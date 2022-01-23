Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 29, 1922
Shevlin-Hixon will operate full capacity
Announcement was made this morning by J. P. Hennessy, manager of the Shevlin-Hixon Company’s plant here, that a second shift in the mill would be started next Wednesday. This will mean the employment of at least 150 men in addition to those now employed, and more as soon as some of the lumber is dried and shipping is increased. The proposed doubling of the output of the mill here is not so much called for by the prospect of a better market, said Hennessy, as by a desire on the part of the Minneapolis officials of the company to break even on overhead expenses, by running the mill at full capacity.
Practically every one of the positions created by the opening of the new shift is already filled, it was stated by R. D. Moore, employment manager. All of the unskilled jobs were taken by men already living in Bend. A few skilled workers have been engaged elsewhere and will be here when the shift begins.
Meals served at cost to students by domestic science girls
Girls of the domestic science classes at Bend high school today commenced the practice of serving lunches at cost to students and teachers of the high school and Central school. They plan to continue this during the remainder of the school year. The luncheons are served cafeteria style. Today over 100 persons were served, and many were turned away. The plan was initiated by Miss Emily Miller, instructor in the domestic science classes, chiefly for the experience in quantity judging, purchasing and preparation which it will give the students, all of whom will have a part in preparing lunches.
The only cost will be the amounts paid for food ingredients, and it is planned to sell at cost. Students may bring a part of their lunch and purchase only one hot dish, or take the entire menu, Miss Miller says. Today’s menu and prices were: vegetable soup and crackers, four cents; creamed macaroni with egg and cheese, five cents; bread and butter, two cents; cake, three cents; milk or cocos, three cents, making 17 cents the total cost of a full meal.
Business lots purchased by Thomas Ward
Two lots across Minnesota avenue from the Bend Hardware Co. building, owned heretofore by Dr. J. R. Booth and W. G. Booth of Seattle, have been sold to Thomas Ward, formerly in charge of construction of the Shevlin-Hixon logging railroad. The deal was completed today by Hunter & Staats. According to Staats, Ward plans to erect a business block on these two lots during the coming spring. Details of his building plans are lacking. The price paid for the lots was in the neighborhood of $6,000 and is the first sale of a downtown property reported in several months.
The lots are now being used by Aune Brothers as a wagon yard. The Aune barn was condemned some time ago by city council, and is to be torn down this spring, the Aunes moving to a location farther from the center of town. Another building planned for the same block is the proposed
Knights of Pythias building. The lot on which it is to be erected was recently purchased from M. P. Cashman by the local lodge.
75 Years Ago
For Week Ending
Jan. 29, 1947
Cats are sold to aid drive for polio cash
Sisters, Ore. — Even cats are helping out in the local March of Dimes Fund Campaign. That’s right- cats. On Wednesday, Vernon Pack, owner of the Sundown ranch near here, took five half grown felines to the Central Oregon community auction ring at Redmond and jokingly asked Auctioneer C. E. Smith to put them up for sale, the proceeds to go to the infantile paralysis fund. The auctioneer offered to omit his usual fee, and the sale was on. The pussies were not only sold, but they were resold twice, bringing a total of $12.50 to the local fund. Then to show that their patience was appreciated, the cats were turned loose in the auction arena to roam at will among the cozy hay piles and partake of the milk provided by the bosses there. And undoubtedly there will be a mouse or two as a reward for their worthy campaign.
Bend men fly over Cascade to parachute supplies to trappers in Wickiup Plains area
Delayed for a week by clouds that enveloped the Three Sisters region, a plan from Bend carrying supplies to trappers in the lofty Wickiup plains area, on the Cascade divide just south of South Sister, circled over the high plains this week and parachuted food at a targeted outlined in the snow. Taking the supplies into the trappers were Ollie Bowman, who piloted a Piper supercruiser, and Ed Parker, Bend district ranger. The supplies were delivered by airplane through an arrangement with the trappers, A. D. Shevlin, Bend and his partner, who lives in the Culver area of Jefferson county. The men are trapping marten in the Wickiup plains country, and have set up a temporary shelter adjacent to the plains, a divide spot covered with pumice in summer and deep snow in the winter.
The trappers went into the Wickiup plains about nine days ago, after making arrangements for the delivery of supplies by plane. They carried only a small amount of rations, inasmuch as Bowman expected to be able to get into the mountains by plane in a day or two. Then the clouds closed in. Supplies dropped included two cases of canned goods.
Mormon Tabernacle organist to appear in recital Tuesday
Alexander Schreiner, famous American organist from the Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, has chosen selections from the works of outstanding masters for his recital Tuesday evening, at the first Methodist church. The program to be played here is the same as that which Schreiner presented Thursday night at the Portland civic auditorium before an appreciative audience of 1500 music lovers. Of this concert the Oregonian music critic wrote: “Ranging from the clearly articulated notes of Bach’s ‘Sinfonia’ to the elfin, lifting notes of ‘Naiades’ of Louis Vierne, his facile touch brought out almost unlimited moods of the pipe organ… An audience favorite was Cesar Franck’s ‘Fantasie in A Minor,’ which Schreiner interpreted with brilliant technique and feeling.” Mrs. W. C. Coyner, ticket sales chairman stressed the importance of buying tickets in advance, as only 400 seats will be available, and already, three-fourths of the tickets have been sold.
Members of the Methodist choir are in charge of sales, and tickets are available at the Owl Drugstore and George Child’s hardware.
50 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Jan. 29, 1972
School lists vandalism loss, boys’ parents asked to pay
Parents of three boys involved in the recent vandalism at Bend High School have been sent an itemized list showing damage amounting to $1,679.62. The worst event in the school district’s history occurred on Saturday night, Jan. 8. Admitting the vandalism the following week were Terry L. Brown, 18, and Eric Wayne Coats and James Paul Arritola, both 17. The list of damage includes $508.33 for replacement of broken glass. Other major expenses were replacement of three doors, $382.96; reupholstering of davenport, $70; replacement of popcorn dispenser, $200, and labor for glass installation and general cleanup, $355.20.
In a report sent [to] school board members, Supt. R. E. Jewell said the three boys were reinstated in school today after being suspended for the remainder of the last semester, which ended on Jan. 21. One of the boys, Brown, faces a burglary charge as a result of his involvement. The other two have been referred to juvenile authorities, but there is a possibility their cases will be remanded to adult court.
Junior miss winner off for state finals
A blonde Bend High School senior who would like to be an airline stewardess left today for Portland and a crack at the Oregon Junior Miss title. She is 18-year-old Dianne Kriger, 246 Florida Ave. Pageant finals will be Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. at Benson High School, winding up four days of press conferences, tours, physical fitness competition and interviews with the judges. Scholastic achievement, posie and appearance will be factors in the judging. Points will also be won in talent presentations, with Miss Kriger to sing “I cain’t say ‘No’” from Oklahoma. Audrey Shoun of the Bend Jayceettes will be her accompanist.
The Krigers moved to Central Oregon just before Dianne’s third birthday. She has attended Bend schools except for first grade, when she went to Tumalo School. Dianne says choir and home economics are her favorite subjects at school. An enthusiastic cook, she often prepares meals for the family and enjoys baking bread and cakes. She is a member of Future Homemakers of America, Thespians and Bible Club at school, and belongs to Jobs Daughters. If she should win the state contest, the whole family (parents, a brother and a sister) likely would pack up and accompany her to Mobile, Ala., for the national pageant in May.
Silver wedding pair meets many folks
“If you want to meet people,” advised Bobbie Neal, “buy an unusual dog and travel. Or live for a year in a bus, in a hospital parking lot.”
Her husband, Harvey, nodded in agreement. Mr. and Mrs. Neal celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday at their home on Eagles and Neff roads. But before they moved into the new house, the bus was their home for three years. During the year the house was being built, the Neals loaded their two schnauzers into the bus every afternoon and drove to St. Charles Memorial Hospital, where Neal works the swing shift as a maintenance man. At 6 o’clock Harvey would take a meal break, joining Bobbie for a dinner she prepared “on location.” At midnight, they headed home and parked the bus near their animals’ plywood corral- at first the only shelter on the property.
Before settling in Bend, the Neals toured and lived in the bus for two years, covering 46 states and much of Canada. Midway on the trip they stopped in Bend- a favorite vacation spot from earlier travels- and bought the 20 acres. “Retirement” didn’t last very long for Harvey. Five days after returning to Bend following the long tour, he went to work at the hospital. “Being a landowner is pretty expensive,” he chuckled, “so I decided I’d better get a job.” Even though their new home is very attractive and comfortable, Bobbie still accompanies Harvey to work once in a while “for old times sake.” On the long trip, the bus and the schnauzers attracted equal attention.
“Most people would ask first ‘What kind of dogs are those?’ They’re great conversation openers.” A stray cat, Gyp, was adopted on the hospital lot, and later an English pointer, Mandy, joined the family. That year on the hospital lot, Bobbie got acquainted with all the hospital staff. Walking the schnauzers or the cat on their leashes, she made many friends.
25 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Jan. 29, 1997
Dogs spared for now
Acting on her own to quiet a widening outcry, Deschutes County Commissioner Linda Swearingen has temporarily spared two dogs on death row until the Legislature decides on whether or not to relax a rigid state law stating that any dogs which chase, injure or kill livestock must die.
Swearingen, a past president of the Human Society of Redmond, said if current state law does give the county the option, “we’ll deal with it at a county level.”
She’s amazed over the uproar over the two dogs.
“People have gone nuts over these dogs,” Swearingen said. “I took a call from New Hampshire, and we got an Internet message from Denmark.”
The dogs had already been granted a judicial reprieve pending a hearing in February before Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tiktin. Stone’s [the dog’s owner] attorney, Chris Eck, claims he had too little time to prepare his case for a five-member dog appeals board that handed down the death sentences.
Swearingen said she was told by legal counsel that the county does not have the authority to set the dogs free. “The only thing we can do at this point in time is, we’re not going to execute them until the Legislature has an opportunity to look at this,” she said. State Sen. Neil Bryant, R-Bend plans to introduce legislation Tuesday which would make the death sentence one option, but also allow the dogs to be relocated to other counties. Such a change might be made retroactively, possibly sparing the two dogs who were accused of chasing and nipping at sheep after escaping from Stone’s yard when she opened the gate to shoo out a stray dog. Swearingen said, “There needs to be some latitude within the statute for first-time offenders death is pretty harsh. And it’s certainly not fair to the animals or owner, if the Legislature decides in March or so to create a law that’s retroactive, and the dogs are already dead.”
Neighbors cheer as cleanup begins
After four years of neighbors’ complaints and a year of legal maneuvering, Deschutes County has begun cleaning up a sea of junk piled outside a home in the Whispering Pines subdivision west of Deschutes Junction. On the first day of clean up, four youths doing community service filled two 30-foot-long dumpsters, with everything from junked microwave ovens and fans to tattered Fiberglass showerstall. The job will take at least until Sunday to complete, said Frank Mancino, county code enforcement officer. At least 300 tires found on the property were among the targets of today’s cleanup effort. However, officials won’t remove dozens of junked or broken-down cars and trucks parked around the property, at least for now.
The county issued its cleanup order last May, a month after the sheriff’s deputies accompanied code enforcement officials to the site to tally all the junk and begin legal proceedings for its removal. “What took so long is partly the legal process,” said Catherine Morrow, a county planner. “Earlier, we started our normal
code enforcement process and gave him the benefit of the doubt. It also took us a while to coordinate the logistics, because this is our first case.” Any progress on the long-standing problem pleases neighbors, including one woman who asked that her name not be used. “We’re happy that something is being done,” she said. “We can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel, if we squint real hard.”
