Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 29, 1921
Basketball team awarded letters
Basketball awards were given out this morning at the high school to six members of the Central Oregon championship team of the past season. the gold felt “B” was awarded to D. Howell, Buell Orrell, Vance Coyner, Elmer Johnson and Frank Loehr. Ed Brosterhous was given his third bar, denoting four years of service in this sport.
The awards were made by Student Body President Hugh Kelley, following a talk on athletics by Principal Mark A. Paulson. The boy’s quartet sang.
Welcome given sleeping baby found at door
A two-weeks-old baby, peacefully asleep, greeted the astonished gaze of Mrs. P.J. Shannon when she returned home last night with Mrs. Maude McGibbon from visiting at the latter’s home, 6 Hill street.
Pinned to the baby’s blanket was a note, which read: “Eileen. Born on Mother’s Day, May the 8th, 1921. Keep her always.” Nothing to indicate the identity of the parents; no reason for the abandonment, nor expression of regret for its necessity.
Eileen is a large, nice looking baby and has not cried since Mrs. Shannon discovered her last night. A bit of court plaster was pasted over a slight bruise at the temple. She was not plentifully supplied with clothes, but Mrs. Shannon is remedying that matter.
A baby is something that the Shannons have wanted for a long time. They have one son, 23 years of age, living in Bend. But Mrs. Shannon has desired a young baby, and had spoken of adopting one from a home in Portland.
So when Eileen was found last night she was given a warm welcome, and laughed and cried over, and became the object of more attention in a few hours than she probably had during the previous two weeks of her existence.
Mrs. Shannon says she will make no attempt to find the parents, but will devote her efforts to giving Eileen the same loving care which she would have given her own daughter.
Address sometimes hard to register
Trainmen on the S.P. & S. Are all required to register their Bend addresses and phone numbers in a book at the depot, in case of emergency calls. Registering one’s address in Bend is not always so simple as it might seem, as witness the following sample:
“In shack between main line and S.-H. spur, north of ditch. See diagram below. No street number. No phone. No dog. Bedbugs in season.” Below this is a diagram of the triangle formed by the two railroads and the ditch, the location of the house being indicated. But the two men living there did not agree upon the exact spot, so two locations are given.
Headlines: Germans held to blame for Polish attack — Anti-British riots continue in Egypt — Oregon among seven leaders in war on fire; must protect timber — All to honor departed on Memorial Day poppies to be worn — U.S. to guard pacific trade
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 29, 1946
Twin sisters at Brothers alone in class
Twin sisters were the only eighth grade graduates at Brothers.
They are Velma Jean and Thelma Jean Evans, 13-year old daughters of Mr. And Mrs. Harry Evans. Mrs. Iva McDaniel, the teacher, didn’t find the situation confusing , however, as the girls are not identical twins, and did not make the teacher think she was “seeing double.”
The peak population the past year at the one-room school was 10 pupils, including two sets of twins. All girls, the foursome constituted membership in the seventh and eighth grades. The younger twins are Patsy Gene and Peggy Dean Gholson, who came from Lower Bridge for part of the school year.
To continue the double-talk, the Evans girls will be 14 on July 9, and the Gholson girls, a year younger, celebrated birthdays on July 8.
The Evans duo attended school last year at Richardson, near the ranch their parents own. The family is now located on a ranch in Crook county, and the Brothers school in Deschutes was considered the most accessible. Before Richardson, the twins were pupils in Bend.
Bend may lose mail service
Stoppage of mail service between Bend and outside points appeared almost certain today as the rail strike started in the east and was scheduled to reach lines serving Bend at 4 p.m. today.
No arrangements have been made to service Bend, the local post office said today, and it did not appear that action could be taken locally.
The post office stopped accepting perishable parcel post items this morning in the event that they could not be moved. Movement of all railroad freight to and from Bend will also be interrupted when the strike hits the west coast.
Plans made for rodeo on Sunday
Plans have been completed for the ranch rodeo Sunday just east of the airport, it was announced today by Sparky Walker, who is in charge of arrangements for the show. Eight men are busy today completing repairs on the corrals, and more horses are being brought in every day for the event.
Promising “shade and no dust,” Walker said that the events will be staged on natural meadow land, providing an ideal setting. Features will include team roping, bucking, calf riding, cow riding and a boot race, as well as plenty of bucking horses, he said. Tickets for the event went on sale today at Cashman’s and the D & D Cafe.
United airline application to serve Bend gets approval
Approval of United Air Lines application to provide service for Bend was announced yesterday afternoon in Washington by the civil aeronautics board.
The application had been pending since last year when United Air Lines made initial plans to include Central Oregon in north and south Pacific coast routes.
The inclusion of Bend is included in the board’s amendment of United’s route 11. In addition to placing Bend on the line, Klamath Falls, Salina and Eureka, Calif., are added as intermediate points. Long Beach is added as a co-terminal with Los Angeles.
A restriction is provided that Klamath Falls may not be served on the same flights with Medford and Bend may not be served on the same flights as Eugene.
The local service may be established within three months according to a call from Ward Coble, of Bend, who was in Portland today conferring with airline officials.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 29, 1971
Irene Cothrell ends long-time school district clerk service
Irene Cothrell, clerk of the Bend School District for the past 38 years was honored at retirement dinner last night attended by some 75 of her friends and present and past associates. A surprise guest was Ray McCormack, Woodburn, who as superintendent of the Bend district in 1933 hired Mrs. Cothrell for the clerk’s position.
He reminisced about Bend and the district in the 1930’s, remembered them as “the good years,” and paid tribute to Mrs. Cothrell’s “faithfulness and dedication to her job.” Another speaker, Bert Hagen, a former member of the school board, said that in her work Mrs. Cothrell had had “many moments of happiness, frustration, gratitude and sorrow in trying to accomplish those things that needed to be done.” George Fulton, present chairman of the board, was another who lauded her work and added that “Irene always had an answer.” Among letters that were read was one from James Bushong, another former superintendent who now lives in Hawaii. Bushong recalled that Mrs. Cothrell had been “a tower of strength” to him.
Mrs. Cothrell was presented with a slide projector. The presentation was made by Mrs. Helen Reinhardt, her successor. Mrs. Cothrell’ retirement became effective today. Master of ceremonies was Supt. R.E. Jewell.
Bend High car show
The Bend High student body is sponsoring the first annual Central Oregon AutoSport Show this Memorial Day weekend in the Bend Armory.
The three-day show will go from noon to mid nite Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 6 p.m on Memorial Day.
The show will feature all varieties of show cars; street rods, customized pickups, custom cars, dune buggies, keeps, roadsters and bikes.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1.50 for students. Children under six are free.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 29, 1996
Timber-era overpass plowed under
“Out with the old, in with the new” is nothing new in Bend.
But this week’s removal of an old Brooks-Scanlon mill logging road overpass should make for better driving, walking and biking on a fast-growing area of southwest Bend. Contractor Hap Taylor & Sons Inc. was finishing work today on removal of the overpass that has for decades restricted driver vision at a curve on 14th Street north of the intersection with Colorado Avenue and Century Drive.
Todd Taylor said the firm is doing site development for Brooks Resources Corp. at Colorado Point, a light industrial and commercial development in the area. Daytime traffic was detoured onto other roads Thursday and today for the removal work.
Mike Hollern, Brooks Resources president, said removal of the narrow overpass will improve safety on 14th Street. Mike Wilson, city engineer, said that includes a safer trip for young bicyclists heading to or from nearby Cascade Junior High.
Wilson said the city reviewed Bend’s comprehensive plan and Deschutes County’s historical register to make sure removal of the decades-old logging road wouldn’t run afoul of any preservation requirements.
Colorado Point includes a couple of commercial lots on Colorado, with the rest in light industrial development, Wilson said. He noted more new commercial activity to the north of the Brooks site and across Simpson Avenue.
“That whole area is going to change dramatically over the next five years,” Wilson said.
