last October.
But Brian Gilbride and Stenkamp did. The two men have spent the past six months trying to find a way to get the 30-foot cedar sign back up on some new legs.
On Wednesday, both men took a day off work to put new poles on the sign, lift it off the ground with a crane and set it in concrete.
“It’s in pretty good shape for lying in the ground all winter,” Stenkamp said Wednesday afternoon, after the two men hoisted the sign up.
For more than 20 years, the sign, with a beaver on top, has directed motorists and bicyclists to all the attractions in the Cascade Lakes Recreation Area. It lists how many miles it is to places such as Todd, Elk and Lava lakes. The sign refers to Mount Bachelor up by its old name, Bachelor Butte.
Gilbride said he wanted to get the sign back up as soon as he saw it down. The sign fell last October because its poles had rotted. It’s been on the ground off the side of the highway ever since.
“It means a lot to me,” Gilbride said. “I’m old school. I’d like to see some of the Bend history stay around. “
They got the Bend City Council to pledge $2,000 to restoring the sign and then sought donations from businesses. “It was literally months of phone calls,” Gilbride said. Pacific Power gave them a good deal on the poles. Robinson Construction drilled holes for the sign and Bend Ready Mix donated concrete. Stenkamp and Gilbride provided all the labor- not a simple task, considering the sign weighs about 5,000 pounds. Now that the sign is back up, people notice. Some stopped to give thanks and refreshments to the two men as they worked Wednesday.
“People are going by clapping their hands, beeping their horns,” Gilbride said.
Sunriver Lodge unveils its remodeled look
With three golf courses, a shopping village, numerous restaurants and its own airfield nearby, Sunriver Lodge still was lacking one of the finer things in life. Gourmet coffee. Until now, that is. With a violinist serenading guests and a free sampling of some of the Northwest’s finer foods, the resort celebrated the grand opening of the Sunriver Merchant Trader this week, just in time for the Oregon Open golf tournament.
In the lower level of the lodge where a pro shop and offices previously resided, the Sunriver Merchant Trader consists of an improved pro shop, a mercantile and a cafe. While gourmet coffee is available at Sunriver Village shops, Sunriver Merchant Trader brings some fine roasted beans to the lodge for the first time.
“We have always been lacking a place where you can grab a great cup of coffee or a deli sandwich,” Nancy Devine, director of marketing said. “And that is something that fits our clientele really well.”
Of course, the $1.7 million cost of the remodeling, the first of a two-part renovation project of the lodge isn’t just about coffee or a tasty ham on rye.
“We wanted to give people more options,” Devine said. “We also wanted to make the lodge the focal point of the resort.”
