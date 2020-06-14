Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
June 13, 1920
Bad wiring cause of office blaze
Fire which caused damage amounting to practically $500 started yesterday morning at the offices of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. as a result of defective wiring. The alarm was turned in at 8 o'clock and 15 minutes later the combined efforts of the Bend volunteer fire department and the mill fire fighters had extinguished the blaze, despite the fact that the city firemen were forced to lay four lengths of hose to reach the conflagration.
An electric wire in the attic of the building had been wrapped about an iron spike, and the insulation had worn off, and to this is blamed Sunday's fire. Firemen who entered the attic were for a moment cut off by the dropping of the trap door, but were saved from danger of suffocation by holes chopped in the roof, letting in air and sufficient light to enable them to find a means of egress.
Looks like rotten cordwood, but Japs use it for pencils; it's Central Oregon juniper
Though it looks exactly like rotten cordwood, and would be passed upon as valueless by a casual observer, a class of timber that has been moving out of here in carload lots brings a high price for a peculiar purpose. The timber in question is seasoned — too well seasoned, it appears — juniper on its way to Japan to be made into pencils. The rottener the core of the log is, the softer is the surrounding wood, and the better pencil stock it makes, so the Japanese manufacturers like it that way. Though the use of weathered juniper for pencil stock is still in its experimental sages, large quantities of this wood have been moving out of here for shipment to the flowery kingdom on steamships running from Portland to the Orient.
Bend will have a new hospital
Remodeling of the large residence building recently constructed on the corner of Kansas and State streets is practically completed and it will be ready for use as a maternity and surgical hospital on Monday, announces Mrs. Hattie Maine, owner and manager of the new establishment. the hospital will represent an investment in excess of $12,000.
In addition to nurses' rooms, surgery and diet kitchen, rooms sufficient to allow for the admission of 10 patients will be opened Monday. A large porch will be frequently used by convalescents.
Shortage of gas again imminent
Although two tank cars came in to Bend the latter part of last week, auto owners must resign themselves to more conserving of gasoline, according to W.R. Speck, local manager for the Standard Oil Co. The first car was used up in filling dry auto tanks, and of the second car, only enough remains for three days; use under normal conditions.
Conditions, however, are not normal, Mr. Speck emphasizes, and no more gasoline will be received for at least a week, so that much the same policy of rationing must be followed as during the latter part of May. An effort also will be made to have the garages and filling stations take care of all gasoline distribution to autos.
Mr. Speck is convinced that hoarding is being practiced by some Deschutes county motorists. "If it were not for this. Our gasoline supplies would be lasting longer," he declared.
75 years ago
For the week ending
June 13, 1945
Large crowd attends picnic at hot springs
An attendance of 50 sailors, navy wives, USO hostesses and other guests was reported for the picnic held Sunday in the Warm springs area under the sponsorship of the Junior hostess group. Games, sun-bathing and swimming were diversions for the day.
Mrs. A.B. Burleigh, cooking chairman for the USO hostesses, planned the menu. Home-made cakes were provided by Mrs. C.P. Becker, Mrs. J.J. Morgan and Mrs. LeRoy Fox.
Following the "Here's Your Infantry" show Thursday evening, about a hundred guests, including junior hostesses, visiting infantrymen and Camp Abbot sailors, enjoyed dancing at USO headquarters in the Episcopal Parish hall, with music by an all-soldier orchestra, who were also members of the military band. Mrs. Irving Walter and Mrs. J. W. Childers assisted Mrs. Craig Coyner, director, and Mrs. Walter Emard, senior hostess chairman, as hostess.
The next scheduled USO event will be a picnic Sunday, June 17, tentatively planned for Suttle lake.
Car rolls down steep Lava Butte
A shattered, rock-scarred automobile, its hood caved in and all but its rear view window shattered, was evidence today of the narrow escape from death of Jack Gravon, Bend resident and veteran of overseas service with the merchant marine. A car driven by Gravon yesterday afternoon left the spiral road near the top of 500-foot high Lava butte and rolled down the north slope of the old volcano.
Gravon, so far as he can recall, jumped from the car after its first turn, and escaped without injury. He lost control of the machine when driving down from the lookout, on a corrugated, cindery curve.
Persons who viewed the wreck today, in the Bend Garage Co. lot adjacent to the city hall, estimate it must have rolled over at least a dozen times. It was removed with a wrecker, from the north base of the butte, in the vicinity of the Skyliners' old ski course. Alone in the car, and driving, Gravon was on the downhill side as the heavy machine, a sedan, slipped over the soft shoulder and started its rolling decent.
Fred Gassney, Lava butte lookout, was unaware of the accident until he saw the wreck being removed. Rolling in the thick cinders, the descent of the car was not noisy.
So far as known, this is the first mishap to occur on the butte since the spiral road was constructed to the top of the cone some 15 years ago.
Major returns from Germany
Major C. J. Rademacher, a veteran of two overseas invasions, Africa and Europe, returned to his home in Bend last night, to. Visit his wife and their two children, Joan and Robert, before reporting for further duty with the army medical corps. Major Rademacher was overseas tow and a half years.
Major Rademacher, who was practicing medicine in Bend when he was called into army service, took part in the North African and Italian campaigns before entering Europe on D-day from the Normandy side. He spent some time in England prior to D-day. The Bend man, serving with the First army, crossed France with the conquering Yanks and was in Leipzig, Germany, when the Reich collapsed. In his European service, Major Rademacher earned a bronze-star.
Major Rademacher has noted a few changes in Bend since he left here, but probably none as great as in his own children. Bob, who was very much in the small boy stage when Major Rademacher left for Europe, is now 11 years old, and Joan has advanced to the 'teen age. She is 13.
Major Rademacher is home on a 30-day leave. Last night was the first night he spent under his own roof in more than four years.
50 years ago
For the week ending
June 13, 1970
Anderson joins Sunriver as ecological consultant
This resort community, like many cities, is concerned about ecology, pollution and nature. To aid in the prevention, rather than correction of pollution at Sunriver, the directors have appointed Jim Anderson as the resident naturalist and ecologist.
During the past seven years Anderson has worked with Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, the Portland Zoological Society and Multnomah County Outdoor Education.
Anderson has also directed research projects with the National Audubon Society, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oregon State Board of Health and the University of Michigan.
Among Anderson's key responsibilities are serving as a consultant for Sunriver's land planning project to enhance and protect the wildlife habitat, designing and displaying nature exhibits, and planning and conducting field trips and other natural history and conservation education projects.
The most recent project the naturalist has undertaken is mosquito control on Sunriver's lagoons and rivers. To accomplish this, Anderson imported 6,000 gambusia fish from the southwestern United States.
Gambusia fish, commonly known as mosquito fish, have proven effective in the controlling the population of mosquitoes on mill ponds and small lakes. The fish no larger than a small minnow, depends on mosquitoes for their main source of food.
Another major project in Sunriver's ecology program is the construction of a nature center. The center, which will be built this summer, will house natural displays and educational facilities. Eventually the center will consist of an office, darkroom, nature library, exterior and interior exhibit areas, visitors' laboratory and a combination conference-classroom.
The center will be used mainly by Sunriver residents and school groups from throughout the Central Oregon area.
Anderson hopes to map a complete system of trails in the Sunriver locale and conduct field trips for guests and residents, which would include hikes to nearby caves and bird-watching, and photographing trips.
In the near future Anderson plans to conduct a study on the effects of paving and road construction in the forest. This summer the conservationist said he will compile information on a study of hawks, owls and eagles, on which he has been working for 10 years. He hopes to release the study in a number of publications.
Anderson uses a number of birds which he has caught in his studies of the predatory birds. His flock includes a tawny eagle, barn owl, great-horned owl and a red-tail hawk. Anderson also has two garter snakes and a tarantula to round out his collection.
Anderson has become concerned with the balance of men with the natural environment in the Sunriver area. According to the ecologist, understanding nature is very important:
"If we can understand nature and learn from nature the world would be so much better. Understanding nature only helps us to understand ourselves," said Anderson.
He explained the current ecology program at Sunriver can get into full swing in five years, but that the entire program will take perhaps 20 years to complete.
Assisting Anderson this summer will be two part-time staff workers, and by the end of the initial five-year program, between 8 and 10 full-time staff members can be secured.
Progress of Sunriver's concern over pollution and ecology can be found in the complete lagoon system which has been constructed at Sunriver. A two-phase sewage treatment plant which was built during Suntiver's preliminary stages also helps in the ecology program . Only pure water is added to the Deschutes at Sunriver.
Anderson began his duties at sunriver Monday. He will soon be joined at the new community by his wife and three children who are moving from Beaverton.
Headlines: E.M. Forster British novelist dead at age 91 — Russian rockets slam into Israel — Gals get break – new rules prohibit job discrimination — Antiwar faction scores victory against Cambodia amendment — Arabs release captives, US citizens evacuated
25 years ago
For the week ending
June 13, 1995
Oregon stamps out polling-place voting
Oregonians who prefer casting their ballots with a postage stamp, instead of their feet, have convinced lawmakers to make Oregon the first to switch to mail voting for all elections.
Gov. John Kitzhaber is expected to sign Senate Bill 319, which passed the Legislature with little debate just before adjournment early Saturday morning. It will expand vote-by-mail, already the rule in local elections, to the state's primary and general elections as well.
Lawmakers also voted to move Oregon's presidential primary, historically held in May, to the second Tuesday in March.
Secretary of State Phil Kiesling predicts the mail ballot adoption will save money and boost turnout. Next year alone, he said the state should save about $2.5 million that would have been spent on temporary workers in thousands of polling places.
Since Oregon led the nation with vote-by-mail in 1981, turnout for special elections has increased, now eclipsing the percentage of ballots cast at the polls.
Last month's statewide mail-in-vote on dedicating lottery proceeds to schools saw 42 percent of the ballots returned. By comparison, the May 1994 walk-in primary election had a 38 percent turnout statewide. "We think it's pretty neat," said Jefferson County Clerk Elaine Henderson. Despite more work for her office in sorting and sending out mail ballots, Henderson said, "This is what the voters are all telling us they want."
"I think people are on the go more now," she said. "They don't want to have to remember when they have to go to the polls."
Bend City Commissioner Deborah Hogan sees a big advantage in voting strength gained by seniors and others who don't get out much. She believes the switch could greatly change the dynamics.
The trend worries Ron Faucheux, editor and publisher of Campaigns & Elections magazine in Washington D.C. He said politicians and election officials nationwide will watch how Oregon fares. "I personally think it will undermine the integrity of the election process," he said. "It will cause enormous legal manipulation of the election process and greatly increase the risk of fraud."
