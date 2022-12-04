100 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 10, 1922
Woman who shot moonshiner taken from home at pistol point
“I am leaving, not of my own free will but at the point of a gun.”
This was the farewell written to her husband by Mrs. I.A. Nichols, held in connection with the Robert Greer killing, when she left Ellensburg with Greer some six weeks ago.
It was the last Nichols could learn of his wife, despite the fact that Pinkerton and department of justice men were on the trail, until he was advised by wire Saturday night that Mrs. Nichols had shot the man whom he considers as her virtual abductor.
That Mrs. Nichols was coerced into accompanying Greer from Ellensburg, that she was held a virtual prisoner at the lonely cabin in the north end of Klamath country formerly used as a stage station, and that her efforts to get into communication with her husband and five year old daughter brought on the quarrel which ended in Greer’s death, will be features of the defense.
Mrs. Nichols, now rapidly recovering from the nervous collapse suffered Saturday afternoon after she had driven to Bend and given herself up to Sheriff S.E. Roberts. Following her first incoherent confession, her condition was such that she was removed from the county jail and moved to the Mountain View hospital. Mr. Nichols is a railroad brakeman.
Famous priest to visit
Father John F. O’Connor, better known as Father Dominic, spiritual advisor to Terence MacSwiney, late lord mayor of Cork whose death came as the result of a hunger strike while a British prisoner, will be a member of the local clergy at St. Francis Catholic church. Father O’Connor arrived in New York Sunday night from Ireland, accompanied by Father Joseph Fennelen, who is to be stationed at Los Angeles. It is understood that Father Luke Sheehan, head of the Catholic clergy in Bend, is accompanying them. Father Sheehan has been on a protracted visit in Europe.
Father O’Connor is a nephew of Father Sheehan. It is understood that his coming will be an addition rather than a replacement in the personnel of the local clergy.
Theater to close for improvements
To allow for more improvements at the Grand theater, the building will be closed for a week following the Sunday night show, Manager J. B. Sparks announces. During that time, 500 new upholstered seats will be put in, and a drop and a gold fiber screen will also be installed.
Winter sports to be started Sunday
Revival of activity of the ski club, informally organized last winter, is scheduled for next Sunday when, unless weather changes are such as to make it impracticable, numerous local men and women who are interested in winter sports will take their ski to Lava Butte, where a good course was located late last season.
Acting on the discovery made at that time that skiing is best in the forenoon, the trip to the butte will be made so as to arrive there at 9:30 o’clock. The course is easily found from The Dalles-California highway, being on the north side of the butte. Cars should turn to the west at the old Brooks-Scanlon camp location, going 200 yards after leaving the highway.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 10, 1947
Hundreds visit Wetle store
Hundreds of Central Oregon residents visited Wetle’s store for the official opening yesterday and last night, celebrating completion of remodeling and redecorating operations which have made the store one of upstate Oregon’s outstanding merchandise centers. Carnations were distributed to women visitors last night, and Christmas carols, by recordings, furnished background music for the festivities.
The ultra-modern Christmas decorations, all illuminated, were displayed to advantage at intervals during the evening, when overhead lighting was subdued for artistic effect. A profusion of flowers decorated the store, and displays of new Christmas stocks lent a holiday note.
Mr. and Mrs. John Wetle, Sr., were called to Seattle on business, and were unable to return last night in time for the opening. Present as hosts were John Wetle, Jr., Robert Wetle and Mrs. Wayne Faddis, other members of the company. Clerks in all departments were on hand to escort visitors through the spacious modernized departments.
Ball tournament to open season
The Central Oregon basketball season will get under way in Redmond tonight when fans watch the four midstate teams, Madras, Prineville, Bend and Redmond, show their wares in the annual hoop jamboree.
Sports followers are forecasting a great season for basketball in Central Oregon as all four of the teams will start with a large number of seasoned players and all have added good reserve strength. The jamboree will feature six quarter-length contests, which will pit each of the teams against the other three. A drawing will be held immediately before the start of play to determine the order of playing. Officials will also be under test tonight as 12 members of the newly-formed Central Oregon Athletic Officials’ association get a chance to show their wares.
Deer protection sought by club
Action to control the illegal killing of many does, fawns and spike bucks in each hunting season is asked in a resolution passed by the Jefferson County Rod and Gun club, Nester Seaman, secretary said today.
These animals are abandoned in the woods and become a total loss, the resolution states and the situation is drastically reducing deer herds and is becoming more serious because of the greater number of hunters each year.
Arrests are impossible in most cases because of lack of evidence, it was stated. As a solution the resolution asks that “regulations be set up to provide ways and means to cope with such illegal killing of does, fawns and immature spike bucks; that the hunter be required to take said animal and apply his deer tag thereto and pay the state game commission a poundage fee of 25 cents per pound.
The resolution asks the next legislative session to enact such a law with appropriate fines and jail sentences.
Veterans start sale of trees for Christmas
The Veterans of Foreign Wars annual Christmas tree sale will get under way tomorrow on the veterans’ lot on the corner of Bond street and Louisiana avenue.
The V.F.W. has completed cutting trees for the sale from Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., land in the vicinity of Triangle butte. Nearly 1,400 trees are now available for sale.
Each year the organization furnished schools and churches with free trees. These trees are available at the lot and may be picked up by any school or church representative between now and Christmas.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 10, 1972
Ensworth named teacher of year
Yesterday couldn’t really be called a typical day for Jack Ensworth’s sixth grade at Kenwood School.
Ensworth, today named Oregon Teacher of the Year, came back from lunch to be greeted by a cheering mob of kids, interviewed by the press, photographed for newspaper, filmed for television and interrupted with congratulations from colleagues, other classes and well-wishers.
What makes Jack Ensworth a great teacher could fill a book, and, in fact, has. Co-workers of the 46-year-old instructor started a book when they nominated him as the Bend Education Association’s teacher of the year. Filled with the evaluation of colleagues, letters of praise from parents, and, as the word of the nomination spread, with unsolicited letters from students, the book was the basis for the state award presented today at a State Board of Education meeting in Salem. Judges for the national teacher of the year award, which Ensworth is in the running for, now have the book.
When word of Ensworth award reached his students yesterday afternoon, they shouted and cheered and then decided to give him an “award” of their own.
They surrounded the athletically-built teacher and, with the strength of dozens of willing arms, lifted the cheerfully protesting hero off his feet, carried him down the hall and out the door and dumped him into a waiting snowbank.
Ensworth has been in the Bend school system since 1957.
His classes have explored caves, raised animals ranging from tropical fish to sheep, built puppets, created plays and published newspapers. Community members frequently share their job knowledge with young minds at the Kenwood Sixth grade. And Ensworth’s students have been frequent guests of Ensworth, his wife, Chrissie, and their three children to swim or skate on the pond near their rural home.
A native of Akron, Ohio, Ensworth didn’t graduate from high school. Drafted into the U.S. Army in his senior year, he received his diploma overseas during World War II.
But the inspiration of an eighth grade teacher led Ensworth to the University of Akron after the war, and in 1949 he embarked on his teaching career that led him to Bend and a master’s degree in education from the University of Oregon in 1964.
Yesterday Ensworth made a point to tell his students, “There are many other hundreds of teachers, some here at Kenwood, who could have won this award.”
His principal, Herb Ekstrom, who was one of the original promoters, also sees the award as a reflection on teachers in general.
“All I could say is I think it is a tribute to the teachers here at Kenwood, the teachers in teh Bend School District and all teh 25,000 teachers in Oregon. We think it is a fine thing to have happen for the community of Bend,” Eckstrom said in reaction to the award.
“Several of us here at Kenwood think Jack could go all the way to the national,” Eckstrom added.
Ensworth isn’t making any predictions on the national award, and though he admitted it sounded fakey, he told his class, “Whether I win that or not is immaterial. The most important award I have received up to date is from you kids,” he said.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 10, 1997
Parade veteran has perfect perch
Peering out her apartment window above the Blue Teal Clothing Co., Marjorie Smith enjoyed the best view on the block at Saturday’s Christmas Parade.
While kids and parents huddled in blankets lined Wall Street, Smith kept warm in her apartment like she always does on parade day.
“I’ve always looked out the window as long as I’ve lived here,” said Smith, a retired teacher whose father constructed the building in 1909.
Smith, who said she is one of Bend’s oldest living pioneers but didn’t tell her age, is somewhat of an expert on Christmas parades, In 1992, she was the parade’s grand marshal. In 1989, she rode in the parade as the Pioneer Queen.
She’s watched the parade grow. And she’s convinced that this year’s procession was the best one yet. “I was just thrilled with the different floats,” she said.
The large number of children in this year’s parade also helped make it the best, she said. Indeed, children played the biggest role-next to Santa Claus-in the 1997 parade, titled “Musical Memories of Christmas.”
A sprinkling of snow Saturday morning set the stage for marching elves, dancing snowflakes and singing toys. Large floats filled with kids in bright parkas yelling “Merry Christmas,” were the most common entries.
From 4-H clubs to Boy and Girl Scouts, all sorts of youth groups came out to show their holiday spirit. Camp Fire Boys and Girls had several large floats while the Cub Scouts presented a prize-winning float featuring a sweet shop and toy factory. Bands from Mountain View and Bend high schools, as well as several local middle schools, played familiar Christmas carols.
Animals also were a big part of this year’s parade. Miniature horses, llamas, and a club of golden retrievers marched down the parade route. And teams of Welsh Corgi dogs pulled tiny sleighs. But nothing could compete with the holiday’s most famous celebrity. Santa Claus made his grand entrance in a sleigh on top of a Bend fire truck.
