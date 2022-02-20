Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 26, 1947
Tavern Expansion Plans CompletedPlans for expansion and redecoration of the Pine Tavern were announced today by Maren Gribskov, manager. The establishment will close Tuesday night for about a month while the work is in progress, she said.
The expansion plans call for utilizing the entire first floor of the Pine Tavern building, including the space recently vacated when the chamber of commerce offices were moved to new quarters on the corner of Brooks street and Newport avenue.
The former chamber quarters will be made into an entirely new dining room with a counter, booths and small tables to increase the capacity of the restaurant by about 50 seats, making a total of 200 seats available.
The kitchen is to be enlarged and several major pieces of new equipment, including a dish washing machine, new ventilation hoods, additional refrigerators and a new baking oven, are to be installed. All of the new equipment will be of stainless steel.
Gay Butterfly Perches On Weather BoxWhile a fierce winter storm gripped the eastern seaboard today, springlike weather continued in the Bend country, with the temperature reaching 56 degrees at 1 p.m. as it continued toward a probable 60 degree maximum.
And there were other signs of spring around town.
Bend weather observers reported a fluttering butterfly gaily perched on the sunny south side of the weather shelter, at 1426 Harmon boulevard. Softball was in play on the various school grounds. Shirtsleeves- but no straw hats- were seen in downtown Bend.
Pioneer Honored On 90th BirthdayWilliam H. Hollinshead, resident of Central Oregon for nearly half a century, was honored Saturday on the occasion of his 90th birthday at a party held at the Charles Elliott home in Bend among those present were his three sons, Chet Hollinshead, who came here from Albany, and Cecil and Dean Hollinshead, of Bend. The senior Hollinshead came to this part of the state in 1898, first settling in the Rosland area, now near Lapine.
Present for the party on Washington’s birthday were Mr. and Mrs. Dean Hollinshead, Chet Hollinshead, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Hollinshead, Mr and Mrs. Phil Coyner, Mrs. Minnie Livingston and Richard Burton.
Store Opening To Be Tomorrow
A new shop to handle babies and young children’s merchandise exclusively and be known as the Pinkenblu shop will be opened Wednesday morning in the new Bucknum building on Brooks St.
Wearing apparel for babies and children up to six years of age will be carried in the new store. A toy corner will be maintained to keep youngsters occupied while their mothers are trading at the store. Among the merchandise to be carried will be a complete line of handmade articles.
In the interior decoration of the store, which is in light-finished knotty pine, the pink and blue color motive has been carried out. Mother Goose illustration by Leona Wilde, of Bend, are placed above the pine panelling on the walls.
HEADLINES
Britain To Abandon India Rule
Nazis Charged With Planning Bacterial Warfare on Allies
Exploding Vat of Acid Blamed for Explosion in LA
Truman Sends Congress Legislation to Unify Armed Forces Under National Defense Setup
50 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 26, 1972
Madras High School suffers blaze damageMadras High School was struck by fire for the third time in about a year about 7 a.m. today.
Two classrooms and a teacher’s study in the northwest wing of the building were gutted, and business education rooms across the hall were smoke damaged. In a room in the northwest corner of the northwest wing, the ceiling caved in on typography equipment. The fire burned through the ceiling and roof above the teachers’ study. Heat-laden air then apparently traveled through the ceiling to the typography room, where it blew in the ceiling and blew out a window on the west wall.
The blaze was discovered by custodian Floyd Jones when he smelled smoke when entering the high school shortly before 7 a.m. Fire doors were lowered and taped immediately, preventing smoke damage to the remainder of the structure.
Firemen battled the fire for nearly two and one-half hours before bringing it under control.
The three fires have all occurred following a weekend and before school hours. High school students remained home today, but classes will resume tomorrow, according to the superintendent’s office.
John Stenkamp resigns, takes KBND managershipJohn Stenkamp, business manager of the Bend School District for the past two-and one-half years, has accepted a position as vice-president and general manager of radio sttion KBND.
Stenkamp said he has submitted a letter of resignation to Supt. R.E. Jewell. The superintendent said he will discuss the resignation with school directors at a board meeting tonight.
Stenkamp, who became the school district’s first business manager in September, 1969, has requested that his resignation became effective on April 15. He is not under contract. In his letter to Jewell, Stenkamp wrote that he “especially enjoyed the fine relationship with you, members of the school board and the staff of the school district.” He added that “it was difficult decision to make, but the opportunity and challenge was too great to resist.” Stenkamp is a former employe of KBND. A native of Bend, he began his radio career with KBND in 1947 as an engineer-announcer. After graduating from Washington State University in 1951, he spent seven years as news director of a broadcasting firm inYakima. He rejoined the KBND staff in 1960 and became sales manager in 1967. His community activities include six years on the city commission. He served as mayor in 1970.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 19, 1997
New apartments mean lower rentsFor many, renting an apartment in Bend got cheaper this winter. Several complexes particularly newer ones- dropped rents in hopes of stemming the tide of rising vacancy rates, according to latest survey of Bend’s rental market by D.L. Bratton Appraisal Services.
The average rent in February for apartments built after 1990 is $490 per month- $15 less then the average last October, the survey found. Rents for many newer apartments are at the lowest lever in four years.
“We’re definitely seeing aggressive pricing by some property owners,” said Mike Caba, a property appraiser who conducts the quarterly survey. “I think everyone is making sure they increase their occupancy.”
The survey divides Bend apartments into two categories: newer units built after 1990 and older, established units.
Average rents for older units increased since October by $5 to $455 a month. But vacancy rates increased, too, hitting 8.76 percent in the older complexes. When Caba first began his survey in 1989, two-bedroom apartments in Bend rented for $365 per month. But over the years, the region’s rapid population growth led to rental housing shortages. That allowed rents to soar as high as $470 per month for older apartments and $525 a month for newer units.
In the past two years, however, developers appear to have built enough rental property to catch up with demand. Rents have been flat since the summer of 1995, while vacancy rates for apartments have crept up.This latest reduction in average rental rates comes after vacancy rates soared to 9 percent in October for newer units.
Even with the rental market tightening, developers still built nearly 200 new rental units in Bend last year. Lyle Stratton of Equity Management & Commercial leasing, which markets the new J.J. Court apartments, noted that demand remains strong for brand new units.
J.J. Court opened 55 new apartments in December and actually raised rents from this summer, when it opened its first 39 units. New two-bedroom units go for $570 per month, and Stratton said 25 have been rented.
“In less than 60 days we’re at 50 percent occupancy, so we’re seeing great activity here,” he said.
The overall, combined vacancy rate for newer and older apartments is 6.13 percent. More than 800 apartments are included in the survey.
