Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 10, 1921
Wild jackrabbit flees from dogs on city streets
A wild jackrabbit took a flying trip down Bond street this forenoon, dodging cars and people as he went. About the corner of Minnesota street he was discovered by a band of town dogs, as a result of which he became a long, gray streak, and vanished over the hill by the Central school.
Whether the strange visitor was impelled by a desire to inspect the new paving, or was rendered bold by the unexpected hush which followed the celebration of yesterday, has not been determined, although both theories were held by spectators.
Will use portable phone
A portable telephone, weighing only 15 pounds complete, allowing the establishment of a station at any point along the line, has been received by the forest service. Flashlight batteries are used as one of the means of keeping down weight.
Tourist cars fill garages
Cars belonging to tourists are filling the garages in Bend every night, in addition to the large number that are parked at the city campground. Most of them are from California and other states to the south, or the Willamette valley, as the eastern tourists have not yet reached this section.
Merchants are also getting a great deal of business from travelers, particularly the grocers, for the reason that Bend is the last place where larders may be replenished for several hundred miles in a number of directions.
A. G. Clark, of the Central Oregon Motor Co., offered a suggestion.
“Central Oregon should advertise its attractions to these people who drive through in search of pleasure,” he stated.
“I suggest a map covering in detail the roads of this section, radiating from Bend, in a folder telling of the scenic attractions, fishing, swimming and other advantages of the various resorts. It would be well worthwhile for the merchants here to have such a map prepared, to pass out to all tourists.”
Positive pics are found on film
Two full positive films, three negatives and one that is a combination have just been developed by Symons Bros. from a roll snapped by Paul Hosmer. The positives are the best pictures of the six, being photos of Mrs. Hosmer and baby and of Mr. Hosmer. The combination shows a car on Oregon street in positive and the First National bank in the background, in negative.
This is a very rare occurrence, says A. A. Symons, although a similar phenomenon was noted here about a year ago, the pictures having been taken by W. C. Birdsall. No explanation is given.
Symons Bros. have just received a new lens for taking distant views, the only one of its kind in the city.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 10, 1946
Kessler cannon to rejoin KBND
Kessler Cannon, who received his discharge from the army yesterday at Fort Lewis, Wash., with the rating of staff sergeant, returned to his home here last night, following nearly two years of service. He spent most of his time in the personnel department at Camp Roberts, Calif. Recently he was stationed at Fort McClellan, at Anniston, Ala.
Cannon tomorrow will rejoin the staff of KBND, where he was employed for more than two years before entering the army. He will be in charge of announcing and programs and will assist Frank H. Loggan, station manager.
Park trees damaged
Considerable damage resulted to young Siberian elm trees in Pioneer park in connection with an outing there yesterday evening city officials reported today. On a number of the young trees, limbs were broken, apparently by youngsters attempting to swing on them, it was reported. Arrests will be made if there is further destruction of the park property, it was announced.
Moving picture official visits
Ed Ralph, assistant production manager for Paramount Pictures, Inc., left for Portland after spending the day in the Metolius river area where scenes of the picture, “Golden Earrings,” will be taken this month.
The picture party will arrive in Oregon about July 15 and will spend several days in the Portland area before moving operations to Central Oregon. Ray Milland is the male star of the picture and will accompany the group here. Marlene Dietrich, who plays opposite Milland in the film, will not be here, however, and scenes taken on the Metolius will use a “double.” Part of the picture party will be housed at Metolius resorts and the rest will stay in Bend.
Veteran ‘writes’ on sky
Nearly all Bend residents craned their necks to look skyward this noon while a sky-writing pilot spelled out the letters of a well-known soft drink in white smoke at an altitude of about 12,000 feet.
The pilot was Tommy Campbell, of Glendale, Calif., who is traveling throughout the western states for the Pepsi-Cola company. Campbell is 25 years old and a veteran of five years of service with the army air corps.
The smoke letters stayed in place only a few minutes in the clear blue sky and drifted away to the east in cloudlike formations.
Headlines: Bikini A-Bomb well off target — American Pauline Betz wins at Wimbledon — Hughes plane strikes mansion in Hollywood — Cattle prices reach all time high
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 10, 1971
Famous skier Kiki Cutter wed to coach
Former Olympics skier Kiki Cutter of Bend was married July 3 in Aspen, Colo., to Bob Beattie, ski training camp operator and NBC sports news commentator.
Beattie was coach of the U.S. winter Olympics ski team in 1968, when Miss Cutter put her home town in the international limelight as a member of the women’s team. The newlyweds will visit in Bend next month, Dr. and Mrs. Robert L. Cutter, Butler Road, announced today.
Miss Cutter retired from competitive skiing after an impressive record of wins in this country and abroad.
Beattie operates his own ski training camp in Aspen, and also travels extensively in his work for NBC. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beattie, Laconia, Governor’s Island, N.H. The former Miss Cutter was graduated from Bend High School in 1976, and attended the University of Oregon prior to her travels on the international ski meet circuit.
Objections raised to paving
The Bend City Commission heard remonstrances against its decision to pave Saginaw Avenue last night, but the commission took no action to stop the project.
Residents owning homes facing Saginaw asked to have the street paved. In the winter, it is a “muddy mire,” one resident said. But Mr. and Mrs. Chet Coryell and Charles Brannon, who both live on Quincy Avenue, asked that the street remain unpaved until a complete plan could be drawn. Coryell asked the commissioners why Saginaw Avenue did not go through to 12th Street, instead of becoming a deadend, and asked why sewer lines weren’t laid at the same time paving took place.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 10, 1996
Redmond takes crime fighting to cyberspace
Break the law in Redmond, and your name could appear on millions of computer screens throughout the world.
The Redmond Police Department just created a “home page” on the World Wide Web, the popular graphics-filled portion of the Internet computer network.
Other police around the world have done that, but few, if any, have gone as far as Redmond, which is posting a variety of crime-fighting information, including its daily police log, a list of stolen checks and a “most wanted” list.
“I haven’t seen anything that’s remotely like it,” said Ian Blackie, owner of AdWeb Communications in Bend, who helped create the Redmond police Web site. “If it’s not the first, it’s among the first.”
Although many other police agencies also have World Wide Web sites, Redmond’s is unusual because it will be updated daily by department employees.
Police Chief Jim Carlton said, “We’re breaking some ground here that has not previously been broken by police departments.”
Blackie worked closely with First Choice Software of Bend, using test software from Microsoft. EmpireNet, a Bend Internet provider, donated computer storage space for the project. Along with the department’s daily log, the Web “page” features community service tips such as how to avoid being a victim of a crime, as well as historical information about the police department. Businesses will be able to access an updated list of stolen checks and credit cards. Lists of missing persons and fugitives are also planned for the Web site, as well as a “crime solver’s page” that will ask for the public’s help in investigations.
“This is an opportunity to increase our communication abilities with the public through the Internet,” Carlton said.
Butte has a landmark day
A new chapter in the history of Pilot Butte State Park begins with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Ironically, it comes less than a week after much of Bend focused its attention on a fireworks-sparked Fourth of July brush fire that blackened about five acres of the 400-foot-tall cinder cone. The Pilot Butte Partners, a coalition of state and local agencies, groups and individuals, will break ground at the location of a planned new parking area, to be built east of the butte, along Highway 20, said Curtis Smith, the park manager.
The paved 75-space lot will have much safer access to the viewpoint than the current, unpaved lot, which can hold at most 50 cars and is on a curve that makes entry and exit dangerous, Smith said.
The state Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages the 100-acre park, received a $100,000 grant for the project from a federal petroleum anti-trust settlement fund. The first-step, according to Smith, will be to complete a trail from the future parking area to the existing road. Once that is accomplished, a new road alignment can be built and the parking area established.
Also nearing completion is a state-city land swap in which Bend will provide 19 acres on the east side of the butte for the state park. In return, the city will get an easement for a new, covered water reservoir it plans to build on the butte’s south side. Meanwhile, discussions on city annexation of the landmark are on hold. Former Police Chief Dave Malkin suggested that the road that spirals to the top of the butte be closed at 5 p.m. each day, to cut down on vandalism, noise and other problems. Smith said he understands the city is interested in that closing time, while his agency would prefer the road be closed around 10 p.m. nightly. The improvement plans please Robert Foley, a retired judge involved in the effort. He is the son of Terence Foley, an early-day civic leader in whose memory Pilot Butte was purchased and donated to the state in 1928.
“The butte is a delicate thing, and people don’t realize it,” Robert Foley said. “It’s a gem that we have.”
