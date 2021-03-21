Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 20, 1921
Aliens marked for discharge by the Legion
The American Legion announced today a campaign to omit 5000 aliens alleged to the holding good jobs in Oregon to make room for that number of Americans out of work. Portland is declared the worst offender and other cities, in order, are: Astoria, Bend, Westport, Baker, Marshfield, Algona, Mabel, Silverton, Salem, Hood River, Klamath Falls and Pendleton.
“Bend does not belong anywhere near third in that list,” Frank R. Prince, commander of Percy A. Stevens post, American Legion, declared this afternoon in commenting on the report from Portland headquarters. “There are many people of foreign birth residing in Bend, but a high percentage of them are naturalized and good Americans. I know definitely that American citizens, and particularly ex-service men, have since the war been given the preference for employment by both the Shevlin-Hixon and Brooks-Scanlon Mills.”
Mr. Prince had no idea as to what could have been the source of information placating Bend as third among the list of cities in Oregon employing alien labor.
Cut own wage to stimulate building here
A voluntary wage cut, made in the hope that this action will stimulate building activity in Bend, was voted last night at the regular meeting of B.M.P.I.U., local No. 3, it was announced today. The reduction is a dollar a day, bringing the scale in the Bend jurisdiction to $9 a day. Bricklayers, masons and plasterers are included in the local branch of organized labor making the reduction.
The move is one which has been under consideration for several weeks and was only taken, it is explained, after carefully looking into existent local conditions. In a statement given out today it is declared that the change is the result of the desire on the part of the artisans in question “to take the first step in their relation to the employing public.”
It is added that “there has been no outside pressure,” and the hope is expressed that building in Bend will be stimulated as a result.
‘Keeps’ taboo, boys grieve; the boys admit they all play at illegal game
How is a lady of the teaching profession to know if the boys are playing “keeps” or merely “funs?” This question is puzzling school authorities who are attempting to enforce the rules in regard to the former diversion, which to the boys scorn and sorrow, is classed as gambling.
Many boys of the Central school were playing marbles during “recess.” Fearing that the forbidden game might be in progress, the principal sent a teacher to investigate.
The game of marbles is a complicated affair to the uninitiated, and although she tried to be as observing as possible, the teacher was unable to distinguish the legal from the illegal play. Hitting upon the scheme of asking the boys, she went from group to group, and was solemnly informed in each case that they were playing keeps. The instructor proceeded conscientiously taking down names, when a high school boy rushed upon the scene. Running up to one of the games, he drew a “taw” from his pocket and shot, then picked up marbles right and left.
“Take my name too teacher!” He begged. The teacher gave up the ship.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 20, 1946
Big Deschutes feed firm sold
Redmond — Sale of the Deschutes Grain and Feed Co., one of the largest plants of its kind in upstate Oregon, to the Pacific Supply Co-operative, of Spokane, Wash., and Portland, was announced here today by James F. Short, secretary-treasurer and manager of the three-county firm.
Under terms of the sale, formal transfer of the properties, involving the big Redmond plant, the Merrill Mills of the Klamath basin and five warehouses in Jefferson county will take place on August 1, with Short to remain in an advisory capacity until the harvesting of autumn crops. Short, long active in Deschutes county civic work and now a member of the county selective service board, plans to devote his time, after leaving the Redmond firm, to the development of his farm interests in the community.
Bit of earth fused by first A-Bomb received in Bend
“Atomsite — do not open jar.”
So reads the label on a jar holding a souvenir of world war No. 2 which is of more than ordinary interest to its owner, Mrs. M.A. Cochran, 1645 West Second street, Bend. Not only was the atomizer, a bit of fused earth, formed by the first atom bomb discharged by man, but assisting in the bomb experiment was Mrs. Cochran’ brother, Dr. R. E. Schneider, of Purdue university.
Preparatory to the trip across the Pacific for the bomb tests soon to be conducted near isolated islands, Dr. Schneider last week-end visited his home in McMinnville, and Mr and Mrs. Cochran made the drive over the Cascades to see him. On that occasion, Dr. Schreiber gave his sister the souvenir from the New Mexico desert.
Dr. Schreiber assisted with the first bomb experiments, then worked in assembling the bomb that on last August 8 was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.
The atomsite souvenir Dr. Schreiber gave his sister is a lustrous, greenish bit of earth slag, formed by the intense heat of the New Mexico bomb. Also in the jar are bits of metal, like birdshot. These are melted bits of the steel tower used in the New Mexico experiment.
The “do not open” warning on the jar was attached because of the fear that the atomsite, as the atom-created mineral was named, may still be radio active.
National Camp Fire week to be observed in county
The scenes have been set for local observance of National Camp Fire week March 17-23, to start tomorrow with special services at the First Lutheran church, when Rev. Len Fishback will theme his sermon on “Camp Fire Principles in Everyday Life.”
Mayor A.T. Niebergail today issued a proclamation wishing every success and blessing to the Camp Fire girls of Bend and those all over the world, lauding the movement as a constructive force in any community where groups are organized.
“Here in Bend,” the proclamation says in part, “Camp Fire girls have cooperated in all community projects. They have proved themselves to be enterprising and responsible citizens.” On this, the thirty-fourth birthday, Camp Fire girls have chosen for their theme “At Home in the World.”
Headlines
Britain offers India its full independence — Big 3 tension over Iran’s oil suddenly eases — Tule Lake center to close March 20 — U.S. To support Iran in case against mighty Soviet Union.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 20, 1971
Opposition expressed to park plan
Bend City Commissioners fielded protests last night against a proposed amphitheatre for the city’s Shevlin Park, but reserved judgment on the issue until further information is available to them.
Several opponents of the proposal appeared at last night’s commission meeting to voice their objections to building an amphitheatre west of the park’s upper meadow. Vince Genna, city director of parks and recreation, appeared to explain the proposal to the commissioners and to “clear up” several points in the controversy.
“I’m not saying we’re 100 per cent right on the plan,” Genna said, “what I am saying is we’re not 100 per cent wrong.”
Mrs. Marion Poor, 415 Newport Ave., and Dwight Newton, 11 Kansas Ave., appeared to oppose the plan.
Mrs. Poor said the proposed facility would ruin the park’s natural setting, both because of the added construction and because of the added use the park would get when the theatre is completed. She suggested an ecological study of the area be done before further action on the plan is implemented.
Newton cited some specific objections to the theatre, which eventually would accommodate up to 450 persons.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get 450 people to come out to something all at once, unless we encourage tourists,” Newton said. “And we don’t need tourists in Shevlin Park.” Newton cited parking problems and the upset of the area’s setting as his major objections. “The early intent was to keep the park as natural as possible and still let it be a park,” Newton said. “You’d be nullifying what has been a 50-year tradition to build this.”
Genna said plans for a theatre in Juniper Park, located in the city, have not been abandoned, and that this would be the site of any anticipated drama presentations or other entertainments. The Shevlin site is intended for lectures and nature talks, he said. A main reason for the plan is to stimulate use of Shevlin and to discourage vandalism, Genna said. Parking is already a problem at the park, he said, and the proposal may serve to alleviate the already cramped conditions.
“Anyone in any business has to project his future traffic, and I think it is better to build a place like this to channel people, so we have a place to put them and keep from spoiling the park,” he said.
“Both parties are saying let’s keep the park as natural as we can” Genna said, “But I’m saying let’s do it with a facility. That’s the only difference.”
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 20, 1996
Restoration effort on a roll
While the Boys & Girls Club of Bend honors its first youth of the year, membership is booming, supporters are raising money for operational costs, and others are working to restore the historic Bend Amateur Athletic Club into a permanent home for the new organization. Membership in the Bend club is approaching 700 members and is expected to top 1,000 by summer, according to Bend Police Chief Dave Malkin, one of the club organizers. Malkin predicts that when the club moves into the old gym building on the west side of town, membership could reach more than 2,500. The club is open to children ages 8 to 18.
“In my view, this is the single most beneficial undertaking that this community has ever gotten behind,” Malkin said.
Club membership costs only $5 a year. To fund the $250,000 annual cost of operation, the Bend club is conducting a fundraising campaign.
The club has raised about $50,000 in a campaign targeted at local business, and will launch a community campaign in April. Meanwhile, a major effort is under way to raise $2.1 million to restore the historic Bend Amateur Athletic Club, the old Bend gym on south Wall Street, into a permanent home for the club.
The Bend Park and Recreation Foundation coordinating the building restoration project has raised more than $800,000, mostly from foundation and corporate donors.
The foundation is planning a major individual and business fund-raising effort for the coming months.
Restoration of the old gym is expected to begin this fall.
