100 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 28, 1923
Vaccination urged to check smallpox
Although the danger from smallpox in Bend is but slight, vaccination is advised as a precaution against contagion for all persons not already immune. City Physician Dr. C.A. Fowler this morning urged that this means of prevention be generally taken.
“The disease as it appears in Bend is not at all serious, but serious cases might develop form it,” said Dr. Fowler, adding his belief that eventually the disease will be entirely stamped out as the result of immunity built up by vaccination and revaccination.
Sign board to be erected at butte
Information to be placed on a sign board at Lava Butte, telling of the butte’s composition, origin and geological history, was received by the Bend Commercial club today from Ira A. Williams, state geologist. A signboard using this data will probably be placed beside The Dalles-California highway near the butte soon.
Basketball Team For Girls Picked
The girls’ basketball team, as it has been chosen by the coach, Miss Claire Collins, is as follows: Beth Ager, guard, who has already a reputation for blocking her opponent; Katherine Redfield, guard, a quick player who works well with Beth; Evelyn White, forward, reliable for shooting baskets; Opal Smith, the other forward, fast and also a reliable shot; Linnie Brick, jumping center, the quickest and fastest player on the floor; Margaret Barr, side center, a cool heady player. Marion Smith and Claire Lappens are the substitutes.
The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams went to Prineville to play first game of the season Friday night. The two teams went in a bus, accompanied by Miss Claire Collins, Leo Cossman and Chester Klink. This is the first year Bend high has had a girls’ basketball team and it is arousing much interest. There have been good turnouts at the practices at the American Legion gymnasium since regular practice began.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan, 28, 1948
Bend Co. I reactivation is launched
Reactivation of Bend Company I was started last night in the library auditorium, following a national guard rally attended by about 40 Central Oregon young men between the ages of 17 and 35. Fifteen recruits, including two from Redmond, signed for active duty in the new unit, under Captain Harold Heiser, company commander.
In the group are six veterans of world war II, including Robert A. Kohfield, a member of the original company I, which was called into active service on September 16, 1940, and served in Australia, New Zealand, and in the South Pacific campaign with the 41st division.
“Company I made an outstanding battle record, and many of the men attained officer rank. The members of this new unit can take real pride in doing honor to that famous company,” Thomas Rilea, Jr., public relations representative form the office of the adjutant general, said today.
New lava casts found in Deschutes region
A new lava cast forest has been discovered in the volcanic Deschutes country, within a stone’s throw of an arterial highway, not far from Lava butte.
The stony casts, which rival those of the far-famed Lava Cast forest in the high northwest foothills of Newberry crater, were found recently by Paul J. Bonn, Bend biologist with the Oregon state game commission, when making a study of winter deer feed in the rough lava lands just south of The Dalles California highway. The cast area is about half a mile off the road, close to a group of spatter cones. Despite their nearness to the highway, the casts apparently remained unnoticed through the years. Most of the geologists who visited Central Oregon in the past 40 years passed through the area, and one, I.C. Russell of the U.S.G. S, reported on volcanic features of Lava butte. More recently, Robert C. Nichols of Tufts college camped in the area.
The Deschutes national forest plans to improve the short road leading from highway 97 to the casts, and to mark the area. It is believed the casts, because of their nearness to the highway, will be the most accessible in Western America.
Voters reject school district bond
Legal voters of Bend school district number one voted down the $600,000 building bond proposal in yesterday’s special election by a margin of 350, in balloting that brought out a total of 1,368 votes, believed to be the highest ever recorded in a school election here. The votes totaled 509 yes and 859 no.
Heavy voting kept polling places at Kenwood school and the high school working to capacity for the five hours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the voting hours and left long lines waiting to vote at 7 p.m. At both the high school and Kenwood all persons that were at the polls before 7 o’clock were allowed to vote and it was nearly 8 o’clock when the last ballots were cast.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 28, 1973
Board to consider portable classrooms
Bend School District directors decided last night to see if the district can afford portable classrooms so they can avoid double-shifting elementary school students next fall. Superintendent R.E. Jewell reported that at least three additional classrooms will be required to handle Bend’s expanding elementary school enrollment. He recommended scheduling some primary grades in two shifts to handle the load until the new school is completed.
The R.E. Jewell School, still in the planning stage, is expected to be completed in November. Until it opens, Jewell said, primary students from Bear Creek School could attend school in two shifts, from 7:45 to 12:15 or 12:45 to 5:15.
Board members, however, were hesitant to approve the double-shifting. Chairman Bob Greenlee said “I can understand the reluctance of parents with those timetables.”
Relocatable classrooms, portable units which could be moved from school to school as enrollments shift, were the object of greater board interest to solve the problem. Regarding junior high enrollment, Jewell reported an expected increase of from 150 to 160 students next year. Cascade Junior High could handle most of the increase, he said but plans should begin for overhauling its gymnasium. Activity space is limited at the school, he said. He also suggested the board consider building two classrooms at Pilot Butte Junior High.The rooms were in the original plans, but were eliminated during construction. The addition could cost “at least $50,000 or $60,000 Jewell said.
Discussing whether the money would come from the budget or from a bond issue, Greenlee said, “It seems to me we’re going to have to present the voters of this district a very clear idea of our needs.” No decisions on funding were made, however.
Overcrowding at the high school, especially in the vocational department, could be solved by scheduling classes into a longer school day. The high school’s modular scheduling would permit that.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 28, 1998
Redmond High students express concerns to Wyden
REDMOND—He’s taken on the House of Representatives and the Senate, but Wednesday afternoon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden faced an even more daunting task- a room full of high school students. Wyden, D-Ore., met with about 200 students at Redmond High School before he held a town meeting in Bend.
He discussed his take on government and fielded questions ranging from abortion rights to school uniforms. The students—most of them enrolled in American Government or history classes- had free rein and asked some pointed questions.
“They were knowledgeable and thoughtful,” Wyden remarked afterward. “They weren’t just young folks who kind of stumbled in and started shooting from the hip.”
When asked about education, Wyden said he believed in teaching young people to compete in a world market. In order to do this, he said there needs to be constant access to education. “I’m very hopeful education will be seen very differently as we move into the 21st century,” he said.
The trend of using lottery money to supplement education costs worries Wyden. “I’m troubled that more and more services that are necessary in a community are going to be predicated on gambling,” he said. The freshman senator added that Oregonians must “think carefully about the role it’s going to play in society.”
Students also expressed concerns about taxes. Wyden’s take on it: “Get the tax form down to one page with a narrow range of brackets and a few deductions.”
