Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 21, 1920
More gains in population seen
Bend’s population in the middle of October was 6,650. This is the final estimate of R.L. Polk & Co., directory publishers, whose representatives were here during the summer collecting data for the first directory which Bend has had in more than three years. The estimate is far in excess of the 5,415 allowed by the government census of last January, and even surpasses the tentative estimate made by the Polk representative at the time the figures on population were being collected.
The directory company has 3,325 names listed, exclusive of the names of firms and corporations. The names of wives are given in the directory, but are not included in the 3,325 total. There are included, however, the employes of the two large lumber companies. many of these have homes in Bend, and all belong to the supporting population of the city the compilers of the directory consider. As the mill companies estimate their camp population at 700, this would leave more than 6000 within the city limits because of the fact that many of the camp men have their homes in the city.
The new directory, as far as Bend is concerned, will have an alphabet of only 25 letters, as canvassers were unable to find anyone in the city whose name begins with an X.
Big scrambled egg order is filled
A large order of scrambled eggs was filled this morning when three cases destined for the Erickson grocery jolted from a wagon on Oregon street. Almost enough uncracked eggs to refill one of the cases were recovered.
Phone line to aid in fires
To aid in securing better protection against forest fires, a phone line 25 miles long is being constructed between Pine mountain and Cabin lake by the Deschutes National forest service. It will be ready for use by the end of the week, Forest Supervisor Plumb announced this week.
Bend man aiding in stadium
CORVALLIS — Plans for an Americanized Roman arena for the college have just been completed by the engineer, R.R. Clark of Portland and Lee A. Thomas of Bend, consulting architect. The big steel concrete and wood grandstand, rushed to completion in time for the University of California-Aggie game, is but a single unit of the entire stadium.
One unit after another will be completed to meet the demands. Eventually the wood seats in the present grandstand will be torn out and replaced by concrete. The completed stadium will not only be mammoth in size, but will present an attractive appearance because of the architectural design.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 21, 1945
Thanksgiving plans revealed
Residents of Bend and Central Oregon tomorrow will join in their first peacetime Thanksgiving in four years, and present at the tables, abundantly supplied with turkey this season, will be some 700 service men and women who this time last year were in uniform. Many will still be missing from tables and firesides tomorrow, but the day will be one of real thanksgiving, and rejoicing for victory.
Generally in Bend, the day will be one of family reunions and dinners. Only public observance of the day will be a community-wide Thanksgiving service under sponsorship of the Bend Ministerial association at the First Baptist church.
Officers of the Pine Forest grange reported that the organization will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the grange hall tomorrow at 8 p.m.
Downtown merchants reported a land office business today in turkeys and chickens, with hundreds of the birds being sold for use on the family tables tomorrow.
Snow blankets high ski areas
For the first time in years, ski enthusiasts will have an opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport on Thanksgiving day, as recent heavy snows have created ideal skiing conditions on the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Scores of Bend folk were expected to avail themselves of the opportunity tomorrow, driving to those available places where they may take off on their snow boards.
The Hoodoo bowl at the Santiam summit, where 80 inches of snow covers the ground, was expected to attract most skiers. Information from Albany today indicated that the Hoodoo lodge will not be open until around Dec. 1, but the shelter at the bowl was reported available. The ski tow is not yet in use.
Pupils to receive special awards
Twenty-two pupils at Young school will receive 4-H achievement awards in presentation exercises tomorrow. Mrs. Helen Abrego, home demonstration agent, will visit the school and make the presentations.
Anna Jean Davis and Delores Meyer will receive pins for three years of 4-H work. Ten pupils will receive achievement cards for two years’ activities, and 10 will be given pins for completing projects in their first year of club work.
Two-year awards will be made to Irene Barclays, Roberta Thompson, Dorlis Jean Walker, Thelma Walker, June Clark, Violet Klobus, Joyce Whorton, Dorothy Whorton, Rita Whorton and Dorlis Walker.
The following will receive one-year pins: Edith Haynes, Sandra Mitchell, Leona Haynes, Mary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Billy Lewis, Marilyn Bishop, Delphine Walrath, Joan Dugan and Marilyn McLauchlin.
HEADLINES — Pearl Harbor attack inquiry — 3 nations decide to keep secret mechanics of ‘A’ Bomb — Trials of 20 ex-leaders of Nazi regime opens in Nuernberg — Two new elements discovered, world of science informed
50 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 21, 1970
Whale meat smashes auto
After several days of pondering, state highway crews decided dynamite was the best way to get rid of a California gray whale, which had been dead on the beach near Florence, for several days. So they blew it up with 20 cases of dynamite that spread whale meat and blubber over a wide area. One chunk of meat caved in the top of a spectator’s car parked a quarter of a mile away.
Skiing set to boom
If the 1970-71 Bend ski season isn’t a bigger boomer than last year, it won’t be the fault of Mt. Bachelor.
The Mt. Bachelor Corporation unveiled over a quarter of a million dollars worth of improvements at the ski area southwest of the city yesterday to press and Forest Service personnel. Corporation president Bill Healy estimated this year’s season, the area’s 11th, will be better than ever.
Highlight of the occasion was the final approval by the Forest Service of the area’s new lift, No. 4, nearing completion and set to open to the public at Thanksgiving. Forest Service personnel put the lift through its paces, placing 340-pounds of sand on each of the 197 chairs and testing it for adherence to safety standards.
The new lift will “spread out” the skiers at the area, lightening lift-line waiting time and giving skiers more time for skiing, according to Healy. The addition of No. 4, which will speed 1,200 skiers per hour along its 5,000-foot length, brings total capacity of the area’s lifts to over 4,100 skiers per hour.
The lift was designed by the Riblet Tramway Co. of Spokane, and installed by Duncan Construction Co. of Bend.
Also ready for skiers when the area opens its full season next week will be a new parking area at the foot of No. 4 for 200 cars, and a new “mini lodge” with warming area, restroom and first-aid facilities. Another addition is expanded food facilities in the main lodge.
Area resort representatives were on hand yesterday to view the new facilities. A “resort bus” will again be run this season to the area on a daily basis, serving Sunriver, Bend and the Inn of the Seventh Mountain. Jon Rhoads, representing Sunriver, announced the resort will plan to women an old Brooks-Scanlon logging road, from Sunriver to the Inn and keep it open with Sunriver equipment through the winter for skier travel.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 21, 1995
Time brings down Pine Forest
The tired old building with its peeling white paint and sagging roof doesn’t look like much. The shiny McDonald’s restaurant across the street draws a lot more attention from the cars and trucks whizzing by on S. Highway 97 in Bend.
But oh, if the walls of the Pine Forest Grange building could talk about more than a half century of memories.
The squeak of shoes on the maple dance floor. The shouts of children chasing each other while their parents sat and gossiped. The smell of homemade pies and cakes during potluck dinners, as the ladies of the grange subtly tried to outcook each other.
But no more. The Pine Forest Grange building soon will be demolished to make way for yet another complex of shops called the Pine Grange Plaza in a rapidly growing city. Developers won’t say when the building will come down, but the last event — country dancing — was held there earlier this month.
That’s mostly okay with local grange leaders. Some don’t like the developers appropriating the Grange name, but the worn-out building isn’t worth saving. It has no insulation, was built without a foundation and is too dilapidated to be repaired.
Besides, every time a big truck shifts down to slow for stoplights on the highway, the building shakes like an earthquake had just hit.
The grange chapter is using the $300,000 or so it received for the property to search for another building. Meanwhile, its scrapbooks and equipment are locked up in a storage unit while its members meet at a temporary location.
But even when the building is gone, the memories will remain. And the Pine Mountain Grange intends to make new memories, even through its membership has been steadily dropping over the years.
“It’s still alive and well and we plan to continue,” said Ellen Rose, Pine Forest Grange master.
