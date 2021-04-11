Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 10, 1921
Water is thrown 100 feet in air
Outdoor drill was held yesterday for the first time this year by the Bend fire department, the engine being taken out for a practice run. The pumper was tuned up almost to its capacity, throwing a stream of water more than 100 feet in the air against a heavy wind. The pressure reached was 260 pounds to the square inch and water was "Siamese" from two lines into one, giving additional force.
A number of hydrants were inspected in the downtown district, a run being made to each and connections made. The steamer suctions for. Connecting the pumper to the large hydrant openings were attached for the first time and found practicable.
Says all sheep must be dipped
All sheep in Deschutes and Lake counties must be dipped once this spring, whether or not they are infected with any disease, according to the announcement made by the state veterinarian, Dr. W.H. Lytle, before leaving Bend Saturday for his headquarters at Salem.
Those found infected must be dipped twice, or until cured, according to the state law, Dr. Lytle stated. No sheep will be admitted into the national forests without a dipping certificate. Dr. R. A. Parsons, government inspector, superintended the dipping of 1900 ewes and lambs for William McCormack of Deschutes Saturday.
La Pine woman pioneer dead
Mrs. W. H. Hollinshead, pioneer woman of Central Oregon, died yesterday at her home at La Pine at the age of 60, arterio sclerosis being the cause of death. She and her husband settled in the vicinity of what is now La Pine nearly 30 years ago.
Mrs. Hollinshead is survived by her husband and three sons, William, Cecil and Dean, all living at La Pine. Her girlhood home was at Independence, Ore., her maiden name being Ella Osborn. The past winter Mrs. Hollinshead spent at Marcola, Ore., with her sister-in-law, Mrs. S.N. Templeton, who passed through Bend today on her way to attend the funeral. Mrs. Hollinshead was taken ill shortly after her return to La Pine, several weeks ago.
Funeral services were to be held this afternoon at La Pine.
Favors Crater Lake company
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Stephen T. Mather, director of the national park service, when his attention was called to the organization of a company to put Crater Lake, Ore., on the map, with every facility for comfort and enjoyment at this great natural monument, was delighted, and said everything possible will be done to cooperate with the Oregon men who have undertaken this task.
"Reports from H.M. Albright, superintendent of Yellowstone national park and field assistant to the director, on the results of the meetings in Portland under auspices of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, have greatly encouraged our efforts to have the Crater Lake national park take its proper place as one of the greatest tourist attractions in the United States," said Mr. Mather today.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 10, 1946
Church planning large addition
Plans for the construction of an annex to the First Presbyterian church of Bend at an estimated cost of $25,000 have been approved by the congregation, it was announced here today. This annex will provide space for several class rooms and a recreation room, and will be a part of the church, at the corner of Franklin and Harriman.
Crowded conditions of Sunday school, youth, adult and other social programs makes the need for additional space apparent, officials of the church have announced, Rev. R.H. Prentice reviewed the expansion plans prior to his departure for his new pastorate in Helena, Mont., and gave them his full approval, as did the congregation at its annual meeting.
The architectural design for the annex, worked out by Seaton Smith, will conform with the present structure. The annex will be attached to the south end of the present church, and will cover a considerable part of the vacant lot formerly used for wood storage.
Easter egg hunt is set for April 21
Reviving an old Easter Sunday sport which has not been indulged in here since the war began, the board of directors of the Lions club today announced that an Easter egg hunt will be conducted in Drake Park on April 21. This event in previous years always attracted hundreds of children to the park where prizes were given for the finding of the eggs.
Ken C. Gulick was elected general chairman of the Easter egg hunt, and Byrd Shellhart is to procure the eggs. Clarence Bush was elected to cook the eggs; Floyd Burden and WIlliam Reid will color the eggs, and Ken Cruikshank was to obtain the prizes.
Sisters favors incorporation; votes counted
By a vote of 115 to 61, residents of Sisters yesterday approved the move to incorporate this rapidly growing Deschutes county town, and this afternoon the ballots were being taken to the county court in Bend for the official canvass. There are 389 eligible voters in the Sisters precinct, No. 15 of Deschutes county, but not all of these were eligible to ballot in the incorporation election.
Voters were challenged at the polls, to determine their place of residence, and it will be up to the county court to ascertain whether all who cast ballots reside within the limits to be included in the incorporated town.
The move to incorporate Sisters originated last fall when a fire district, one of the requirements under state law, was approved. Later, various other benefits were held to defray costs of the special election. In February, petitions were circulated, calling for a special election and the county court set April 9 as the date for the vote.
Headlines: Aerial speeds of 2700 miles per hour believed possible — Battle experienced veterans become lost lambs in wild home buying scramble in U.S. —President warns of possible conflict in Near East; U.S will be New Era target — 65 cent minimum wage bill now faces Truman veto — Public Health Nurse week set aside
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 10, 1971
Local author to teach fiction writing class
Central Oregon residents who are interested in fiction writing will have an opportunity to learn the techniques from a real "pro."
Dwight Newton of Bend will be teaching an evening non-credit course, "Writing Popular Novels and Short Stories." He has written and sold 49 novels and some 175 magazine stories. The course is sponsored by the Continuing Education Department through Central Oregon Community College.The class will meet nine Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m., beginning April 13 in the Deschutes Building on the COCC campus. Cost is $15.
The course will cover market tips, manuscript preparation and techniques including plotting, and the handling of scene setting, description and action, for both short stories and novels. Critiques of lesions and other material prepared by class members will be included.
Newton has been published by nearly every paperback publisher in the country, and in hard covers by Doubleday. He writes historical novels under the pen name of Dwight Bennett. Titles include "Cherokee Outlet" (1961), "Oregon Rifles" (1962), "Crooked River Canyon" (1966) and "Legend in the Dust" (1970. His 50th book, which he is now completing, is "The Big Land," an historical novel about Canyon City and the shooting of Chief Paulina.
From 1957 to 1960 Newton worked in Hollywood as original story writer and story consultant for TV shows including "Wagon Trail," "Death Valley Days" and "Tales of Wells Fargo."
Sale ends Oregon Trail operations
Almost 30 years of activity at Bend's Oregon Trail Box Co., came to a close today at a liquidation auction of all of the company's equipment and supplies.
The sale signalled the end of operation for the firm, which effectively closed its doors a month ago, according to its president, William A. Niskanen, Sr.
"We started reducing production last fall, but we've been completely down about a month," he said.
Niskanen said the firm employed about 150 persons in its peak periods, but in recent months staff was reduced to 100.
The company began making boxes in 1942, he said, but stopped the box business in 1946. Since then, the firm has been busy producing parts for wooden toys, and doing general millwork and lumber cutting for other manufacturers.
The market for their products has decreased in recent years, he said and could not justify entering into a new lease for the buildings that make up the firm's plant at the foot of Broadway. The buildings are owned by Brooks-Scanlon Co.
Today's sale drew an estimated 100 bidders for items ranging from fork lifts to wheelbarrows and spark-plug cleaners to skill saws. The auction was conducted by the Milton J. Welshwomen Co., a private auctioneering firm with offices in Portland and California.
Value of the items auctioned, if bought new, would be about $750,000, Niskanen said. But he hoped to get $150,000 for them from the sale.
Since most of the material had been depreciated, he said he "hopes to come out of it at better than book value."
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 10, 1996
Rents out of reach for many
A Home. It's the most basic of necessities. Yet in Central Oregon, where housing costs are among the highest in the state, it's also one of the least attainable.
Every day countless families make do in shacks, tents, cars. As inclines stall and rents climb, a growing number of working poor families find themselves making do with nothing at all, said Michelle Stewart, a housing advocate for Central Oregon Community Action Agency Network. "It's pretty bad," Stewart said. "Rents are just out of reach for most families."
State and federal guidelines say families should pay only 30 percent of their incomes in rent. For a family of four earning half the median income — more than 43 percent in the Bend area — that means they can afford only $447 in rent. Yet, the median rent for a four-person family is $840, according to a survey by appraiser Mike Caba.
"By the time you take service-job wages and pay utilities and everything else you have to pay, you just can't do it," Stewart said. "That's especially true if you have kids and you're a single parent." Although scores of families struggle with the lack of affordable housing, Stewart said many don't even realize there's a problem.
"People don't see it so they don't realize it's here," she said. "The person at the bank or the person taking your order may be living in a car or a tent." It's a reality Stewart learned first hand six years ago. For six months she lived in what was then the Pilot Butte Motor Inn emergency shelter, which was run by Deschutes County. It has since closed and federal funds for emergency rental assistance are drying up. Last year, the area received $64,000 in emergency assistance. This year it got about $19,000.
The emergency shelters that are available aren't enough, either St. Vincent de Paul offers six cabins for three months and six more with no time limit, but the cabins are almost always full. Bend Aid and other organizations offer hotel vouchers, but they're good for only three days. That's not enough time for a family that's hit bottom.
Even the Bill Healy Family Center helps only a fraction of those in need, she said. The reason is the center maintains strict guidelines on who it accepts, said Andrew Spreadborough, a housing advocate at the center.
Families must have at least one dependent child, earn less than 50 percent of the median income, be able to pay rent, and have a respectable credit rating. They can't have been on parole or probation within three years.
"They kind of have to jump through a lot of hoops to get here," Spreadborough said. "We feel we get folks who have a good chance at success. But there's a lot of folks who have real bad debt or bad rental history or other problems who we really can't do much for."
Even with its tight restrictions, the center has a waiting list of more than a hundred families, Stewart said.
The rental assistance program through the Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority is so overrun it's not even accepting names anymore.
Without an effort to address the problem, Stewart said, families who can't find help will end up falling through the cracks.
"It's going to take the community caring enough about people to help in whatever way they can," she said."To beat this, everybody is going to have to pull together and help somehow."