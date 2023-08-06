100 Years Ago
For the week ending August 12, 1923
Newest lake being drained
Central Oregon’s newest and largest lake, a jewel in a forest setting, will soon be a great area of sodden land. The Crane Prairie reservoir, owned by the North Canal Co.,is being drained.
The first head of water, 200 second feet, was let out of the great lake, holding 30,000 acre feet at present, Friday afternoon at 5 o’clock. This head of water reached Bend Sunday or some time last night, for the rise in the river level was noticed by many Bend people this morning. The reservoir will continue to be drained until it is entirely dry.
According to John Dubuis, engineer for the North Canal Co., the Crane Prairie reservoir is being drained, after it had been filled to within 23,000 acre feet of its maximum capacity, to permit The Shevlin-Hixon Company to carry on logging operations. It is understood that this company will remove all the merchantable timber from the reservoir site. All other trees within the line of flow must also be removed. The water had reached to within five feet of the top when it was first released Friday.
Parking space for 634 cars
There are 634 places for automobiles to park, marked off on the downtown streets of Bend, reports A. J. Welch, in charge of the street cleaning department, who counted them on Tuesday. This does not include the alleys, which were not marked for parking with the painters were at work on this task last week; nor the several lots which are used for the purpose.
From a knowledge of the number of parking places downtown, it may be estimated that over 1,000 machines are sometimes on the streets on Saturday nights and on special occasions, for the parking space on the pavement has often been entirely filled, with cars parked beyond the pavement on Wall street toward the gymnasium, and in other places not included in the parking spaces which were marked off.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 12, 1948
Poplar trees removed from Harmon Boulevard
Marking the first step in the development of Harmon playfield, as recommended by the parks board and the city commission, poplar trees lining the playfield on the Harmon boulevard side were removed today. The trees were planted about 20 years ago as a “windbreak” for the undeveloped field obtained through a harmon foundation grant. In the past two decades, the poplars have grown into massive trees, roots of which it was feared would break concrete curbing to be installed as part of the improvement.
The corner tree, near Nashville, had a root system some ten feet across, not including the huge runners that broke off in the ground. Plans for the development of the park include the seeding of the north end in the present season. One of the problems faced is that of obtaining pipe for the irrigation system. Eventually, the park is to be enclosed by an ornamental fence.
Pine Tavern is again picketed
For the second time in two weeks, a picket was pacing today in front of the Pine Tavern, while business went on as usual. Pickets walked in front of the restaurant July 27, but the line was withdrawn the next day, when a series of meetings started between the management of the restaurant and the central labor council.
Fred Mumper, secretary of culinary local union No. 537 said an election held recently at the restaurant, when employes decided against acceptance of a union contact, was “unfair.” Miss Maren Gribskov, manager of the Pine Tavern, said that she has agreed to grant another election, and that she had received no answer from the union.
Residents view northern lights
A mid-summer display of the aurora borealis was widely observed in Central Oregon Saturday night, with the display lasting from deep dusk Saturday night until near dawn Sunday morning. Early Saturday night, reddish curtains of light draped the northern sky, but through most of the night the aurora color was white.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, a finger of light like the beam of a giant searchlight, cut through the handle of the Big dipper. At the same time an auroral curtain draped that part of the sky in the vicinity of the North Star. There was a brilliant glow as if the moon were about to break through. This glow remained in the northeast sky until shortly before dawn Sunday morning.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 12, 1973
‘Blazers might train in Bend
Portland’s Larry Steele confirmed yesterday that the Trail Blazers are thinking about spending their annual “fall camp” here in Bend.
“I know little about it,: he said, “but I know coach (Jack McCloskey) would like to have the camp here. I think he is trying to work out the details now.”
The NBA team’s fall camp will begin Sept. 14. It will last only five or six days before the club goes on the road to play exhibition games.
According to Steele, the team would probably stay at a local motel and would hold its workouts at the college. The team normally holds its camp at a Portland-area college, and the players are housed at a nearby motel.
“It’s kind of frustrating to be that close to your wife, and not be able to see her,” Steele said.
The idea of coming to Bend Steele said, would be :to get away from Portland and all of its distractions.”
Bend police to begin microfilming
Bend Police Chief Emil Moen twirled the dials Tuesday on a new microfilm machine that will help his department locate records more rapidly. The microfilmed records also will cut down on the need for many filing cabinets. Microfilm cartridges only four inches square, can contain up to 3,000 officers’ reports, Moen said. For a copy of a document, just push a button while the image is on the screen. The camera, reader and printer cost Bend, $2,000, while $6,000 of the cost came from federal law enforcement planning agency funds.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 12, 1998
Bend plan considers taller buildings
The time may be approaching for Bend to grow up rather than out.
New proposed guidelines in the city’s Comprehensive Land-Use-Plan would allow 70- foot-tall buildings in commercial zones.
Current height limits in the comprehensive plan restrict buildings to no higher than three stories or 45 feet “to retain the character of the area and preserve the views of the mountains.” The concept behind the proposed new rules is to detour urban sprawl- at least temporarily-in one of Oregon’s fastest growing communities.
“It’s in line with what traditional planning looks for, which is to maximize density where possible,” said Deborah McMahon, Bend’s community development director. “Going up is one way you can do it effectively and economically.”
Don’t look for clusters of 70-foot-tall buildings in town anytime soon, however. For a host land-use and economic reasons, the proposal is more philosophical than practical at this time.
But someday-if land prices rise to the point where building “up” makes economic sense- developers may consider constructing these mini high-rises.
“Now it’s limited to three stories,” McMahon said. “This would allow four or five stories. Is that unreasonable for this area? Probably not.”
What would a 70-foot-tall building look like? It wouldn’t be the tallest structure in town. That distinction goes to St. Charles Medical Center, which is six stories and 102 feet. The Fred Meyer store in Bend is roughly 35 feet. So a 70-foot structure would fall somewhere in between.
The city currently is updating its comprehensive land-use plan. The document itself is like a land-use general, laying down a big-picture growth strategy for Bend for the nest two decades.
Current zoning laws limit building heights to between 30 and 35 feet in commercial zones. To build higher than zoning allows, developers must seek a “variance,” a complicated land-use process that usually involves a public hearing.
The proposed change in the comprehensive plan would raise from 45 feet to 70 feet the minimum building height developers could seek under a variance.
“The philosophy is not to build 70-foot buildings willy-nilly throughout the city,” Said Russell Kiel, a member of the city’s planning commission.
“It’s to have the flexibility to pick sites where it might be appropriate and where it doesn’t block (mountain) views.”When the city’s comprehensive plan was first written 20 years ago, the fire department couldn’t reach the roofs of buildings higher than 45 feet. Today the city has the equipment to fight fires in mini high rises.
Before the city would approve a 70-foot building, other infrastructure also must be in place- such as wide streets and nearby parking- to handle the extra traffic from workers in a four- or five-story structure, McMahon said.
