Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 3, 1921
Traffic cops go on duty at busy crossings
Traffic “cops,” recognized as an unmistakable sign of a sure enough city, made their first appearance on Bend’s streets Saturday night. Chief Fox swung a “stop” and “go” signal on the corner of Wall and Oregon, where traffic was thick, and officer Carlon stood on the corner of Wall and Franklin.
This work, made necessary by the added speed of traffic since the streets were paved, will be the duty of officers every Saturday night, as well as on special occasions when traffic is heavy. An effort is being made to discourage “jaywalking,” which is one of the most dangerous practices a pedestrian may indulge in, says Chief Fox.
Hoppers menace range, agent to war on insects
Grasshoppers are becoming so plentiful at Crane Prairie that destruction of the range, which ordinarily carries 1700 head of cattle, is threatened, according to reports from stockmen received at the office of the Deschutes national forest supervisor. In an endeavor to find a means of eradicating the pest, experimental work will be carried on by D. L. Jamison, county agriculturist, with the assistance of Mike Mayfield and R. E. Grimes.
Before his departure this afternoon Mr. Jamison said that arsenic and bran, found effective in other sections, would be first tried out under his direction. Stockmen had previously used lime and sulphur, but the hoppers refused to regard the mixture seriously.
Female forest lookout has Black Butte post
The second woman lookout on the Deschutes national forest took up her duties this morning when Mrs. Robert Merrill, of Portland, made her first observations from the Black Butte station, Supervisor H. L. Plumb reported. She is accompanied by her husband and son.
Mrs. Merrill has been a stenographer in the Portland district office for a number of years, and is being transferred to the lookout service during the summer months.
The Bulletin gives fans quick news on fight result
Hundreds of Bend fans who depended on The Bulletin for their only news of the international heavyweight battle in Jersey City, were given the details of the fight hot off the wire this morning. The report of the first round was received at 11:37 o’clock, and a moment later a United Press flash from the ringside told of Jack Dempsey’s victory. The detailed account of the last round was received just 13 minutes before noon.
Telephone inquiries, coming in one after another, told of the widespread interest in the fight, and in addition crowds massed in front of the Cashman store on Oregon, where Bulletin returns were posted.
Redmond and Prineville also received news of the fight from The Bulletin.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 3, 1946
Lady, get back into that garb you wore Friday
A woman wearing a certain type of clothing can recover a bill of a certain denomination which she lost while walking down Broadway at a given time yesterday.
Norman Luckenbill, clerk at the district forest rangers’ office in the Benson building, will forfeit the bill when the woman calls at the office — provided she wears the same clothing she had on when she lost the bill, and is able to designate the time it was lost and denomination.
Luckenbill was telephoning near a rear window of the office when he noticed the unidentified woman lose something from her pocket as she walked along the street. A number of people passed by without noting the piece of paper. When Luckenbill completed his call, Estle Howard, telephone operator at the office went down to the street and picked up the paper, which proved to be a bill.
Vacations start at 2 Bend mills
Both of Bend’s big sawmills were closed today for two weeks to provide vacations for employees.
The Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc. operations stopped last night in both the woods and the Bend plant. Some shipping and necessary maintenance work will be done in the shutdown period. Full operations are scheduled to be resumed July 16.
The Shevlin-Hixon Company started its vacation period yesterday and will remain closed until July 15. A few men will remain on the job for necessary work.
Plans take shape for pine nursery
First planting of ponderosa pine seeds at the Bend pine nursery will take place next spring, according to Charles Rindt, chief of planting for the northwest forest region, who was at the nursery site today.
The nursery is located on the Butler road on the Caldwell ranch purchased by the forest service several years ago.
Entire production of the nursery is expected to be used in plantings in Central Oregon. Seed will be from local forest areas and will not be brought in from other districts. Heretofore most seedlings have come from the Wind River nursery in the Columbia national forest, Rindt said, but the local plants from native seed will provide better and faster growing stands. Eventually 12 plots will be in operation.
Other areas of the 240-acre ranch will be used for plots of range plants and grasses.
Bend price office still functioning
The Bend price control board, serving a region larger than some of the eastern states, was still functioning today, despite the passing of the OPA. However, the local staff consists of only one person, Mrs. M. S. Phelps, and she is serving on a volunteer basis.
Mrs. Phelps and Mrs. Edna Skjersaa, chief price clerk, had both resigned, effective June 30, but the board was requested to remain on the job. Mrs. Skjersaa had already left on her vacation, so Mrs. Phelps, just back from a vacation trip to Mexico with her husband and son, Edward, took over this morning.
Mrs. Phelps reported this afternoon that principal work of the local office at present concerns sugar rationing. The Bend board serves practically all of interior Oregon. “I hope to be able to remain on the job until congress settles the question,” Mrs. Phelps, who is serving without pay, said.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 3, 1971
Bend pilot’s plane crashes, starts blaze
Two Bend men miraculously escaped death shortly after 8 a.m. today when their four-place plane clipped a power line in Cove State Park and crash-landed. The pilot, Richard Carlson, owner of Carlson Sign Co., and his passenger, Jeffrey Lee Robberson, 19, of Bend, were unhurt.
Carlson was attempting to reach the Madras airport before losing all his gasoline from a leaking tank. After striking the powerline, he made an emergency landing in a nearby field. The plane, a Mooney Mark 21, landed upright. The accident occurred near the bridge on the Crooked River arm of Round Butte Reservoir.
A fire started by the downed power lines spread over some five acres of sagebrush and juniper. Traffic traveling in both directions near the accident site was stopped for about two hours. Cove Palisades State Park and Chinook Village were without power while Pacific Power & Light Co. crews made emergency repairs.
The Oregon State Forestry Department dispatched a crew of 12 Neighborhood Youth Corps workers and adult crews to control the fire. The fire fighters, all local residents, were trained in Prineville.
The plane, owned jointly by Carlson and Charles Landis of Bend, was extensively damaged, Carlson reported to the Federal Aviation Administration in Redmond. After the emergency landing, the two occupants alighted unaided.
Carlson was en route from Bend to Hood River to bring his uncle to Bend for a holiday visit when the accident occured.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 3, 1996
Time to switch: 503 out, 541 in
It should be no problem. Duck soup. A piece of cake, the experts say. But just in case, there’s an elephant with painted toenails stomping around to remind you that as of June 30, the area code for most of Oregon becomes 541.
Actually, “most” is true only in geographic terms. The switch to 541 that began eight months ago and concludes Sunday involved more than three-quarters of the land mass, but only 40 percent of the telephone numbers in Oregon, said Hollis Lasley of U.S. West.
A lot of things won’t change: local calling areas, long-distance rates and the like. But despite eight months of preparation time, the switch from what the phone folks euphemistically call “permissive dialing” to a 541 requirement will no doubt catch some fax machines, speed dialers or phone systems that have been missed.
“We’ve probably had a dozen area codes that are completed nationwide before Oregon is converting, so most businesses already have had their equipment modified,” Lasley said. Directory assistance has been giving the 541 area code for a couple of months.
Oregon companies are running advertisements statewide to remind readers of the switch, featuring an elephant’s bright red toenails, to play on the theme that an elephant never forgets.
Volunteers to live an Olympic dream
The names Rich Ekman, John Sabo and Karin Stangland may not ring a bell with followers of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
The three won’t march in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremonies. None are in the running for a gold medal — or any medal for that matter. And they aren’t scheduled to be featured on any of the athlete-profile segments during television coverage of the Olympics.
But the Central Oregon residents will nonetheless make their presence felt at the 100th anniversary of the modern-day games.
The three Bend residents are just a handful among the thousands who will play behind-the-scenes roles as volunteer workers at the Olympics when the Games unfold in about three weeks.
Sabo, a retired school teacher, and Stangland, a teacher at LaPine Middle School, heard about Olympic opportunities through Westside Church.
“I picked up a form on a lark, sent it in, and shazam! They wrote back and the process started,” said Sabo, who has been assigned security detail at the coveted men’s and women’s basketball venue.
Stangland also has been assigned to work security, but she said her venue detail wasn’t known.
Ekman, who works for the Bend Metro Park and Recreation District, also landed a coveted job — serving as an usher during the Opening Ceremonies and track and field competition at Olympic Stadium.
“I still don’t know what to expect, except it’s the whole Olympic experience,” said Ekman. “It’s very rarely held in America.”
“It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s the greatest sporting event in the world.”
