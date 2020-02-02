Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 1, 1920
Crowds stand in rain while church’s cornerstone is laid
Despite stormy weather, hundreds stood for nearly two hours this afternoon in pelting rain during the imposing ceremonies attending the laying of the cornerstone of the new St. Francis Catholic church here. The blessing of the stone was done by the Right Reverend Bishop Joseph McGrath, of Baker, and in laying it he was assisted by Father Luke Sharkey, head of the Roseburg church. Using a gold-surfaced trowel, Bishop McGrath applied the mortar before the stone was lowered and attended by members of the local and visiting clergy passed back through the crowd, which stood uncovered, heedless of the driving rain. The stone was carried to its resting place by E. P. Brosterhous.
Because of the storm, a great part of the ancient ceremony prescribed, was conducted within the doorway of the residence of the clergy on Franklin street, just to the side of the new church building, the blessing of the holy water, the marking of the stone with four crosses, and other impressive rites taking place within full view of the crowd, but under shelter. At the conclusion of the afternoon the bishop, in a brief address promised that he would again visit Bend to be present at the dedication of the new building. He formally ended the ceremonies with the proclamation of an indulgence.
The stone which now rests in the northeast corner of the building, contains in a specially hollowed cavity, a parchment proclaiming the completion of the day’s ceremony, the names of the chief executives of the nation, state, and city, the name of the architect, Lee A. Thomas, and of the contractor, E. P. Brosterhous, and of the building and financial committees of the church.
Americanization object at mills
A systematic campaign of Americanization has been going on for several months in the sawmill and lumber yards of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. according to M. G. Wagner. The results now are beginning to manifest themselves with only nine employees out of more than 370 who are not naturalized or on the way to naturalization.
Students show skill in penmanship
Seventy-six members of the penmanship classes of Mrs. Berthelda Sanders in the junior high school last semester have been awarded the Palmer Method button by the A. N. Palmer company. Considering that every member of three classes has been found worthy of the award by the Palmer Company, both pupils and teacher merit commendation for the unusual recognition achieved in one semester.
Former University of Oregon students may organize
In order that an accurate enumeration may be made of all former University of Oregon students living in and near Bend, all whom at one time attended the state university are requested to send their names at once to Miss Mabel Lorence. It is probable that a U. of O. association may be formed here.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 1, 1945
Peacetime tourist travel to be promoted in Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE. — The Advertising Federation of Portland is enlarging to statewide scope under the name of Oregon Advertising club to assume an active part in Oregon’s post-war problems, particularly promotion of post-war tourist travel, President Arden X. Pangborn announced today.
The board of governors approved a change in the constitution to provide for establishment of “community committees” in at least 15 of the state’s leading cities.
“Oregon has the greatest outdoor playground in the world,” Pangborn said, “yet Oregon is the least known of all Pacific coast states. The tourist, in the past, has spent money in Oregon, but too often only when he is on route from California to Washington.
“Our sister states are already active in further promoting and preparing for post-war tourist travel. The average American is a tourist at heart, and his natural desire to travel, inhibited by war, will be freely indulged after the war. We cannot get our share of these freely spent dollars if we do not begin at once to plan for the post-war years.
“The tourist industry should be spread from boundary to boundary of Oregon. It is a state-wide problem, with need for statewide coordination. Conversations and correspondence with advertising leaders throughout Oregon convinced our board that as a state-wide organization the Oregon Advertising club can be of real service in working with and assisting those groups and agencies who are concerned with the problem in their own areas.
“It is our hope that the new Oregon Advertising club, with a broad coverage of community committees, can serve Oregon in this, as well as in many other post-war matters.”
Two fires occur in Bend
Two small fires in the city gave Bend firemen action on Sunday, they reported today. Their first call was to the home of A. J. Wheeler, 609 West Twelfth street, where a flue was ablaze but caused no damage.
Next, the firemen were summoned to the Dairy store on Minnesota avenue where lint around the furnace had caught afire.
Deschutes County divorces exceed marriages
The first month of the new year found Deschutes county top heavy with divorce cases, Mrs. Helen M. Dacey, county clerk, reported this morning. Moreover, she emphasized, the armed services did not contribute to the total. In most cases the couples involved had been married “for some time,” although one suit action started less than a month after vows were exchanged. There were 11 weddings in Deschutes county in January. Actions for divorce numbered 15.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 1, 1970
Oregon Heart Association
donates material to train nurses
Nearly $500 worth of educational material that will be used in training nurses in coronary care was presented yesterday to the Central Oregon Heart, Stroke, and Cancer Project by the Oregon Heart Association.
Eva Schadt, nurse coordinator for in-service education for the Central Oregon Heart, Stroke, and Cancer Project, accepted the material on behalf of the project. The project involves hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, Burns and John Day.
The material includes nursing manuals and textbooks, visual aids and exhibit items and will provide the nucleus for coronary care libraries in each of the Central Oregon hospitals.
The long-range goal of the project is to improve the care of patients in Central Oregon hospitals and specifically those with heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Initially the project has involved organization of an in-service program to train nurses in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras in coronary care. The next goal involves the rapid transmission of electrocardiograms among the hospitals by use of a telephone relay system.
Miss Schadt, who became coordinator of the in-service phase of the project in August, reported that 59 nurses in Bend, Redmond, and Madras have just completed a preliminary 12-hour coronary care course. Another 26 are taking the course at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Prineville.
Howard Stroud, executive director of the Oregon Heart Association, delivered the library material to Bend yesterday. He said it is a demonstration of OHA’s interest in the Central Oregon project and also a demonstration of the association’s desire to put OHA funds back to work in the communities from which they are collected.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 1, 1995
Redmond Library opens new chapter in bigger space
It’s such a short move for such a long wait.
After more than a decade of waiting to move into roomier quarters, the tiny Redmond Branch Library began doing just that this week as it packed up and headed to the media center of Jessie Hill School at 820 SW Cascade Ave. — less than two blocks away.
The Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which is buying the old branch from the city, is moving into that building at 446 SW Seventh St.
Only a few blocks separate the new and old library locations.
But librarian Rita Padden said the two buildings are worlds apart.
“It’s still crowded,” Padden said of the cream-colored room. “But this is a much brighter building. There’s more windows and it’s just lighter and brighter-looking.”
Movers spent much of Tuesday hauling about 19,000 books, along with shelves and furnishing, in to the library’s new quarters.
With this initial move, the library is gaining only about 400 square feet. But library supporters have much bigger plans for the 18,000-square-foot Jessie Hill building, which is still being partially used as a school until a new elementary building opens next fall.
Come March 28, Redmond-area residents will vote on a $1.89 million bond that would be used to refurbish the entire building into a library. The bond’s tax rate would be an estimated 16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $16 a year on a $100,000 home.
The measure is the first test of Deschutes County’s new library districts, which allow voters to pay for library improvements in their own communities. Redmond-area voters have not supported libraries in the past two library bond elections.
But Padden and other library supporters hope the enthusiasm surrounding the library’s move this month will translate into a success at the polls.
“We’ve had a lot of comments from the public that we want more room and more books,” Padden said. “This (ballot measure) is their chance to get what they want.”
Macheezmo Mouse restaurant to pop up in Bend
Macheezmo Mouse, a health-conscious Mexican fast-food restaurant, will make its first venture east of the Cascades when it opens an outlet in Bend in March.
Macheezmo Mouse gained recognition by focusing on healthy food
.
Macheezmo Mouse bills itself as a fast-food restaurant, pledging that no order will take more than six minutes.
However, in terms of price it falls between the typical fast-food outlet and the sit-down eatery. Burritos, for example, cost about $4.
Headlines
Wolves come home to Yellowstone — OJ prosecutors try to quash theory that detective planted bloody glove — Rain wreaks havoc in Western Oregon — Quick-striking chargers surge into Super Bowl — Japanese quake: like the apocalypse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.