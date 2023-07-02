100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 8, 1923
Fear dangerous fires in wooded areas
That forest fires occur in cycles of years is the common belief of many woodsmen. W.O. Harriman, deputy supervisor of the Deschutes national forest, believes that the time is getting close when dangerous fires will again sweep through timbered areas. The last bad year for fires was in 1910.
Harriman has made a study of forests for many years and several years ago he compiled data gathered from observations made of rings in center of trees. He found that there were periods of dry years and wet years. Harriman said that in these periods, which covered about 35 years, there were lesser cycles.
Late springs and heavy snows in the mountains are not safeguards against forest fires, points out Harriman. A dry July and August will quickly dry out the underbrush and timber. This year there was a late spring and snow in the mountains was reported to be heavier than usual, but fire danger is not averted.
Years in which forest fires have been unusually destructive are ones characterized by “dry storms”- much lightning and little rain. The cycle of fire danger can probably be associated with such years, intimated Harriman.
Police permitted to shed uniforms
Believing that Bend can be efficiently protected from lawbreakers and at the same time that the guardians of the law can keep cool, literally speaking, Chief Hanson and his men are appearing these warm days wearing less than the full uniforms.
Authority for discarding the heavy blue coats temporarily was gained in the following manner:
“Mr. Carlson, do you believe in making innocent men suffer?” officer Triplett asked of the chairman of the police and fire committee.
“No, I do not,” was the answer.
“Then for heaven’s sake let us take off these coats.”
Permission was granted. Hanson and Triplett are leaving off the coats, but since the nights are cooler, Officer Morrison is still wearing his coat while on duty.
Plan addition to west side grade school
Construction of a five room addition to the Kenwood school to take care of the increased enrollment which is expected on the west side of the river this fall, may be possible without including the proposed cost of it in the budget which is now being considered, if the plan suggested by H.A. Miller of the school board at last night’s meeting with the budget committee is found feasible.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 8, 1948
Coffee shop to unveil new mural
A large mural of the western Cascade skyline, as seen from Pilot butte, will be unveiled at the Trailways coffee shop Monday. The mural, painted by Lee Logan, covers a wall space some 25 feet in length and 6-1/2 feet deep. Depicted in the large painting are the volcanic mountains of the Cascades, reaching from Bachelor butte into the north. In the foreground is a western rangeman, resting on his saddle as he looks westward over the site now occupied by Bend.
The artist, a native of Montana, attended Montana State college and the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He has served as art director of eastern magazines. Logan served in the Pacific theater of war and was disabled on Guadalcanal.
The mural is painted in semi-lustre oils. A heavy weight oil canvas was used. Logan worked on the mural for the past several months. He worked under a contract with harry Drew, Jr., manager of the Trailways coffee shop.
Bend horses win at Klamath Falls
Four thoroughbred horses from Bend took part in the Fourth of July track meet at Klamath Falls. Two of the horses are owned by Phil Bidwell and two by Hohn Daly.
The horses won two firsts, one second, and three thirds in the events. The horses have now been returned to their stables at the Redmond fair grounds.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 8, 1973
10,000 attend Drake Park July 4th celebration
It seemed like everybody in the world stopped what they were doing and took a day off yesterday to play in Drake Park.
Bend’s July 4th celebration began with a first-rate arts and crafts show, and the fairly mellow crowd grew to a mass of about 10,000 rowdy people before the day was over.
The only problem of the day presented itself shortly before noon, as the crepe paper background of the floating stage in Mirror Pond burst into flames. Several members of the chamber of commerce adeptly extinguished the fire by splashing water on it. They managed to replace the charred decorations within an hour.
The fire was apparently caused by a fire cracker or a smoke bomb, one of the many that left a heavy haze lingering over the area by the end of the night.
The excitement subsided a bit after that, and the rest of the day took on a more leisurely pace. The park was filled with strolling shoppers, beer-drinking canoers, and hordes of little kids getting their annual July 4th sunburn.
There was something for everybody, old and young, to do. While the sports sale auctioneer’s voice boomed out of the speakers at the floating stage, the participants in the canoe races gathered at the footbridge to get psyched for the big race.
An emblem, “Raw strength and courage,” worn proudly on the shirt of one canoe racer exemplified true spirit of the event. It must be noted that the particular racer was one of the first to swamp his craft.
Many others followed the example, though and after a while it seemed as if more canoes were going down the river sideways and upside down than upright.
While the canoe racers were swamping their boats and breaking paddles, a crowd of small fry got into the action at a water fight on the playground of Kenwood School, across from the footbridge.
Teams of firemen held a kind of tug-of-war in reverse, using firehoses to try to push an inner tube suspended from a rope to opposite sides of the playground. They appeared to be having more fun squirting the hoses at the kids and parents who crowded around to watch the game.
Despite the squeals of protest, no one seemed to mind getting drenched. The water fight was probably a welcome relief for most of the sunburned people.
The biggest, and most traditional, event of the day came around 10 p.m. when the fireworks show began. As each new burst of light illuminated the sky, gasps, screams and sighs filled the air.
When the grand finale exploded at last, it lit up the entire park and acted as a signal for the crowd to succumb to the true exhaustion most people felt after the day’s activities.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending July 8, 1998
Skiers find Christmas in July
Not everywhere can you ski a 9,065-foot summit halfway through summer vacation. But at Mount Bachelor, summertime skiing and snowboarding will be open through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“There is still plenty of snow,” said Tina Sumera, public relations manager for Mount Bachelor Ski and Summer Resort. “We are definitely having summer conditions,” she said, as a skier carefully slid his way across a grassy knoll to the Sunrise chair lift.
Although the snow is slowly receding from the base of the lift, the summit still has plenty to offer. As far as most of the diehards are concerned, rocky patches add to the thrill of summer skiing in shorts and T-shirts — or no shirt at all.
In Mount Bachelor’s seasonal history, this is the fourth consecutive year that the mountain has been open in July. Last year, the season ran from Oct.27, 1996 to July 2.
Jerry McCluan, 27, has been a regular snowboarder for the past three seasons. He described Wednesday’s conditions as “a little sticky. You have to look for the white snow and watch out for rocks- they’re not your friends.
“There are a couple of jumps,” McCluan added. “The cornice looks good; I’m heading there next.”
Mount Bachelor skiing will end Sunday. However, the mountain still offers opportunities for recreation. The lifts will run for summer sightseeing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sept. 7.
In bright yellow pants and a blue T-shirt, McCluan picked up speed and flew off the edge, spinning an aerial succession of 360-degree turns and landing smoothly on the run 50 feet away.
In snowboarding terms, he completed a back-side 720 rotation- not bad for an average July day on the slopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.