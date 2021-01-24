Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the achieved copies of The Bend Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 23, 1921
Shevlin Park presented to city of Bend
Shevlin Memorial Park, the gift of The Shevlin-Hixon Company to the city of Bend, is now formally recorded as the property of the municipality with the filling of the deed, signed by F.P. Hixon as president, and R.W. Wetmore as secretary. The deed, with a map of the property in Tumalo canyon, more than 350 acres in extent, was placed on record with the county clerk by Mayor E.D. Gilson.
The deed provides that the tract shall always be known as Shevlin park, and that it shall always be used and maintained by the city for park purposes, and shall be open at all times as a public playground. The right is reserved by the donor to cross the park, if this should be necessary in future logging operations, but is not considered probable that such a necessity may occur.
Fine follows booze charge
One hundred and fifty gallons of corn mash, a still minus the worm, and three gallons of whiskey were found in the George Taylor home in Hastings addition late Saturday afternoon, when Deputy Sheriff August A. Anderson and State Agent L.A. W. Nixon entered the place, armed with a search warrant. Taylor was surprised in the act of transferring some of the liquor to a neighbor’s house.
Taylor pleaded guilty in justice court before Judge E.D. Gilson to the charge of having liquor in his possession and paid a fine of $200.
An extra supply of moonshine and a quantity of used mash, which Taylor had stored in the basement of a house on West Third street, owned by G.L. Belden, was found the same evening by Nixon and Deputy George Stokoe.
Measles spreading in city
Nineteen cases of measles are now under quarantine in Bend, and it is possible that there are other cases not reported, due to the fact that no physician has been called in attendance, it was learned this morning from the office of the city physician. However, those knowing the disease to exist in their homes, and failing to report the fact, are just as much law violators as a physician would be if he did not make a statement of similar cases, it was mentioned by Dr. C.A. Fowler, city health officer.
That the quarantine regulations are not fully understood, and are consequently being violated to some extent, was the belief expressed last night by H.E. Allen, chairman of the health committee of the Bend council. To prevent such possible misunderstandings, the rules of limited quarantine which the law prescribes for measles, chicken-pox, mumps and whooping cough were explained today by the city physician.
The limited quarantine means that adults living in the home may go to their work as usual, providing they do not enter the sick room, or come into contact with articles of food used in the treatment of the patient. Children living in the home who have acquired immunity by having had the disease are permitted to attend school if they observe the same rules.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 23, 1946
Bend skiers join in fun at bowl
Bend skiers from three counties, Deschutes, Lane and Benton, joined in a snowy reunion at the Hoodoo ski bowl, high in the Santiam Cascades yesterday, and so spectators report, just about stole the show,” in presenting some skiing exhibitions that amazed visitors.
The occasion for the reunion was the designation of the Bend Ski patrol to take charges of safety at the bowl Sunday. From the University of Oregon came Gene Gillis. Phil and Same Peoples reported from Oregon State college. Cliff Blann, Olaf Skjersaa, Jim Parr and sterling McGarvey were present form Bend.
The seven Bend skiers rode their “slats” from timberline to the bottom of the bowl, and cut many slalom capers en route. One of their most spectacular feats was a descent on a “seven man front.”
Incidentally, the Bend skiers did not spend all their time inplay. As a result of the group’s careful preparation of the course, the safety record was the best of the season.
Hundreds of skiers used the snow-blanketed bowl through the day. Two inches of new snow made the surface fast. Aiding the “seven flying skimen” were other regular members of the Bend patrol.
Flight inspectors coming to Bend
Two inspectors for the U.S. civil aeronautics administration will be in Bend on Jan. 29 for the purpose of giving examinations for private and commercial flying lessons, it was reported here today. The inspectors are Ed Leach and Miles Ruggenberg of Portland, and they plan to spend all that day at the municipal airport, it was announced.
A.J Tilse, airport manager, said that a number of servicemen had been awaiting examinations, and that if they would communicate with him he would advise them of the steps to be taken before the inspectors arrive.
New legion post plans program
Members of the John L. Chute post No. 162 department of Oregon, will meet next Monday night in the assembly room at the courthouse, at which time membership cards are to be presented, it was announced today by Alva C. Goodrich, commander. The meeting is set for 7:30 o’clock, and all members, as well as veterans of world war II, were urged to attend.
Commander Goodrich pointed out that veterans not yet members of the post may become charter members by attending this meeting, as such membership will be issued until the charter is received from the national organization. Goodrich announced that the new post now has 201 members.
Formerly known as post No. 2 of Bend, the John L. Chute post has now been given the Oregon department number of 162. Bend’s other legion unit is the Percy A. Stevens post No. 4.
HEADLINES: Seven hundred thousand steelmen to strike Monday — Communists make bid for French power — Records show ‘Desert Fox’ Rommel took poison —Radar may reduce plane collision — Mass grave holds bodies of 40,000 allied prisoners
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 23, 1971
Mrs. Grubb crowned Pioneer Queen
Ruling as queen of the 700-member Deschutes Pioneers’ Association through 1971 will be Mrs. Ole W. Grubb, crowned Queen Agnes I at the annual winter meeting and reunion Saturday. A dinner preceded the coronation rites.
George Hostetler presided as retiring president of the group. Stanley Scott is the new president, with Miss Carol Boyd named vice president; Laura Wonser, secretary; Edith Hollinshead, treasurer, and Mrs. Del Mattson, museum trustee. Hostetler continues on the board of directors.
Activities of the association this past year were centered on establishing a pioneers’ museum. Formal opening will take place this year.
Despite a cold driving rain, a large group attended the dinner and coronation in the Pine Forest Grange hall.
Identity of the new queen was a secret until she was introduced by Lowell Jensen. She entered the hall wearing a purple robe. She was escorted by Scott, and received a standing ovation as she took her royal chair on the stage. Seated in front were six former queens, Nora McMeen, Flossie Smith, Isa Freeman, Florence Stout, Viola Logan and Georgia Thom. Three other ex-queens, Belle Reed, Rose Gibson and Minnie Helphrey, were not able to attend.
The story of Queen Agnes I was presented by Jensen. Following the coronation, the stately queen, wearing her crown, joined in a dance with her husband an ex-member of the Oregon State Legislature.
A native of Holmes City, Douglas County, Minn., where she was born Oct. 4, 1899, Queen Agnes attended her first school in Burke County, North Dakota. With her older sister, she walked three and a half miles to school over rolling prairie.
She recalls that North Dakota pioneers at times had to resort to burning twisted hay to keep from freezing to death because of heavy storms that blocked trails and roads. The future pioneer queen helped her father handle horses and worked in the field.
In 1913, she met Ole Grubb. They were married in 1917 following a four-year courtship. The young couple came to Bend in 1920 with their baby girl, Luella. A cabin at the Shevlin-Hixon Camp II south of Bend was their first home.
After leaving camp, they lived for two years in the Bend Amateur Athletic Club quarters, now the Cascade Junior High School gymnasium. Eventually a home was purchased in Bend, and later this was traded for 80 acres north of Bend.
Over the years, Queen Agnes, mother of nine children, served as foster mother for 165 children. The largest number cared for at one time was 11. Later Queen Agnes provided room and board for college students. Mr. and Mrs. Grubb sold their ranch home last August and now live in a double-wide mobile home on Highway 97. They have 21 grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 23, 1996
Virtual professors becoming a reality
In the beginning, learned men and women passed knowledge directly to others. At some point soon after, those others passed the knowledge on to someone else during their travels.
Such was the genesis of distance learning. Eventually, teachings were written down and shared more efficiently. Postal delivery, the printing press and libraries eventually made possible correspondence schools. As this century progressed, teachings were put on audiotape and, later, videotape.
Today, there are live classes via two-way teleconferencing. Brought to you by the same technology that entertains you on television, teleconferencing gives a professor in Portland the potential to lecture to students in Bend, La Grande and Klamath Falls — all at the same time. When signals go both ways, it allows students to interject comments or ask questions of their professors, just like they would in a regular classroom.
Unlike a traditional learning environment, however, “technical difficulties” do happen. “With a power failure it becomes a wild scramble,” said Jim Obert, coordinator of media operations at Central Oregon Community College.
In seven years, the 37-year-old Obert has gone from carting televisions and VCRs around campus to running a control booth and department that beams classes from ground-floor classrooms in the Boyle Education Center to sites around the state.
The primary classroom next to the technician’s booth has three remote-controlled digital video cameras, a computer that professors use to make multimedia presentations to classes, and video screens that show far-off students and the professor what’s happening at each end of the transmission.
Inside the booth, computerized joystick devices point cameras where needed and recording equipment makes it possible for students who can’t attend the session to see and hear it later. “When I came here, there were seven VCRs for the campus- they were fairly high-cost items then,” Obert said. “We’ve made quite a jump.”
As Obert’s job description has changed with the times, so has use of teleconferencing. In the 1991-92 school year, COCC logged about 200 hours of teleconferencing. This school year, the traffic is expected to top 1,000 hours.
Driving much of the growth is the University Center housed at COCC. The coalition of eight four-year colleges and universities offer many of their classes via teleconference or videotape from feeds outside the region. This allows students who live in Central Oregon an opportunity to earn degrees without leaving their hometown.
Meetings also are held that way, easing travel hassles for agencies like the Oregon Department of Transportation, which has used the teleconferencing center on several occasions.
“More and more people are realizing that traveling for two days to and from a meeting is, if nothing else, certainly costly,” said Don Laws, dean of instruction at the school.
For COCC itself, the long-term goal boils down to efficiently getting courses out to students. “We’re trying to get our product off campus to the rest of the district,” Laws said. “We’d like to get credit offerings to the outlying areas and also to reach businesses.”
Although professors have to make a few adjustments when teaching in the classroom/studio, Laws said the college has no plans to turn professors into video stars.
“We’re not trying to replicate the Discovery Channel,” Laws said. “In effect we just want to take our classroom and extend it out.”
Laws said COCC’s focus is on the goal of extending the campus, not the pipeline that is being taken to reach that goal. “It’s the instruction that drives the technology,” Laws said, “not the technology that drives the instruction.”
As technology changes, different methods of delivering instruction almost certainly will crop up. “We keep discovering the future as we go along,” Laws said.
