Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Dec. 5, 1920
Contract to buy project is accepted
In the presence of more than 50 settlers from all parts of the project, Alvin T. Riggs, J.G. McGuffie and C.H. Hardy, directors of the C.O.I irrigation district, meeting in Redmond yesterday afternoon, affixed their signatures to a contract for the purchase of the holdings of the Central Oregon Irrigation Co. for a consideration of $100,000. This is to be paid on or before June 1, 1921. The report on the outcome of the negotiations was brought to Bend last night by H.H. De Armond, Jon R. Latourette and Harrison Allen, legal representatives of the settlers. As the contract was drawn up the day before in the presence of attorneys and officers of the company, and orally endorsed by them, the signing by the irrigation company’s directors is regarded as a mere formality.
Probably the most important part of the contract is the agreement of the company to give the settlers prior right to divert from the Deschutes 523 second feet of water, measured at the intake of the Central Oregon canal, and 396 second feet, measured at the intake of the Pilot Butte canal at its junction with the north canal during the period of maximum use from May 23 to August 20 in each year.
Bend to have big Christmas tree program
Preparations for a community Christmas tree, with a varied Christmas program, to be given at the gymnasium on the evening of Friday, December 24, are being made by a committee headed by E.H. Brandenburg. Y.M.C.A physical director. The Shevlin-Hixon band, the Women’s Civic Improvement league and the children of the Methodist, Catholic, Episcopal, Christian and Presbyterian churches will combine in furnishing the program. Santa Claus will visit the gym while the program is being given and, with the aid of the Women’s league, will be prepared to treat a thousand Bend kiddies. A giant Christmas tree will be set up in the gym and decorated by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co., and The Shevlin-Hixon Company, electric illumination being used to prevent any danger from fire.
The chief speakers of the evening will be Rev. Father Luke Sheehan of St. Francis Catholic church and Rev. J. Edgar Purdy of the Methodist church. Father Sheehan’s address will be on “The Meaning of the Birth of Christ, Then.” While Rev. Purdy will speak on the subject, “What it Means Now.”
Warns truck to use lights
Motor trucks are, almost without exception, disregarding the law which provides that lights shall be carried in the same manner as for pleasure cars, Jay Saltzman, inspector for the motor vehicle division, state department of Oregon, declared today on his arrival in Bend on one of his official visits. Two white lights in front are required and, in addition, the tail light must show red to the rear, while throwing a white beam across the license plate. One year in jail, or a $400 fine, or both, may be the penalty met by law violators, Inspector Saltzman explained.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Dec. 5, 1945
Skyliners of Bend plan reorganization of club
Inactive since Pearl Harbor, the Bend Skyliners, one of the best-known alpine groups in the Pacific Northwest in pre-war days, is to be reorganized and will play a prominent role in winter sports programs this coming winter.
Such was the announcement made by leaders of the outdoor group made here today as some of the problems facing the post-war Skyliners were outlined. one of these problems, leaders said, will be the training of a new group of junior skiers, to take the place of the juniors who made Oregon ski history in the days prior to Pearl Harbor. At present, the club is without any junior skiers, the young men and women of 1940 having graduated into senior roles.
The reorganized club, however, will have plenty of senior talent, this to include juniors of former years. One of these is Cliff Blann, ski champion of peace days who is back in civilian life following service as an officer with the armed forces. Blann is reported willing to do his bit in training the juniors of 1945-46.
Race to Bend won by stork; doctor is met
A swift-flying stork was winner in a two-county race yesterday, and as a result Mr. and Mrs. W.Y. Hale, of Mitchell, are the parents of a 7 1/2 pound daughter “born somewhere in Deschutes county.”
The race with the stork started in Prineville, Crook county, and ended at some point just north of Bend, with Mrs. Hale in the rear seat of the car and Mrs. Grace Cross at the wheel. The car passed through Redmond on its emergency run with the accelerator “floor boarded” and did not stop until the Bend hospital was reached.
The car skidded to a stop on the St. Charles hospital grounds and narrowly missed a head-on collision with an outgoing car.
In the second machine was Dr. J.C. Vandevert, Mrs. Hale’s family physician. He had no advance notice that Mrs. Cross was making the 38-mile run from Prineville to Bend with his patient. Mother and baby were reported doing nicely today.
Redmond to get airline service
Operating from a Redmond airport, Oregon Airlines, a newly formed company composed of World War 2 fliers, will shortly service Central Oregon, it was announced here today by E.L. Woodward, business representative. The line plans to operate between Redmond, Eugene and The Dalles.
Warren A Ward, manager of Oregon Airlines, announced in Portland today that the company would extend its service to include Medford, Klamath Falls, Ontario, Roseburg and other points as soon as planes can be readied
The service will start on Dec. 3, according to Woodward, who added that freight as well as passengers will be handled. Temporarily, according to Woodward, the airlines will operate from the CAP field near Redmond, and would shift its operations to the former Redmond army air field as soon as it is returned by the military to Redmond.
Headlines
Oregon feels gentle quake — Guerilla war continues in south Ireland— Austria may be admitted into League of Nations — Plan to stop immigration into US — Trojans to face mighty Alabama in Rose Bowl.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Dec. 5, 1970
New hospital site under consideration
Site for the new St. Charles Memorial Hospital, to be constructed in a two-year period beginning in 1973, will be selected officially early in January, the hospital board was told at a meeting yesterday.
A 68-acre plot east of Bend, on which the board has taken an option, seems to be the front-runner, it was indicated. If this site is selected, the option must be exercised by Jan. 15. The property is bounded by Neff and Denser roads.
A special study group appointed by the Central Oregon Hospitals Foundation will make its recommendations around the first of the year.
A map showing some 11 sites which were studied by the Portland architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill was on display. The architects have narrowed the field to about three locations, including the present site.
Possibility of retaining the present location seems remote, however, board chairman Lowell Jensen said. Cost of obtaining sufficient adjacent property to extend the site to 19 acres is estimated to about $1 million. Seventy-four parcels of land, involving 77 owners, would need to be acquired.
Still being considered is the site on the north side of Awbrey Butte offered by Brooks Resources as a gift, although problems of traffic flow and topography have almost ruled out this site, it was reported by Louis Hollis of the study committee.
Dr. Thomas J. Muller, radiologist on the hospital staff, described the capabilities of the hospital’s new $100,000 electronic x-ray equipment, which is being added in the x-ray department.
The board was taken on a tour of the hospital to view remodeling which is under way to increase the present 92-bed capacity to 113 to serve the community’s needs until the new facility is built.
Historic Bend inn’s story to be told at conference
Mrs. Jean Knudsen Anderson, Portland architect now working in Bend, will give a presentation on the Pilot Butte Inn at a historic preservation conference this weekend in Eugene. The conference is sponsored by the Department of Architecture at the University of Oregon. All sessions will be held at Gerlinger Hall.
Lorin Morgan of the Deschutes County and City of Bend planning departments is among local residents planning to attend.
Theme of the Friday evening and Saturday morning sessions is “The Meaning of Preservation in the Man-Made Environment: Interpretations and Opportunities.” Interested persons are invited. The registration fee is $4.
Mrs. Anderson, a former resident of the Tumalo area, first became interested in the Pilot Butte Inn when she was a student at the university. She made an extensive study of the inn’s potential and designed a plan for possible renovation of the building and development of the grounds.
She will take part in a panel discussion of accomplishments initiated by individuals Saturday at 9 a.m. Other speakers will be Mrs. Albert Powers, Oregon City, and Robertson Collins, Jacksonville. Philip Dole, professor of architecture at the university, will be moderator.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Dec. 5, 1995
Home sales would mark end of an era
The new vinyl look in Gilchrist might foreshadow bigger changes to come. Ernst Brothers Corp., owner of the company town and its undivided site, is working with an engineer to create lots for each home so the homes can be sold to existing renters, said Gil Ernst.
“There are some hurdles we have to jump over, “ Ernst said. “After that, there’s a good possibility we’d offer them to tenants.”
The move would mark the end of Oregon’s last company-owned town, built in 1938 by Gilchrist Timber Co. Ernst Brothers Corp. took possession of the town after the Gilchrist family sold its 103,000-acre tree farm and sawmill in 1991 to Portland-based Crown Pacific. Unlike the Gilchrists, Crown Pacific didn’t want to be a landlord.
Plans for selling the homes are tentative. It could take as much as two years just to clear the land-use roadblocks and they may not all be surmountable.
The town currently occupies a single tax lot. It would have to be platted into single family lots before homes could be sold.
Compounding the difficulty is the location of detached garages. Many share a common wall with a neighbor’s garage, so determining property lines could be difficult. It’s too early to tell just what the homes might sell for. Although the town was first built in 1938, homes were still being constructed into the late 1950s.
The size and quality of the homes are mixed. However, some might sell for as much as $100,000 in the Bend market.
Replacing wood siding and windows with vinyl probably will make the houses more marketable. General Contractor James Cole of Medford said the entire upgrade, slated to be completed next August, approaches the “high six figures.” But he said better insulation from vinyl siding and windows should save residents 30 percent to 35 percent on heating bills.
Cole also thinks the town will look nicer when it loses its uniform chocolate-brown color. The new vinyl siding comes in eight shades, all of them far lighter than the current brown. “I truly believe when this job is finished it will be one of the prettiest towns in Oregon,” Cole said.
