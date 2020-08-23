Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 22, 1920
Strawberries are now Bend product
L.C. Roberts of the Arnold district east of Bend exhibited in the Central Oregon bank this morning a jar of strawberries, which compare favorably with those raised in other parts of the Northwest, which are known as strawberry-raising districts. Mr. Roberts has three rows of Ever-bearing strawberries, 10 rods long, planted four years ago. They have been bearing for three weeks, says Mr. Roberts and should continue until October. Yesterday 31 quarts were taken from the three rows, 18 two days before, and he expects to harvest 30 quarts more tomorrow.
The plants bore the second year after they were set out.
First Bend street guide is distributed
Bend’s first street guide has just been completed. It is the work of representatives of the R.L. Polk & Co. who have been securing data for their directory of Deschutes county, and is presented without charge to the people of this city with the compliments of the directory company. Much of the information necessary in the compilation of the guide was secured in the office of City Engineer Robert B. Gould.
Depot thieves take c orsets and
revolver
Unknown burglars broke into the ticket office of the depot last night, stealing a revolver belonging to depot officials, and entered the baggage room and made away with five pairs of corsets belonging to Miss Nolan of the People’s store, according to a report made to the police this morning when the robbery was discovered by depot officials.
The trespassers evidently attempted to break into the safe, the police allege, as the knobs had been screwed off the hinges. They failed to open the safe.
The burglars entered by prying open one of the outside windows of the ticket office. The police would not say whether they had any clue as to the source of the crime, but will make every effort to locate the offenders.
Cigarette stub cause of blaze
A lighted cigarette dropped in one of the wooden cuspidors in the Emblem club hall last night gradually burned its way through the container and then through the floor. J.R. Jones, steward of the club, discovered the fire at 5:30 o’clock this morning and the Bend volunteer department responded immediately to the alarm which he turned in. The fire was easily controlled, and the damage was reported to be slight.
“It should be a lesson to people to use only fireproof containers for any burning substance,” Fire Chief Carlon declared this morning. “The fire might very well have been a serious one, and Bend could hardly afford to lose such a historic building as the Emblem Club.”
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 22, 1945
35 mile limit on speed will stay
Salem, Ore., — The 35-mile-per-hour speed limit regulation will remain in effect in Oregon for an undetermined length of time, Gov. Earl Snell said today. Although on Oregon’s law books the limit is 55 miles per hour, at the request of the federal government the 35-mile regulation was put into effect to save tires. And until the federal regulation is lifted, it will remain in effect here, the governor said.
Children donate 25 tons of paper in final drive
Over 25 tons of paper were delivered at the collection depot in front of the Tower theater yesterday by Bend youngsters participating in the final paper drive of the war, Don Higgins, Jaycee president, announced today. This fell 20 tons short of the last paper drive, but was much larger than anticipated in view of the holiday. Theater attendance at the free show given to all contributors totaled 678 as compared to 912 of a previous paper drive.
Three sisters, Mary Jane, Margaret Ann and Betty Jo Hyde won the $25 war bond offered by the Jaycees for their prize load of 2,000 pounds. A ticket drawing was held at intermission and six one-dollar bills were given holders of the lucky tickets. B.A. Stover gave a surprise prize of $5 to a lucky ticket holder.
As this was the final paper drive, Higgins today expressed his appreciation of the cooperation and assistance of the towns-people during this drive and those of the past.
Harmon playfield year nearing end
Playground activities on Harmon playfield are drawing to a close with the season to end next week. With an approximate 50% increase in attendance of children over last year and the addition of the adult softball program, this is one of the most successful seasons in recent years, directors report.
Film company heads to Bend
Preparatory to the filming in Central Oregon of “Canyon Passage,” Ernest Haycox technicolor drama, a party of six, headed by Henry Spitz, production manager, will arrive in Bend Sunday to complete preliminary arrangements it was learned here by Don Peoples, chamber of commerce secretary.
The entire movie company will soon be on location to start work on the picture, with a party of 58 due to arrive August 28 and an additional 25 expected the 29th, when filming will start. They will be accommodated at the Pilot Butte Inn and local auto courts, it was said.
Work started this week on a cabin at the Circle M dude ranch on the Metolius, which will be the setting for part of the action.
Canyon country near Medford and Diamond lake will be the background for certain scenes of the drama, which will be directed by Walter Wanger.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 22, 1970
New-fangled flying tried in Madras
Recollection of Kitty Hawk came to Madras Saturday when two men tried out their new invention, a revolutionary flying machine.
The modern-day Wright brothers in this case were Harold Bush and Don Schockley, both of Portland, who brought their “Power Kite” to the Madras Airport for its maiden flight.
The kite is a one-man machine. 18 feet long, it weighs 383 pounds without its pilot. It comes equipped with a 62-horsepower gasoline engine and a 107-square-foot sail-like single wing.
The kite’s designers dissembled their invention after building it in Portland to transport it by trailer to Madras, but reassembled it in only two hours. After a few minor tune-ups, Bush took the craft out on the runway.
Taxing tryouts saw the craft reach speeds up to 47 m.p.h. After a few short takeoff attempts the tail wheel cleared and the Power Kite flew a few feet off the ground at speeds as slow as 15 knots (about 22 m.p.h.).
After the tryout, Schockley said he and Bush now plan several improvements on their craft. He estimates their finished product will fly from 35 to 100 m.p.h., have a larger load capacity, and be able to take off and land in a 100-foot clearing.
No mention was made in Madras of what the inventors hope to do with their creation once it is perfected, but in the days of the Boeing 747, the SST and the ABM, they seem to be in the flight business strictly for the fun of it.
Downtown penny parking ends
There was good news and bad news for Bend motorists last night as the city commission approved two plans to unsnarl downtown parking problems.
The good news was approval of plans for a second off-street parking district, to fund Mirror Pond Parking lot No. 2. It will open 44 free spaces for shoppers north of the original Mirror Pond lot.
The bad news was approval of five-cent minimum parking meters, and a raise in monthly rates on city-owned lots from $3 to $4.50 per month.
The commission approved a report by its off-street parking committee which recommended the city acquire and develop a new lot north of the present Mirror Pond lot on Brooks Street. The total acquisition and improvement cost is estimated at $110,790. It will be paid for by special assessments on property in the downtown area that will benefit from the new lot.
Sixty-two per cent of the property owners in the area signed a petition requesting the district. Assessments will be made for the most part spending on the property’s proximity to the parking lot.
The city will begin installing new parking meters downtown “hopefully within 60 days,” according to City Manager Hal Puddy. The new meters will charge a minimum of five cents for one-half hour, compared to the one-cent per twelve-minute meters now in use.
The present parking meters are worn out, according to Puddy, and urgently need replacement. The revenue they have produced as one-cent meters has not been sufficient to provide for their replacement.
Headlines
Nerve gas begins slow journey to Atlantic disposal site — Poll shows Nixon could win popular vote but lose election in ‘72 — Border land disputes settled U.S., Mexico reach accord — Broadway Joe returns to the Jets — FBI report finds no evidence of sniper fire at Kent State.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 22, 1995
Parkway drives business away
Casey Chan thought he was doing everything right. He moved from Hong Kong to the United States, worked hard as a chef in Chinese restaurants until he scraped enough money together to open his own place. He employed several family members to keep the restaurant going. Now, however, Chan faces a threat he didn’t count on. The Bend Parkway construction all around his Shanghai Garden restaurant on Division Street has created traffic snarls, keeping customers away. His business is off 25 percent.
“People are scared of traffic,” said Chan, looking across Division Street at the vacant Papandrea’s pizza restaurant, which closed earlier this summer. “I just try to do the best I can. I hope customers come back.”
Chan isn’t alone in his frustration. Many businesses near parkway construction complain about steep drop-offs in business. “I’m in the building trades. These three months of hell are supposed to be my busy time,” said Elli Work, owner of Ammonia Avenue Blueprinting on Hill Street. “I support the parkway. But this really hurts. Why should I go down in flames over this?”
The problem for merchants is the state Department of Transportation, while it tries to address concerns of business owners, doesn’t compensate them for sales losses during construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.