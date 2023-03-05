100 Years Ago
For the week ending March 11, 1923
Cleanup Year Is Decided On By Committee
Not cleanup week, but cleanup year. That is the plan adopted by the cleanup committee of the Bend Commercial club, which is preparing to bring home to the people of Bend the necessity from a health standpoint as well as from that of civic pride, of clearing away the rubbish which is to be seen on every hand.
Of course, there is going to be a special cleanup week, beginning April 2; but the slogan “Let’s Clean Up Bend,” is one that is to be kept before the public constantly this year, according to the plans which the committee is working out.
After the rubbish is all cleared away, there will be other cleanup tasks, it was pointed out at today’s meeting. The matter of uniform street corner signs will be taken up, and then Shevlin park, and similar little jobs that Bend has talked about doing for several years.
Starts Plans For Auto Camp Season
Although the tourist season is a few weeks away, Chairman C.P. Niswonger of the public property committee of the city council is laying plans for opening the camp ground whenever tourists begin to appear. A caretaker will be employed to divide his time between the camp ground and the cemetery, Niswonger announces.
Niswonger is not yet ready to announce what improvements will be planned at the camp ground this year.
Champions Of Central Oregon
Under the coaching of Miss Claire Collins, the girls’ basketball team of Bend High School went through the season undefeated. Only once was the team even tier, and that in the last game of the season, the second encounter with the Redmond team. The team includes Opal Smith, forward; Evelyn White, forward; Beth Ager, guard; Linnie Brick, center; Katherine Redfield, guard; Clara Lappens, center; and Margaret Barr, center.
Superintendent and Mrs. G.W. Ager entertained the Bend High girls’ team at dinner Tuesday evening. The table was attractively decorated, with a basketball with “Central Oregon Champs” lettered on it, as a centerpiece.
Fashion Show Will Be Staged This Week
Bend’s first real live fashion show will be seen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Grand theater, where spring fashions direct from New York, some of them the identical styles which were shown at the Hotel Commodore fashion show in New York recently, will be worn by local models. The show was arranged by Manager Claude Mannheimer of the Parisian.
Special music has been arranged for the fashion show by Fisher’s orchestra, and vocal solos will also be included in the program.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending March 11, 1948
‘48 River Fete To Be Held On Two Evenings
Bend’s Mirror pond pageant, a fete now recognized as outstanding in the Pacific states, will be presented this year as a two-night show, on July 3 and 4.
The directors decided on a two-night fete hoping that in this manner seats can be provided for the thousands expected to view the colorful show. Last year, thousands were forced to stand while the fete was in progress, and many of these were unable to obtain a full view of the floats.
Following the first night show this year, the floats will be moved back upstream to the Drake park footbridge, and placed in position for the second night performance. Association directors considered the feasibility of holding the pageant in August this year, rather than on July 4th, but decided on the earlier day because of the triple holiday. Next year, it is believed that the pageant will be presented in August, primarily to get away from a crowded holiday when celebrations are being held in most northwest towns.
Wickiup Reservoir Expected To Reach Capacity In April
Wickiup reservoir will be filled to its capacity of 180,000 acre feet between April 15 and 20, Aubrey E. Perry, Deschutes county water master, estimated today, on a basis of inflow measurements made in the past week. While in the upriver country Perry also made measurements at a number of snow courses in the Deschutes basin.
On five courses which have been measured, there is more snow now than there was on April 1, 1947, and the water content this year is greater than that of 11 months ago. With heavy snows the past few days in the high country, there is probably about a foot of new snow since the measurements were taken, Perry said.
Squirrels On Local Forest Eat Red Tags
It may result in a congressional investigation, but Deschutes national forest officials were willing to announce this morning that squirrels in the area south of Lava butte have “red” tendencies.
Foresters marked trees to be cut in roadside strips adjacent to The Dalles-California highway with red, yellow and white tags. This was done several weeks ago. Returning there this week the forester found most of the red tags were missing. Later they saw a squirrel chewing away at one of the red paper tags and apparently enjoying his meal .
They found many of the red tags eaten down to the tacks, but none of the yellow or white tags had been touched. The forest men think coloring material in the red tags has a flavor the squirrels like.
Last fall the game commission had trouble keeping up signs marking the Wanoga butte game refuge several miles west of the highway. These signs, made of cloth, were used by rodents for nesting material.
Shevlin-Hixon Workers Favor Union Shop By Big Majority
Workers of The Shevlin-Hixon Company voted in favor of a union shop by a heavy majority, it was announced this morning by K.S. North, NLRB election examiner. Voting was completed yesterday at Shevlin camp.
The number of votes in favor of authorizing I.W.A. local 6-7 to enter into a union shop agreement with the company totaled 539, out of a total of 806 workers eligible to cast ballots. One hundred and thirty-seven voted agains the union shop, three ballots were challenged, and 127 workers did not vote. A majority vote of the total number of workers eligible to vote is required to approve the union shop, North said.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending March 11, 1973
Old park bandstand disappears over weekend
A Bend landmark disappeared over the weekend. It was the Drake Park bandstand, whose story reaches back more than 50 years to the era following Bend’s growth from a village to a busy town after World War I.
The carousel-type building, under old pines, was constructed by the city in September, 1920, shortly after the 10.97 acres of land along the Deschutes River was obtained for park purposes. The scenic recreation area was named Drake Park, honoring Alexander M. Drake, founder of Bend.
Over the years, the circular building close to the east bank of the river played an historic role in the city of Bend. Primarily, it served as a center of activities for various bands- the early day band sponsored by The Shevlin-Hixon Company and the municipal band of later years.
The park bandstand was the nerve center for the colorful Mirror Pond Pageants. Narration, as well as music, was broadcast from the stand.
On various occasions, visiting music groups performed there. The bandstand was also used for programs, in summer months.
On May 20, 1928, the bandstand and nearby river were the scene of a tragedy. Frank T. Johns, U.S. presidential candidate on a labor ticket, was addressing a group gathered at the stand when a cry for help was heard. A boy fishing from the Drake Park footbridge, Jacki Rhoads, fell into the river.
Mr. Johns, taking off only his coat, jumped into the cold stream. He and the boy drowned. A memorial plaque in Drake Park honors the heroism.
Razing of the historic stand followed condemnation by the Bend building inspector, Floyd Watson. Dry rot was found in many places. Condemnation action barred public use of the aged building.
The building also posed other problems. Occasionally transients broke into the dirt basement to sleep. The structure was also recognized as a fire hazard, and as a shelter for juveniles smoking.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending March 11, 1998
Bend Cable adds 5 channels, boosts rates
Bend Cable Communications Inc. will add five new channels and boost rates by $1.50 per month beginning April 15.
The company, which has 19,000 subscribers in Bend, Sisters and Black Butte Ranch, will add The History Channel; Home & Garden Television; CNBC, a business news channel; VH-1, a music video channel; and MTV which mixes music videos with other programming.
Basic cable rates will jump 5.8 percent to $27.45 per month in Bend. No other changes are anticipated.
Mike O’ Herron, general manager of Bend Cable, said the decision to expand channels and increase rates wasn’t easy. But the company felt it must add value to maintain its market share in the wake of competition, he said.
“We’re in a much more competitive business than we were before,” O’Herron said. “The reason is direct broadcast satellite and wireless cable.”
Since 1993, Bend Cable has doubled the number of channels it offers, It now has 42 channels — if the Ad Central (channel 4), the Prevue Guide (channel 8) and the Oregon Department of Transportation winter road report (channel 48) are counted.
July 1994 was the last time cable rates have increased to $6.45, a 30 percent rise over the four-year period.
Not counting the cost of adding the new channels, programming fees for Bend Cable increased 11 percent last year. “Programming fees are the single biggest expense we have at Bend cable. Sports programming in particular is very expensive,” added O’Herron.
