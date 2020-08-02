Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 1, 1920
Shevlin-Hixon picnic proves grand success
Not one thing was left undone to make the first annual picnic of The Shevlin-Hixon Company's employes, held yesterday at Dillon falls, a huge success. When you say "everybody had a good time," you're not saying too much — in fact, you're putting it very mildly. There were smiles and laughter prevalent everywhere. There was plenty to eat, with plenty of variety and plenty to drink (water and lemonade). There was plenty of sunshine and plenty of shade. There was a good spirit manifested everywhere and everything went off with dispatch, from the departure of the company train at the yards, laden with human freight, until its return in the evening. There were no accidents to mar the occasion.
It took a ton of watermelons and 100 gallons of ice cream to satisfy the appetites of the 1840 men, women and children who assembled at the picnic grounds. Huge kegs of ice-cold lemonade provided liquid refreshment throughout the day. There was plenty of candy for the kiddies. Tables and benches were available for families and small parties of picnickers, from which it was possible to spread their lunches. Old Man High Cost of Living did not seem to cause the picnickers any worry, as there were well filled baskets, all with a wide variety of inviting food.
The committee of employes, headed by Frank Andrews, is deserving of much credit for the excellent management of the crowd and the various events of the day. There was not an idle moment for anybody. The committee had something for everyone.
Numbering system to be completed
R.L. Polk & Co., who are preparing to get out a new city directory of Bend, will start work Monday to complete the house numbering system as outlined by the city engineer according to city ordinance 87. The directory people have offered to supply numbers for the houses at cost, 35 cents each.
City officials have agreed to cooperate with the directory company, and are preparing to enforce the ordinance which calls for a number on each house. The law provides for 100 numbers for each block where possible, with the odd numbers on the south and east sides of all streets, with one odd and one even number for each ten feet of distance.
Ochoco dam is now finished
The Ochoco Irrigation district this week completed the giant's task started early in 1918 — the construction of the Ochoco dam. It is the largest in the Northwest, the fourth highest dam in the United States, and turns a tiny stream into a lake which backs up for miles in the natural reservoir site offered by the canyon.
At its highest point the man-made barrier storing the waters of the stream is 126 feet. It is 1000 feet long and 600 feet thick at the base and contains 541 cubic yards of earth and rock. It is 18 feet wide on top.
Water has been used from the reservoir for the past two years and already the effects of it can be seen, changing the dry sagebrush and rye grass desert into a valley of green alfalfa fields.
The project includes over 22,000 acres and is bonded for $1,350,000 and was supervised by R.W. Rea and J.H. Fertig, engineers.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 1, 1945
1,487 Bend people get X-ray studies
One thousand, four hundred eighty-seven people in the Bend area received free chest X-rays offered here last week by the Oregon Tuberculosis association's mobile survey unit, according to Mrs. A.E. Stevens, executive secretary of the Deschutes County Public Health association, which financed the service through the sale of Christmas seals.
Mrs. Stevens said that results of the X-ray readings should start arriving in Bend this week. The laboratory in Portland which interprets the stamp-size pictures requires about a week to compile results after examinations are given by the mobile unit, she explained.
Closure of entire Deschutes National Forest is possibility
As officials of the Deschutes national forest today pondered over the fact that 46 per cent of the fires already this season in the forest were man-made, there was a possibility that the entire forest would be closed to entry, except on the main traveled roads, Gail Baker, fire assistant, stated. Of the 35 fires thus far this season, 16 of them were unmistakably caused by careless smokers or campers, according to Vern Everett, dispatcher.
Already additional areas have been closed in the Wickiup area as a precaution against the destruction of valuable timber, and unless persons entering the forest use more care, the overall closure might be enforced, Baker said.
Of the 103 fires in the forest last year, 19 of them were man-made, or only 15 per cent while over the last three years' period only 16 per cent of the fires were traced to human carelessness.
Baker said that with the shortage of fire fighters in the forest, and the extremely hazardous conditions prevailing now, "There can be no alternative other than bar entry to the forest unless persons strictly abide by fire prevention rules."
Mrs. Matson gives firemen big check
A check for $100 was presented the Bend fire department by Mrs. Kate Matson Monday night when she was a guest at the traditional fire department "fifth Monday feed," LeRoy Fox, fire chief, announced today.
"Mrs. Matson has always been a friend of the fire department and has often kept the men supplied with coffee and doughnuts while fighting a fire," Fox said.
A fried chicken dinner was served. Twenty-four regular and volunteer firemen were present. The social meetings occur several times a year, on fifth Mondays. the regular weekly meetings consist of fire drill or special classes.
Mrs. Matson was presented a bouquet on behalf of the firemen.
Headlines — Churchill's party defeated by Laborites — Japan rejects Big 3 terms; fight promised — Army B-25 strikes Empire State Building; does $500,000 damage — 20,000 lipsticks sent to Manila —36,000 war wives wait trip to U.S.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 1, 1970
Four suspects in 1969 slaying of Bend tavern owner arrested
An intensive nine-month investigation centered in the Bend and Portland areas led to the arrest yesterday and today of four suspects in the slaying last October of a Bend tavern owner, Glenn Ennen.
Arrested on first degree murder charges were two brothers, Gerald Joseph Rapue, 28, and Kenneth Lee Rapue, 30, and William Owen Brantly, 45, and William Samuel Knight, 28.
The Rapue brothers were already in custody in Multnomah County on other charges. Brantly was arrested last night and Knight this morning. Both were apprehended in the Portland area by officers of the Multnomah Sheriff's Department.
The arrests followed a secret indictment returned late yesterday afternoon by the Deschutes County Grand Jury after a two-day investigation.
Ennen, 62, was shot and fatally wounded during a burglary at the M & J Tavern, Greenwood Avenue and Harriman Street, about 2:45 am, Sunday, October 19. The tavern owner was shot in the chest and head and died about two hours later at St. Charles Memorial Hospital.
Bend Police Chief Emil Moen said today the arrest of the four suspects was the result of "a lot of cooperation" among officers of the Bend Police Department, State Police, and the Deschutes and Multnomah County Sheriff's departments. In particular, he cited the efforts of Jack Arney, assistant chief, and Robert Burleigh, detective sergeant, both of the Bend department; Robert Cooley, State Police investigator, and Mel Newhouse, Deschutes County deputy sheriff.
District Attorney Louis L. Selken said the four suspects would be held in separate jails. Deschutes County Sheriff Forrest Sholes was making arrangements this morning to hold two of the men in the Deschutes County and Bend jails and the other two in jails in Central Oregon.
Selken also reported that he was making arrangements to arraign the four men in Deschutes County Circuit Court, hopefully on Monday morning.
One of the suspects, Kenneth Rapue, was a resident of the Bend area at the time Ennen was killed. His brother, Gerald, had been a resident of Bend in the early 1960's but was living in Portland at the time. The other two, Brantly and Knight, were Portland residents.
The slaying of Ennen occurred in an upstairs bedroom at the rear of the tavern, where Ennen and his wife, Gladys, lived. Mrs. Ennen was awakened by the shots that killed her husband. She summoned police and an ambulance.
Entry to the tavern was made by smashing a window leading to a living room at the rear of the building. An estimated several hundred dollars was reported stolen from the tavern till and a closet.
At the time of the initial investigation, police said the death weapon apparently was a .22 caliber pistol. Ennen had been a resident of Bend since 1942.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 1, 1995
Old diseases a new threat
The Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 ambushed the human race and left millions dead before it vanished. Scientists still don't know where it went, and say another outbreak could occur.
HIV appeared in the early 1980s, and the lethal disease may infect 40 million by the year 2000. Researchers haven't found a cure, or even a dependable treatment.
The Ebola virus appeared in Zaire and killed scores before quarantine and other measures brought it under control. Scientists are searching now for the origin of the killer disease. Also in recent years, there have been outbreaks of dengue, yellow fever and cholera in the Caribbean and South America; Hantavirus and Lyme disease in the United States; Rift Valley fever in Africa; diphtheria in Europe; and Morbillivirus in Australia.
Disease is on the march, and the human race is not now ready to defend itself against what is really an unending siege by pestilence, say experts. A new report compiled by experts from 17 U.S. Government agencies called for intensified international surveillance of disease outbreaks, the organization of a quick-struck system that would respond rapidly to outbreaks and assisting other countries to create a system to detect and treat infectious diseases.
Such action said the report, is a matter of U.S. Security and international stability. "Microbes don't respect international boundaries," Dr. James Hughes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday at briefing on the report. "We really have a global crisis."
Hughes said that while new diseases, such as HIV, are emerging, old diseases such as tuberculosis, plague and cholera are returning to kill again. Many of the older diseases have become troublesome again because they have developed resistance to antibiotics or because of failed public health measures, such as poor sanitation in overcrowded cities.
Joshua Lederberg, a Nobel laureate from Rockefeller University, said that many experts were absolutely confident in the 1960s that medical science had solved forever the problem of infectious diseases.
HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has proven how wrong that view is, he said. "Nobody would have predicted 10 years ago that we would be stuck today, still looking for an effective treatment for HIV," he said. "It is a very clever virus, indeed."
Lederberg said the Spanish flu epidemic killed about 20 million people, more than twice the number who died in World War I. And it could happen again. "There is a real question if our system could now keep pace if such a disease were to reappear," he said. "We'll be fortunate if we get through the next 30 years without another Pandemic."
Efforts to monitor outbreaks and to detect new diseases early are now stripped and inadequate because of cuts in the federal budget for general diseases, said Lederberg. He said maintaining the nation's and world's surveillance of disease threats is important to the security of the United States and of people everywhere.
But, he noted, "Without a champion in the halls of Congress, all our recommendations will not get much further."
