100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 25, 1922
Second sawmill is built at La Pine
A second saw mill is now being built at La Pine, on the Frank Funk property north of town. Charles Thomas and John Masten are associated with Funk in the venture. A crew of men is now at work putting in a foundation.
Sufficient timber is controlled to insure a year’s cutting. Sawing will be commenced about July 1, it is announced.
Can’t stretch speed limits
Speed limits fixed by law will prevent the cross country road race from Bend to Burns and return, planned as one of the features of Bend’s Fourth of July celebration. This was made known today when J.A. Eastes, president of the Bend Commercial club, received a wire from the state highway commission refusing the request made last week to grant a permit for the event.
“The commission has no authority under the law to grant a special permit for speed in excess of the legal limit, therefore your request for permit for auto race between Bend and Burns is respectfully declined,” the commission wired.
Storage site is approved; work begins at once
“Crane Prairie reservoir application was approved by interior department this afternoon.”
This was the message telegraphed by Congressman N.J. Sinnott from Washington to The Bulletin today announcing that the last obstacle had been removed to the irrigation development program to cost more than half a million dollars planned by the North Canal Company, and which will now be put under way at once.
Action of the kind was to have been taken Monday, and was announced in a news story published Tuesday morning as an accomplished fact. Not until today, however, was the interior department’s approval finally given.
Work at the reservoir site should be going at full blast by July 1, John Dubuis, engineer for the North Canal company stated this afternoon, after being informed of the department’s action. “We will start just as fast as we can get the necessary equipment on the ground,” he said.
Name lake for pioneer
Through action of the National Geographic board, made known today in a letter received at Bend Commercial club headquarters, the name of John Y. Todd, early pioneer of Central Oregon, is given a permanent place on the scenic map of the state. Lost lake ceases to be. Todd lake takes its place.
John Y. Todd, as recalled by older residents of Bend, came to Central Oregon in the early seventies, locating four miles above the Big River ranger station at what is now known as the Frank Johnson ranch. He introduced blooded cattle into this section, became well to do,
and took an active part in the development of the country. Shortly after 1880, he removed to Prineville, and early in present century moved to the Willamette valley. His death occurred about two years ago. It is recalled. A ford at Big river and another at Little river still bear his name.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 25, 1947
Installation of meters to be made soon
More than 400 parking meters for the downtown section of Bend arrived this morning, but the installation will be delayed several days pending the arrival of pipe standards on which the meters will be placed.
One decision made last night was to place meters in front of the post office building, with parking to be limited to 12 minutes at a cost of one cent. In other places of the downtown section parking will be for one hour for five cents or for 12, 24, 36 or 48 minute periods. Each penny put in a parking meter will register 12 minutes of time up to one hour for five cents.
Installation of the standards for the meters will be done by Henry Nelson, local contractor for the parking meter company.
Sisters Rodeo starts with long parade
Several hundred horses and riders, among them the Bend Rimrock Riders, took part in a colorful western parade which opened the sixth annual Sisters rodeo this morning, after which the arena events were scheduled to get under way.
A buckaroo dance will be held in the Sisters gymnasium and tomorrow’s program will include a buckaroo breakfast, a horse show and a continuation of the rodeo. Work has been completed recently on the grandstand, which was enlarged to seat 2500 people, and work has been under way for some time on the track and grounds, said to be in the best condition since the show was organized.
A holiday atmosphere prevailed today in the newly-incorporated city, as hundreds of visitors arrived for the two-day show. Adding to the color of the picturesque setting were the bright western shirts and rodeo garb of scores of riders and townspeople who “dressed up” for the occasion. Rodeo livestock by the truckload was still being moved to the arena this morning as last minute preparations were made for the show.
Redmond plans municipal band
Franklin A. deLespinasse, band and music instructor at Redmond high school, is attending summer school in Eugene. He will return to Redmond on Friday of each week and will conduct regular weekly band practices Friday evenings at 8 o’clock.
This will be a municipal band and the director urges all those who are interested in playing in the organization to be there each Friday evening.
Bend Outslugs Salem, 16-8, To Hold Lead
Bend’s hard-hitting Elks were forced to bring their big guns into action Sunday against Salem to win their fourth consecutive Oregon State League game and when the dust settled with the Deschutes team out ahead 16 to 8, total of 37 hits had been scored. Of this total, the Elks accounted for 23.
Three homers featured the contest, witnessed by a Sunday afternoon crowed that filled the Bend bleachers to overflowing. Ideal baseball weather prevailed. One of the homers was by Joe Gordon, Bend shortstop. Shinn, Salem third baseman, got two circuit trips.
Every man on the Bend team with an exception, with Joe Decker, Ferneau and Gordon each getting four out of five times up. So terrific was the hitting of both teams that starting pitchers went to the showers. Fallen was the Salem casualty and Gehrman was the Bend pitcher who was forced to retire. However, Gehrman was the winning pitcher.
The game was one of the longest ever played on a local diamond, keeping fans out in the bright June sun for more than two and three-quarter hours.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 25, 1972
Local residents hold several tickets
A number of Central Oregonians are among an estimated 15,000 persons in the Northwest who are holding worthless plane tickets to Europe as the result of the collapse of International Travel, Inc., a charter airline firm.
Dorothy Hollenbeck, who operates Cascade Travel Service in Bend, said today she has had a number of inquiries since the collapse was reported earlier this week. She said she had rebooked 10-12 persons on scheduled airlines.
“Unfortunately,” Mrs. Hollenbeck said, “some of those who had booked flights probably had already paid the money and won’t be able to afford to purchase new tickets on other airlines.
International Travel, Inc., of Oregon and Washington, booked charter flights for a London-based airline, Lloyd International Airways. According to an officer of International Travel, the London firm went into receivership last Friday. The officer said about $700,000 worth of tickets had been purchased through International Travel.
The flights to Europe originated in Vancouver,B.C. Some of those in the Northwest who had purchased tickets were already in Europe when the operation collapsed. Mrs. Hollenbeck said she had not heard whether any Central Oregonians were among them.
“It’s a real sad thing,” Mrs. Hollenbeck said. “We’ve been trying to warn persons that if they take charters they should make sure they are bonafide operations.” Mrs. Hollenbeck said she suspected that International Travel was “quite shaky” after an incident last June in which some of its passengers were stranded for a time in Europe. In a new development today, a prosecutor in Seattle announced he is launching an investigation to determine if there was any criminal activity on the part of International Travel, Inc.
Cost of the charter’s round-trip tickets to Europe was reportedly $250. According to Mrs. Hollenbeck, tickets on commercial flights originating from the Northwest range between $335 and $428.
For medicinal purposes only
Two Bend Public Works employes hit paydirt Thursday while they were digging around a water main in front of the fire department. Gary Rean and Gary Ward found two bottles that were made before 1900. A cough syrup bottle with its antique contents still inside and a bottle containing “Dr. Hostetter’s Stomach Bitter,” a cure-all tonic with a high alcoholic content that made its maker a millionaire by 1900. The tonic bottle is worth $8 to $10 on the collector’s market today according to bottle collector Mrs. Don McCoy.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 25, 1997
Route 97 Trading Post keeps heads turning
The noses of classic 1950s and ‘60s Chevys sticking out from the top of Route 97 Trading Post have perturbed more than one far fanatic.
“They’re so mad to think that we cut the noses off,” said Sharon Carrell, owner of the funky collectibles shop on Highway 97 between Redmond and Bend.
But Carrell and her husband Brad, tell customers they’re not that stupid and take them behind the shop where they see the front ends of cars all in one piece with just their headlights, grills and bumpers peeking through the wall. The Chevys, ranging rom a 1954 to a 1962, have drawn many walk-ins to the business. Just past the busy Deschutes Junction, the store is as recognizable as the Funny Farm up the road.
The Carrells opened the trading post three years ago, after they sold their longtime business, Brad’s Auto Parts in Redmond, to their daughter and son-in-law. They wanted to get rid of some of the antiques and other stuff they’ve accumulated over the years.
They collect everything from classic cars and gasoline tanks to juke boxes and Coke machines. They also have horse-drawn wagons and outhouses. “The first year was so good we went out and bought more,” Sharon said. “It’s like a disease.”
Brad is especially interested in old Pontiacs, Chevrolets and Cadillacs. He’s found many old car parts in wrecking yards while on the road for his auto parts business. He’s used car parts to make furniture. The couple has a hot tub inside a bright red 1957 Chevy on their deck at home, and have a deck couch made from the back-end of a car. There’s another car-end couch for sale at the trading post. They also have pictures up of classic cars for sale.
The trading post reflects the couple’s affection for the 1950s and ‘60s, with lots of antiques from that era including an old telephone booth and ice boxes. The couple previously organized the nostalgic Hanger Hop in Redmond, which included a drag race and a ‘50s and ‘60s dance at the Redmond airport.
The trading post, which is only open between Memorial Day and Christmas, represents only a portion of the couple’s collection. They’ve had to build extra buildings at their house just to store their loot. “They don’t call it junk anymore. They call it stuff,” Sharon said. “And we’ve got stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.