Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
March 28, 1920
Chlorine gas loosed in gym
School girls who were enjoying the swimming pool at the Y.M.C.A. late yesterday afternoon, fled before a gas attack when the cap closing a tank containing more than 100 pounds of liquid chlorine blew off while adjustments were being made. All in the building made their escape before the deadly gas could reach them.
Borrowing an army gas mask from Charles W. Erskine, T.H. Foley reentered the basement of the gymnasium, closed the tank, and completed the work which had been interrupted. It was several hours, however, before the building was cleared of chlorine and the pungent odor was noted three blocks away from the gymnasium.
The gas is used as an extra precaution in water purification at the gym.
Brooks-Scanlon mill increases production by 50%
Early next month, either on April 1 or 5, a change in operation at the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. plant will be made involving increased production of nearly 50 per cent, and adding 150 men to the payroll. That the company will on one of the two dates specified, add a third shift at the sawmill, is the announcement made this morning.
This will mean the addition of an entire new crew at the mill, on the sorting chains, and in the force of teamsters hauling from the chains. Other departments in the Bend plant will be increased to take care of the larger production, while to provide logs in proportion to the increased production, a new camp will be started in the woods, at which 50 men will be employed. The remainder of the 150 who will go on the payroll will have their work at the local plant.
Bend businesses plan for monthly bargain day
April 17 is the date set for the first monthly bargain day which will be put on by the business houses of Bend holding a membership in the Retail Merchants’ association. The plan to be followed will be that used with great success in Neosha, Missouri, in which each merchant puts on a special bargain for the one day. In no two stores will bargains be duplicated. The plan has been found to be most effective in attracting the farming as well as the city trade, and will also prove beneficial, it is believed in causing closer relations among the merchants themselves.
At least 30 storekeepers will take part in the first bargain day, which will be concluded by social features of especial interest to the trading constituency.
No name for the day has as yet been selected, and all Central Oregon is to be circularized by the association with the purpose of supplying this need. A $25 prize will be awarded to the individual making the best suggestion. The circular will be in the form of a small newspaper, and the prize winning name will become the name of the paper.
Aurora borealis witnessed in Central Oregon
One of the most beautiful auroras ever reported in this section of the state, was seen here last night by residents of Bend who so fortunate as to be outdoors between the hours of 9:30 and 11 o’clock.
Then the northern sky gradually reddened and by 10 o’clock streaks of light greenish blue extended upwards. A half hour later and flashes of many colored light were seen, extending often to the zenith.
75 years ago
For the week ending
March 28, 1945
Loss of ration books reported
Persons who lose their rations books face a delay of at least 30 days in getting replacements, Harold C. Carlisle, chairman of the local war price and ration board reported today, in urging that holders of these OPA books take every precaution to safeguard them.
Many books have been lost in Bend and vicinity recently, board members report, and, they add, it appears to be the belief of the public that these books can be immediately replaced. At present, these books are more valuable than money, OPA officials warn, and they ask that the ration books be given the same protection as money.
Keg of Bend nails located in Nazi territory
In the refuse of a bomb and wrecked German town there was located by an American sergeant a keg of nails bearing the notation: “George Childs hardware, Bend, Oregon.”
Such is the information in a letter from Lt. Katherine Ferrell to her mother, Mrs. B. Ferrell, formerly of Bend and now in Portland.
With the exception of an old school home in which officers set up their quarters, the keg of Bend nails was about the only thing intact in the German town, Lt. Ferrell mentioned.
George J. Childs, operator of the local store whose nails were found in the city debris, believes he knows how the hardware got into Germany. He recalls that in connection with the Fourth corps maneuvers in the Bend area in 1944 he sold a considerable quantity of merchandise to the army. Some of the divisions that trained here are now lighting in Germany and advance units are apparently still using the Bend nails.
Trailways cafe is set to open
The Pacific Trailways cafe on Greenwood avenue and Bond street has been leased by Mr. And Mrs. Clyde Patty of Portland, according to an announcement from officials of the stage line.
The tentative opening date is Monday, April 2, depending upon the price schedule approved by the OPA, Patty reported. The new proprietors plan to feature barbecued meats, soft ice cream and fountain drinks and Chinese food. Mrs. Patty will serve as bookkeeper and cashier. A restaurant operator for the past 35 years, Patty’s experience along food lines includes owner of the Cat and Fiddle in Portland and operator’s of Lipman’s tea room several years ago. Last year Patty was in charge of the Barnyard, tea room, chocolate lounge and employees restaurant at Lipman’s.
New parking fines could end with
arrests of violators
In an effort to improve parking conditions in downtown Bend, Chief of Police Ken C. Gulick today announced a new policy of imposing fines on offenders, and said that the new campaign will be put into effect on April 1.
Heretofore motorists have been assessed a $1 fine for parking more than an hour, and for other parking infractions. Under the new system the violator may “square” the citation for 50 cents if he does so before midnight the day he received it on his car. Each day thereafter that no effort is made to pay the fine, an additional 50 cents is added, until the fifth day. Then a warrant is issued for the offender’s arrest.
The city ordinance lists the following offenses for which tickets may be issued: overtime parking, parking in loading zones, in no-parking areas, in front of public entrances, adjacent to fire hydrants and in cases where the vehicle extends more than 16 feet from the curb.
“I believe that motorists who receive citations will take advantage of the reduced fine,” Chief Gulick said. “There will be no exceptions to the rule, and officers will unhesitatingly serve the warrants on those who ignore the tickets.”
Headlines
U.S.S. Midway, worlds biggest carrier, christened — U.S. casualties go over 850,000 — Four Allied armies cross Rhine — Thousands of Nazi soldiers ask to be taken prisoners — Argentina enters war against Axis
50 years ago
For the week ending
March 28, 1970
Bend’s mail carriers watching Portland strike
Bend mail carriers were on the job this morning following a Friday night meeting in which they decided to strike if Portland letter carriers do.
So far there are no indications Portland mail carriers will go out on strike. Bend Postmaster Russ Kiel said today is a “critical point” in the strike. If most postal employees return to work, he said, negotiations on pay increases probably will begin and a nationwide strike may be averted.
If carriers do not return to work the government may call in soldiers or National Guardsmen to sort mail. The union’s reaction may be to call a general strike.
Kiel said Portland carriers probably will not go out on strike unless a nationwide strike is imminent. In that case, he said, Bend postal employes would probably follow.
However, a dissident group of mail carriers in Portland, determined to force a strike vote, announced yesterday a petition would go to the union membership for such a vote. The petition would require a vote by tomorrow.
Kiel said he did not know if Bend postal employes would follow the dissident group. “Probably not,” he said.
Meanwhile, embargoed mail continues to accumulate at the Bend Post Office. In addition to the cities of Detroit, Milwaukee, New York City, Pittsburgh, and St. Paul, Minnesota, and the states of New Jersey and Connecticut, the embargo now includes all second, third and fourth class mail bound for Chicago.
Easter egg hunt planned at Juniper Park
Hundreds of colored eggs will be scattered through Juniper Park Sunday for Bend’s annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Lions. Similar hunts have been held over several decades in Bend, with eggs hidden in various places through the years — in Drake Park, at the airport and even in Shevlin Park west of Bend.
For the past several years, the Easter hunts have been in Juniper Park, with areas roped off for participants of various ages. The hunt will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, with lines of children to be closely patrolled. Some eggs will be hidden in sagebrush and junipers, but most will be in the park lawns.
Heading arrangements for the club this season are Dennis Bjelland and William Atkins. Clubmen are to meet Thursday at 6 p.m at Mission Linen Supply, 1405 East First Street, to cook and paint the eggs. Bjelland and Atkins said all members of the club will assist in arranging for the supervising the hunt, in which hundreds of youngsters take part.
Participants will again be divided into three age groups, with pre-school age children to have their “egg pasture.”
25 years ago
For the week ending
March 28, 1995
New restrictions await wilderness users
The Forest Service will restrict camping at two popular spots in the Three Sisters and Mount Jefferson wilderness areas for the first time this summer.
In addition, camping will be limited to designated sites and campfires will be banned in other parts of the wilderness areas. “Just because of the sheer numbers of people, especially on weekends and holidays, the ability to find solitude is being impacted,” said Don Doyle, assistant recreation officer for the Deschutes National Forest.
This is the first round of restrictions designed to reduce the environmental damage and restore the solitude in the wilderness areas as more and more people flock to them in the summers. Doyle said it is inevitable that entry will be limited in more areas as the pressure on them increases.
Entry will be limited to Pamela Lake on the west-southwest side of Mount Jefferson, and the Obsidian Cliffs area on the west side of Middle Sister in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area. Easily accessible and heavily used on weekends and holidays, these areas are suffering from widening trails, growing bare spots where people set up their tents, and depleted firewood supplies, Doyle said.
Entry will be limited to 20 groups per day at those areas, which will reduce traffic by 10 to 15 percent on peak days. “They’re not very restrictive. We’re easing into it,” Doyle said. The permits will be free. But between Memorial Day weekend and Oct. 31, anyone going to these areas either for day use or overnight camping must get one. They will be available only at the Detroit Ranger station for Pamela Lake, and the McKenzie ranger station at McKenzie Bridge for the Obsidian area.
Permits will be again be necessary to enter any part of the wildernesses. They will be self-issued at trial heads.
The Deschutes and Willamette national forests, which jointly manage the two wilderness areas, use those permits to study the effects of recreation.
The Pamela Lake and Obsidian areas are not the most heavily used areas in the wildernesses, Doyle said. Areas like Green Lakes in the Three Sisters get more use. He said it’s likely that other areas will eventually have limited entry. But the Forest Service wants to ease into the restrictions to get its permit system in order, Doyle said.
The new rules designating campsites and restricting fires at some locations will likely affect more campers immediately. Designated campgrounds have been established in Jefferson Park and around nine lakes in the Jefferson wilderness, and at five lakes, including the Green Lakes area, in the Sister wilderness. The designation of campsites in an effort to limit erosion and damage to the sensitive areas around lakes and streams.
Campfires will be prohibited at three sites in the Jefferson wilderness and at five in the Sisters area. These are heavily used areas at high elevations where firewood gathering has cleared the ground. That practice interrupts the recycling process necessary to keep the soil fertile, according to the Forest Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.