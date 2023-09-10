100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 16, 1923
Forbid parking in alley; many tagged
Fifteen or more automobile owners visited City Recorder Louis Bennett this morning to learn why parking in alleys is forbidden. Up to Saturday night, the ordinance to this effect was not enforced, but on that occasion every car found parked in an alley was tagged. This was done for the reason that the fire truck, recently on its way to answer an alarm, was stopped by cars parked in an alley, and Chief Tom Carlon has insisted that the ordinance be enforced.
No fines were imposed on those who visited Bennett today, but further infractions will result in fines, he stated. The ordinance forbids leaving cars parked in any alley in the city, although no objection will be made to stopping and loading merchandise.
Many offer home for homeless dog
Bend is a city of kind hearted, compassionate folk. Proving it has been rather wearing on the police force, but it is worth knowing.
On Saturday, The Bulletin made known that “Shep,” a dog no longer wanted by the family with which he had been living, faced the alternative of a new home or death. That same evening, a Tumalo rancher took Shep and Shep is by now learning to make himself useful on a ranch.
But the kindhearted people of Bend had no way of knowing this, and the police have done little but answer the telephone and inform prospective dog owners that Shep’s case is taken care of. Hundreds of them have applied for him.
Tumalo creek most polluted
Degree of pollution of the Deschutes River is so much less than that of Tumalo creek and Spring river that by comparison the Deschutes might almost be considered as a standard of
purity. In fact, the differences are so great that consideration of the three streams passes from a comparison to a contrast.
These are among the outstanding facts to be derived from Dr. Frederick D. Stricker, state health officer, who was in Bend last week to inspect the local water situation. He found it unsatisfactory and took back with hime to Portland samples of water from the Deschutes, now the source of the city’s water, and also from Tumalo creek and Spring river, long considered as the last word in purity.
The samples showed clear, sparkling, palatable water may be germ laden as well. In the count for bacteria per cubic centimeter, Tumalo creek water had the tremendous count of 4,140. Spring river water was second with 1,620, and Deschutes water only 984.
Tumalo water was also found to be dangerous when the official count of colon bacilli per 100 cubic centimeters was made. Tumalo water had 100 bacilli in this amount of water.
Spring river and Deschutes river water were far below the Tumalo water count, with two bacilli each.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 16, 1948
Sen. McKay cites need of new roads
In a speech this morning, in the Pilot Butte Inn Blue room, State Sen. Douglas McKay, of Salem, republican candidate for state governor, predicted a bright industrial future for Oregon and declared that the only way to develop the “back country” is through a vigorous road-building program. McKay addressed a group of nearly 200 realtors, gathered in Bend for the fourteenth annual convention of the Oregon Association of Real Estate Boards.
He referred to the state’s high standard of wages and the large number of home and automobile owners, and pointed out that employers realize that workers can do a better job if they have good living conditions. He said that Oregon is a land of opportunity.
“As we develop industrially and in population, we must take caution not to lose the things that we as Oregonians cherish,” he warned.
McKay listed preservation of natural resources as a “must” for immediate legislative attention. He warned against exploitation of the soil and timber lands, and said that large lumber manufacturing companies are agreed that the entire industry should operate on a sustained yield basis.
Temperature of 93 is near 1948 record
Bend yesterday afternoon experienced its second highest temperature reading of the year, 93 degrees, a mark higher than any recorded here in July or August.
The warmest weather recorded here so far this year was 97 degrees on June 29. Last night’s minimum was 48 degrees.
Another high temperature was forecast for the Central Oregon area today with a maximum expected to be in the 90-degree range.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 16, 1973
Redmond boys tend reindeer in scene for Disney picture
The pastures at John Zumstein’s Operation Santa Claus reindeer ranch west of Redmond became a stage yesterday for shot scenes in a $9 million movie.
A film crew from Walt Disney Productions, Inc., Hollywood, spent the morning filming two small boys among about 70 reindeer.
Gary Flory, 9, son of Mrs. Diane Urell, Redmond, played one part. His companion was Tim Graves, 9, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Graves, Salem. The boys posed as two Viking children who are tending the reindeer.
“C’mon, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon,” Zumstein cried in a high-pitched voice as he attempted to lure his animals into the proper position for the single cameraman. Just when they were positioned correctly, one reindeer would bolt from the herd and cause the others to follow. The scene was filmed at least a dozen times.
As Bill Bacon squinted through his whirring camera, Alan Maley, director of the film, moved back and forth behind him, showing the children what to do. They had no speaking parts.
“Okay, we got two good takes. Things are working.” Bacon shouted after the reindeer had remained in one spot behind the youngsters for several minutes. “Okay, everybody, stay where you are. We’re going to move in for the closeup,” he hollered at the boys and the reindeer.
After the session ended about 11:15 a.m., Maley paused a moment to explain the segment to a Bulletin reporter. He said the movie, which will be named “Island On Top Of The World,” is an adventure story about a wealthy Englishman searching for his lost son in the Arctic.
After several exciting adventures enroute, the dirigible chartered by the boy’s father crashes on an Arctic island inhabited by Vikings. The scene filmed at Operation Santa Claus, depicts the awe of two Viking boys when they meet the strangely-dressed men from the dirigible. Maley said the movie will contain “more special effects than any other picture ever made.”
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 16, 1998
St. Charles braces for Y2K
Mike Severns firmly believes that St. Charles Medical Center will exterminate the millennium bug from its computers, heart monitors and other systems before Jan. 1, 2000.
But every once in a while, Severns, the hospital’s facilities/technology director, thinks about the “what ifs.”
What if the hospital’s utility company shuts off power on the first day of the new century? What if a defibrillator, the machine used to shock the heart back to life, doesn’t work correctly in the emergency room? What if the air conditioning suddenly clicks on at midnight on Jan. 1, 2000, when there’s a good possibility of snow?
Sounds far fetched? Perhaps it is. But that’s the problem with the Year 2000 glitch. It’s complicated, boring and beyond the technical ability of most folks to understand or fix. Yet computers and electronics are so embedded into the fabric of our lives that doing nothing to shield a business from the millennium bug simply isn’t an option.
“When you stop and think about it, it grows and grows,” Severns said. :If you forget one little thing, that’s the thing that’s going to bite you.”
How big a problem is it? It affects not only mainframe and personal computers but also nearly every piece of electronic hardware. For businesses, manufacturing systems, phone systems, financial services and customer data there are a plethora of things to worry about.
