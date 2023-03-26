100 Years Ago
For the week ending April 1, 1923
Campground to open in April
Bend’s municipal auto camp ground will be open for the use of tourists beginning April 1, with J.E. Michaels as caretaker. Not many tourists are expected in April, but there will be a few; and Michaels will find plenty of work to do in getting the camp in shape.
During the winter when the camp has been closed, vandals have removed the doors from the brick ovens built last year. A new registry book is to be purchased for the camp this year, as the one used last year was stolen near the end of the season.
It is planned to make the camp self supporting, and so far as known, the charges will be the same as those last year; 50 cents for registration, and 50 cents a day after ten days. The camp ground occupies five acres of ground situated between Hill street and the Deschutes just north of Portland avenue. The equipment at present includes a number of tables with seats attached, six brick ovens, and outbuildings. Water is piped to several places in the park, electric light is supplied, and wood is furnished during the camping season.
Bend joins in observance
In line with all other progressive communities, Bend will observe national garden week, from April 22 to 28. The movement, which it is planned to make annual hereafter, was recently adopted by the General Federation of Women’s clubs and is endorsed by President Harding.
“The garden movement means a great deal more than getting a little plot of land where the child or the grownup can raise a few sweet peas or radishes. It means that contact with the vitality and reliability and serenity of nature, of purposes and fulfillment of human life as related to forces infinitely greater than itself. That is the reason we club women are backing garden week,” explained Mrs. Thomas G. Winter, president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Patients saved from flames of hospital fire
Fire which might easily have been fatal to patients confined there, broke out at the Lumberman’s hospital at 11:30 o’clock this morning. Prompt and heroic work on the part of employes in the Brooks Scanlon office and plant, city firemen and volunteers, resulted in the rescue of all patients uninjured, and comparatively little damage to the building.
Nine of the patients, some seriously hurt or ill, got out without assistance.
Starting evidently from a cigarette which someone had dropped carelessly in the sawdust beside the main entrance to the hospital, the fire had spread underneath the floor of the frame building. About the time the fire was enveloping the entire front of the building, A.H. Oliver and Leslie Davis noticed the flames from the windows of the Brooks-Scanlon office and they notified the others there. While one man turned in the alarm, everyone else in the office hurried to the hospital to assist in rescuing the patients, who were already emerging the building scantily clad.
Brooks-Scanlon employes had meanwhile gotten water on the fire using the hose kept in the hospital, and controlled the blaze around the main entrance. Mrs. Wilcox, head nurse, kept her head and directed operations in a manner which had much to do with patients being moved without injury. The damage could not be determined, but a rough estimate is $2,500.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending April 1, 1948
Sunrise services atop butte
A perfect spring day, Bend’s warmest in over four months, made yesterday one of Central Oregon’s nicest Easter Sundays in recent years. Churches were filled to overflowing for traditional Easter morning services.
In the afternoon, highlight of the local observance was the Easter egg hunt for children, in Drake park. Many adults took advantage of the balmy weather by working in their yards and preparing the ground for gardens; some went skiing at Hoodoo bowl or other favorite spots in the Cascade foothills; many went for long Sunday drives or spent the day visiting or entertaining friends.
At sunrise, over 100 young people gathered for services atop Pilot Butte, while the chilly dawn was prolonged by clouds covering the sun. The young people dispersed to begin Easter day with breakfasts at the various churches or at outdoor campfires.
The warm weather provided a perfect setting for the traditional “Easter parade,” and by afternoon, the temperature had reached 63 degrees.
Bend couple wed in Vancouver
Vancouver, Wash., Mrs. Kate Rockwell Warner Matson, Bend and W. L. Van Duren, accountant in that city, were married here today.
Judge Fred O. Bowman performed the ceremony, while a crowd of 200 waited outside the city hall. The bride, hailed as belle of the Yukon in gold rush days at the turn of the century, wore a flowered black silk dress and carried a Cascade of white carnations.
Before starting on a brief honeymoon trip, Mr. and Mrs. van Duren plan visits with Oregon friends, including Mrs. Earl Snell, wife of the late Governor Snell.
New power sub-station planned in Bend
A record-breaking construction budget of $6,666,350, with more than $280,000 of it earmarked for additions and improvements to the Deschutes area power system, was announced for Pacific Power & Light company today by W. A. Lackaff, district manager.
Rapid growth in use of electricity on the Pacific system is reflected by the fact that 65 per cent of the year’s budget is set up for work on the distribution system. Another 22 per cent will go for power transmission and the balance to power generation and other work.
Included among the projects scheduled for Bend is a new 1000-kilowatt substation to be built in the southeastern section of the city. It will be fed from the 22,000-volt line to the Shevlin-Hixon mill and will serve the southern end of what is known as the east side feeder line. These changes are part of an over-all plan for providing a general capacity increase by raising the voltage of the entire Bend distribution system.
Softball tourney plans announced
Softball teams must be entered in the Bend Softball association and entranced fees of $20 per team must be paid by April 10, it is announced by officers of the association.
Entrance fees are to be paid to Harold Hagen at Cashman’s. Player rosters need not be turned in yet, but association officers must know which teams plan to enter so that schedules may be made up for the season.
President Wes Welcome said that it is planned to start the season several weeks earlier than last year.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending April 1 1973
FBI seizes goods for Wounded Knee
Five would-be supporters of militant Indians at Wounded Knee, arrested in Bend Saturday afternoon by FBI agents, were released on their own recognizance this morning in Portland.
The five, allegedly enroute to Wounded Knee, S.D., are charged with interstate transportation to promote and encourage a riot and aiding and abetting under the 1968 federal anti-riot law.
They told Federal Magistrate George F. Juba today they would retain their own attorneys. He asked them to appear in court again on Thursday with counsel. FBI agents stopped the U-Drive truck Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Erickson’s Super Market, 725 Greenwood. The three men and two women were arrested without incident, all residents of Portland.
The spokesman for the five, said they had no idea they were being followed by FBI agents, nor did they know their actions were illegal. The arrest was made because they purchased gasoline for their truck, a violation of the interstate commerce section of the anti-riot law passed in 1968.
The rental truck, with Maryland license plates, is an indicator of interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported. When the five stopped to refuel it, they ‘used a facility of interstate commerce,” the office reported.
City and state police stood by while FBI agents unloaded and inspected the cargo in the 1-1/2 ton truck. A large crowd of Saturday afternoon shoppers also gathered at the scene. Among items in the truck were cartons of foodstuffs, toilet paper, oranges, eggs, canned goods and used clothing along with the occupants’ personal gear. Pasted onto the cardboard boxes were messages “Wounded Knee Support” which listed the origin of the goods as a Eugene address. The five picked up the food Friday night in Eugene.
“The Wounded Knee Support Group,” contacted today in Eugene, said items were donated by concerned Eugene residents. Two trucks of goods had already been sent without incident.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending April 1, 1998
Retail: New stores take aim in Bend
New retail stores seem to arrive in waves: One year not much happens, the next a flood of new merchants invades town.
Judging from the retail surge so far in 1998, it looks like Bend is in store for a big year. The Bon Marche announced that it will add 20,000 square feet to its existing store at the Bend River Mall, increasing sales space by roughly 50 percent.
On top of that, three trendy, outdoor-and-sports-oriented stores are lurking, each poised to open a new store in Bend- Coldwater Creek, Nike and L.L. Bean. Construction already has started on the major addition to the 99,500-square-foot center, with Kirby Nagelhout Construction of Bend handling the job.
The owner of the Factory Outlet mall, Prime Retail Inc. of Baltimore, refused to confirm that Nike and L.L. Bean are the retailers targeted for the new building.
City land-use plans clearly show L.L. bean and Nike as major tenants in architectural drawings. A circumstantial case also can be made for Coldwater Creek. The company held a job fair last week in Bend looking for managers and assistant managers for a new Incredible Outlet store, which it reportedly wants to open before the summer tourism season.
Bread-and-butter sales for both Coldwater Creek and L.L. Bean come from catalogs. Based in Sandpoint, Idaho, Coldwater Creek focuses on clothing, gifts, jewelry and home accessories for men and women. Sales doubled last year to $246 million.
While its core customer is a professional working woman with discretionary income, Coldwater Creek also has ventured into tourist markets with outlet stores. It has a store in Seaside on the Oregon Coast and in a handful of other cities nationwide. It operates larger, full blown retail stores in its hometown of Sandpoint and in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
L.L. Bean, based in Freeport, Maine, offers outdoor-oriented shoes and clothing, among other merchandise. It has a 90,000-square-foot store at its headquarters and manufacturing plant in Maine. It also has eight outlet stores clustered mostly in the Northeast. But one is located in Lincoln City in Oregon. Company wide, sales topped $1 billion in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.