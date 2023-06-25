100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 1, 1923
Bend woolen mills plant ready to start
With the $10,000 factory building completed and practically all machinery in place, it was expected that the Bend Woolen Mills would manufacture its first pieces of woolen wear this afternoon.
As employes must be instructed in the work and each machine carefully tried out, it is not believed that quantity production will be possible before the end of the week. The plant at present is equipped with 16 knitting machines and a like number of finishing machines. About 40 or 50 people, mostly women, will be employed.
Boys pedal from McMinnville to Bend
Bicycling from McMinnville to Bend with practically no money and only one blanket between them was the experience which two 14 year old boys will have to relate to their friends in the Willamette valley city when they get home. At present they are under care of Mrs. Ethel V. Johnson, protective division chief.
The boys started their trip a week ago last Saturday; William Lambert, whose parents knew he was coming here to seek work in a box factory, and Wilbur Johnson, whose parents didn’t know anything about his leaving until he failed to come home that night. They shipped bundles of extra clothing and a small rifle by express.
“It was mostly up hill,” the boys declare, adding that they rested more of the time than they rode. They had no exciting experiences along the way.
The boys were taken into custody yesterday at the city camp ground, the caretaker having reported that they seemed inadequately equipped, and rather young to be traveling unattended.
Young Johnson’s parents have sent money to pay his fare back to McMinnville, and he will leave tonight. Lambert will be held until his parents are heard from.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 1, 1948
Pet parade set for Saturday
Youngsters planning to be in the pet parade to be held Saturday morning as a part of Bend’s Fourth of July Celebration do not need to register for the event, junior chamber of commerce members said today.
All the children need to do is to be at the formation area on Louisiana avenue, between Bond and Wall streets, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade will form immediately adn will move north on Bond street promptly at 10 a.m. At Greenwood avenue the parade will cross over to Wall street and then proceed south to Franklin, where the youngsters will turn west and go to Drake park.
At Drake park, ice cream cups will await members of the parade. Merchandise prizes and honorable mention certificates will be given out there by the judges. At least two marching units will join the youngsters. They will be the Bend municipal band and the Eagles drum and bugle corps.
Members of the junior chamber are to meet at Pageant park early Friday evening to complete work on the float which will lead the parade Saturday morning.
Covering of arch split by high wind
Ripped by twisting winds of an electric storm yesterday evening, muslin covering the Mirror pond arch was being repaired and replaced by an augmented crew today, and committees in charge stressed, the show will go on as scheduled Saturday and Sunday nights.
The wind resulting in the damage struck the arch in two mighty puffs, tearing the covering from the framework and twisting streamers of muslin around the structure. However, the arch itself was not damaged. The storm that ripped the muslin also tangled power lines just across the street, at the corner of Harmon and Nashville.
As the wires twisted in a tall popular tree, there was a blinding flash of light and a sound that was heard across the river. For a time, the live wires were on the street, and an unidentified passerby attempted to move them to the curbing, using a stick. At the base of a power pole, the power lines again touched, resulting in a second glaring flash that started a fire at the base of the pole. The passerby was not injured. Power crews quickly arrived and “chilled” the live wires.
Modern medical center For Bend nears goal
A modern medical center in Bend was a step nearer realization today on the successful completion of a campaign for donations to meet part of the $909,675 required to erect a fully equipped memorial hospital.
Announcement of the success of the campaign was made at a dinner last night at the Pilot Butte inn attended by volunteer workers, their leaders and delegations from Prineville and Madras. More than 100 attended the meeting, highlighted by announcement that contributions to the hospital fund now total $419,484. Earlier the goal was announced as $400,000. The meeting was in the nature of a victory dinner, with most talks in the lighter vein, but with several speakers cautioning the group that much hard work is still ahead.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 1, 1973
Growing shortage causing gas thefts
Thirsty cars are prompting some automobile owners to steal the gas they are having trouble buying, according to Bend Police Chief Emil Moen.
Thieves are siphoning gas from parked cars with hoses, even in broad daylight, Moen said. Thieves also are swiping spare gas cans from parked vehicles, he added. “We’ll have as much extra patrol as we can,” while the gas shortage lasts, Moen said. But car owners should try to take a few precautions, too, he said. Residents should equip their cars with locking gas caps, or else lock their cars in their garages.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 1, 1998
Pilot Butte’s face to get a makeover
By digging a new hole on Pilot Butte, several unsightly old scars will be erased. The butte in east Bend is undergoing a restoration effort largely aimed at cleaning up blemishes left by turn-of-the-century cinder mining for road construction.
The project includes building a 5-million-gallon underground city water reservoir. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the Bend Public Works Department and the volunteer organization Pilot Butte Partners are collaborating on the project.
Pilot Butte, a natural oasis in an urban environment, is a state park that provides a 360- degree view of Bend, the Cascades and the High Desert. It is popular with residents who walk, jog and bike up the paved, mile-long road to the top; who hike trails on the flanks of the cinder cone; and who prefer to drive to the top for the panoramic view.
Three prominent scars mar the butte on the north, south and east slopes. The new city reservoir, needed to serve residents on the east side of town, will be built in the south scar, said Public Works Director Tom Gellner.
About 75,000 cubic feet of material will remain after the concrete reservoir is built near the butte’s base by July 1999. Some of that material will be placed on top of the reservoir to prevent erosion and to camouflage the structure.
“A good portion of the scar will disappear due to our efforts,” Gellner said. Additional material will be tapered into the hillside to fill the scar on the east side. There are no definite plans to fix the scar on the north side due to a lack of funding. The rehabilitation efforts are intended to prevent further erosion, enhancing wildlife and eliminate the mining eyesores.
Curtis Smith, state parks manager for Pilot Butte, helped organize the project. The butte, he said has been the site of heavy erosion due to water runoff, mining and too many visitors hiking up and down the rocky slopes. Part of the goal of the restoration is to rehabilitate specific erosion points along gully washes.
Cinder is light volcanic rock that crushes easily, so it is in the nature of cinder cones to erode rapidly. In frequent rainstorms, debris from Pilot Butte has sloughed off onto Highway 20. Other improvements will include building trails, removing non-native vegetation, landscaping around the new east side parking lot and improving the design of the summit. The state parks department will work with the Oregon Department of Transportation to redesign the park’s entrance off Highway 20 for safer access. A new trailhead will be established at Pilot Butte Middle School on the north side, providing the school with a natural science laboratory literally out the science classroom’s back door.
