Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum

100 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 21, 1919

Silver Lake fire costly

Fire which is believed to have started on the first floor from a cigarette stub, destroyed the Leader building at Silver Lake early this morning occasioning a loss of $4,000 for the building and several thousand more for personal property and printing plant equipment, a telephone message received today from Mrs. F.M. Chrisman at Silver Lake informed Mr. Chrisman. Mrs. Chrisman was sleeping in their rooms on the second floor when the fire broke out at 3:30 o’clock, but roused in time to escape from the flames clad in night attire. The loss is partly covered by insurance.

The building, a 72 by 26 structure, which was erected in 1907, housed the post office, a barber shop, the Silver Lake Lender, owned by Mr. Chrisman, while on the second floor were offices and the Chrisman home. The mails were saved from the flames.

It is supposed that included in the loss are all the records of the Silver Lakes irrigation district as well as Mr. Chrisman’ personal business records. The district records, as far as engineering data are concerned, can be replaced, it is believed while the districts minutes are in the possession of the directors, who are now on their way to Salem.

The Hotel Chrisman, near the Leader building, was saved from the flames by throwing snow on parts of the structure damaged by the fire.

Mr. Chrisman declares that he will vote against cigarettes whenever he is given the opportunity.

Bend man invents new paving block

An interlocking paving block, particularly suited for use on bridge floors and for use in factories and warehouses, is the invention of W. H. Hollenbeck, clerk at the Pilot Butte Inn, and is now going through the U.S. patent office. The locking device is provided by slots which coincide when the blocks are laid, and which are larger at the lower side than at the top. The use of an asphalt compound poured between the wooden bricks, producers a high degree of strength, at the same time giving a pavement which is absolutely impervious to moisture, Mr. Hollenbeck states.

Bend council in favor of a new bridge

Need for a new bridge across the Deschutes river at the site of the old footbridge, whether such a structure should be for foot or wagon traffic, the cost of construction and how the necessary funds might be raised, constituted the main points of an issue introduced last night at the city council meeting by Mayor J.A. Eastes. The mayor pointed out that the city had no funds available and that it would be necessary either to find some interested citizens who would take city warrants payable in 1921, or to vote a bond issue.

City Engineer Gould, called on for an estimate as to the cost of a wagon bridge, stated that by using rock fills on the approaches, and putting in a wooden structure 160 feet in length and 20 feet wide, a total expenditure of approximately $4000 would be involved. He advised, however, that a footbridge be thrown across the river to be used until the city is financially able to put in a concrete arch bridge, which would mean a cost of between $25,000 and $30,000.

Mayor Eastes contended that a wagon bridge is an absolute necessary at the present time and Councilman E.L. Payne declared that the people on the west side of the river are entitled to some consideration, and that they should be given a bridge which will serve the city for at least 10 years. He urged however, that whatever type is constructed, that it be built high enough to permit of the passage of skiffs and canoes.

Stores to open hour earlier in coming year

Meeting last night with representatives of the buying public, the merchants of Bend voted to open their stores next year an hour earlier in the morning than they were opened this year. It was also voted to form a merchants association and a committee is to be appointed to prepare by-laws and to call a meeting at which the organization can be perfected.

The vote to open at 8 o’clock came at midnight after a two hour discussion participated in by members of the two groups and by officers of the Clerks Union, who made it clear that they had no intention of dictating hours of opening. “What the clerks want,” said President George Childs, of the union, “is for the merchants to say what the opening and closing hours shall be. We will then put that in our contract. It is understood, however, that no clerk will work more than eight consecutive hours.”

75 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 21, 1944

Improper parking is a target of police

Although Christmas shopping might have something to do with the violations, Bend police today were determined that parking regulations on downtown streets must be strictly observed. Police Chief Ken C. Gulick said that there has been a noticeable increase in parking near fire hydrants, across walks and in theater and other restricted zones, as well as considerable parking overtime.

Motorcycle Officer William Burton was instructed to issue tags to all violators, with the result that cars registered to the following were tagged for parking violations: Dave Zumalt, Bend; M.A. Couch, Rt. 2, Box 210, and Mrs. Neva W. Smith, 244 West McKinley street. Zumalt and Couch were accused of overtime parking and Mrs. Smith of parking in a cross walk.

Flying Fortress pilot from Redmond gets promotion

Lt. William F. Maddron was promoted to a first lieutenant and awarded the air medal on Nov. 26 in England, according to an announcement. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. T. H. Maddron of Redmond and has been piloting a Flying Fortress overseas since last fall. Lt. Maddron, a graduate of the Redmond high school, was a member of The Spokesman staff prior to enlisting in the army air corps in Feb. 1942. His wife, the former Edith Oglesby, is residing in Eugene.

Bears, Spartans battle in semifinals

Corvallis and Bend, basketball teams that faced each other in semi-finals of play for the high school championship of Oregon last March on the Salem floor, with Bend winning to enter the finals, will renew their feud here tonight, on the local court. Preceding the main game, set for 8 p.m., the Madras high school quintet will meet the Bend Cubs at 7 o’clock.

The two state rivals will meet again Saturday night. For the Bears, tonight’s game will be the first on their 1944-45 schedule, but the Spartans will go on the court with several big games already played. Corvallis, it is recalled here, recently defeated Springfield 28 to 18, and Springfield this past week end won from Salem by some 10 points.

In practice scrimmages, the Bend team, weakened by several stars who took part in the state tournament, have not looked so good, but showed some signs of improvement in the “no contest” Prineville jamboree last Friday night.

Musical treat set for candlelight service

Providing a treat for music lovers of Bend, Trinity Episcopal church tomorrow evening will present its traditional pre-nativity candlelight service. The service, which will commence at 7 o’clock, will feature a candlelight choral procession and C. Dale Robbins in selected nativity music.

The program will include solo numbers, groups for women’s voices and some full choir compositions.

Soloists will be Helen Tapken Allen, Stella Pearl Runge, C. Dale Robbins and H.B. Moore. The church will be beautified with Christmas decorations and the Keyes memorial windows will be illuminated for the occasion. Mrs. Kenneth E. Sawyer will be at the Prince memorial organ, and the program will include organ compositions by Bach and Stcherbatcheff.

“Visitors are invited, and punctuality is urged,” Rev. G.R. V. Bolster, rector, has announced.

50 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 21, 1969

Letters from Bend pupils echo in halls of Congress

Fourth graders in Mrs. Diana Graham’s class at Bear Creek Elementary School had the satisfaction of learning today that their concern about pollution has echoed through the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Letters written by 14 of the youngsters in the class were read into the Congressional Record by Sen. Robert Packwood, R-Ore.

As he introduced the letter, Sen. Packwood told his fellow senators he was “greatly encouraged” to see the concern with pollution extending to the elementary school level. “What better weapon do we have in meeting this problem than the education and concern of our young people?” He asked.

Mrs. Graham was informed at mid morning that a story about the letters was being carried today on the United Press International news wire. “When I told the youngsters, they were as excited as they could be,” Mrs. Graham said.

The class decided last month to study pollution in connection with its work in health. As their concern increased, Mrs. Graham said, the students decided to write letters to state and national lawmakers. Twenty-nine letters were dispatched, with 14 of the students deciding to send theirs to Sen. Packwood.

In one of the letters to Sen. Packwood, Donald Ipock wrote: “I wish we could outlaw cans. Then we could have returnable jars and bottles. That would stop land pollution a lot.”

Deanna Stevens said pollution “is not good for your health.”

Jerry Job, noting that Lake Erie has turned into a “water-filled garbage dump,” said “I don’t want this happening in Oregon.”

In commenting on Sen. Packwood’s decision to place the letters in the Congressional Record, Mrs. Graham said “it has shown the students they can do something about what’s happening.”

She said she has also received a call from a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management offering to send information about the pollution problem and furnish the class with some films. He also suggested a possible field trip and clean-up project, but Mrs. Graham said that was something she’d have to discuss with Orval Boyle, principal at the school.

Headlines

New Viet withdrawal may total 40,000 GI’s — Southern desegregation slow-down effort killed by Senate Vote — Climate may change; scientists concerned over ocean pollution — China trade ban relaxed by U.S. — Republican leaders say there’s hope Nixon will sign tax bill

25 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 21, 1994

New brew pub eyes opening date — friendly rivalry, not beer wars

Is there room for another brew pub in downtown Bend? The owners of Bend Brewing Co. are about to find out.

Dave Hill and Jerry Fox plan to open the new brew pub on Brooks Street near The Pine Tavern in January or early February, after construction crews wrap up work on the $500,000 project. The Bend Brewing Co., which will brew beer for about a month before opening, hopes to tap into the growing market for specialty beers. The Association of Brewers, a Colorado-based industry trade group, estimates that taxable production of craft-brewed beers increased 40 percent in 1993. And more than 80 brew pubs opened in the United States this year alone.

The market share for craft-brewed beer remains small — just 0.9 percent of the total beer market in 1993. But the market share for specialty beers is growing, up from 0.6 percent in 1992.

On the other hand, one in six U.S. brew pubs fails, according to the Association of Brewers. And Bend Brewing Co. faces competition from the already established Deschutes Brewery on Bond Street.

But Bend Brewing Co. officials think they’ll have no problems attracting customers. “It will be friendly competition,” said manager Jim Prehoda. “They do a great job. If we just get the overflow from what they’re doing we’ll be happy.”

Hill and Fox, along with another partner, own Bend wood products, which makes window and door parts. Both plan to remain in the wood products business and be “hands-off” owners of the brewery. “Our approach is to hire people we have confidence in, and get out of their way,” Hill said.

Prehoda has 18 years’ experience in the restaurant business. He managed Player’s Grille for five years and was involved with Baja Norte before taking the new position.

Scott Salisbury, formerly of the Steelhead Brewery in Eugene, will be the new brew master at the pub.

The brew pub plans to produce about 1,800 barrels of beer a year. All of the brewery’s production will be gravity fed into taps at the bar. Unlike the Deschutes Brewery, the Bend Brewing Co. has no plans to bottle its beer at this time.

Prehoda said initially the pub will brew a variety of beers, such as a pale ale and a bitter. The pub will employ 30 to 50 full- and part-time workers. Prehoda said the pub will offer a full lunch and a dinner menu, and will be open to families until 8 p.m.

The narrow restaurant has seating capacity for about 120 persons. Large windows in the back provide views of Drake Park and Mirror Pond. There’s also an outdoor deck facing the river that will be open during summer months. “I think the location will have a lot to do with it,” Prehoda said. “This Brooks Street area is like a little annex to downtown.”