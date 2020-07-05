Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
July 4, 1920
To bake with "white coal"
Electric ovens, heated, lighted and turned by "white coal," will be a feature of the Bake-Rite Sanitary bakery to be opened here early in August by I.S. Strasburger in the two rooms in the Sphier building formerly occupied by the postoffice, allowing for window space on both Wall and Minnesota.
The ovens will have an output of 120 loaves every 45 minutes and the bread will be baked in full view of all passerby and customers, Mr. Strasburger explains. He plans to produce the pound a half loaf, believing it will be more economical for use in the average home, and in addition to bread, will make a full line of bakery goods, pies, cakes and pastry. "By the use of the best materials and the most up-to-date process we will insure the production of the most wholesome articles," he said in announcing the new industry which is to be started in Bend.
Mr. Strasburger intends that the quality of Bake-Rite products shall be so high as to shut out further importations of bread and bakery goods from outside points.
Improvement of cemetery to be sought
Belief that a cemetery association can better handle management and maintenance details than the city of Bend itself was expressed last night by the members of the city council in their first monthly meeting for July, and on the suggestion of Mayor J.A. Eastes, the formation of such an association will be taken up at once with the Women's Civic Improvement league. The matter came before the council as the result of action taken by the Community Clearing House league at a recent meeting, at which it was decided that an attempt should be made to bring water to the dusty cemetery. A.J. Goggans appeared before the council, representing the league, and presented tentative plans for watering the tract, the one meeting with the most favor calling for the construction of a 15,000-gallon reservoir, to be filled from the irrigation ditch at the foot of Pilot Butte, a force pump to supply the necessary pressure. He said that the Bend Water, Light & Power company would probably donate the tank formerly used for the storage of city water, and that if this were done, the expense of the entire undertaking would not exceed $2000.
La Pine to keep Independence Day
La Pine will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 3, this year, according to announcements received in Bend from the committee in charge. A varied program has been arranged, including novelty races, with mule riding, steer riding, relay races, horse and pony races, free-for-all speed contest and bucking contests. A picnic dinner will be served and a big dance is planned for the evening.
More water is allowed farms
Demanding a greater supply of water for irrigation than that for which the weirs were adjusted, more than 40 settlers in the Powell Butte, Terrebonne and Alfalfa districts, represented by their attorney, H.H. De Armond, waited on officials of the Central Oregon Irrigation company in Deschutes yesterday afternoon, the conference resulting in the granting of their demands. Mr. De Armond reported on his return to Bend.
On a basis of average daily use, to reach a total of 1.8 acre feet during the growing season, water was being allowed, but more is needed for a short time, the settlers declared, as the time for cutting the first crop of alfalfa is almost at hand. It has been found that the best results are gained by wetting the ground thoroughly before a cutting is made.
75 years ago
For the week ending
July 4, 1945
Oregon sleeping 'On gold mine'
Portland, Ore., — Oregonians are asleep on a gold mine because they have never organized properly to cash in on the state's assets, Art Kirkham, vice president of KOIN, said Wednesday in an address to the board of trustees of the Portland retail trade bureau.
Oregon has every potentiality for making tourist travel and recreation its No. 1 industry in the postwar years, he declared.
He reported that while in 1939 California collected almost $600,000,000 and Washington, $100,000,000, Oregon with greater natural attractions collected only $45,000,000. With expanded budgets for travel advertising and with cooperative effort on the part of Oregon citizens, the state's natural vacation assets can be developed into a great new industry, he said.
The bureau voted to seek funds to popularize the "vacation at home" plan in the state.
Chief warns explosives are banned
Warning that he will "bear down" on violators of a city ordinance which prohibits the making of any type of explosives, such as toy bombs, in the city, Police Chief Ken C. Gulick revealed that he had received reports where several children could have been blown up if powder they had been playing with had become ignited.
In one instance, the chief reported, some children had enough black powder to kill several of them; and that he had received reports that chemistry students were experimenting with the explosives.
Chief Gulick said that he wished to warn the children at this time, believing that some might become injured over the Fourth, and that he "definitely would prosecute violators of the ordinance."
Baseball Contest Billed for Bend
It will be Cowboys vs. Loggers Sunday when Bend's first baseball game of the season is played, on O'Donnell field, scene in past years of many hard-fought Mid-Columbia league and Oregon state league struggles.
In Sunday's game, billed for 2:30 p.m., Prineville will furnish the Cowboys and Bend will provide the Loggers. Twice before these two teams have met, both times on the Prineville diamond and the bend team has emerged as victor.
Jack Gordon, headman of the Loggers, expects to field a fast team Sunday afternoon, with either Bob Houtchens or Cliff Poland on the mound and with Les McConnell behind the bat.
Preparatory to the Sunday game, the city is putting the grounds in shape, and a good fast diamond is in prospect for Sunday.
50 years ago
For the week ending
July 4, 1970
Ambulance drive over top
Ambulance service will be inaugurated in La Pine tomorrow following a successful three-week campaign which pushed funds in the new La Pine Ambulance Association treasury to over $4,000.
The ambulance, a 1959 Pontiac, was obtained from a hospital in Seaside and has been completely reconditioned and newly equipped.
The drive for funds was undertaken by a committee headed by Mrs. Mary Atchison, whose husband, Dick, is secretary-treasurer of the ambulance association.
"We had about $600 in the bank when we started," Mrs. Atchison said. "Today (Monday) we have $4,112.75. Everybody has just been wonderful. It was really a heart-warming experience working on the drive."
Of the total collected, approximately $2,000 represented donations. The other was collected in the form of memberships, which the association is selling at $12 per year per family. Mrs. Atchison said that a number of La Pine area families added donations to their membership payments.
Among groups donating to the drive, she said, were the Little Deschutes Grange and the La Pine Community Club, each of which gave $150.
The largest contribution was made by Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Reeve of La Pine, who gave $350 for the purchase of a resuscitator for the ambulance.
Mrs. Atchison said that over $1,500 was collected from outside the immediate LaPine area. Such contributions included $100 from the Gilchrist Lumber Co., $250 from Sunriver, and $150 from Rep. Sam Johnson, Redmond. She said she and her committee were especially pleased with the responses from Bend businessmen, with contributions ranging between $5 and $50 and totaling more than $1000.
"However, we don't want to forget the memberships and small donations from the people of LaPine. Without them our ambulance wouldn't be ready to go," Mrs. Atchison added.
The mechanical work required to put the ambulance in A-1 condition was done free by Fred Ott, LaPine service station operator. A LaPine service station operator. A Lapine newcomer, Nick Burns, contributed the body work and a new paint job.
The ambulance will be parked at the home of Fire Chief Claude Raver across from the fire station and will be on call 24-hours a day. The ambulance phone number is 536-2466, with the answering alarms being installed at the Raver and Atchison residences and the La Pine Hi-Way Center.
Those with memberships in the association will not be charged for the service. Non- members will pay at commercial rates.
Drivers will be furnished by the La Pine Fire Department, with members presently completing work for advanced first-aid cards.
On July 9, women of the La Pine area will make bandages and sheets for the ambulance. Jack Staton is president of the association.
25 years ago
For the week ending
July 4, 1995
Pet parade puts Bend in star-spangled stride
Twenty packages of red, white and blue napkins and a whole day's work went into creating a three-foot covered wagon for the five-block trek through the streets of downtown Bend this morning.
Joey Zimmerman, 5 and his 13-year old sister, Jenni, had filled the wagon with their favorite stuffed animals. Their dog, Lucy, was decked out in an all-American top hat and collar next to them.
The Zimmerman were among the hundreds of kids, adults and pets, live and stuffed, who marched through the streets of downtown Bend for the annual Pet Parade.
The kids loved it. The balloons, the streamers, the miniature metallic pom-poms that sparkle in the daylight. But for the pets — it's a slightly different story. It's one of tolerance and patience. "She'll let us dress her up," said Jenni. "But in the process she might bite."
Shelley Gerber was marching beside Jenni with her dog, Kona, who was dressed in red, white and blue down to the toenails. "I had a hard time holding her down so she wouldn't get red on the carpet," Gerber said. But Kona didn't seem to mind now, because there were so many interesting things to look at.
And the people liked being around the pets — except for one minor pet-created inconveniences.
"Watch your step," a mother said to her kids as they avoided a pile of doggie doo. The previous pedestrian wasn't so lucky.
Tessa Watson, 12, had a perfect solution. Her pet never has to go. "It's invisible," she said, holding a leash and collar that wobbled in midair.
Bend High coach latham honored
Veteran Bend High cross country coach Bob Latham has been named a national high school coach of the year for 1994-95 by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
The award was announced Friday at the national association's 28th annual convention in Tucson, Ariz.
Latham, whose boys' and girls' cross country teams swept the Class 4A state championships for the third time in his 12 seasons as coach at Bend High, was one of an unprecedented three Oregon coaches to receive national honors.
Bud Taylor, swim coach at Cottage Grove High School, and Ken Harris, boys basketball coach at Sunset High in Beaverton, also were selected as the best in the nation in their respective sports.
The three Oregon winners, all recipients of Region 7 honors, were selected over seven other regional candidates in their sports.
The nominees were from a total of eight regions representing all 50 states. A total of 15 national coaches of the year were honored by the association.
Candidates were evaluated on the basis of years in coaching, overall record, contribution to high school athletics, and service to their coaches' association and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.