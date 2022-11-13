100 Years Ago
For the week ending
November 19, 1922
$1,000 diamond left with judge as bail
The largest bail ever deposited in city court in Bend, so far as is known, was left by Mrs. Gus Stevenson yesterday, when she handed Recorder Ross Farnham a ring set with a two carat $1,000 diamond. A few minutes later she returned with a $100 in cash required by the recorder, and took back her diamond.
Mrs. Stevenson forfeited the $100, failing to appear for trial on the charge of having liquor in her possession. She had been arrested at the Wright hotel.
Redmond High sure of title
Redmond high school’s football team added one more to its unbroken string of victories Saturday and took a sure grip on the Central Oregon championship by defeating Bend high 6 to 0 on the local field in the annual Armistice day game, before a crowd of 1,000 people.
Parish house will be built
Authorization of the erection of a $5,500 Episcopal parish house on the lot on St. Helen’s place owned by the Episcopal church of Bend, was announced Sunday. The proposed location is on the corner of St. Helen’s and Wall street, between the Reid school and the Lutheran church.
Plans have been passed to Hugh Thompson of Thomas and Thompson. The plans will call for a building of rustic type, with an auditorium seating of 200 people.
The Episcopal church board will advance $3,000 and $2,500 is to be raised by the local membership.
Halvorsen is to face trial
An indictment accusing Ed Halvorsen of second degree murder of William H. Garrett was brought by the Deschutes county grand jury late this afternoon, after deliberating for almost a week, much of the time on this matter. The murder is alleged to have been committed on the night of July 1at Halvorsen’s ranch, three miles southeast of Bend.
A coroner’s jury exonerated Halvorsen, who admitted killing Garrett, on a basis of self defense. Some time later Garrett’s relatives conducted examinations which disclosed evidence which they claimed tended to show that the death occurred in a manner other than as Halvorsen had claimed. Halvorsen was held to the grand jury on evidence that Garrett’s skull had been crushed.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending
November 19, 1947
10,000-year-old camp site located
Discovery at Odell lake, in the southern part of the Deschutes national forest, of a 10,000-year old camp site marked by artifacts and charcoal and deeply buried under Mount Mazama ash was announced today by Dr. L.S. Cressman, University of Oregon anthropologist.
The artifacts were found in glacial till, on a site where ancient hunters of Oregon apparently camped when Mazama, huge mountain whose shattered base is now occupied by Crater lake, still ruled over the southern Cascades.
Finds made at Odell lake include an obsidian point “strongly suggestive of the Sandia type ‘A’ variety,” reported by Dr. Cressman. The site definitely established that the Odell lake hunters lived in the Cascade country when Mt. Mazama still ruled the southern skyline. Co-operating with Dr. Cressman in the study was Dr. Ira S. Allison, professor of geology at Oregon State college. Reporing on the Odell lake discovery, Dr. Allison said,
“As the artifacts are embedded in the weathered material at the top of the glacial till where no disturbing effects of roots and rodents are present, such artifacts are clearly older than the climatic eruption of Mt. Mazama, and hence more than 10,000 and perhaps more than 14,000 years ago.”
Physicians hold cancer clinic in Bend
The first tumor clinic ever held in Bend met at the St. Charles hospital. The clinic was attended by practically 100 per cent of all physicians practicing in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. Presiding over the presentation and discussion of patients was Dr. Frank Queen, pathologist and director of the Oregon cancer control program. Dr. William Lidbeck, Salem, presented microscopic slides for study, and Dr. James B. Haworth, radiologist from Portland, was in charge of the X-ray material. Twelve patients were presented by local physicians for examination and discussion.
“It is felt that the regular meetings of the tumor clinic will be a tremendous step forward in the Central Oregon Cancer program,” clinic leaders said.
New drug store opening
Bend’s newest drug store, Economy Drugs, will open tomorrow in the new Hartmann building at the corner of Wall street and Franklin avenue.
The new store will be managed by Louis Kipper, who has been a pharmacist at the Brandis Thrift-Wise Drug store on Wall street for some time.
The interior of the store makes it one of the most modern in Bend. Fixtures are all of hardwood, birch and maple. Tones of brown have been used throughout the store. Extensive use of lighting is featured with ceiling fluorescent fixtures providing overall light and individual fluorescent fixtures used to illuminate shelves.
The store occupies a total floor space of 22-1/2 by 75 feet and is the second business to open in the building recently completed.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
November 19, 1972
Gas outage sparks run on small heaters
Small electric heaters were selling faster than Lord’s Acre sausage this morning as a result of the natural gas outage that hit Bend over the weekend.
A spokesman at Masterson-St. Clair Hardware said, “The phone started ringing ever since we opened up this morning-we’ve had a run on small heaters.” It was the same story at PayLess and the Bend Hardware Co.
Some children, home from school for an unexpected holiday, were earning credit on outdoor cookery merit badges by preparing meals over fireplace flames.
Local restaurants were affected according to the type of facilities they have. TJ’s was preparing food in its usual manner, because its ovens are powered by tank, not line, natural gas. But the Pine Tavern’s two main ovens are fired by gas. Owner Allen Foster was concerned because the restaurant is slated to serve prime rib to 100 persons tonight. If need be, he’ll use the bakery’s electric ovens to cook the meat.
The Skyline Steak House had power for cooking, but no hot water. A big kettle sat on the stove to provide water for cooking and washing.
The Copper Room has gas ovens but was serving coffee, sandwiches and french fries to customers. The cook said there probably wouldn’t be a “special” offered today. As an offshoot of the outage, the phone company reported a 20 per cent increase in the number of telephone calls being made this morning. On a normal Monday, the company handles from 9 to 11,000 calls- today it was about 13,200 calls.
As a result, circuits were overloaded. That caused a delay in getting a dial tone and kept special operators jumping throughout the day.
At St. Charles Memorial Hospital, gas powers the boilers for the heat plant. Service was interrupted at the hospital last night for about 30 minutes, before back-up butane gas was hooked up to the system.
Employes at city hall were shivering their way through the day, because their heat was off. Most county employes didn’t report this morning because the courthouse heat was off, too. County departments which were operating included the circuit court, sheriff’s department, emergency services and the road department.
At the Bend Fire Department, firemen huddled around their fireplace in the clubroom to keep warm. Firemen have been on the alert, according to Chief Vern Carlon, for house fires caused by alternate means of cooking and heating, like camp stoves and hot plates.
Romaine Village mobile home court offered its recreation room and electric cooking facilities to people whose heat and power were curtailed. The Village is heated electrically and has a large electric range.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
November 19, 1997
Tribes celebrate landmark water pact
WARM SPRINGS — The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation are planning tonight a party to celebrate the signing of a water rights agreement for the Deschutes River Basin. The landmark agreement was worked out over more than a decade and the administrations of four governors. It sets minimum stream flows on the Deschutes and Metolius rivers, which boarder the 640,000-acre reservation, to sustain fish runs and protect wildlife. In turn, the tribes have agreed not to exercise water rights they gained when the reservation was established in 1855. “This agreement will help the tribes and all Central Oregonians plan for their future.” said Joe Moses chairman of the Tribal Council.
The issue over water rights in the basin has concerned developers and irrigators for decades. They were concerned that if the tribes exercised their rights, which are senior to all other claims, upriver water use could be severely cut back.
In 1982, then-Secretary of the Interior William Clark asked the tribes to consider trying to settle their water rights claims. The tribes agreed and approached Gov. Vic Atiyeh, who worked with the Legislature to pass a law authorizing the state Water Resources Department to begin negotiations.
Despite a few bumps along the way, the agreement was finally worked out last month. Water flows on the Deschutes River will be guaranteed at 3,500 cubic feet per second from March to June, and 3,000 cfs the rest of the year. Flows on the Metolius will vary monthly from 1,240 cfs to 1,080 cfs as measured where the river enters Lake Billy Chinook.
The agreement is a cause for celebration, all sides agree because it’s one of the first in the nation between a tribal sovereign nation and state and federal governments.
“We hope that this settlement agreement will provide the catalyst to conclude other Indian water rights settlements,” Babbitt said. “It is innovative and reflects the efforts of the parties to do what is best for the tribes and all citizens of Oregon.”
The agreement will be monitored in the future by a board with representatives from the tribes and government.
