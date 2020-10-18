Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
October 17, 1920
Many exhibits at first fair
Stock and agricultural exhibits were entered in such numbers at the first annual Deschutes County fair and Redmond Potato show that the capacity of both the agricultural exhibit hall and the stock sheds were taxed. The exhibit hall is the largest in Central Oregon. Although it was opened with the fear that it would be so large that exhibits would be lost, W.M. Wilson, the president of the fair association, declared that exhibits entered would justify a space of at least one-third larger and that an addition would be built for next year.
Stock exhibits likewise crowded the 150 feet of stalls provided. Dairy stock from over the county and from the Prineville country predominated. Sheep and swine are also shown in considerable numbers.
Dr. U.C. Coe, formerly of Bend, was present on the opening day and declared the agricultural displays exceeded in number and quality than those shown last week at Prineville, despite the fact that this is the first county fair to be held in Deschutes county.
Among the features of the fair which attracted much notice were a Red Cross exhibit, in charge of Mrs. V.A. Forbes and Miss Margaret Brems of Bend, and a library exhibit presided over by Miss Lilian Sabin, county librarian.
Nomination for mayor is accepted by T.A. M’Cann
Mr. T.A. McCann would accept the nomination for mayor was answered this morning in the affirmative. Petitions asking that his name be placed on the ballot were started Tuesday and on the following day a wire from the nominee, then in Spokane, was received here. The telegram left the question an open one, but friends continued to circulate the petitions, refusing to believe that Mr. McCann would definitely decline. The petitions carried easily the largest list of signatures backing any candidate for city office.
Five more petitions for places on the ballot at the city elections in November were launched yesterday afternoon, among them one specifying Miss M.E. Coleman as a candidate for reelection as city treasurer. Miss Coleman is the only candidate for the position.
Hugh O’Kane was the first aspirant for a seat on the council to file with the city recorder, but this morning four more- McPherson, Gibson, Leverett and H.E. Allen- had completed their petitions, Miss Coleman also filed this morning.
Crowd braves cold to see stone placed
Ministers present at The Dalles district conference, which closed here last night, were among the crowd of nearly 300 which atttended the cornerstone laying services at the site of Bend’s new $40,000 Methodist church at the corner of Bond and Kansas yesterday afternoon. Assisted by Rev. J. Edgar Purdy, pastor of the local church, District Superintendent H.F.
Pemberton, Lon L. Fox, W.A. Jacobs, C.P. Niswonger, S.O. Watkins, G.F. Hoover and H. Caylor of Bend, Bishop W. O Shepard of Portland laid the stone, delivering the address of the day preceding the ceremony. Due to the chilly afternoon, the services were somewhat condensed and covered less than an hour instead of the hour and a half which had originally been allotted for the program.
Headlines
Farmers want federal help to avoid loss — Manufacture of wine in homes declared legal — Indians now lead world in baseball — Anti-American feeling grows through Japan — Coal strike starts soon.
75 years ago
For the week ending
October 17, 1945
Redmond studies ‘black market’
Evidence that black market tactics are being employed by some potato growers in this district in the hiring of Mexican labor, was unearthed here today by Ben Davidson, executive secretary of the Central Oregon potato disease control committee. Davidson said that he had evidence that some Mexicans are being hired off Redmond streets, and not through his organization as required by the government.
in pointing out that farmers who hire Mexicans in this fashion are liable in the event they are injured, Davis said that they are working a hardship on other growers who apply through regular channels and are unable to get help.
Deschutes library to sponsor open house on Nov. 3
A major event in the history of the Deschutes county library will be an open house Saturday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m., celebrating its 25th anniversary as a county unit. The general public is invited to attend, according to an announcement issued today by Miss Eleanor Brown, librarian. Conducted tours behind the scenes, special exhibits, and light refreshments will feature the evening.
A steering committee of Deschutes county residents will assist the library staff in planning and staging the open house and will act as hosts and hostesses during the event itself. Members of the committee include Mrs. William Niskanen, Judge C.L. Allen, Miss Zola McDougall, Mrs. A. L. O. Schueler, Mrs. A. J. Glassow, Wayne Overholser, Mrs. C.P. Becker, Mrs. James O. Gilfillan, Henry N. Fowler, and Rev. G.R. V. Bolster. Mrs. Glassow will preside at the tea table during the first half of the evening, and Mrs. Merideith Bailey of Sisters during the latter half.
Flocks of geese circle over Bend
Driven from their northern feeding grounds by the present storm great flocks of geese, in their first southward migration of the season through Central Oregon, circled over Bend last night, and their noise kept many local residents awake until daylight.
Flying below a low overcast, the geese, apparently attracted by the lights of the city, flew back and forth over town from about 1 a.m until dawn, local residents reported. Flocks continued passing over Bend even after sunrise, but theses did not stop. They were heading directly south, probably for the Summer lake area.
City of Bend to take over Harmon field
Acceptance of the school board’s offer of Harmon playfield, and the formation of a Bend city park board to act in an advisory capacity in park and playgrounds development, were agreed upon by the city commission at its meeting last night in the city hall.
Harmon playfield was recently offered the city by the school board and upon motion of Commissioner Melvin Munkers it was accepted subject to “fulfillment of current obligations to maintain and operate the field as already contemplated by the board.”
Commissioner Loyde S. Blakeley proposed the park advisory board, with members representing the Chamber of commerce, Bend Garden club, the Lions and Kiwanis clubs and the Junior chamber of commerce.
50 years ago
For the week ending
October 17, 1970
Blazers win their debut — beat Cleveland 115-112
PORTLAND — It was agonizing...frustrating...not very artistic.
But it was sweet — Portland’s, 115-112 victory over Cleveland in Oregon’s debut in major league sports — the National basketball Association.
An Oregon favorite, loose-goose Jim Barnett from the University of Oregon and in his fifth season in the NBA, led the way with 31 points.
Impetus for victory came from rookie Geoff Petrie, an Ivy leaguer from Princeton, whose mod hair flops along with the basketball when he gets hot. He turned on in the fourth quarter, getting 13 of his 21 points in the come-from-behind rush that spelled victory for the Portland expansion ragamuffins.
Disappointingly small, but vocal, was the crowd of 4,273, including NBA Commissioner Walter Kennedy, who told the audience, “I’m rooting for the home team in all such inaugural...and usually the home team wins.”
Coach Rolland Todd, resplendent in red bell-bottom slacks, boot-sized heels in his pat n’ leather shoes, and black coat with red piping trim,said “I thought for awhile the commissioner’s rooting for us was going to be a kiss of death.”
That the Trail Blazers were tight in the first half was an understatement. they managed to hang in after getting behind 26-16 in the first period, with Barnett the rallying force. It was 55-54 at the half, and 86-81 with Cleveland leading at the end of three periods. Portland appeared out of it, trailing 102-94 with just over six minutes left. Then it happened Barnett got a lay-in, Petrie hit a free throw and two jumpers with a free throw coming on a foul following the first one and it was 106-104 and the crowd suddenly started yelling with the lung power capacity of a full house. Cleveland got a bucket then Petrie hit another jumper and Stan McKenzie, who got the clutch buckets all evening, stole the ball, raced in to tie at 106, then Petrie bombed one from the side and Portland was on its way to victory in the final moments. Todd said after the game, “Our guys were very tight for the home opener, but they started playing our style of basketball in the fourth quarter. That is the way we plan to play most of the time.”
25 years ago
For the week ending
October 17, 1995
New cross-country ski shelter installed at Swede Ridge
Log by log and stone by stone, teen-age workers built, disassembled and are now reassembling a spiffy new shelter for weary cross-country skiers.
The new shelter at Swede Ridge is on the Virginia Meissner trail system west of Bend. It is the product of a year’s worth of work by students in the Oregon National Guard Youth, Challenge Program. starting with nothing more than a blueprint and a load of raw logs, the 16- to 18- year-old boys and girls peeled, cut and fitted the pieces to create a 20-by-22 foot cabin.
“A lot of kids comment they can’t believe they are involved in it. They’re really proud,” said Julie Hooker of the Youth Challenge Program.
When it’s completed sometime in the next week, the shelter will have a shake roof and a wood stove rescued from an old Forest Service guard station. It will eventually have benches so skiers can rest their legs and have a cup of cocoa after the four-mile trip in from the Virginia Meissner or Swampy sno-parks.
The new building will replace a nearby shelter that was built in 1970 and has taken a beating by time and vandals. That building will be torn down and used for firewood in the new shelter, said Chris Sabo of the Deschutes National Forest.
Sabo said a gate will be locked three-quarters of a mile from the new shelter in an effort to keep partners from vandalizing it in the summer. In addition, Central Oregon Nordic Club has volunteered to maintain it.
Building the shelter was an interesting process. The students cut the pieces and assembled the entire building, save the roof, in the program’s workshop in a former Army facility east of Bend.
Then two weeks ago, they took it apart, loaded it on a truck and hauled it to its permanent location, according to project coordinator Jim Woods. The students had to build a rock foundation before reassembling the shelter.
The Forest Service provided the material, with the logs coming from trees removed from campgrounds because they posed a safety hazard. The kids provided the work under a cooperative agreement between the forest Service and the youth program.
In all, about 160 students have worked on the shelter, with a new crew coming in every 10 weeks. They are generally kids who are in danger of getting crosswise with the law or dropping out of school, but who haven’t reached that point. The youth Challenge Program provides work experience and academic instruction.
“They’re just kids looking for a second chance to turn their lives around,” Hooker said.
