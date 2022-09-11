100 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 17, 1922
Open air theater to open tonight
Opening of the Sparks Amusement company’s new open air theater next to the Grand on Bond street is definitely announced for this evening. The new theater is to be used while the Grand is closed for extensive repairs and remodeling.
Anti-mashing law is asked
Need for an anti-mashing ordinance for Bend was commented on this afternoon by Chief of Police Willard Houston after his arrest last night of James Lauderdale and Lee Jones, who had accosted two girls and followed them for several blocks. The two were picked up on a disorderly conduct charge and this afternoon decided to pay their fines of $10 each, rather than join the city’s sidewalk construction grew.
Houston was standing on Bond street near Oregon when the girls passed with the men close behind. One of the girls turned to remonstrate with her pursuers, but the men refused to give up the chase until hailed by Houston.
Annoyers of women and girls are apparently increasing rapidly in Bend, says Houston, as many complaints have been made to him within the last week or so. He will ask the council for a special ordinance to cover this form of misconduct.
New road opens way to Big Cultus Lake
Six miles of the Lava Lake-Davis Lake road through the Deschutes National forest are now completed opening a new route to Big Cultus Lake.
Bend’s oldest standing building razed to make room for new mill The oldest standing building in Bend was demolished yesterday when the crew of men clearing the site for the new Brooks-Scanlon mill and the boarding house and bunk house for the construction gang which will soon be at work on the mill itself, tore down a log cabin erected in 1881. Fire completed their task.
The cabin was on what has been known for years as the Sisemore place, the property being originally preempted by Dee Springer, and purchased from him early in the seventies, or possibly in 1869, by John Y. Todd. John Sisemore acquired the land in 1880, and it was 1881 that the cabin was built by George and Walter O’Neil. The building was used as a school and later as a dwelling being occupied up to last year.
The Sisemore property, with the death of John Sisemore, more than a decade ago, passed to his sons, and from them was acquired by Dr. W.S. Nichol, who came to Bend from Hood River. In successive transfers it was held by A.M. Drake, The Bend Co., and the Brooks Scanlon Lumber Co.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 17, 1947
Drainage found for Harmon Field pool at 166-foot depth
Drainage for the proposed swimming pool on the north end of Harmon playfield has been found in Bend’s subterranean “river,” it was learned today following the completion of tests watched by city officials. A hole had been drilled into lava, river wash and volcanic ash formations a depth of 162 feet when an outlet, believed sufficient to drain the proposed tank, was found.
When the Mathers & Sons drill broke into the water-filled, lava crevasse, the flow immediately surged up to the 80 foot level, where it remains. The movement of the water indicates that the subterranean stream is flowing rapidly, possibly dropping into a lower fissure.
A similar “buried river” was found a few years ago when a hole was drilled on the nearby Kenwood school grounds, at about the same depth. More recently, a “river” was found at 1425 West Third street. Drillers say the stream has been encountered in other parts of west side Bend as far out as West 14th street.
The hole was the second drilled on Harmon field, in the quest for drainage. The hole is at the northwest corner of the playfield, adjacent to the softball diamond backstop. With drilling operations ended, the field will again be available for Kenwood school play purposes.
Lava Bears win opener over Redmond
Redmond’s potentially powerful Panthers held Bend to a 6 to 6 tie for the first half of the annual contest here last night between the two schools, then wilted in the second half as the Bears slashed their way to a 26 to 13 victory over their old rivals. Present for the contest was the largest crowd ever to witness a high school football game in Bend, with all seats taken and with hundreds of spectators standing.
Incidentally, the game is believed to be the first ever played in Bend before the start of the high school year. School here will open Monday.
Registration In schools now 2,056
Registrations yesterday in Bend schools swelled the total to 2,056. Of this number, 740 are at junior -senior high. Registration at the three grade schools in the city is divided as follows: Kenwood 536; Allen, 495 and Reid 252. Thirty pupils are enrolled at Richardson primary school.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 17, 1972
Stamp requests flood Warm Springs
As of today, more than 100,000 letters have already arrived at the Warm springs Post Office with requests for the first day cancellations of the four 8-cent wildlife conservation postage stamps which will be issued Sept. 20.
According to Dan Macy, Warm springs postmaster, requests for the first day cancellations are now arriving at a rate of 25,000 per day. Six extra employes have been working for about ten days handling the payments and requests. Additional staff reported Monday morning to begin placing stamps, cancelling and sorting the letters, but neither the stamps nor representatives from Washington, D.C., arrived that morning as expected.
Unless otherwise requested, the letters with first day issue will be machine stamped. Normally mail from Warm Springs is hand cancelled.
In spite of all the extra mail in the none-to-large Warm Springs Post Office, Macy confidently stated, “We can handle it.” He noted that arrangements for storing the stamps in Madras were necessary because there is no safe large enough at the reservation post office. The stamping cancelling and sorting will be handled at the Community Center.
The four stamps include jumbo size, horizontal reproduction of the fur seal, the cardinal, the brown pelican and the big horn sheep.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 17, 1997
Bachelor lifts price to $39 a day
Mount Bachelor will boost all-day adult lift ticket prices to $39 this season, an 8.3 percent rise that the resort claims is necessary because of hikes in Oregon’s minimum wage. This is the third straight year that Mount Bachelor has increased lift ticket prices. Last year it boosted prices by $1 to $36 for an adult pass. The prior year, prices rose from $33 to $35. “We realize that the Central Oregon market is price sensitive but feel our services at Mount Bachelor facilitate the price increase,” said Tiia Sumera, a resort spokesperson. “When comparing our prices to other major ski areas across the country and to recreation opportunities in Central Oregon such as golf and rafting, we see our position as adequate.”
Mount Bachelor will continue its Inside Edge program, which tries to give frequent, local skiers a price break. It offers discounts ranging from 10 to 35 percent. But there is a $59 initiation fee. Sumera said minimum-wage increases are “a significant factor” in the resort’s price hike. Voters last November raised the state minimum wage from $4.75 an hour to $5.50. The minimum goes to $6 this coming January and to $6.50 a year later.
At some other Oregon ski areas, however, the minimum wage hasn’t led to hefty price hikes. Mount Hood Meadows will sell adult tickets for $36 this season, a $1 increase. Hoodoo ski area will leave ticket prices unchanged at $23.
The most expensive ski resort in the country this coming season is Colorado’s Aspen, which charges $59, Vail charges $54, Whistler/Blackcomb in British Columbia, which competes with Mount Bachelor for Seattle-area skiers, set prices at $51.
These ski areas offer much more terrain than Mount bachelor. But the Bend resort has been aggressive with its upgrades recently.
The resort opened the $5 million Northwest Express chair lift last year, and this summer spent roughly $2 million upgrading its broken-down Summit lift to a fast, four-person express chair. Downhill skiing hasn’t been a growth industry lately. Aging baby boomers are skiing less. Sumera said Mount Bachelor had roughly the same number of skiers last year as it did the prior season, when 560,000 visits were recorded.
Last year, however, the resort was open more days, 249, compared to 219 the prior year. Other pricing changes at Mount bachelor include:
-Children’s tickets will increase to $20, and Point Tickets, which allow multi-day flexible skiing, raise to $41.
-Alpine season passes will increase from $750 to $818 if purchased before Nov. 1. After that, the price is $905.
-Nordic passes will cost $213 if purchased before 1, up form $195 last year. The non-discount price is $234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.