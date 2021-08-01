Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 31, 1921
Many plan to take new Century drive
Many Bend people are planning to take the new Century drive, so called because its distance is almost exactly 100 miles, from Bend through the Deschutes National Forest tomorrow. The forest service does not recommend that the drive be taken this week, as the road, while passable, is rough in a number of places. There is also a little snow, but not enough to stop a car.
Leaving by way of the Shevlin-Hixon camp road, the drive turns to the right about 7 miles from Bend, going across the shoulder of Bachelor to Lost, Sparks, Devil’s, Elk and Lava lakes, and back by way of Crane Prairie, the head of Fall and Spring rivers to Bend. The Dalles-California highway may be used on the homeward journey.
Ice shipments are increased
Shipments from the Deschutes Ice company to Central Oregon towns are greater each month this summer than they have been during any entire year previous. A large amount of ice is shipped daily to Prineville and Madras, which were formerly supplied by The Dalles. Metolius, Gateway and Redmond are also supplied from Bend.
During June, says Manager A. E. Anderson, the shipments totaled 80,000 pounds, while the amount last year was only 60,000 pounds, and for June a year ago, about 10,000 pounds. This increase was made possible by the building of a new unit at the local ice plant, but is also partly due to the education of farmers and dairymen in the economy of using ice for preservation. City business has also increased greatly this year.
Sell property for surfacing
The first sale of property to pay for assessments for paving will be held on August 26, when property holders on Greenwood and Oregon will lose their property, subject to redemption within a year’s time, because of inability to make cash payments totalling $1,899.44 for realty held by seven owners. The largest assessment appearing in this list is that against the Baptist church for $734.61.
For perhaps the first time in Bend a city officer will have his own property to sell for the city to defray improvement assessment costs. R. H. Fox, chief of police, will preside at the sale, and his 25 foot frontage on Greenwood, against which $179.50 is assessed, is one of the properties which he will dispose of on August 26.
“I can’t pay now, that’s certain,” Fox said as he turned in the notice of sale. “It’s possible that I may be able to redeem within the 12 months, but I can’t even be sure of that.”
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 31, 1946
Portland zoo’s ‘Daniel Boone’ arrested; charged with killing wildcat
“The Daniel Boone” of Portland zoo was arrested here last night by Sheriff Claude L. McCauley, on a warrant from Multnomah county, charging him with destruction of personal property.
The modern big game hunter is Alf J. Hobbie, Jr., of Bend, who was sought by Portland authorities after he assuredly shot a bobcat that had escaped from a city zoo. Park employees said that they had treed the animal and were preparing to recapture him, when Hobbie drove up in a 1937 model Packard coup, dismounted, shot the bobcat and loaded it into his car. He drove away before the zoo attendants could stop him.
Park authorities admitted the animal was not in a game refuge, but indicated that the unique sportsman would be charged with discharging firearms within the city. The John Doe warrant specified the more serious misdemeanor, however.
Hobbie posted $250 cash bail and was not held.
Suspicion centered around Hobbie when neighbors complained to city police of a “strong odor” of undetermined origin. Sheriff McCauley following tips from Portland investigated and found the decomposing carcass in Hobbie’s garbage can. The remains were not preserved as evidence.
City bus service extension asked
The Bend City Bus company cannot provide service to East Eighth street because East Revere avenue is unpaved, according to Don B. Hershey, manager of the company. Residents in the East Eighth street area recently petitioned the company to extend its service to that area. According to Hershey, the company’s equipment cannot be used on the route because it would involve use of East Revere avenue.
Evening service on both the east side and west side routes will be increased effective August 5. Buses will run on each route at 40 minute intervals until midnight.
Myricks purchase studio in Bend
Sale of Hogan’s photo studio on Oregon avenue to M. L. Myrick and son Dick, was announced today by Mrs. Rowena M. Hogan.
Mrs. Hogan started the studio in 1918, moving here from Portland with her husband, the late James J. Hogan. Mr. Hogan was postmaster of Bend for several years preceding his death 18 years ago.
Negative files of the studio record much of the early history of Bend, one picture showing downtown Bend in 1912 when the only stone or masonry building in the photo was the Bean building on Wall street. The Minnesota and Bancroft hotel buildings were pictured, as well as the Aune livery stable which stood on Bond street in the location of the present Aune building.
The studio has been in the O’Kane building for over 21 years, having been in the Benson building before that time. Mrs. Hogan will continue to make her home in Bend. Myrick, who is soon leaving the advertising staff of The Bend Bulletin, has operated a portrait studio at his home in Bend for several years. His son, Dick, was recently discharged from the navy and will be in business with his father.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 31, 1971
Sharp-eyed pilot credited with averting serious fire
An alert Klamath Falls pilot was credited today with preventing a potentially serious fire last night in the Fort Rock District of the Deschutes National Forest.
Pat Patterson, flying to Bend to pick up a passenger, spotted the fire burning in brush and timber a mile and a half southwest of Horse Butte and radioed the Bend airport.
The airport relayed the message to fire dispatcher Don Callahan, who sent a crew of six to the blaze about 9:30 p.m.
As a result, Callahan said, the crew was able to check the fire and hold it to two-tenths of an acre.
“It could have been a pretty bad fire,” Callahan said.
The dispatcher said the blaze was traced to an abandoned campfire. He said the fire had been built without first clearing around it and had been left burning when the campers moved from the area. An investigation is continuing.
Callahan added that the out-of-the way campsite in the China Hat area was typical of a trend this year in which campers in increasing numbers are “going anyplace to get away from other people.”
Redi-Mix on tracks
Bend Redi-Mix is seeking to improve on its operation by leasing a huge railroad car to ship powdered cement between Seattle, Bend, and Southern California.
Jeffrey W. Sercombe, who bought the company early this year, considers this a step toward complete automation of the facility.
The railroad car, called a “Dynabulk” car, had been used previously to haul sugar and flour, but never cement. It can carry five times the load of a truck. Sercombe said that amounts to 210,000 pounds of powdered cement.
The railway car began operation last week, shoring off from the Lone Star Cement Co. in Seattle. Lone Star supplies Bend Redi-Mix.
The Redi-Mix car will travel with the Burlington Northern line and will load and unload on the firm’s own railroad siding.
Sercombe said that this is the first time a car of this type has been used on Oregon’s railroads.
The company is planning to construct an entirely new up-dated plant within the next 18 months, Sercombe said.
Headlines: Apollo 15 Moon science mission underway after perfect liftoff — U.S. Rail strike talks bog down — Ali bombs Ellis with TKO in 12th — Meet Kurt Russell, star of Disney’s “The Barefoot Executive” during matinee at Redmond’s Cinema-D
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 31, 1996
Distemper lands Rowdy in slammer
The Bend Bandits’ mascot, Rowdy the Raccoon, lived up to his name Tuesday night and as a result the surly critter landed in the county cage.
The raccoon — or rather, the man inside the raccoon costume — was arrested Wednesday on three counts of menacing and two outstanding warrants after he allegedly threw gravel and sprayed water at three fans in the baseball audience during the Bandits’ 21-5 loss against the Tri-City Posse Tuesday night.
David Scott Karr, 34, of Bend, was in the Deschutes County Jail this morning. He was to be arraigned this afternoon.
According to Bend Police, Karr used a large, high-powered squirt gun to hose down a former girlfriend, her child and another person in the stands. They reported the incident to police after the game.
Officials with the Bandits organization were not available to comment on the incident this morning.
Riverfront gamble
They are two of the most powerful men in Bend. Together they’ve developed some of Central Oregon’s most defining landmarks, including Awbrey Butte, Mount Bachelor Village and Black Butte Ranch.
Now, Mike Hollern, president of Brooks Resources Development Corp., and Bill Smith, head of William Smith Properties, have set their sights on some of Bend’s most precious land: The Deschutes Riverfront.
Only this time, they’re not a team. They’re competitors. The question: Is this market big enough for both of them?
If it is, the projects have the potential to shift, if not the city’s soul, then its heart from the downtown to what’s become known collectively as the Old Mill district area. Smith’s project is the largest: more than 200 acres that is to include full service retail, industrial and residential development, along with parks and trails.
Hollern’s project is more limited: just about 20 acres that is to include office, residential, a hotel, and possibly a park.
In a way, the projects, which share zoning — a relatively new designation called mixed use residential — and even a property line at one end, parallel the history these two men share. A lot of history.
It started with Hollern as teacher and Smith as student. From there, the two men became colleagues in Brooks Resources. Then the two became business partners when Hollern helped Smith leverage the purchase of William Smith Properties.
Today, the two men travel in the same circles, see each other at parties, joke around. They remain friends. But when it comes to these two projects, it’s all business. “It’s guaranteed that Mike and I will be competing for the same tenants,” Smith said. “(Being first) is a concern for me and it’s a concern for Mike. ...I don’t have to be first to be best, but it would make things easier.”
Hollern is less obvious. “Sure we’re a competitor on some things,” he said. “I’d say 20 percent of what we’re doing could be competitive.”
Smith says he’d like to be first because Hollern’s project could “dilute” the market. Hollern says it doesn’t matter because his project is so much smaller than Smith’s and has a different focus — less on retail and more on commercial office.
He’s more concerned about timing the project to take advantage of the strong economy than he is with beating Smith.
“Once we can figure out a plan, I’m not worried about the timing,” Hollern said.
Added Smith: “If there isn’t demand beyond Mike’s project, then I’ve made a huge mistake.”
While both men admit there is some degree of competition, they also say the two projects can work together. Smith calls it synergy; Hollern’s phrase is critical mass. Still, a fine line exists between synergy and competition. And most times, one plus one equals only two. Hollern and Smith both know that — and don’t think they aren’t worried about it. “Sure I’m worried,” Smith said. “This is a huge gamble. Just feel my palms.” Said Hollern: “Everything in land development is a gamble.”
If it comes down to competition, however, Smith thinks he’s got Hollern beat on location. His development is planned for the eastern side of the river, which gives a view of both the river and mountains, unlike Hollern’s offers.
But no matter whose project pays off most, the men say Bend should come out the winner.
“The opportunities are enormous,” Hollern said. “And if we do it right, the community can have a legacy not unlike what our predecessors left us with Drake Park and Mirror Pond.”
